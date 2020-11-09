Gaya kepemimpinan thd kinerja karyawan pengembangan sdm wps office

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Oleh : Anisah Faradilah (1961166) Kp2 Manajemen 2019 Clickheretoaddsubtitle
Apa itu Gaya Kepemimpinan? Clickheretoaddsubtitle
Berikut ini ada beberapa pengertian gaya kepemimpinan menurut para ahli yaitu :  1. Menurut Rivai dalam bukunya "Manajeme...
 3. Menurut Hasibuan dalam bukunya "Manajemen Sumber Daya Manusia" menyatakan gaya kepemimpinan adalah suatu cara pemimpi...
Jadi berdasarkan beberapa definisi tersebut dapat disimpulkan bahwa pada dasarnya gaya kepemimpinan merupakan strategi yan...
Beberapa Gaya Kepemimpinan beserta Pengaruhnya 85% 63% 99% 76% 94% 1. Gaya Kepemimpinan Visionaris 2. Gaya Kepemimpinan Co...
1. Gaya Kepemimpinan Visionaris  Pemimpin yang visionaris bisa menggerakkan seluruh karyawannya pada tujuan dan arah yang...
2. Gaya Kepemimpinan Coaching  Pemimpin dengan gaya ini tidak berlaku mendikte karyawannya untuk melakukan langkah-langka...
3. Gaya Kepemimpinan Affiliative  Manajer dan pemimpin dengan gaya ini akan berlaku sebagai penghubung dalam lingkungan p...
4. Gaya Kepemimpinan Demokratis  Pemimpin dengan gaya ini akan berlaku demokratis dengan mempertimbangkan semua suara dar...
5. Gaya Kepemimpinan Pacesetting  Pemimpin tipe ini membutuhkan banyak dukungan dari karyawannya karena gaya ini menuntut...
THANK YOU
