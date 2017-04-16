Benefit cost ratio analysis week 9

Benefit Cost Ratio Analysis (B/C Ratio) Anisa Ulya Darajat, S.T., M.T
Benefit Cost Ratio Analysis • BCR : teknik analisa dalam mengetahui nilai manfaat dari sebuah proyek yang akan dijalankan....
Mencari B/C dengan Present Worth • Present worth yaitu suatu analisa ekonomi dengan menyamakan kondisi dengan waktu sekara...
Mencari B/C dengan Equivalent Uniform Annual (EUA) • Merupakan analisa untuk mencari nilai B/C dengan menghitung variable ...
Faktor-faktor Ekonomi Teknik • Faktor pembayaran tunggal / Single Payment (F/P, P/F)  jumlah uang yang akan datang F sete...
Faktor-faktor Ekonomi Teknik • Sinking Fund Factor dan Uniform-Series Compound-Amount Factor (A/F dan F/A) mencari pembay...
Contoh 1 • Perusahaan mencoba melakukan modifikasi terhadap alat berat untuk mengurangi alat X dan komponen alat Y. Biaya ...
Penyelesaian • Komponen X: PW of cost : $ 1.000 PW of Benefit : 300 (P/A,7%,5) = 300(4,100) = $ 1230
Penyelesaian Komponen Y • PW of cost = $1.000 • PW of Benefit : 400 (P/A,7%,5) – 50(P/G,7%,5) = 400(4,100)-50(7,647)= 1640...
Intisari • Mengapa menggunakan P/A ? Karena kita harus mencari present worth (total Benefit) hingga pada tahun ke n, • Ken...
Contoh 2 • Perusahaan sedang mempertimbangkan pembelian mesin produksi. Dengan asumsi i=10%, mana yang akan dipilih? Diman...
Tahun Mesin A Mesin B 0 -$ 200 -$ 700 1-5 +95 +120 +95 6 -200 +120 +50 7-11 +95 +120 12 +95 +50 +120 +150 Asumsi : 12 tahu...
Penyelesaian • Mesin A: EUAC = 200(A/P,10%,6) – 50(A/F,10%,6) = 200(0,2296) – 50(0,1296) = 46 – 6 = $40 EUAB = $95
Penyelesaian • Mesin B: EUAC = 700(A/P,10%,12) – 150(A/F,10%,12) = 700(0,1468) – 50(0,0468) = 103 – 7 = $96 EUAB = $120 Se...
• Mengapa kita menggunakan A/P ? Karena kita harus mencari nilai cost pertahun selama n tahun dari pembelian awal atau dal...
Soal • Seorang Pengusaha Berencana membeli Sebuah Mesin dengan Harga Rp. 35.000.000. Dari informasi yang diperoleh, mesin ...
Penyelesaian Dengan menggunakan pendekatan present worth maka semua biaya dan benefit ditarik ke present    PW of Benefit ...
Soal Hitung Soal diatas dengan teknik EUA !
Jawab : Initial Cost : 35juta Uniform Benefit Tahunan = 500.000 Harga Jual : 40.000.000 setelah 5 Tahun EUAC = 35juta (A/P...
Benefit cost ratio analysis week 9

Week 9

Engineering
Benefit cost ratio analysis week 9

  1. 1. Benefit Cost Ratio Analysis (B/C Ratio) Anisa Ulya Darajat, S.T., M.T
  2. 2. Benefit Cost Ratio Analysis • BCR : teknik analisa dalam mengetahui nilai manfaat dari sebuah proyek yang akan dijalankan. • Jika BCR ≥ 1  investasi layak (feasible) • Jika BCR < 1  investasi tidak layak (unfeasible)
  3. 3. Mencari B/C dengan Present Worth • Present worth yaitu suatu analisa ekonomi dengan menyamakan kondisi dengan waktu sekarang, sehingga semua variable harus di present kan, • Formulasi yang dapat menggunakan P/A, P/F, P/A+P/G , F/A tergantung permasalahan.
  4. 4. Mencari B/C dengan Equivalent Uniform Annual (EUA) • Merupakan analisa untuk mencari nilai B/C dengan menghitung variable Benefit dan Cost pada tiap tahun. • Formulasi yang biasa digunakan pada metode EUA ini biasanya menggunakan A/P, A/F tergantung permasalahan.
  5. 5. Faktor-faktor Ekonomi Teknik • Faktor pembayaran tunggal / Single Payment (F/P, P/F)  jumlah uang yang akan datang F setelah n tahun (periode) dari investasi tunggal (P). • Faktor Uniform-Series Present Worh Factor dan Capital Recovery Factor (P/A dan A/P)  pembayaran tunggal dari investasi ragam yang dilakukan atau pembayaran seragam dari investasi tunggal yang dilakukan.
  6. 6. Faktor-faktor Ekonomi Teknik • Sinking Fund Factor dan Uniform-Series Compound-Amount Factor (A/F dan F/A) mencari pembayaran tunggal dimasa yang akan datang dari investasi seragam yang dilakukan atau pembayaran seragam dari investasi tunggal yang akan datang dilakukan.
  7. 7. Contoh 1 • Perusahaan mencoba melakukan modifikasi terhadap alat berat untuk mengurangi alat X dan komponen alat Y. Biaya penginstalan masing-masing $1.000 dan umur manfaat sampai 5 tahun dan diakhir tahun tidak mempunyai nilai sisa. Komponen alat X menghemat $300 pertahunnya dan komponen Y menghemat $400 di tahun pertama dan menurun $50 di tahun berikutnya. Jika suku bunga 7% komponen mana yang akan di beli perusahaan?
  8. 8. Penyelesaian • Komponen X: PW of cost : $ 1.000 PW of Benefit : 300 (P/A,7%,5) = 300(4,100) = $ 1230
  9. 9. Penyelesaian Komponen Y • PW of cost = $1.000 • PW of Benefit : 400 (P/A,7%,5) – 50(P/G,7%,5) = 400(4,100)-50(7,647)= 1640-382 =$1258  Komponen Y
  10. 10. Intisari • Mengapa menggunakan P/A ? Karena kita harus mencari present worth (total Benefit) hingga pada tahun ke n, • Kenapa menggunakan P/A - P/G ? Karena kita ingin mencari total Benefit hingga pada tahun ke n dengan kondisi pengurangan sebesar G pada tiap tahunnya
  11. 11. Contoh 2 • Perusahaan sedang mempertimbangkan pembelian mesin produksi. Dengan asumsi i=10%, mana yang akan dipilih? Dimana data-data mesin sebagai berikut: Mesin A Mesin B Initial Cost -$ 200 -$ 700 Uniform annual benefit 95 120 End-of-usefu-life salvage value 50 150 Useful life, years 6 12
  12. 12. Tahun Mesin A Mesin B 0 -$ 200 -$ 700 1-5 +95 +120 +95 6 -200 +120 +50 7-11 +95 +120 12 +95 +50 +120 +150 Asumsi : 12 tahun  mesin A asumsi beli 2x Penyelesaian
  13. 13. Penyelesaian • Mesin A: EUAC = 200(A/P,10%,6) – 50(A/F,10%,6) = 200(0,2296) – 50(0,1296) = 46 – 6 = $40 EUAB = $95
  14. 14. Penyelesaian • Mesin B: EUAC = 700(A/P,10%,12) – 150(A/F,10%,12) = 700(0,1468) – 50(0,0468) = 103 – 7 = $96 EUAB = $120 Sehingga :
  15. 15. • Mengapa kita menggunakan A/P ? Karena kita harus mencari nilai cost pertahun selama n tahun dari pembelian awal atau dalam kata lain berapa besar cicilan per tahun yang harus dibayar pengusaha ke Bank dg bunga 6%. • Kenapa penjualan menggunakan A/F ? Karena kita ingin mencari cost pertahun dari diketahui penjualan pada tahun ke n
  16. 16. Soal • Seorang Pengusaha Berencana membeli Sebuah Mesin dengan Harga Rp. 35.000.000. Dari informasi yang diperoleh, mesin baru ini dapat menghemat biaya Rp.500.000 per tahun selama 5 tahun. Pada akhir tahun ke 5 mesin ini dapat dijual dengan harga Rp 40.000.000. Dengan Suku bunga i=9% Apakah pembelian peralatan baru tersebut menguntungkan? Menurut analisa anda, Apakah alat tersebut mengalami Depresiasi ?
  17. 17. Penyelesaian Dengan menggunakan pendekatan present worth maka semua biaya dan benefit ditarik ke present    PW of Benefit = (500.000 (P/A,9%,5)+40.000.000 (P/F,9 %,5)) PW of Benefit = (500.000 (3,88966)+40.000.000 (0,64993)) = 27.942.030 PW of Cost = 35.000.000 B/C = 27.942.030 / 35.000.000 B/C= 0,798 B/C < 1 >>> TIDAK MENGUNTUNGKAN Dari analisa dapat dilihat bahwa Mesin tersebut mengalami penyusutan / depresiasi harga saat ini dari 35juta menjadi 27juta
  18. 18. Soal Hitung Soal diatas dengan teknik EUA !
  19. 19. Jawab : Initial Cost : 35juta Uniform Benefit Tahunan = 500.000 Harga Jual : 40.000.000 setelah 5 Tahun EUAC = 35juta (A/P, 9%, 5) – 40juta (A/F, 9%, 5) EUAC = 35juta ( 0.2571) – 40juta ( 0.1671) = Rp. 2.314.500 EUAB = 500.000 B/C = 500.000/2.314.500 B/C = 0.22 B/C < 1 >>> TIDAK MENGUNTUNGKAN

