Pengertian • Analisa titik impas adalah suatu metode untuk mengetahui kondisi dimana suatu usaha mampu menyeimbangkan tota...
Mengapa Penting • Investor memahami jumlah target produksi dan/atau penjualan dengan akurat • Investor mampu melakukan per...
TITIK IMPAS • Suatu perusahaan dikatakan mencapai Titik Impas: Jika Suatu analisis perhitungan LABA dan RUGI, Perusahaan ...
TITIK IMPAS • Dapat digunakan dalam berbagai hal yang menyangkut pemilihan DUA ALTERNATIF, di antaranya : - Penentuan volu...
DEFINISI • Titik impas adalah (break even point) adalah titik dimana total pendapatan sama dengan total biaya, yaitu titik...
Biaya Tetap dan Biaya Variabel • Biaya yang tidak berubah (tetap) meskipun pemicu biaya (cost driver) berubah. • Contoh: T...
Pendekatan Persamaan : Persamaan Umum :  Karena pada saat titik impas laba/Rugi = 0 maka Persamaan Titik Impas : PENJUALA...
Pendekatan Grafik • Biaya/Penjualan Total Penjualan Total Biaya Titik impas Biaya Variabel Biaya Tetap Volume
Titik Impas VCP FC QBEP  )( • BEP (Break Even Point) berdasarkan jumlah barang yang diproduksi (unit) • FC : Fixed Cost/...
Titik Impas S TVC FC PBEP   1 )( • BEP (Break Even Point) berdasarkan berdasarkan harga penjualannya (Rp) • FC : Fixed C...
Parameter Analisis Titik Impas • Sales (S) atau volume penjualan = P x Q • Total Variable Cost (TVC) = VC x Q • Q : Produk...
Contoh • Suatu perusahaan mengeluarkan biaya tetap sebesar 300.000. Biaya variabel per unit 40. Harga jual per unit 100. K...
Penyelesaian BEP (Q) = FC P – VC = 300.000 100 - 40 = 5.000 unit
Contoh • Suatu perusahaan mengeluarkan biaya tetap sebesar 300.000. Biaya variabel per unit 40. Harga jual per unit 100. K...
Penyelesaian • Total Variable Cost (TVC) = VC x Q = 40 x 10.000 = 400.000 • Sales (S) = P x Q = 100 x 10.000 = 1.000.000 B...
Soal • Suatu perusahaan mengeluarkan biaya tetap sebesar 300.000. Biaya variabel per unit 40. Harga jual per unit naik dar...
Penyelesaian • BEP (Q) = 300.000 = 300.000 160 – 40 120 = 2.500 unit • BEP (P) = 300.000 1 – 400.000 1.600.000 = 400.000 B...
Soal Merek A • harga : $12.500 • Efisiensi : 74% • Useful life : 10 tahun • Estimasi biaya pemeliharaan : $500 / tahun Mer...
Penyelesaian • Merek A jumlah pemulihan modal: = -$12.500 (A/P,15%,10) = 12.500 (0,1993) = -$2.490/tahun • Biaya operasi l...
Penyelesaian • Merek B jumlah pemulihan modal: = -$16.000 (A/P,15%,10) = 16.000 (0,1993) = -$3.190/th • Biaya operasi list...
Penyelesaian Titik impasnya : (equivalent annual worth) AW A= AW B -2.490 – 5.04x – 500 – 187 = -3.190 – 4,05x – 250 – 240...
Grafik • Dari Grafik dapat dilihat pengeluaran Pada Mesin A lebih besar daripada Mesin B ketika semakin Lama waktu kerja n...
LATIHAN • Berapa Harga Jual yang harus digunakan oleh penjual, Jika dia ingin mendapatkan keuntungan setelah 1000 unit pro...
Jawab : • P > $104.5
Latihan - 2 • Suatu Mesin Diesel A dibeli dengan harga $500. Untuk bekerja, Mesin Tersebut menghabiskan bahan bakar sebesa...
Jawab : Mesin A • Harga /Tahun : $500 (A/P, 5% ,2)= - $269 • Biaya Operasi Mesin : $0.6 * 5* X = -$3X/Jam Mesin B • Harga ...
Grafik 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 0 BEP (112 Jam) 200 Jam BEP analysis Mesin A Mesin B Dari Grafik dapat d...
  1. 1. Analisa Titik Impas (BREAK EVEN POINT ANALYSIS) Anisa Ulya Darajat, S.T, M.T. EKONOMI TEKNIK WEEK-10 TEKNIK ELEKTRO UNIVERSITAS JAMBI 2017
  2. 2. TITIK IMPAS • Suatu titik dimana terjadi KESETIMBANGAN antara BIAYA dan MANFAAT. • Suatu titik dimana terjadi kesetimbangan antara dua alternatif yang berbeda. • Di luar titik impas, kondisi dua alternatif tsb berbeda sehingga akan mempengaruhi pengambilan keputusan.
  3. 3. Pengertian • Analisa titik impas adalah suatu metode untuk mengetahui kondisi dimana suatu usaha mampu menyeimbangkan total biaya dan total pendapatan sehingga investor memahami parameter yang dapat membuat usahanya menjadi beruntung
  4. 4. Mengapa Penting • Investor memahami jumlah target produksi dan/atau penjualan dengan akurat • Investor mampu melakukan perbaikan terhadap parameter yang akan membuat usahanya menjadi untung
  5. 5. TITIK IMPAS • Suatu perusahaan dikatakan mencapai Titik Impas: Jika Suatu analisis perhitungan LABA dan RUGI, Perusahaan itu TIDAK MEMPEROLEH UNTUNG, TAPI JUGA TIDAK MENDERITA RUGI.
  6. 6. TITIK IMPAS • Dapat digunakan dalam berbagai hal yang menyangkut pemilihan DUA ALTERNATIF, di antaranya : - Penentuan volume produksi - Pemilihan dua alat/mesin yang sejenis - Pemilihan sistem sewa atau beli suatu alat/mesin
  7. 7. DEFINISI • Titik impas adalah (break even point) adalah titik dimana total pendapatan sama dengan total biaya, yaitu titik dimana laba adalah nol. • Untuk melakukan analisis ini, biaya perlu diklasifikasi menjadi dua • Biaya variabel • Biaya tetap 7
  8. 8. Biaya Tetap dan Biaya Variabel • Biaya yang tidak berubah (tetap) meskipun pemicu biaya (cost driver) berubah. • Contoh: Tukang gorengan • kuali, sendok, kompor, tabung gas. • Biaya yang berubah-ubah secara proporsional karena terjadinya perubahan pada pemicu biaya. • Pemicu biaya (cost driver) adalah aktivitas yang menyebabkan biaya. • minyak goring, tepung, gas.
  9. 9. Pendekatan Persamaan : Persamaan Umum :  Karena pada saat titik impas laba/Rugi = 0 maka Persamaan Titik Impas : PENJUALAN BIAYA VARIABEL BIAYA TETAP LABA= + + PENJUALAN BIAYA VARIABEL + BIAYA TETAP =
  10. 10. Pendekatan Grafik • Biaya/Penjualan Total Penjualan Total Biaya Titik impas Biaya Variabel Biaya Tetap Volume
  11. 11. Titik Impas VCP FC QBEP  )( • BEP (Break Even Point) berdasarkan jumlah barang yang diproduksi (unit) • FC : Fixed Cost/ Biaya tetap • P : Harga • VC : Variabel Cost/ Biaya variabel
  12. 12. Titik Impas S TVC FC PBEP   1 )( • BEP (Break Even Point) berdasarkan berdasarkan harga penjualannya (Rp) • FC : Fixed Cost/ Biaya tetap • TVC : Total Variable Cost • S : Sales (Volume Penjualan)
  13. 13. Parameter Analisis Titik Impas • Sales (S) atau volume penjualan = P x Q • Total Variable Cost (TVC) = VC x Q • Q : Produksi (unit) • TC : Total Cost = VC + FC • TR : Total Revenue = P x Q
  14. 14. Contoh • Suatu perusahaan mengeluarkan biaya tetap sebesar 300.000. Biaya variabel per unit 40. Harga jual per unit 100. Kapasitas produksi maksimal 10.000. Hitunglah BEP (Q)!
  15. 15. Penyelesaian BEP (Q) = FC P – VC = 300.000 100 - 40 = 5.000 unit
  16. 16. Contoh • Suatu perusahaan mengeluarkan biaya tetap sebesar 300.000. Biaya variabel per unit 40. Harga jual per unit 100. Kapasitas produksi maksimal 10.000. Hitunglah BEP (P)!
  17. 17. Penyelesaian • Total Variable Cost (TVC) = VC x Q = 40 x 10.000 = 400.000 • Sales (S) = P x Q = 100 x 10.000 = 1.000.000 BEP (Rp) = FC 1 – TVC S = 300.000 1 – 400.000 1.000.000 = 500.000
  18. 18. Soal • Suatu perusahaan mengeluarkan biaya tetap sebesar 300.000. Biaya variabel per unit 40. Harga jual per unit naik dari 100 menjadi 160. Kapasitas produksi maksimal 10.000. Hitunglah BEP (Q)!
  19. 19. Penyelesaian • BEP (Q) = 300.000 = 300.000 160 – 40 120 = 2.500 unit • BEP (P) = 300.000 1 – 400.000 1.600.000 = 400.000 Bila harga jual dinaikkan maka BEP-nya akan turun
  20. 20. Soal Merek A • harga : $12.500 • Efisiensi : 74% • Useful life : 10 tahun • Estimasi biaya pemeliharaan : $500 / tahun Merek B • harga : $16.000 • Efisiensi : 92% • Useful life : 10 tahun • Estimasi biaya pemeliharaan : $250 / tahun Perusahan mempertimbangkan pemilihan motor listrik merek A dan B. Yang memberikan output 100 hp. 1 hp = 0,746 kw dan biaya listrik = $0,05 / kwh Pajak dari masing-masing mesin 1.5 % dari investasi. Jika MARR 15%. Berapa jam pertahun motor tersebut harus digunakan untuk dioperasikan agar sama dengan biaya tahunan?
  21. 21. Penyelesaian • Merek A jumlah pemulihan modal: = -$12.500 (A/P,15%,10) = 12.500 (0,1993) = -$2.490/tahun • Biaya operasi listrik : = -(100).(0,746kw).($0,05/kwh).x / 0,74 = -$5,04x • Biaya pemeliharaan : -$500/tahun • Pajak dan asuransi = -$12.500 (0.015)=-$187/tahun
  22. 22. Penyelesaian • Merek B jumlah pemulihan modal: = -$16.000 (A/P,15%,10) = 16.000 (0,1993) = -$3.190/th • Biaya operasi listrik : = -(100).0,746kw.($0,05/kwh).x / 0,92 = -$4,05x • Biaya pemeliharaan : -$250/th • Pajak n asuransi : = -$16.000(0.015)=-$240/th
  23. 23. Penyelesaian Titik impasnya : (equivalent annual worth) AW A= AW B -2.490 – 5.04x – 500 – 187 = -3.190 – 4,05x – 250 – 240 Sehingga: X = 508 jam/tahun
  24. 24. Grafik • Dari Grafik dapat dilihat pengeluaran Pada Mesin A lebih besar daripada Mesin B ketika semakin Lama waktu kerja nya.
  25. 25. LATIHAN • Berapa Harga Jual yang harus digunakan oleh penjual, Jika dia ingin mendapatkan keuntungan setelah 1000 unit produk penjualan dari hasil produksi mesin CNC yang dia beli dengan harga $4500, dengan maksimum produksi sebesar 3000 unit. Dengan Biaya Variabel sebesar $100 ,
  26. 26. Jawab : • P > $104.5
  27. 27. Latihan - 2 • Suatu Mesin Diesel A dibeli dengan harga $500. Untuk bekerja, Mesin Tersebut menghabiskan bahan bakar sebesar 5 Liter /Jam. Dengan harga bensin adalah $0.6 / Liter. Estimasi Umur Mesin tersebut adalah 2 tahun. Jika Suku Bungan 5%, Sedangkan Mesin B dibeli dengan Harga $750 dan bahan Bakar sebesar 3 Liter / Jam. Berapa Jam mesin tersebut harus bekerja agar tercapai titik impas dalam setahun. Mesin mana yang anda pilih ?
  28. 28. Jawab : Mesin A • Harga /Tahun : $500 (A/P, 5% ,2)= - $269 • Biaya Operasi Mesin : $0.6 * 5* X = -$3X/Jam Mesin B • Harga /Tahun : $750(A/P, 5% ,2) = - $403.35 • Biaya Operasi Mesin : $0.6 * 3* X = -$1.8X/Jam Cari Titik BEP • -269 – 3X = - 403.35-1.8X • -1.2X = 134.35 • X = 112 Jam
  29. 29. Grafik 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 0 BEP (112 Jam) 200 Jam BEP analysis Mesin A Mesin B Dari Grafik dapat dilihat pengeluaran Pada Mesin A lebih besar daripada Mesin B ketika semakin Lama waktu kerja nya.

