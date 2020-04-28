Communication Up, Down, & Across the Organization

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMMUNICATION UP, DOWN AND ACROSS THE ORGANIZATION The most important thing in communication is to hear what isn't being s...
Tammy Gooler Loeb Coaching & Consulting About our Expert Tammy holds a B.A. in Psychology from Hampshire College and a M.B...
OBJECTIVES • Explore the multi-faceted nature of communication • Use models that surface assumptions and misinformation • ...
IMPACT OF MESSAGES ©2020 Tammy Gooler Loeb Visual/ Body Language Vocal/Tone Verbal/Words 58% 35% 7% The problem with commu...
SPOKEN, WRITTEN & LISTENING I never told you she took that file. Can this statement be interpreted in more than one way? ©...
YES, AND… What I like about that is… I have another thought about that… Would you like to hear it? ©2020 Tammy Gooler Loeb
EYE CONTACT: FACT OR MYTH? • Personal Styles & Preferences • Cultural Norms • Influence of Beliefs ©2020 Tammy Gooler Loeb
TO EMAIL OR NOT TO EMAIL… THAT IS THE QUESTION! • Assume it will be forwarded • Would you say this in person? • Read aloud...
POWERFUL QUESTIONS Asking vs.Telling Curiosity provides opportunity to discover possibilities & available options Allows f...
©2020 Tammy Gooler Loeb Listening Barriers Listening Dreaming Judging Comparing FilteringRehearsing Mind Reading Being Rig...
LEVELS OF LISTENING Level I: INTERNAL LISTENING Level II: FOCUSED LISTENING Level III: GLOBAL LISTENING
THE LADDER OF INFERENCE SHAPES OUR PERCEPTION OF THE “TRUTH” Act – We take action based on those conclusions Conclusions -...
LADDER OF INFERENCE Ask powerful questions to check your assumptions and conclusions about what’s “true” … I take Action I...
INFLUENCE WITHOUT AUTHORITY (COMMUNICATING UP & ACROSS) • Assume All Are Potential Allies • ClarifyYour Goals and Prioriti...
COMMUNICATING DOWN •Co-create clear expectations •Support learning and growth •Ask powerful questions •Listen, listen, lis...
4 TEAM TOXINS AKA 4 HORSEMEN OF THE APOCALYPSE •Blame/Criticism •Defensiveness •Contempt •Stonewalling Source: Gottman Ins...
GIVING FEEDBACK S.T.A.R. Say – Statement of FACT Tell – State why it’s a problem Add – Name what you want instead of the c...
FOCUS, PLAN & ADAPT • Notice and observe clues to recognize the styles of others • Understand that people have different: ...
A FINAL MESSAGE The newest computer can merely compound, at speed, the oldest problem in the relations between human being...
CONTACT INFO Tammy Gooler Loeb, MBA, CPCC tammy@tammygoolerloeb.com 617-641-0938 landline 617-312-8068 cell www.tammygoole...
Communication Up, Down, & Across the Organization

Published on

Communication “in” the workplace has become extraordinarily complex these days. Roles and responsibilities have shifted in order to meet immediate demands and changing operational needs. The level of uncertainty is as high as it has ever been, and pairing that with the fact that many of us are now working under vastly different conditions, we are positioned for a perfect storm of communication challenges. Even with all of the tools we have available to us, we are human first, and therefore this is an ideal time to sharpen our skills and elevate our awareness so that we can navigate the current state of affairs – on any given day!

In this webinar, we will explore the multi-faceted, complex nature of communication across and within your various workplace relationships:

• Understand the qualities that characterize effective communication, particularly how non-verbal communication dominates more than anything else • Examine approaches that surface assumptions, misunderstandings, and misinformation, particularly through the lens of communicating up, down and across your organization • Demonstrate skills that advance clarity and mutual understanding • Analyze conversations and prepare a strategy for effectively communicating • Apply new skills to a real situation

By the end of the webinar, participants would leave with practical approaches for handling interactions and situations with the variety of people and situations they encounter up, down, across, and even outside your organization.

Watch the REPLAY here:
https://leading-in-crisis.turnkeycoachingsolutions.com/talks/communication-up-down-across-the-organization/

Published in: Leadership & Management
Communication Up, Down, & Across the Organization

  1. 1. COMMUNICATION UP, DOWN AND ACROSS THE ORGANIZATION The most important thing in communication is to hear what isn't being said. - Peter F. Drucker Presented by Tammy Gooler Loeb Coaching & Consulting
  2. 2. The Whitmarsh Consulting Group • Human Resources Information Technology Consulting • Multichannel marketing communication strategy • Email Marketing • Blogs and Social Media Marketing • Research projects • Whitepapers • Retargeting campaignsWCG-BP.com BestPracticeinHR.com 647-966-1340 Dwhitmarsh@WCG-BP.com David Whitmarsh, CEO Thank you to our Sponsors
  3. 3. FREE -- HR Financial Analysis Report & Debrief HR budget analysis | confidential report |one-on-one debrief https://turnkeycoachingsolutions.net/HRReport Thank you to our Sponsors • Gain insight into the real cost burden of being an employer • Identify the costs associated over the life cycle of your employees • Compare your HR strategy and budget against successful organizations • Learn from expert HR analysts • Align your HR strategy with best-practices
  4. 4. DATA-DRIVEN CRISIS-STRATEGY 4 Pre- and Post-Crisis Management Strategic Planning & Alignment Program During times of massive business, economic, and personal change, having an aligned team, and ensuring your team rallies around the same vision and strategy matters now more than ever. SOGX@TurnKeyCoachingSolutions.com - 281-469-4244 ASSESS CLARITY & PREDICTABILITY ALIGN EXECUTIVE TEAM ALIGMENT ACTION PLAN FOCUS ON THE RIGHT THINGS AT THE RIGHT TIME Thank you to our Sponsors https://turnkeycoachingsolutions.com/crisis-management-strategic-planning-consultants/
  5. 5. Anisa Aven Management Consultant and CEO of TurnKey Coaching & Development Solutions 281-469-4244 We provide enterprise learning and development solutions that drive business results and improve organizational culture. ● Outplacement Services ● Virtual Training ● Coaching Services ● Training & Facilitation ● Culture Change and Change Management ● Psychometric Assessments + 360 ̊ Assessment ● Data-driven Strategic Planning ● Team Development ● HR Technology Sourcing and Consulting ● Human Capital Consulting Services ABOUT OUR HOST Summit@TurnKeyCoachingSolutions.com
  6. 6. https://Leading-In-Crisis.TurnKeyCoachingSolutions.com/
  7. 7. Tammy Gooler Loeb Coaching & Consulting About our Expert Tammy holds a B.A. in Psychology from Hampshire College and a M.B.A. from Boston University. She attained her coaching certification from The Coaches Training Institute, earning the designation of Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (C.P.C.C.). Prior to establishing her practice, Tammy held a variety of positions in mental health services, higher education administration, public policy analysis and fundraising. Her practical knowledge and experience in organizational and leadership development, workplace communications, and change management builds a relatable relationship with clients striving for higher performance results.
  8. 8. OBJECTIVES • Explore the multi-faceted nature of communication • Use models that surface assumptions and misinformation • Demonstrate skills that advance clarity and mutual understanding • Analyze our habits and prepare a strategy for effectively communicating • Apply new skills to a real situation ©2020 Tammy Gooler Loeb
  9. 9. IMPACT OF MESSAGES ©2020 Tammy Gooler Loeb Visual/ Body Language Vocal/Tone Verbal/Words 58% 35% 7% The problem with communication is the illusion that it has been accomplished. George Bernard Shaw
  10. 10. SPOKEN, WRITTEN & LISTENING I never told you she took that file. Can this statement be interpreted in more than one way? ©2020 Tammy Gooler Loeb
  11. 11. YES, AND… What I like about that is… I have another thought about that… Would you like to hear it? ©2020 Tammy Gooler Loeb
  12. 12. EYE CONTACT: FACT OR MYTH? • Personal Styles & Preferences • Cultural Norms • Influence of Beliefs ©2020 Tammy Gooler Loeb
  13. 13. TO EMAIL OR NOT TO EMAIL… THAT IS THE QUESTION! • Assume it will be forwarded • Would you say this in person? • Read aloud to catch mistakes • Read from the receiver’s point of view • Forwarding emails…. give enough background ©2020 Tammy Gooler Loeb
  14. 14. POWERFUL QUESTIONS Asking vs.Telling Curiosity provides opportunity to discover possibilities & available options Allows for reflection Elicits more creative & proactive answers
  15. 15. ©2020 Tammy Gooler Loeb Listening Barriers Listening Dreaming Judging Comparing FilteringRehearsing Mind Reading Being Right
  16. 16. LEVELS OF LISTENING Level I: INTERNAL LISTENING Level II: FOCUSED LISTENING Level III: GLOBAL LISTENING
  17. 17. THE LADDER OF INFERENCE SHAPES OUR PERCEPTION OF THE “TRUTH” Act – We take action based on those conclusions Conclusions - We arrive at different conclusions about what is true Assumptions – We interpret the data based on our beliefs, experiences and biases Data – We notice and have access to different data The Ladder of Inference was created by Chris Argyris and Don Schon©2020 Tammy Gooler Loeb Data
  18. 18. LADDER OF INFERENCE Ask powerful questions to check your assumptions and conclusions about what’s “true” … I take Action I make Conclusions I Assume I select what I focus on All Available Data
  19. 19. INFLUENCE WITHOUT AUTHORITY (COMMUNICATING UP & ACROSS) • Assume All Are Potential Allies • ClarifyYour Goals and Priorities • Diagnose the World of the Other Person • Identify Relevant Currencies,Theirs &Yours • Deal with Relationships • Influence Through Give &Take Source: Cohen-Bradford
  20. 20. COMMUNICATING DOWN •Co-create clear expectations •Support learning and growth •Ask powerful questions •Listen, listen, listen •Thank you, acknowledge contributions
  21. 21. 4 TEAM TOXINS AKA 4 HORSEMEN OF THE APOCALYPSE •Blame/Criticism •Defensiveness •Contempt •Stonewalling Source: Gottman Institute
  22. 22. GIVING FEEDBACK S.T.A.R. Say – Statement of FACT Tell – State why it’s a problem Add – Name what you want instead of the current behavior Resolve – Present a choice
  23. 23. FOCUS, PLAN & ADAPT • Notice and observe clues to recognize the styles of others • Understand that people have different: • Goals • Fears • Motivations • Ways of seeing the world • Check your assumptions!!! Avoid drawing conclusions about other people’s style with limited data • Make conscious decisions about strategies you use to understand, communicate with, and lead other people • Develop productive & respectful interactions - Adapt your approaches • Use reflective practices to understand your impact to improve your interactions ©2020 Tammy Gooler Loeb
  24. 24. A FINAL MESSAGE The newest computer can merely compound, at speed, the oldest problem in the relations between human beings, and in the end the communicator will be confronted with the old problem, of what to say and how to say it. ~~ Edward R. Murrow ©2020 Tammy Gooler Loeb
  25. 25. CONTACT INFO Tammy Gooler Loeb, MBA, CPCC tammy@tammygoolerloeb.com 617-641-0938 landline 617-312-8068 cell www.tammygoolerloeb.com Podcast:Work From The Inside Out
