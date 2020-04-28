Communication “in” the workplace has become extraordinarily complex these days. Roles and responsibilities have shifted in order to meet immediate demands and changing operational needs. The level of uncertainty is as high as it has ever been, and pairing that with the fact that many of us are now working under vastly different conditions, we are positioned for a perfect storm of communication challenges. Even with all of the tools we have available to us, we are human first, and therefore this is an ideal time to sharpen our skills and elevate our awareness so that we can navigate the current state of affairs – on any given day!



In this webinar, we will explore the multi-faceted, complex nature of communication across and within your various workplace relationships:



• Understand the qualities that characterize effective communication, particularly how non-verbal communication dominates more than anything else • Examine approaches that surface assumptions, misunderstandings, and misinformation, particularly through the lens of communicating up, down and across your organization • Demonstrate skills that advance clarity and mutual understanding • Analyze conversations and prepare a strategy for effectively communicating • Apply new skills to a real situation



By the end of the webinar, participants would leave with practical approaches for handling interactions and situations with the variety of people and situations they encounter up, down, across, and even outside your organization.



Watch the REPLAY here:

https://leading-in-crisis.turnkeycoachingsolutions.com/talks/communication-up-down-across-the-organization/