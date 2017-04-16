Explore Sitecore Mongo DB | April 16, 2017 Sitecore User Group Bangalore ANKIT JOSHI
COPYRIGHT 2017 AGENDA 2. Identifying contacts in MongoDB(Identifiers) 4. Querying MongoDB Data 5. Creating custom MongoDB ...
COPYRIGHT 2017 Introduction to Contacts SUG Bangalore
COPYRIGHT 2017  In xDB a contact is an individual visitor.  This visitor may be anonymous or he may have been authentica...
COPYRIGHT 2017 SUG Bangalore Contacts:
COPYRIGHT 2017 Identifying Contacts in MongoDB(Identifiers) SUG Bangalore
COPYRIGHT 2017  Contact identification is the process of connecting the current session, device and contact session to an...
COPYRIGHT 2017 Identifying Contact: SUG Bangalore
COPYRIGHT 2017 Understanding Facets SUG Bangalore
COPYRIGHT 2017 SUG Bangalore  Contact facet is the property of the contact  Facets are used to read and write informatio...
COPYRIGHT 2017 SUG Bangalore Facets:  Custom facets information can be found here:  Path: App_ConfigIncludeSitecore.Anal...
COPYRIGHT 2017 Querying MongoDB SUG Bangalore
COPYRIGHT 2017 SUG Bangalore Mongo Query: db.getCollection('Contacts').find({"Personal.FirstName":"Ankit Joshi"}) db.getCo...
COPYRIGHT 2017 Creating Custom MongoDB SUG Bangalore
COPYRIGHT 2017 SUG Bangalore Custom MongoDB:  Mongo Shell  use myDB name  If “myDB” exists it will switch the context t...
COPYRIGHT 2017 Adding Documents SUG Bangalore
COPYRIGHT 2017 SUG Bangalore MongoDB documents:
COPYRIGHT 2017 Blog: https://ankitjoshi2409.wordpress.com/ Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ankitjoshi2409/ Twitter ...
COPYRIGHT 2017 Thank You SUG Bangalore
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SUGBLR - Explore working with mongo db in Sitecore

57 views

Published on

SUG Bangalore webinar on 'Explore working with MongoDB in Sitecore' presented by Ankit Joshi from Verndale on 16 April 2017.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
57
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
8
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

SUGBLR - Explore working with mongo db in Sitecore

  1. 1. Explore Sitecore Mongo DB | April 16, 2017 Sitecore User Group Bangalore ANKIT JOSHI
  2. 2. COPYRIGHT 2017 AGENDA 2. Identifying contacts in MongoDB(Identifiers) 4. Querying MongoDB Data 5. Creating custom MongoDB and collection THEME: Explore Sitecore MongoDB SUG Bangalore 6. Adding documents 3. Understanding facets 1. Introduction to contacts
  3. 3. COPYRIGHT 2017 Introduction to Contacts SUG Bangalore
  4. 4. COPYRIGHT 2017  In xDB a contact is an individual visitor.  This visitor may be anonymous or he may have been authenticated.  A contact is a combination of facets.  Contact Includes:  Identifiers  Personal Information  Email  Phone Number  Addresses SUG Bangalore Contacts:
  5. 5. COPYRIGHT 2017 SUG Bangalore Contacts:
  6. 6. COPYRIGHT 2017 Identifying Contacts in MongoDB(Identifiers) SUG Bangalore
  7. 7. COPYRIGHT 2017  Contact identification is the process of connecting the current session, device and contact session to an identifier. This is implemented using the Identify() method which is part of the Sitecore Analytics tracker namespace.  Sitecore.Analytics.Tracker.Current.Session.Identify(identifier)  A contact is always identified by an identifier, identifier is an string value which uniquely identifies a contact in relation to website and this value is always provided by contact itself.  Identifiers can be one of the following:  User login  User id from third party system and/or  Email address. SUG Bangalore Identifying Contact:
  8. 8. COPYRIGHT 2017 Identifying Contact: SUG Bangalore
  9. 9. COPYRIGHT 2017 Understanding Facets SUG Bangalore
  10. 10. COPYRIGHT 2017 SUG Bangalore  Contact facet is the property of the contact  Facets are used to read and write information to contact.  Out of the box contact facets that comes by default:  Personal  Addresses  Emails  Phone Numbers  Picture  Communication Profile  Preferences  Custom Facets Facets:
  11. 11. COPYRIGHT 2017 SUG Bangalore Facets:  Custom facets information can be found here:  Path: App_ConfigIncludeSitecore.Analytics.Model.Config
  12. 12. COPYRIGHT 2017 Querying MongoDB SUG Bangalore
  13. 13. COPYRIGHT 2017 SUG Bangalore Mongo Query: db.getCollection('Contacts').find({"Personal.FirstName":"Ankit Joshi"}) db.getCollection('Identifiers').find({"_id":"ANKIT"})
  14. 14. COPYRIGHT 2017 Creating Custom MongoDB SUG Bangalore
  15. 15. COPYRIGHT 2017 SUG Bangalore Custom MongoDB:  Mongo Shell  use myDB name  If “myDB” exists it will switch the context to “myDB”, if not it creates the DB  Use db command to check your context DB  Check if the DB is created or not using show dbs command
  16. 16. COPYRIGHT 2017 Adding Documents SUG Bangalore
  17. 17. COPYRIGHT 2017 SUG Bangalore MongoDB documents:
  18. 18. COPYRIGHT 2017 Blog: https://ankitjoshi2409.wordpress.com/ Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ankitjoshi2409/ Twitter : https://twitter.com/ankitjoshi2409 Phone no: +91-9945643716 Email : ankitjoshi2409@gmail.com SUG Bangalore
  19. 19. COPYRIGHT 2017 Thank You SUG Bangalore

×