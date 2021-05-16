Smart affiliate course

The Internet is without doubt, truly today’s global market place. But of

all the hundreds of functions that the Internet is used for, none is more

sort-after than that of “Making Money”. A typical search on Google with

the Key Phrase “Make Money” will return over 546,000,000 results.

Each and every day people from all over the world search the Internet

for a sustainable source of income, and some of them find it in affiliate

marketing.