NAME- SUNIL KUMAR.pptx .. housekeeping

3.
NON VERBAL COMMUNICATION
• Non verbal communication is the transmission of messages of signals
through a nonverbal platform such as eye contact, facial expression,
gestures, postures, and body language.
• It includes the use of social cues, kinesics, distance and distance and
physical environment of voice and touch.
6.
VERBAL COMMUNICATION
• Communication with words, written or spoken, verbal communication
consists of speaking, listening, writing.
• Takes place through face to face conversation, group discussion,
counselling ets.
• Process of exchange information between two or more persons
through written and oral words.