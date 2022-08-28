Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

module1introductiontohouskeepingoperations-210324152401 (2).pdf

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
NAME- SUNIL KUMAR.pptx .. housekeeping
NAME- SUNIL KUMAR.pptx .. housekeeping
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
1 of 54
1 of 54

module1introductiontohouskeepingoperations-210324152401 (2).pdf

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Education

Presentation

Presentation

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
Free
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment Eckhart Tolle
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Breaking Through Your Own Glass Ceiling: Consistent, Authentic Confidence Linda González
Free
The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Unlock Your Best Life Colin O'Brady
Free
How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond Belle Liang PhD
Free
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
Free
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
Free
Momentum: Setting Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Action Aja Marsh
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs – An Antidote for Short-Termism Ari Wallach
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
Free
Life Lessons Harry Potter Taught Me: Discover the Magic of Friendship, Family, Courage, and Love in Your Life Jill Kolongowski
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
Free
How to Notice and Name Emotions Emma McAdam
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
Free

module1introductiontohouskeepingoperations-210324152401 (2).pdf

  1. 1. 03/04/14 Module 1: Introduction to Housekeeping Operations Prepared by: Prof. Rowena R. De Leon
  2. 2. Lesson 1 Definition and Importance of Housekeeping Objectives: At the end of this lesson, you are expected to : Identify the meaning of housekeeping. Discuss the importance of housekeeping.
  3. 3. 1. 1 Introduction  Before we start with theories and technicalities of hotel housekeeping, let us find out the reason why there is a housekeeping department in a hotel.   From a very basic knowledge, we defined that a hotel is a business structure that provides comfort services to the guest (like providing food and shelter) when traveling or away from home.
  4. 4.  Housekeeping is an important and integral part of the guest experience and satisfaction.   Since there is shelter involved in the hotel business and the shelter must provide comfortable room (just like home) to the guest, therefore the hotel structure must be maintained clear and orderly. Other things such as security are important, but what guests really want is to feel at home, to feel comfortable.
  5. 5.    Although the staff providing this service do not necessarily interact directly with the public, the quality of their work is critical in shaping guests’ pleasant memories of their stay.
  6. 6.  Good housekeeping is the foundation of good infection prevention. The general cleanliness and hygiene of a facility are vital to the health and safety of guests, staff, and visitors.   The impact of the housekeeping function on the success of a hotel’s operations cannot be underestimated, since large revenue for hotel industry is generated mainly from the sale of rooms.
  7. 7.    A more pleasant environment improves guest satisfaction and can increase guest’s use of services and frequent visits. Pleasant work environment contributes to staff members' satisfaction, making them to be more productive.
  8. 8.    The word “house” is referred to the hotel while “keeping” is for clean and orderly maintenance. What do you mean by housekeeping? 1. 2 Housekeeping Housekeeping or House cleaning Is the systematic process of making a home neat and clean.
  9. 9.    Some housekeeping is house cleaning and some is home chores. What do you mean by housekeeping? 1. 2 Housekeeping Home chores are housework that need to be done at regular interval.
  10. 10.    Housekeeping refers to the upkeep and maintenance of cleanliness and orderliness in the house, lodging establishment such as hotel, inn, apartel (apartment-hotel), condominium, resort, dormitory or even the hospital. What do you mean by housekeeping? 1. 2 Housekeeping
  11. 11.    It includes the budget and control of expenditures, preparing meals, buying food, paying utility bills and cleaning the house. What do you mean by housekeeping? 1. 2 Housekeeping
  12. 12.    Outdoor housekeeping chores include removing leaves from rain gutters, washing windows, sweeping doormats, cleaning the pool, putting away lawn furniture and taking out the trash. What do you mean by housekeeping? 1. 2 Housekeeping
  13. 13.    H What do you mean by housekeeping? 1. 2 Housekeeping It may be defined as “provision of a clean, comfortable, safe and aesthetically appealing environment”
  14. 14.    The housekeeping is the department of a hotel charged with cleaning and maintaining rooms and public spaces. I From the time a guest checks-in in a hotel till he checks out, it is the housekeeping department which takes care of the guest by making his / her stay pleasant and comfortable.
  15. 15.    I In addition, it handles the laundering of linens and in some instances, guest laundry. Housekeeping also performs a minor security function by providing a “first alert” to potential guest problems while staff undertake daily guest bedroom cleaning. In general, the housekeeping crew is responsible for the daily cleaning of public rooms (lobbies, corridors, meeting rooms), private bedrooms and public washrooms.
  16. 16.    Comfort: Achieve the maximum efficiency possible in the care and comfort of the guests and in providing support services for the smooth running of the hotel. Every hotel spends a lot of effort in ensuring the quality of beds, mattresses, channel music, TV, air conditioner if applicable, attached bar etc. The comforts must be regularly maintained and should be properly functioning. It is the duty of the housekeeping department to ensure comfort and a welcoming atmosphere to the guests as well as strive to extend courteous, reliable and satisfactory service from staffs of all departments. 1.3 What do you think the importance of housekeeping?
  17. 17.    1.3 What do you think the importance of housekeeping? Cleanliness and Hygiene: Ensure a high standard of cleanliness and general upkeep in all areas. Clean and well maintained areas and equipment create a favorable impression on the guest. Hygiene is maintained especially in the wash rooms, toilets, pool changing room, health club, etc.
  18. 18.    1.3 What do you think the importance of housekeeping? Privacy: The prime concern of any guest, irrespective of whether rich or poor, common man or celebrity, is privacy. Room windows are provided with curtains. Windows could normally overlook good scenic view, away from the prying eyes of others in the hotel or outside public. Housekeeping staffs ensure the privacy of the guests and they should be trained with proper procedures to enter the room.
  19. 19.    1.3 What do you think the importance of housekeeping? Safety and Security: Security is one of the prime concerns of a hotel guest. The housekeeping department staffs should ensure the safety and security of the guests with the help of security services. They should also make sure that fire fighting equipment and emergency alarms are functional at all times. They should also ensure peace, quiet and noise free atmosphere in the area.
  20. 20.    1.3 What do you think the importance of housekeeping? Décor: Creating a pleasant and classy ambience is also one of the major concerns for a guest. This is not easy and requires a good eye for detail. This work is an art and the housekeeping staff is mainly responsible for creating a pleasant atmosphere.
  21. 21.    End of Lesson 1
  22. 22. Lesson 2 Types and Scope of Housekeeping Objectives: At the end of this lesson, you are expected to : Discuss domestic housekeeping and Institutional housekeeping. Enumerate the scope of housekeeping
  23. 23. 1.1 Introduction Housekeeping as a department is tasked to maintain the cleanliness and orderliness according to set standards. A housekeeper is one who is responsible for administering housekeeping maintenance and for insuring that everything is in order. She sees to it that all occupants are comfortable, safe and protected from disease-causing bacteria
  24. 24. Whatis/arethe difference/sof cleanliness and orderliness? Cleanliness is the process of freeing your house or lodging place of filth. This means each rooms in your house/lodging requires a different cleaning tactic which is easier to clean and which needs more time to clean. Organizing It involves creating a systems for storing and finding things. This means you will have to take an inventory of the clothes in your closet and drawers, reorganize where everything goes, pick out all things you never wear anymore. A great “finishing touch” way to tie everything together after you house or lodging is cleaned.
  25. 25. 1.2 Whatare thetwo typesof housekeeping? There are two types of housekeeping: Domestic Housekeeping applies to housekeeping maintenance at home where the mother is usually the one in-charge in maintaining its orderliness. The lady of the house, usually the wife/mother or caretaker acts as the head housekeeper and is responsible for keeping the household in proper order. She sees to it that the rooms are clean and well maintained; makes that soled dishes are thoroughly cleaned and polished and that linen are properly washed, pressed and safely stored. She also manages food preparation and dining service.
  26. 26. Institutional Housekeeping on the other hand, refers to housekeeping maintenance in commercial lodging establishments such as hotels, motels, resorts, etc.  Guest rooms  Hallways and corridors  Lobby  Public rooms, function rooms & restaurants  Stairways  Escalators  Lift/Elevators  Driveways  Offices  Restrooms  Windows  Stores, concessionaire shops  Grounds  Linen and laundry area  Landing areas  Parking Areas  Poolside  Garden Institutional Housekeeping usually covers the following areas:
  27. 27. • It does not include the kitchen and dining areas since these are handles by food and beverage section. • The areas mentioned above are classified according to three major areas.
  28. 28. 1.3 Whatare the three major areas of responsibilitiesof thehousekeeping department? With the structural division of a hotel, Housekeeping has the major coverage area. We are assigned to clean and maintain the following areas: Perimeter Area Floor Area Public Area
  29. 29. 1. Public Area Function Room Restaurant Hotel Lounge
  30. 30. 1. Public Area Health Club Facilities & Spa Hallways & Elevators Comfort Rooms Medical Clinic
  31. 31. 1. Public Area Hotel Lobby Area Front Desk Area/Reception Area Hotel Business Center and Boardrooms
  32. 32. 2. Floor Area Guestrooms Hallways Housekeeping Pantry Elevator Lobby Floor Back Stairs
  33. 33. 3. Perimeter Area Swimming Pool Area Perimeter Sidewalk and Walkways Drive thru Pavements Garden Area Parking Area
  34. 34. 1.4 Scopeof Housekeeping Housekeeping job among commercial establishments is more complex to manage than those done in the house. With a lot of guests to attend to, the housekeeping responsibilities in hotels, resorts and other commercial lodging are distributed to several sections of the housekeeping department. There is a section that attends to the maintenance of guestrooms; another one to public areas while a separate unit takes care of linen/laundry services. Though each section attends to a specific function, efforts have to be well coordinated among the various sections to ensure efficient housekeeping maintenance.
  35. 35. The responsibilities of the Housekeeping Department include the following: 1.Guestrooms Maintenance • Maintaining cleanliness and orderliness in the guestrooms • Furnishing the room with necessary amenities and supplies such as bed, linen, appliances, etc. • Attending to service request of houseguests • Keeping the area free of safety hazards
  36. 36. 2. MAINTENANCE OF PUBLIC AREAS • Maintaining the cleanliness and orderliness in all public areas which include lobby, corridors, function rooms, grounds, etc. • Maintaining the upkeep of the surroundings of the building by keeping it clean and free of litters • Maintaining an attractive landscape to enhance eye appeal • Keeping the public areas free of safety hazards • Undertaking minor repair like busted bulbs, broken furniture etc
  37. 37. 3. MAINTENANCE OF LINEN/LAUNDRY SERVICE • Collecting and delivering laundry items for house guest or in house occupants • Washing, drying, and ironing guest laundry as well as linens used in banquet functions, food service and guestrooms. • Mending service
  38. 38. 4. WASHING, ISSUANCE, REPAIR AND INVENTORY OF EMPLOYEE’S UNIFORMS 5. INSTALLATION, CLEANING AND MAINTENACE OF FURNITURES AND FACILITIES 6. PROVISION OF SPECIAL SERVICES LIKE BABY SITTER, MENDING, POLISHING SHOES, ETC.
  39. 39.    End of Lesson 2
  40. 40. Lesson 3 Standard of Ideal Housekeeping
  41. 41. 1. Cleanliness • All areas are immaculately clean. • Closets, cabinets and storage areas are also kept clean. • Furniture and fixtures are properly dusted. • Doorknobs and metal fixtures are polished with the right metal polishing chemical. • Windows and glass panels are dusted and polished • Floors are vacuumed, polished or shampooed when necessary. • Grounds are free of liters and dirt.
  42. 42. 2. Orderliness • Facilities and fixtures are properly arranged and installed in appropriate location. • Room amenities are properly installed in appropriate location. • Linen is neatly folded. • Beds are made up properly, linen are mitered and wrinkle free.
  43. 43. 3. Sanitation • The all area is free from all sources of bacteria contamination. • Wet garbage is properly underlined with plastic, covered and disposed of regularly. • All items for personal use of guests and which come in contact with the body are sanitized with sanitizing detergents. • Glasses and water jug that are installed in guestrooms are covered. • Area is protected from pest infestation and regularly fumigated.
  44. 44. 4. Guests’ Comfort • Rooms are properly ventilated and lighted. • Guests are not disturbed by noise and other forms of distractions. • There are sufficient amenities for the comfort of guest like linen, toiletries, drinking glass, etc.
  45. 45. 5. Eye Appeal • Ambiance is soothing to the eyes, not dim or dull. • There is suitable interior design and proper blending of colors. • No eyesore can be found in guest-contact areas. • Wall decors and TV sets are posted at eye level.
  46. 46. 6. Safety • The rooms, function rooms and public areas are free from any safety hazards. • Building is provided with all required safety facilities. Safety standards prescribed for building maintenance by the government are strictly enforced. • Safety instructions during emergencies are available in all rooms. • The hotel is prepared for any emergency. • All staffs are trained on emergency procedures’. • Trained roving guards are available to check movements in guestrooms and to ensure the protection of guests.
  47. 47. 7. Materials Control and Preventive Maintenance • There is a designated budget for supplies and materials. • Consumption of supplies is always monitored. • Par stock requirements are maintained; regular requisitions are made. • All tools and equipment are stored safely in their appropriate storage. • Chemicals are diluted properly and used sparingly. • Supplies and materials are consumed within the limits of the budget.
  48. 48. Cont…. • All appliances and equipment are regularly checked. • Losses, damages and equipment breakdown are properly reported, documented and accounted for, given appropriate action. • Regular inventory of supplies and materials. • Effective control measures are designed and enforced. • Staff is trained on the proper use and maintenance of equipment.
  49. 49. 8. Guest Relations • Guest request, needs and concerns are given prompt and proper attended. • Staff exhibit warm and pleasant disposition in dealing with guests. • Tact and courtesy is observed. • Customer feedback is solicited. • Customer feedback and concerns are logged down. • Expresses warm appreciation and gratitude for guest patronage. • Accurate and appropriate response to inquiries. • Staff does of their way to render extra service to guests. • Guests with special problems are given the necessary assistance and support.
  50. 50.    End of Lesson 3
  51. 51.    Activity #3 Housekeeping Challenge Case Study #1 The Grandeur Hotel Post test The link will be posted to the Google Classroom
  52. 52.    Activity #3 Housekeeping Challenge Mechanics: 1. Make a plan as schedule for cleaning your house. Indicate the daily, weekly and occasional tasks. Fill in the chart (PROCESS) 2. Do the housekeeping challenge in your house with your plan or schedule created. Do the task within 1 week. 3. Post picture in Facebook from day 1 to day 5 of housekeeping (before and after). Screenshot the post and make a documentation. Include the pictures in your e- portfolio. Note: please wear your service uniform and include yourself in the pictures from day 1 to day 5) 4. In your pictures, put a captions with 100 words. (PRODUCT) Daily Tasks Weekly Tasks Occasional Task

×