module1introductiontohouskeepingoperations-210324152401 (2).pdf

03/04/14
Module 1: Introduction to
Housekeeping Operations
Prepared by:
Prof. Rowena R. De Leon
Lesson 1
Definition and
Importance of
Housekeeping
Objectives:
At the end of this
lesson, you are
expected to :
Identify the meaning
of housekeeping.
Discuss the
importance of
housekeeping.
1. 1 Introduction
Before we start with theories and
technicalities of hotel housekeeping,
let us find out the reason why there
is a housekeeping department in a
hotel.
From a very basic knowledge, we defined
that a hotel is a business structure that
provides comfort services to the guest (like
providing food and shelter) when traveling or
away from home.
Housekeeping is an important and
integral part of the guest experience and
satisfaction.
Since there is shelter involved in the
hotel business and the shelter must
provide comfortable room (just like
home) to the guest, therefore the
hotel structure must be maintained
clear and orderly.
Other things such as
security are
important, but what
guests really want is
to feel at home, to
feel comfortable.
Although the staff providing this service do
not necessarily interact directly with the
public, the quality of their work is critical in
shaping guests’ pleasant memories of their
stay.
Good housekeeping is the foundation of
good infection prevention. The general
cleanliness and hygiene of a facility are
vital to the health and safety of guests,
staff, and visitors.
The impact of the housekeeping
function on the success of a hotel’s
operations cannot be
underestimated, since large
revenue for hotel industry is
generated mainly from the sale of
rooms.
A more pleasant environment
improves guest satisfaction and can
increase guest’s use of services and
frequent visits.
Pleasant work environment
contributes to staff members'
satisfaction, making them to be
more productive.
The word “house” is
referred to the hotel while
“keeping” is for clean and
orderly maintenance.
What do you
mean by
housekeeping?
1. 2 Housekeeping
Housekeeping or House cleaning
Is the systematic process of making a home
neat and clean.
Some housekeeping is
house cleaning and some is
home chores.
What do you
mean by
housekeeping?
1. 2 Housekeeping
Home chores
are housework that need to be done at
regular interval.
Housekeeping refers to the upkeep and
maintenance of cleanliness and
orderliness in the house, lodging
establishment such as hotel, inn, apartel
(apartment-hotel), condominium, resort,
dormitory or even the hospital.
What do you
mean by
housekeeping?
1. 2 Housekeeping
It includes the budget and control of
expenditures, preparing meals, buying
food, paying utility bills and cleaning the
house.
What do you
mean by
housekeeping?
1. 2 Housekeeping
Outdoor housekeeping chores include
removing leaves from rain gutters, washing
windows, sweeping doormats, cleaning
the pool, putting away lawn furniture and
taking out the trash.
What do you
mean by
housekeeping?
1. 2 Housekeeping
H
What do you
mean by
housekeeping?
1. 2 Housekeeping
It may be defined as
“provision of a clean,
comfortable, safe and
aesthetically appealing
environment”
The housekeeping is the
department of a hotel charged with
cleaning and maintaining rooms
and public spaces.
I From the time a guest checks-in in a
hotel till he checks out, it is the
housekeeping department which takes
care of the guest by making his / her stay
pleasant and comfortable.
I In addition, it handles the laundering of
linens and in some instances, guest
laundry. Housekeeping also performs a
minor security function by providing a
“first alert” to potential guest problems
while staff undertake daily guest
bedroom cleaning.
In general, the housekeeping
crew is responsible for the daily
cleaning of public rooms
(lobbies, corridors, meeting
rooms), private bedrooms and
public washrooms.
Comfort: Achieve the maximum efficiency possible
in the care and comfort of the guests and in
providing support services for the smooth running
of the hotel. Every hotel spends a lot of effort in
ensuring the quality of beds, mattresses, channel
music, TV, air conditioner if applicable, attached
bar etc. The comforts must be regularly maintained
and should be properly functioning. It is the duty of
the housekeeping department to ensure comfort
and a welcoming atmosphere to the guests as well
as strive to extend courteous, reliable and
satisfactory service from staffs of all departments.
1.3 What do you think the
importance of housekeeping?
1.3 What do you think the
importance of housekeeping?
Cleanliness and Hygiene: Ensure a
high standard of cleanliness and
general upkeep in all areas. Clean
and well maintained areas and
equipment create a favorable
impression on the guest. Hygiene
is maintained especially in the
wash rooms, toilets, pool
changing room, health club, etc.
1.3 What do you think the
importance of housekeeping?
Privacy: The prime concern of any guest,
irrespective of whether rich or poor,
common man or celebrity, is privacy.
Room windows are provided with
curtains. Windows could normally
overlook good scenic view, away from
the prying eyes of others in the hotel or
outside public. Housekeeping staffs
ensure the privacy of the guests and
they should be trained with proper
procedures to enter the room.
1.3 What do you think the
importance of housekeeping?
Safety and Security: Security is one of
the prime concerns of a hotel guest. The
housekeeping department staffs should
ensure the safety and security of the
guests with the help of security services.
They should also make sure that fire
fighting equipment and emergency
alarms are functional at all times. They
should also ensure peace, quiet and
noise free atmosphere in the area.
1.3 What do you think the
importance of housekeeping?
Décor: Creating a pleasant and classy
ambience is also one of the major
concerns for a guest. This is not easy
and requires a good eye for detail.
This work is an art and the
housekeeping staff is mainly
responsible for creating a pleasant
atmosphere.
Lesson 2
Types and
Scope of
Housekeeping
Objectives:
At the end of this lesson,
you are expected to :
Discuss domestic
housekeeping and
Institutional
housekeeping.
Enumerate the scope of
housekeeping
1.1 Introduction
Housekeeping as a department is
tasked to maintain the cleanliness and
orderliness according to set standards.
A housekeeper is one who is
responsible for administering
housekeeping maintenance and for
insuring that everything is in order. She
sees to it that all occupants are
comfortable, safe and protected from
disease-causing bacteria
24.
Whatis/arethe difference/sof cleanliness
and orderliness?
Cleanliness
is the process of freeing your house or lodging place of filth.
This means each rooms in your house/lodging requires a
different cleaning tactic which is easier to clean and which
needs more time to clean.
Organizing
It involves creating a systems for storing and finding things.
This means you will have to take an inventory of the clothes
in your closet and drawers, reorganize where everything
goes, pick out all things you never wear anymore.
A great “finishing touch” way to tie everything together
after you house or lodging is cleaned.
1.2 Whatare thetwo typesof housekeeping?
There are two types of housekeeping:
Domestic Housekeeping applies to housekeeping
maintenance at home where the mother is usually
the one in-charge in maintaining its orderliness.
The lady of the house, usually the wife/mother or caretaker
acts as the head housekeeper and is responsible for keeping
the household in proper order. She sees to it that the rooms
are clean and well maintained; makes that soled dishes are
thoroughly cleaned and polished and that linen are properly
washed, pressed and safely stored. She also manages food
preparation and dining service.
Institutional Housekeeping on the other hand,
refers to housekeeping maintenance in
commercial lodging establishments such as hotels,
motels, resorts, etc.
Guest rooms
Hallways and corridors
Lobby
Public rooms, function
rooms & restaurants
Stairways
Escalators
Lift/Elevators
Driveways
Offices
Restrooms
Windows
Stores, concessionaire
shops
Grounds
Linen and laundry area
Landing areas
Parking Areas
Poolside
Garden
Institutional Housekeeping usually covers the following
areas:
• It does not include the kitchen and dining areas
since these are handles by food and beverage
section.
• The areas mentioned above are classified
according to three major areas.
1.3 Whatare the three major areas of
responsibilitiesof thehousekeeping
department?
With the structural division of a hotel,
Housekeeping has the major coverage area. We
are assigned to clean and maintain the following
areas:
Perimeter Area
Floor Area
Public Area
1. Public Area
Function Room
Restaurant
Hotel Lounge
30.
1. Public Area
Health Club Facilities & Spa
Hallways & Elevators
Comfort Rooms
Medical Clinic
1. Public Area
Hotel Lobby Area Front Desk Area/Reception Area
Hotel Business
Center and
Boardrooms
2. Floor Area
Guestrooms
Hallways
Housekeeping Pantry
Elevator Lobby
Floor
Back
Stairs
3. Perimeter Area
Swimming Pool Area Perimeter Sidewalk and
Walkways
Drive thru Pavements
Garden
Area
Parking Area
1.4 Scopeof Housekeeping
Housekeeping job among commercial
establishments is more complex to manage than those
done in the house. With a lot of guests to attend to, the
housekeeping responsibilities in hotels, resorts and other
commercial lodging are distributed to several sections of
the housekeeping department. There is a section that
attends to the maintenance of guestrooms; another one to
public areas while a separate unit takes care of
linen/laundry services. Though each section attends to a
specific function, efforts have to be well coordinated
among the various sections to ensure efficient
housekeeping maintenance.
The responsibilities of the Housekeeping
Department include the following:
1.Guestrooms Maintenance
• Maintaining cleanliness and orderliness in the
guestrooms
• Furnishing the room with necessary amenities
and supplies such as bed, linen, appliances, etc.
• Attending to service request of houseguests
• Keeping the area free of safety hazards
2. MAINTENANCE OF PUBLIC AREAS
• Maintaining the cleanliness and orderliness in all public
areas which include lobby, corridors, function rooms,
grounds, etc.
• Maintaining the upkeep of the surroundings of the
building by keeping it clean and free of litters
• Maintaining an attractive landscape to enhance eye
appeal
• Keeping the public areas free of safety hazards
• Undertaking minor repair like busted bulbs, broken
furniture etc
3. MAINTENANCE OF LINEN/LAUNDRY SERVICE
• Collecting and delivering laundry items for house guest
or in house occupants
• Washing, drying, and ironing guest laundry as well as
linens used in banquet functions, food service and
guestrooms.
• Mending service
4. WASHING, ISSUANCE, REPAIR AND INVENTORY OF
EMPLOYEE’S UNIFORMS
5. INSTALLATION, CLEANING AND MAINTENACE OF
FURNITURES AND FACILITIES
6. PROVISION OF SPECIAL SERVICES LIKE
BABY SITTER, MENDING, POLISHING SHOES, ETC.
1. Cleanliness
• All areas are
immaculately clean.
• Closets, cabinets and
storage areas are also
kept clean.
• Furniture and fixtures
are properly dusted.
• Doorknobs and metal
fixtures are polished
with the right metal
polishing chemical.
• Windows and glass
panels are dusted and
polished
• Floors are vacuumed,
polished or
shampooed when
necessary.
• Grounds are free of
liters and dirt.
2. Orderliness
• Facilities and fixtures are
properly arranged and
installed in appropriate
location.
• Room amenities are properly
installed in appropriate
location.
• Linen is neatly folded.
• Beds are made up properly,
linen are mitered and wrinkle
free.
3. Sanitation
• The all area is free from
all sources of bacteria
contamination.
• Wet garbage is properly
underlined with plastic,
covered and disposed of
regularly.
• All items for personal use
of guests and which
come in contact with the
body are sanitized with
sanitizing detergents.
• Glasses and water jug
that are installed in
guestrooms are covered.
• Area is protected from
pest infestation and
regularly fumigated.
4. Guests’ Comfort
• Rooms are properly ventilated
and lighted.
• Guests are not disturbed by
noise and other forms of
distractions.
• There are sufficient amenities
for the comfort of guest like
linen, toiletries, drinking glass,
etc.
5. Eye Appeal
• Ambiance is soothing to the
eyes, not dim or dull.
• There is suitable interior design
and proper blending of colors.
• No eyesore can be found in
guest-contact areas.
• Wall decors and TV sets are
posted at eye level.
6. Safety
• The rooms, function
rooms and public areas
are free from any safety
hazards.
• Building is provided with
all required safety
facilities. Safety
standards prescribed for
building maintenance by
the government are
strictly enforced.
• Safety instructions
during emergencies are
available in all rooms.
• The hotel is prepared for
any emergency.
• All staffs are trained on
emergency procedures’.
• Trained roving guards are
available to check
movements in
guestrooms and to
ensure the protection of
guests.
7. Materials Control and Preventive
Maintenance
• There is a designated budget for supplies and
materials.
• Consumption of supplies is always monitored.
• Par stock requirements are maintained; regular
requisitions are made.
• All tools and equipment are stored safely in their
appropriate storage.
• Chemicals are diluted properly and used
sparingly.
• Supplies and materials are consumed within the
limits of the budget.
Cont….
• All appliances and equipment are regularly
checked.
• Losses, damages and equipment breakdown are
properly reported, documented and accounted
for, given appropriate action.
• Regular inventory of supplies and materials.
• Effective control measures are designed and
enforced.
• Staff is trained on the proper use and
maintenance of equipment.
8. Guest Relations
• Guest request, needs
and concerns are given
prompt and proper
attended.
• Staff exhibit warm and
pleasant disposition in
dealing with guests.
• Tact and courtesy is
observed.
• Customer feedback is
solicited.
• Customer feedback and
concerns are logged
down.
• Expresses warm
appreciation and
gratitude for guest
patronage.
• Accurate and
appropriate response to
inquiries.
• Staff does of their way to
render extra service to
guests.
• Guests with special
problems are given the
necessary assistance and
support.
Activity #3
Housekeeping Challenge
Case Study #1
The Grandeur Hotel
Post test
The link will be posted to the
Google Classroom
Activity #3
Housekeeping Challenge
Mechanics:
1. Make a plan as schedule for cleaning your house. Indicate
the daily, weekly and occasional tasks. Fill in the chart
(PROCESS)
2. Do the housekeeping challenge in your house with your plan
or schedule created. Do the task within 1 week.
3. Post picture in Facebook from day 1 to day 5 of
housekeeping (before and after). Screenshot the post and
make a documentation. Include the pictures in your e-
portfolio. Note: please wear your service uniform and
include yourself in the pictures from day 1 to day 5)
4. In your pictures, put a captions with 100 words. (PRODUCT)
Daily Tasks Weekly Tasks Occasional Task