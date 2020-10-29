El punto en el espacio.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico “San...
Un punto puede ser determinado con diversos sistemas de referencia, ya sea en el sistema de coordenadas cartesianas o plan...
¿QUÉ ES EL PUNTO? El punto, se considera una figura geométrica adimensional, ya que no posee longitud, área, volumen, ni o...
REPRESENTACIÓN GRÁFICA Para determinar un punto en el espacio se puede realizar por medio de un sistema de coordenadas, el...
UBICACIÓN DEL PUNTO La dirección de la flecha indica la dirección positiva de los ejes. Para saber la ubicación de los eje...
EJEMPLO de la representación grafica • (4, -1, 1) • (4, -1, -1)
Un punto se puede ubicar en cualquier parte del espacio, sin embargo, considerando las reglas básicas de proyecciones, si ...
Una dirección es la información contenida en la posición relativa de un punto con respecto a otro punto. La dirección se i...
PROYECCIÓN DIÉDRICA DEL PUNTO La proyección de un punto se obtiene trazando la perpendicular desde ese punto al plano, ose...
Como en el caso del punto P1 de la imagen que se encuentra alejado tanto del plano vertical PV, como también del plano hor...
En el caso del puto P2 del dibujo, que al estar situado en la línea de tierra su proyección vertical P2’ y su proyección h...
Ocurre con el punto P3 del dibujo que está contenido en el plano vertical por lo que su proyección vertical o alzado coinc...
El punto P4 esta contenido en uno de sus planos y mas concretamente en el plano horizontal por lo que su proyección vertic...
SISTEMA DE COORDENADAS CARTESIANAS El plano cartesiano se refiere a un tipo de coordenadas ortogonales usadas en espacios ...
El punto de corte de las rectas se hace coincidir con el punto cero de las rectas y se conoce como origen del sistema; a s...
En las coordenadas "X" y "Y" siempre son números positivos. • X positiva: la posición esta a la derecha del origen. • Y po...
Segundo cuadrante En este cuadrante aparece la primera coordenada negativa. De la misma manera que los valores positivos i...
Tercer cuadrante En este cuadrante ambos valores son negativos • X negativa: la posición esta a la izquierda del origen. •...
Cuarto cuadrante El ultimo cuadrante esta a la derecha y por debajo del origen, cuyos valores son positivos y negativos. •...
En resumen, el valor positivo o negativo de "X" y "Y". en las coordenadas indica la posición relativa respecto al origen: ...
Por lo tanto, conociendo los valores de "X" y "Y" podemos saber en que cuadrante se encuentra esa posición siguiendo este ...
El desarrollo de este trabajo nos ha permitido conocer un poco mas a fondo la geometría y el punto como uno de sus element...
El punto en el espacio

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión Mérida EL PUNTO EN EL ESPACIO Autora: Anil Alexandra Rivas Álvarez C.I 29.520.632 Arquitectura, 41 Mérida, Venezuela
  2. 2. Un punto puede ser determinado con diversos sistemas de referencia, ya sea en el sistema de coordenadas cartesianas o plano cartesiano, en coordenadas polares, coordenadas esféricas, coordenadas cilíndricas y también en coordenadas elípticas. Un concepto de punto como ente geométrico, surgió en la antigua concepción griega de la geometría compilada en Alejandría por Euclides en su libro, titulado Los Elementos, en donde dio la definición de punto como: «Lo que no tiene ninguna parte». Por otro lado, en la geometría clásica, se basa en la idea de que era un concepto intuitivo, el ente geométrico Sin dimensiones.
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ ES EL PUNTO? El punto, se considera una figura geométrica adimensional, ya que no posee longitud, área, volumen, ni otro ángulo dimensional. Este describe una posición en el espacio, determinada respecto de un sistema de coordenadas preestablecido. En geometría clásica, este se basa en la idea de un concepto intuitivo entre geométrico sin dimensiones, y solo era necesario asumir la noción del punto.
  4. 4. REPRESENTACIÓN GRÁFICA Para determinar un punto en el espacio se puede realizar por medio de un sistema de coordenadas, el cual consta de tres rectas, normalmente perpendiculares dos a dos, que concurren en un punto de origen, parecido a las líneas que confluyen en un rincón de una habitación normal. Normalmente estas rectas se denominan ejes (x, y, z) y en cada uno de ellos se define un sistema de coordenadas abscisas cuyas unidades de medida son congruentes a menos que se advierta lo contrario a esto
  5. 5. UBICACIÓN DEL PUNTO La dirección de la flecha indica la dirección positiva de los ejes. Para saber la ubicación de los ejes puede imaginarse un libro abierto a 90 grados en posición vertical, mirándolo de frente, el pie de la hoja del lado izquierdo representa la dirección positiva del eje X, el otro pie, la dirección positiva del eje Y a su vez la línea que junta las dos paginas es el eje Z.
  6. 6. EJEMPLO de la representación grafica • (4, -1, 1) • (4, -1, -1)
  7. 7. Un punto se puede ubicar en cualquier parte del espacio, sin embargo, considerando las reglas básicas de proyecciones, si se ubica el punto A o B en el espacio con respecto a los planos principales de un sistema de proyecciones ortogonales, se obtiene las siguientes definiciones: DISTANCIA DE UN PUNTO EN EL ESPACIO A DOS PLANOS DE PROYECCIÓN o Cota: Es la distancia perpendicular del punto objeto al plano horizontal (H). o Alejamiento: distancia perpendicular del punto objeto al plano frontal (F). o Apartamiento: distancia perpendicular del punto objeto al plano de perfil (P).
  8. 8. Una dirección es la información contenida en la posición relativa de un punto con respecto a otro punto. La dirección se indica a menudo representándose con una flecha hacia arriba. En geometría Euclídea y Afín, la dirección de un subespacio es el espacio vectorial asociado a ese subespacio. En el caso de la línea que, en este caso seria un subespacio de dimensión unidad , los vectores de dirección son los vectores diferentes de cero de ese espacio vectorial. Mientras que la distancia entre dos puntos del espacio euclídeo equivale a la longitud del segmento de la recta que los une, expresado de manera numérica. DIRECCIÓN Y DISTACIA ENTRE LOS PUNTOS DEL ESPACIO EUCLÍDEO
  9. 9. PROYECCIÓN DIÉDRICA DEL PUNTO La proyección de un punto se obtiene trazando la perpendicular desde ese punto al plano, osea la distancia mas corta desde el punto al plano. En proyección diédrica un punto puede tener varias posiciones:
  10. 10. Como en el caso del punto P1 de la imagen que se encuentra alejado tanto del plano vertical PV, como también del plano horizontal PH y por lo tanto su proyección vertical o alzado P1’ estará distanciada de la línea de la tierra por la COTA y su proyección horizontal o planta estará alejada de la línea de la tierra por el alejamiento. Estar en el espacio
  11. 11. En el caso del puto P2 del dibujo, que al estar situado en la línea de tierra su proyección vertical P2’ y su proyección horizontal P2’’ también estarán el la misma línea de tierra como se puede observar en la situación. Estar en la línea de la tierra
  12. 12. Ocurre con el punto P3 del dibujo que está contenido en el plano vertical por lo que su proyección vertical o alzado coincide con el mismo, mientras que la proyección horizontal o planta estará en la línea de tierra. Estar contenido en el plano vertical
  13. 13. El punto P4 esta contenido en uno de sus planos y mas concretamente en el plano horizontal por lo que su proyección vertical o alzado P4’ esta en la línea de tierra y su proyección horizontal o planta coincide consigo mismo. Estar contenido en el plano horizontal
  14. 14. SISTEMA DE COORDENADAS CARTESIANAS El plano cartesiano se refiere a un tipo de coordenadas ortogonales usadas en espacios euclídeos, para representar gráficamente una función ya sea en geometría analítica, o del movimiento o posición en física, caracterizado por usar como referencia ejes ortogonales entre si los cuales se cortan en un punto de origen.
  15. 15. El punto de corte de las rectas se hace coincidir con el punto cero de las rectas y se conoce como origen del sistema; a su vez a el eje horizontal o de las abscisas se le asignan los números enteros de las x, y al eje vertical o de las ordenadas se le asignan los números enteros de las Y. Al cortarse las dos rectas, dividen al plano en cuatro regiones las cuales se numeran con números romanos, en sentido contrario a las agujas del reloj, tomando como origen el punto central, estas se denominan cuadrantes.
  16. 16. En las coordenadas "X" y "Y" siempre son números positivos. • X positiva: la posición esta a la derecha del origen. • Y positiva: la posición esta por encima del origen. Así que el cuadrante (X,Y) son positivos, también podemos escribirlo de manera abreviada (+,+). Primer cuadrante "I" Un ejemplo es el punto amarillo ubicado en las coordenadas (3,3). Tres posiciones a la derecha del origen y tres hacia arriba.
  17. 17. Segundo cuadrante En este cuadrante aparece la primera coordenada negativa. De la misma manera que los valores positivos indican las posiciones, lo hacen los valores negativos, solo que hacia la izquierda o hacia abajo del origen de los ejes "X" y "Y". • X negativa: la posición esta a las izquierda del origen. • Y positiva: la posición esta por encima del origen. De esta manera (X, Y) son (-,+). Un ejemplo es el punto verde que esta en las coordenadas (-3,1). Tres posiciones a la izquierda y una posición hacia arriba del origen
  18. 18. Tercer cuadrante En este cuadrante ambos valores son negativos • X negativa: la posición esta a la izquierda del origen. • Y negativa: la posición esta por debajo del origen. Entonces (X, Y) son (-,-). Un ejemplo es el punto rojo que esta ubicado en las coordenadas (-2, -5). Dos posiciones a la izquierda y cinco posiciones hacia abajo del origen.
  19. 19. Cuarto cuadrante El ultimo cuadrante esta a la derecha y por debajo del origen, cuyos valores son positivos y negativos. • X positiva: la posición esta a la derecha del origen. • Y negativa: la posición esta por debajo del origen. Por lo tanto (X, Y) son (+, -). Un ejemplo es el punto azul que esta en las coordenadas (4, -4). Cuatro posiciones a la derecha y cuatro hacia abajo del origen
  20. 20. En resumen, el valor positivo o negativo de "X" y "Y". en las coordenadas indica la posición relativa respecto al origen: • En el eje X, dirección horizontal, un valor positivo refleja una posición a la derecha del origen. Y uno negativo a la izquierda. • En el eje Y, dirección vertical, el valor positivo indica una posición por encima del origen y uno negativo por debajo de él. • Si X toma el valor cero, la posición de las coordenadas no está ni a la derecha ni a la izquierda del origen. Estaría en algún punto del eje Y. • Si Y toma el valor cero, la posición de las coordenadas no está ni por encima ni por debajo del origen. Estaría en algún punto del eje X. • O, el origen, es la única posición en la que ambos valores son cero.
  21. 21. Por lo tanto, conociendo los valores de "X" y "Y" podemos saber en que cuadrante se encuentra esa posición siguiendo este esquema:
  22. 22. Por lo tanto, conociendo los valores de "X" y "Y" podemos saber en que cuadrante se encuentra esa posición siguiendo este esquema:
  23. 23. El desarrollo de este trabajo nos ha permitido conocer un poco mas a fondo la geometría y el punto como uno de sus elementos mas importantes, ya que desde que estamos pequeños, aprendemos mucho sobre materias como matemática y geometría las cuales ocupan una gran parte de nuestra vida cotidiana siendo gran base, además de una gran variedad de ciencias exactas, al igual que también en la elaboración de los diseños y la fabricación de todo lo que utilizamos a diario, desde el computador, hasta la ingeniería que nos permite construir una casa, aunque requerimos de conocimientos mas avanzados para ello.
  24. 24. ANEXOS • GRÁFICA DE PUNTOS EN EL ESPACIO TRIDIMENSIONAL (X,Y,Z): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYACq4aMGjw • SISTEMA DIEDRICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-TekosfD8E • PLANO CARTESIANO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzOzYY-T-50
  25. 25. BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Solano, U. (2011) Geometría: Puntos, segmentos, rectas y planos. Tomado de: http://norgeometria.blogspot.com/2011/05/punto-recta- plano.html • Baca, B. (2016) Proyectantes del punto. Tomado de: https://es.scribd.com/document/350295665/3-EL-PUNTO • Maculet, A. (s.f) Coordenadas cartesianas. Tomado de: https://www.smartick.es/blog/matematicas/geometria/coordenadas/#:~: text=Coordenadas%20cartesianas%20es%20el%20nombre,un%20punto%2 0en%20el%20espacio.&text=Estos%20dos%20ejes%20se%20cortan,el%20ej e%20Y%20(vertical).
  26. 26. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

