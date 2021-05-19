Successfully reported this slideshow.
Making work visible: The role of Information Radiators and Telemetry Sit with someone you haven’t met and introduce yourse...
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Anil Jaising Personal Mission Bring Joy back to Teams v Executive Director at JP Morgan...
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Magic Pill
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Traffic control CONTROL GIVE CONTROL OR
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Revelation: Telemetry
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Source: Four key vectors closing DevOps feedback loops
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Invitation: In your group discuss what challenges do you see in building information da...
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 We decided to experiment
Logs/Events Metrics Traces Source: Composable monitoring system from the book Monitoring with Graphite Telemetry and Monit...
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Acquire data Progress and analyze data Store data
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
Guaranteed Delivery
Data Provenance Photo by Dexter Fernandes from Pexels
Lightweight
Highly Secure
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Photo by Lukas from Pexels Result
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
@aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
Ticket out
Reach out Email – anil@nimblebydesign.com Twitter - @aniljaising Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/aniljaising/
Telemetry Global Scrum Gathering vienna

  1. 1. Making work visible: The role of Information Radiators and Telemetry Sit with someone you haven’t met and introduce yourself
  2. 2. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Anil Jaising Personal Mission Bring Joy back to Teams v Executive Director at JP Morgan Chase v Trainer and Coach, Concepts and Beyond, Inc v 23 years of product delivery experience in Financial Services v CSP-SM, Certified Trainer “Training from the BACK of the Room”. v Third degree black belt in Karate Linda (Luna) Fung v Agilist, Trainer and ScrumMaster at Equitable v ACSM & CSPO, Certified Trainer “Training from the BACK of the Room”
  3. 3. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
  4. 4. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
  5. 5. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Magic Pill
  6. 6. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
  7. 7. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Traffic control CONTROL GIVE CONTROL OR
  8. 8. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
  9. 9. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
  10. 10. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Revelation: Telemetry
  11. 11. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
  12. 12. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
  13. 13. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
  14. 14. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Source: Four key vectors closing DevOps feedback loops
  15. 15. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Invitation: In your group discuss what challenges do you see in building information dashboards, pick one challenge to share with everyone - 2 minutes Share with everyone ü Large volumes of data ü Silos of telemetry ü Vendor lock-in ü Guaranteed delivery ü Real time data acquisition ü Resiliency of the telemetry pipeline ü Performance overhead on applications ü Security
  16. 16. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 We decided to experiment
  17. 17. Logs/Events Metrics Traces Source: Composable monitoring system from the book Monitoring with Graphite Telemetry and Monitoring Ecosystem Telemetry Ecosystem
  18. 18. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Acquire data Progress and analyze data Store data
  19. 19. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
  20. 20. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
  21. 21. Guaranteed Delivery
  22. 22. Data Provenance Photo by Dexter Fernandes from Pexels
  23. 23. Lightweight
  24. 24. Highly Secure
  25. 25. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19 Photo by Lukas from Pexels Result
  26. 26. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
  27. 27. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
  28. 28. @aniljaising @lindafung10 #SGVIE19
  29. 29. Ticket out
  30. 30. Reach out Email – anil@nimblebydesign.com Twitter - @aniljaising Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/aniljaising/

×