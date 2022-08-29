Email Templates_1.docx

1.
Structure DeliveryTemplate
We have created and attached the structure document for Module 1 based on the source
content and the inputs you shared.
The content structure shall help you interpret the way we plan to slice content into microlearning
topics and use a mix of media formats (pdf/infographics/video) that we propose should work the
best for a respective topic.
The structure document is attached with this email and has the following details.
● Series Name: This is the name of the series which will be created on MindTickle.
● Module Name: This is the name of the module.
● Module Type: This describes the module type, such as course, quick update, etc.
● Topic Name: This column lists down all the topics within the course.
● Learning Object Name: This column lists down all the learning objects within the
topic.
● Points to be Covered: These are the key topics/points that will be covered in the
topic.
● Output Format: Depending on the nature of the content, we recommend the output
format.
● Content Source:This column includes the name of the source document.
● Factopedia: This includes content that can act as good to know/supporting
information.
● MT Recommendation/Comments: This column includes our
recommendations/comments around the content presentation strategies.
● HEW Comments: You can use this space to share feedback/thoughts around our
recommendations.
With your review, we seek your feedback on the below:
● Recommended content chunking
● Recommended media formats
● The comprehensiveness of the training, if you think there is anything else that we
should add or delete
Next Steps -
We will be providing you a detailed walkthrough of the structure document on Wednesday
during our sync up call. Till that time, it would be great if you could review and share immediate
feedback, if any.
Prototype DeliveryTemplate
Happy to share with you the prototype of the ‘Webex Overview’ video.
Objective:
2.
With this, we aim to provide a glimpse of the overall look and feel of the video. Once we have
your confirmation on this, we will use the same visual style and elements for the rest of the
videos, presentations, and infographics.
Please note, the prototype has been developed with a machine voiceover. We will be replacing
it with a human VO once the script and voiceover artist is finalized.
Also, the initial footages placed in the video have been used from Shutterstock and thus are
watermarked, we will replace them with hi-res versions post your approval.
Link to the prototype:
Please click here to view the prototype on Wipster.
Wipster is the review tool. While the video is being played, you can click anywhere in the video
and add your comments on the video itself. This way, we can easily track the review comments
and address them.
Feedback Required:
We seek confirmation on the overall visual style including-
● Style of icons, images, and graphics used
● Style of animations
● Adherence to the branding guidelines
Review Timeline:
Request all the stakeholders to log in their feedback by ____ to speed up the development
process.
Next Steps:
● “Client Name” team to share feedback/approval on the Proto
● CaaS to develop the remaining video following the same approach
● CaaS to work on the scripts for remaining videos and share with Cisco team for review
Look forward to hearing from you. Please let me know in case of any queries or concerns.
Sharing Multiple Deliverables Template
Based on our discussion and the content material shared, we are ready with the following
deliverables -
Deliverable Description Feedback Required
3.
Structure Document.
This includes the
structure for: (a) Process
training and
(b) Multicloud Product
training
The content structure shall
help you interpret the way
we plan to slice content into
microlearning topics and the
mix of media formats
(video/pdf/infographics) that
we propose should work the
best for a respective topic.
- Recommended content
chunking
- Recommended media
formats
- The comprehensiveness of
the content and flow of the
training, if you think there is
anything else that we should
add or delete
Scripts for both the
videos for Process
Training:
(a) Free Trial
(b) Handraiser
We have created the video
scripts based on the updated
deck for Process training.
- Content correction
- Content flow
- Language/tone of the
content
Prototype for Infographic We have created a prototype
for an infographic output
format.
Based on your feedback, we
will develop the rest of the
infographics on the similar
lines.
- Overall Look and feel
- Design template
Next Steps -
● Cisco to share feedback/approval on the deliverables shared with this mail - by
Monday, 16 Dec'19
● MindTickle to share the structure of the other two product trainings and next set of
scripts for your review - by Monday, 16 Dec'19
Considering your vacation plans, we intend to have a closure on the prototype, structure
document and video scripts for all the modules, so that we can continue working on the
development while you are away. Accordingly, it would be great to have a one day turnaround
time for your feedback/approval on all the deliverables that we have shared and would be
sharing through the next week.
Module/Topic Wise DeliveryTemplate
Hi all,
As planned, we have completed working on the first topic of the Sales Tools module. Kindly find
the details below.
4.
Module Name Topic Name Output Format
Sales Tools 1.1 Introduction Click to review the video.
1.2 Sales Tools Overview Click to review the video.
1.3 The Sales Cycle Click to review the video.
1.4 Field Briefs & Playbooks Infographic
1.5 Sales & Discovery
Guides
Infographic
1.6 Additional Links and
Resources
Infographic
Knowledge Checks NA
Kindly click the links in the table to review the videos. Also, attached are the Infographics and
the knowledge check questions with this email.
Thank you and we look forward to your feedback.
Modules Uploaded on Platform Template
Happy to share that we are ready with the Who To Engage, Fuse Exploration, and Selling the
Fortinet Way modules.
Based on your feedback, we have implemented all the suggested changes and uploaded these
three modules on the platform.
Series Name: New Hire Onboarding
Link:
Note: As we have not finalized the course map yet, we have used a default one for now. Once
we finalize, we can replace it.
We have given everyone in this group the collaborator rights on the platform so that you can
review the content.
As a next step, kindly review content on the platform and let us know if any changes are
required.