Psiconeuroendocrinología.

Psico-Neuro-Endocrinología ¿De qué se trata? Dra. Aniel Jessica L. Brambila Tapia CC-BY-NC-SA
Preguntas de inicio 1.- ¿Creen que hay una relación entre el estado emocional y la salud? 2.- ¿Si crees que existe esta re...
Psiconeuroendocrinología/Psiconeuroinmunología • Rama de la medicina que estudia la interacción entre los procesos psicoló...
Eje hipotálamo-hipófisis-adrenal CRH
Psiconeuroendocrinología - Estrés crónico - Estados emocionales negativos crónicos (depresión, ansiedad) Cortisol y Adrena...
Clasificación general de las enfermedades Enfermedades/condiciones Ambientales Multifactoriales (Enfermedades crónicas) Ge...
Enfermedades multifactoriales. Factores ambientales Factores personales Factores genéticos (30-50%) • Rasgos de la persona...
Teoría del envejecimiento y aparición de enfermedades La teoría del envejecimiento del estrés oxidativo/inflamación (teorí...
Estrés oxidativo • Las especies reactivas de Oxígeno y Nitrógeno (RONS), son producidas por varios procesos endógenos y ex...
Estrés oxidativo y el daño celular Liguori L, et al. Clinical interventions and Aging, 2018
Estrés oxidativo y enfermedades Sharifi-Rad M, et al. Frontiers in Psychology 2020
Estrés psicológico, daño mitocondrial y estrés oxidativo Allen J, et al. Mitochondrion, 2020 Ramzan R, et al. Journal of M...
Estrés oxidativo y enfermedades crónicas Liguori L, et al. Clinical interventions and Aging, 2018
Inflamación y enfermedades • Uno de los descubrimientos más importantes de los últimos 20 años es que los procesos inflama...
Inflamación sistémica crónica • La inflamación es un proceso evolutivo caracterizado por la activación de células inmunes ...
Inflamación sistémica crónica y enfermedades Furman D, et al. Nature Medicine, 2019
Estrés psicológico, inflamación y estrés oxidativo 1.- Aumento del cortisol Sobrecarga mitocondrial disfunción mitocondria...
Epigenética y envejecimiento epigético • La epigenética se refiere a cualquier modificación química heredable que afecta l...
Factores psicológicos y envejecimiento epigenético (reloj epigenético) • Los siguientes factores se han asociado a un mayo...
Psiconeuroendocrinología Estados emocionales negativos (Eventos estresantes y/o patrones desadaptativos) Estrés oxidativo ...
Estudios del grupo de trabajo
Estudio 1
Publicación
Diagrama del estudio
R E S U L T A D O S 1. Events related to the cause 2. Causes of the disease Emotionally stressful events Events related to...
S O L U C I O N E S
Estudio 2 : Asociación de variables personales y psicológicas con la somatización y el número de enfermedades en población...
Somatización y número de enfermedades en población general • De un total de 164 participantes: • Observamos que las mujere...
Estudio 3: Variables psicológicas y personales con niveles de PCR y lípidos séricos
PCR y lipidos séricos en mujeres 31 Mujeres sanas: • PCR: • IMC r = 0.452** • Triglicéridos r = 0.447* • Automotivación r ...
PCR y lipidos séricos en hombres 34 hombres sanos: • PCR: • Suma enfermedades r = 0.426* • IMC r = 0.433* • Triglicéridos:...
Conclusiones • Tanto los eventos estresantes en la vida como patrones psico-emocionales desadaptativos aparecieron como fa...
Preguntas para reporte • 1.- ¿Cómo el término “psiconeuroendocrinología” se relaciona con el mecanismo de acción de esta d...
Dra. Aniel Jessica L. Brambila Tapia CONTACTO CC-BY-NC-SA
Psiconeuroendocrinología.
Science
Aug. 27, 2021
Psiconeuroendocrinología.

Science
Aug. 27, 2021
Archivo de Power Point para explicar los mecanismos de la psiconeuroendocrinología

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License

Psiconeuroendocrinología.

  1. 1. Psico-Neuro-Endocrinología ¿De qué se trata? Dra. Aniel Jessica L. Brambila Tapia CC-BY-NC-SA
  2. 2. Preguntas de inicio 1.- ¿Creen que hay una relación entre el estado emocional y la salud? 2.- ¿Si crees que existe esta relación que tan fuerte sería? (baja, moderada, alta) 3.- ¿Esta relación con respecto a la aparición de enfermedades sería de causa-efecto, efecto-causa o bidireccional?
  3. 3. Psiconeuroendocrinología/Psiconeuroinmunología • Rama de la medicina que estudia la interacción entre los procesos psicológicos con el sistema nervioso, endócrino e inmunológico y su relación con la salud-enfermedad
  4. 4. Eje hipotálamo-hipófisis-adrenal CRH
  5. 5. Psiconeuroendocrinología - Estrés crónico - Estados emocionales negativos crónicos (depresión, ansiedad) Cortisol y Adrenalina Glucosa y lípidos séricos Citocinas pro- inflamatorias y marcadores inflamatorios Radicales libres y envejecimiento celular E N F E R M E D A D E S C R O N I C A S Irving, 2011 & Cole, Nature; Catalina-Romero, et al. 2013, Sand J Public Health; Punker K, et al. 2019, Psychoneuroendocrinology
  6. 6. Clasificación general de las enfermedades Enfermedades/condiciones Ambientales Multifactoriales (Enfermedades crónicas) Genéticas
  7. 7. Enfermedades multifactoriales. Factores ambientales Factores personales Factores genéticos (30-50%) • Rasgos de la personalidad • Habilidades psicoemocionales • Conductas (Estilo de vida) • Alimentación
  8. 8. Teoría del envejecimiento y aparición de enfermedades La teoría del envejecimiento del estrés oxidativo/inflamación (teoría oxi-inflama- envejecimiento): • El envejecimiento es la pérdida progresiva de la función tisular y orgánica a través del tiempo • La pérdida funcional asociada a la edad se debe a la acumulación del daño oxidativo en las macromoléculas (lípidos, DNA y proteínas) debida a la presencia de especies reactivas de Oxígeno y Nitrógeno (RONS) que a su vez producen inflamación • Una de las vías propuestas es la senecencia celular en dode las células senecentes adquieren un fenotipo secretorio inflamatorio y detienen su proliferación en respuesta a los daños producidos por los RONS Liguori L, et al. Clinical interventions and Aging, 2018
  9. 9. Estrés oxidativo • Las especies reactivas de Oxígeno y Nitrógeno (RONS), son producidas por varios procesos endógenos y exógenos y sus efectos negativos son neutralizados por defensas antioxidantes • Los RONS o radicales libres son átomos altamente reactivos o moléculas con uno o más electrones desemparejados en su capa externa y se pueden formar cuando el N y O interactúan con ciertas moléculas • Se forman en las células por la pérdida o aceptación de un electrón, comportándose como oxidantes o reductores • Son producidas por todas las céulas aeróbicas y juegan un papel importante en el envejecimiento y en las enfermedades relacionadas por la edad Liguori L, et al. Clinical interventions and Aging, 2018
  10. 10. Estrés oxidativo y el daño celular Liguori L, et al. Clinical interventions and Aging, 2018
  11. 11. Estrés oxidativo y enfermedades Sharifi-Rad M, et al. Frontiers in Psychology 2020
  12. 12. Estrés psicológico, daño mitocondrial y estrés oxidativo Allen J, et al. Mitochondrion, 2020 Ramzan R, et al. Journal of Molecular Medicine, 2020
  13. 13. Estrés oxidativo y enfermedades crónicas Liguori L, et al. Clinical interventions and Aging, 2018
  14. 14. Inflamación y enfermedades • Uno de los descubrimientos más importantes de los últimos 20 años es que los procesos inflamatorios están relacionados con una gran variedad de problemas de salud física y mental que dominan la morbi-mortalidad actual en todo el mundo. • Actualmente, más del 50% de las muertes se relacionan con enfermedades relacionadas con la inflamación (enfermedad isquémica del corazón, cáncer, diabetes, enfermedad renal crónica, etc..) Furman D, et al. Nature Medicine, 2019
  15. 15. Inflamación sistémica crónica • La inflamación es un proceso evolutivo caracterizado por la activación de células inmunes y no inmunes que protegen al huésped de bacterias, virus, toxinas e infecciones, eliminando a los patógenos y promoviendo la reparación tisular y la recuperación. • Una respuesta inflamatoria normal se caracteriza por la activación de la respuesta inflamatoria, restringida en el tiempo, que ocurre cuando se presenta una amenaza y desaparece cuando se resuelve esa amenaza o daño. • Sin embargo, la presencia de ciertos factores sociales, psicológicos, ambientales y biológicos se han asociado a una disminución de la resolución de la inflamación aguda y en la promoción de un estado de inflmamación sistémica crónica (ISC), que daña tejidos y órganos, induce estrés oxidativo y aumenta el riesgo de presentar enfermedades crónicas. Furman D, et al. Nature Medicine, 2019
  16. 16. Inflamación sistémica crónica y enfermedades Furman D, et al. Nature Medicine, 2019
  17. 17. Estrés psicológico, inflamación y estrés oxidativo 1.- Aumento del cortisol Sobrecarga mitocondrial disfunción mitocondrial aumento de RONS, apoptosis e inflamación 2.- Aumento del cortisol disminución del receptor de corticosteroides (RG) disminución de sus efectos anti-inflamatorios, aumento de RONS y apoptosis 3.- Aumento de cortisol resistencia del RG disminución de sus efectos anti-inflamatorios inflamación Allen J, et al. Mitochondrion, 2020 Palumbo ML, et al. Clinical Therapeutics, 2020
  18. 18. Epigenética y envejecimiento epigético • La epigenética se refiere a cualquier modificación química heredable que afecta la expresión génica sin afectar la secuencia genética, como la metilación del DNA que comprende la adición de grupos metilo a residuos de citocina (dinucleótidos CpG) que puede influenciar la expresión génica y modificar la función celular y genética • Las modificaciones epigenéticas están relacionadas con procesos fisiológicos como el establecimiento y mantenimiento de linajes celulares, la inactivación del cromosoma, etc. • Los mecanismos epigenéticos también se han visto involucrados en varias enfermedades • El reloj epigenético (compuesto por una serie de marcadores epigenéticos) que se correlaciona altamente con la edad cronológica, es el estimador molecular más prometedor y preciso de la edad cronológica así como de moribi-mortalidad Horvath and Raj, Nature Reviews, 2018; Palma-Gudiel, et al, Internatioanal review of Neurobiology, 2019
  19. 19. Factores psicológicos y envejecimiento epigenético (reloj epigenético) • Los siguientes factores se han asociado a un mayor envejecimiento epigenético (de acuerdo al reloj epigenético): • 1.- Traumas recientes • 2.- Estrés acumulado en la vida • 3.- Depresión parental • 4.- Exposición a violencia • 5.- Menos ingresos/nivel socio-económico y mayor presión financiera • 6.- Trauma infantil/desventajas sociales en la infancia • 7.- Exposición a amenazas Palma-Gudiel, et al, Internatioanal review of Neurobiology, 2019
  20. 20. Psiconeuroendocrinología Estados emocionales negativos (Eventos estresantes y/o patrones desadaptativos) Estrés oxidativo inflamación Envejecimiento celular Esnfermedades crónicas y muerte prematura
  21. 21. Estudios del grupo de trabajo
  22. 22. Estudio 1
  23. 23. Publicación
  24. 24. Diagrama del estudio
  25. 25. R E S U L T A D O S 1. Events related to the cause 2. Causes of the disease Emotionally stressful events Events related to the diagnosis of the disease Events related to the first symptoms of the disease Neutral events Difficult circumstances of their life Traumatisms Other actions Unknown Mainly externally controlled Mainly internally controlled Diplopia, falls Poor emotional management “Being so scared and worried” Apprehensiveness and perfectionism Psychoemotional patterns of the patients Related to the cause “Forgive my parents”, “total calm and avoid problems” An assault, an infidelity, a death of a family member A discussion, a fight “To take everything in stride”, “do not be afraid” “I was responsible since I was a child and I had a selfish mother” “My parents did not pay attention to me” H I P N O S I S C A U S A S
  26. 26. S O L U C I O N E S
  27. 27. Estudio 2 : Asociación de variables personales y psicológicas con la somatización y el número de enfermedades en población general
  28. 28. Somatización y número de enfermedades en población general • De un total de 164 participantes: • Observamos que las mujeres tuvieron más somatización y número de enfermedades que los hombres y que más variables estaban asociadas con la somatización y con el número de enfermedades en las mujeres que en los hombres. • Entre las variables más negativamente correlacionadas en mujeres con ambas variables se encuentran la calidad del sueño (r = -0.525 y r = -0.536, p <0.01), la autoaceptación (r = -0.460 y r = -0.501, p <0.01),relaciones positivas con los demás (r = -0.447 y r = -0.441 p <0.01), dominio del entorno (r = -0.414, p <0.001, para ambas variables), propósito en la vida y optimismo • Mientras que los hombres mostraron una baja correlación negativa entre la regulación de las emociones y el número de enfermedades (r = -0.289, p <0.05) y una moderada correlación negativa entre la calidad del sueño y la somatización (r = -0.537, p <0.01). • En ambos géneros se observa una correlación positiva entre el número de enfermedades y la edad: mujeres (r = 0.400, p < 0..01) y hombres (r = 0.329, p < 0.001).
  29. 29. Estudio 3: Variables psicológicas y personales con niveles de PCR y lípidos séricos
  30. 30. PCR y lipidos séricos en mujeres 31 Mujeres sanas: • PCR: • IMC r = 0.452** • Triglicéridos r = 0.447* • Automotivación r = -0.331 (p = 0.07) • Triglicéridos: • Asertividad r = -0.316 (p= 0.08) • Satisfacción del sueño r = -0.358* LDL/HDL: Alimentos en exceso r = 0.694** Identificación emocional r = -0.521** Asertividad r = -0.419* Calidad del sueño r = -0.329*
  31. 31. PCR y lipidos séricos en hombres 34 hombres sanos: • PCR: • Suma enfermedades r = 0.426* • IMC r = 0.433* • Triglicéridos: • Edad r = 0.542* • hijos r = 0.402* • Horas actividad física r = -0.375* • Frecuencia fumar r = 0.351* • Crecimiento personal r = -0.369*, • Autoaceptación r= -0.329 LDL/HDL: ICC r = 0.461** Emociones positivas r = -0.402* Crecimiento personal r = - 0.343* Edad r = 0.315 (p= 0.06)
  32. 32. Conclusiones • Tanto los eventos estresantes en la vida como patrones psico-emocionales desadaptativos aparecieron como factores causales y agravantes de la Esclerosis Múltiple de acuerdo al propio inconsciente de los individuos (por medio de la hipnosis) • Las variables psicológicas negativas (depresión, estrés, ansiedad, eventos negativos en la vida, traumas recientes, etc.) se han asociado a la inflamación, el estrés oxidativo (oxidación celular), el perfil de lípidos y el envejecimiento epigenético en distintas poblaciones, aunque pocos estudios han hecho un análisis para hombres y mujeres por separado • Las variables psicológicas positivas dan asociaciones negativas más altas con somatización, PCR y perfil de lípidos que las encontradas con las variables psicológicas negativas (depresión y ansiedad) en mujeres y en hombres (con excepto para la PCR en hombres) • En hombres queda por determinar la asociación de las variables psicológicas positivas y negativas en la inflamación; mientras que su correlación con perfil de lípidos, somatización y el número de enfermedades es diferente que en las mujeres
  33. 33. Preguntas para reporte • 1.- ¿Cómo el término “psiconeuroendocrinología” se relaciona con el mecanismo de acción de esta disciplina? • 2.- ¿Cuáles son los mecanismos principales a través de los cuales los estados emocionales influyen en la salud y aparición de la enfermedad? • 3.- ¿Cómo estos mecanismos afectan la función celular para producir enfermedades? • 4.- ¿Cómo se relacionan estos mecanismos con el envejecimiento celular/epigenético, según la teoría del envejecimiento?
  Dra. Aniel Jessica L. Brambila Tapia CONTACTO CC-BY-NC-SA

Archivo de Power Point para explicar los mecanismos de la psiconeuroendocrinología

