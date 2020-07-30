Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD TECNOLÓGICA INDOAMÉRICA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS HUMANAS, DE EDUCACIÓN Y DESARROLLO SOCIAL CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN BÁ...
PRUEBAS DE HIPÓTESIS, PRUEBAS DE HIPÓTESIS CONOCIDA LA VARIANZA. La prueba determina si se puede rechazar la hipótesis nul...
Prueba de hipótesis para una media con varianza conocida y desconocida. Las suposiciones para esta prueba son mínimas. La ...
 Ejemplo  Supongamos que realiza una fiesta y se requiere demostrar el éxito de la misma, usted podría pensar o está cas...
Hipótesis estadísticos
TIPOS DE PRUEBA DE EPOTESIS DOS COLAS Cuando la hipótesis del investigador, considera la relación diferente “ó”, la hipóte...
TIPOS DE PRUEBAS de hipótesis: Una cola – izquierda.  Específicamente, se utiliza cuando la hipótesis del investigador, c...
Ejemplo: solución Paso 1. Paso 2. El parámetro de interés: u, él peso Medio de todas las estudiantes de una universidad La...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TECNOLÓGICA INDOAMÉRICA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS HUMANAS, DE EDUCACIÓN Y DESARROLLO SOCIAL CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN BÁSICA MODALIDAD A DISTANCIA DOMINIO DEL CONOCIMIENTO MATEMATICO EN EL SUBNIVEL DE BASICA MEDIA III PARALELO 03 NOMBRE: Paola Obando NIVEL: 7mo TEMA DE LA TAREA: PRUEBAS DE HIPÓTESIS, PRUEBAS DE HIPÓTESIS CONOCIDA LA VARIANZA. FECHA: 09/07/2020
  2. 2. PRUEBAS DE HIPÓTESIS, PRUEBAS DE HIPÓTESIS CONOCIDA LA VARIANZA. La prueba determina si se puede rechazar la hipótesis nula. Usted utiliza el valor para tomar esa decisión. Si el valor p es menor que el nivel de significancia (denotado como α o alfa), entonces puede rechazar la hipótesis nula.
  3. 3. Prueba de hipótesis para una media con varianza conocida y desconocida. Las suposiciones para esta prueba son mínimas. La población o distribución de interés tiene una media μ y una varianza σ 2, conocida. El estadístico de prueba se basa en la media muestral X, por lo que también se supondrá que la población está distribuida de manera normal o que se aplican las condiciones del teorema del límite central. Esto significa que la distribución de X es aproximadamente normal con una media μ y una varianza
  4. 4.  Ejemplo  Supongamos que realiza una fiesta y se requiere demostrar el éxito de la misma, usted podría pensar o está casi seguro de una alta probabilidad de que esta sea un éxito.  Entonces la hipótesis Nula a probar, es  Hola fiesta será un fracaso.  Mientras que la hipótesis alternativa de una investigación es que:  Ha:La fiesta será un éxito o no será un fracaso, la hipótesis alternativa, es una posible respuesta distinta a ll planteado en la hipótesis nula.
  5. 5. Hipótesis estadísticos
  6. 6. TIPOS DE PRUEBA DE EPOTESIS DOS COLAS Cuando la hipótesis del investigador, considera la relación diferente “ó”, la hipótesis es de dos colores. e representa el valor critico dele estadístico de prueba y se obtiene a partir de la probabilidad de la prueba estadística, por ejemplo, para un 95% de probabilidad=1.96(siempre)
  7. 7. TIPOS DE PRUEBAS de hipótesis: Una cola – izquierda.  Específicamente, se utiliza cuando la hipótesis del investigador, considera la relación” menor que <
  8. 8. Ejemplo: solución Paso 1. Paso 2. El parámetro de interés: u, él peso Medio de todas las estudiantes de una universidad La hipótesis nula y alternativa son: Ho:El peso medio de las estudiantes de una universidad en igual a 54.4 Kg. Ha.El peso medio de las estudiantes de una universidad no es igual a 54.4Kg.

