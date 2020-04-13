Successfully reported this slideshow.
Primera tarea(13 abril)
Rol del tutor en proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje

  1. 1. Rol del Tutor en el Proceso de Enseñanza- Aprendizaje, e-Learning Aníbal González González. 2020 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA
  2. 2. Retos en la preparación de docentes: • Conocer nuevas metodologías para realizar de mejor manera el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje en formato digital. • Conocer los pormenores acerca del uso de la computación y de la redes digitales para el proceso de enseñanza. • Manejar la información de las bases de datos y luego organizarla y ordenarla de acuerdo a nuestros requerimientos. • Transformar esta información en gráficos, tablas, videos, etc, que faciliten el proceso de aprendizaje. Rol del Tutor en el Proceso de Enseñanza-Aprendizaje
  3. 3. Roles y responsabilidades del docente  Prepararse adecuadamente en los temas de la asignatura que impartirá en el ciclo respectivo  Capacitarse en el manejo de herramientas de edición de textos, de elaboración de presentaciones, de manejo de hojas electrónicas y de información geográfica espacial.  Buscar siempre la manera de simplificar las clases virtuales a los estudiantes, de tal manera que el proceso sea más eficiente.  Seguir muchos cursos de este tipo para ir perfeccionando las habilidades y destrezas en el uso de herramientas digitales. Rol del Tutor en el Proceso de Enseñanza-Aprendizaje
  4. 4. Habilidades del profesor virtual.  El profesor debe contar con habilidades para el manejo de sistemas computacionales.  Debe tener mucha paciencia para poder comunicar a sus estudiantes los temas de su asignatura con mucha claridad.  Conocer el manejo y análisis de base de datos virtuales que ayuden al proceso de enseñanza.  Es necesario que el profesor conozca sobre el uso de herramientas para elaborar presentaciones virtuales, que permitan que el alumno claramente el mensaje. Rol del Tutor en el Proceso de Enseñanza-Aprendizaje
  5. 5. Conclusiones  En la actualidad están muy desarrolladas las herramientas que permiten ofrecer enseñanza virtual a los estudiantes y que se encuentran disponibles en la red..  Es necesario que el docente adquiera un compendio de habilidades y destrezas para que exista una mayor eficiencia en el proceso.  Los autoridades y los docentes deben priorizar el tema de la capacitación el uso de las herramientas virtuales, ya que eso permitirá elevar el nivel de enseñanza-aprendizaje en las instituciones. Rol del Tutor en el Proceso de Enseñanza-Aprendizaje
  6. 6.  Conclusiones.  Ingresar a la tarea y enviar el link del slideshare.

