Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Формувати навички, інтерес та бажання грати в спортивну гру «Городки»;техніку кидка бити по окремих частинах фігур з кону...
Майданчик: Квадрат-1*1м, 1,5*1,5м. Лінія пів кону - на відстані 2м. Від квадрату Лінія кону – 3м. від квадрату Набір дл...
Етапи навчання гри «Городки» Теоретичні заняття:  Ознайомлення з історією гри  Ознайомлення з правилами гри  Ознайомлен...
Правила гри: Грають один на один чи 2 команди(2-5 чол.) Починають гру з правого квадрату з лініі кону Спочатку кидають бит...
Коли проводиться гра, ніхто з дітей не повинен гратися чи бігати поруч Діти кидають бити по сигналу, інші гравці відходя...
Ознайомлення з фігурами
Фігури, які вивчають діти: «Гармата» «Літак» «Рак» «Коза» «Лист» «Колодязь» «Бочка» «Паркан»
Практичні вправляння:
Обстеження бит, городків та імітація різноманітних рухів дерев'яною битою
Удар битою по волану або м'ячу підвішеному у повітрі
Вправляння у різних способах кидка бити Плечовий Ліктьовий
Вправляння у побудові фігур
Закріплення вивченого
Результативність Участь у спортивних заходах у дошкільному навчальному закладі Участь у змаганнях у дошкільних закладах мі...
Очікувані результати Діти вміють кидати биту не тільки влучно але й правильно: тобто одним ударом збивають не один городо...
Ds172
Ds172
Ds172
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ds172

12 views

Published on

Презентація на тему:"Спортивна гра "Городки" та етапи її розучування у дитячому садку

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ds172

  1. 1. Формувати навички, інтерес та бажання грати в спортивну гру «Городки»;техніку кидка бити по окремих частинах фігур з кону або пів кону в ігрових умовах Навчити дітей кидати биту не тільки влучно але й правильно Розвивати чіткість і узгодженість рухів, силу і спритність,окомір, влучність Зміцнювати м'язи рук і тулуба Виховувати наполегливість,дисциплінованість,спр аведливість, витримку Мета та завдання спортивної гри «Городки»:
  2. 2. Майданчик: Квадрат-1*1м, 1,5*1,5м. Лінія пів кону - на відстані 2м. Від квадрату Лінія кону – 3м. від квадрату Набір для гри: Довжина городка-10-15 см. Довжина битки - 40-70 см. Вага битки - 400-450г. Діаметр битки і городків – 3-4см. Обладнання та оснащення:
  3. 3. Етапи навчання гри «Городки» Теоретичні заняття:  Ознайомлення з історією гри  Ознайомлення з правилами гри  Ознайомлення із правилами поведінки під час гри  Ознайомлення з фігурами Практичні заняття:  Обстеження біт і городків та імітація різноманітних рухів  Удар битою по волану або по м'ячу, підвищеному у повітрі  Вправляння у різних способах кидка, бити: ліктьовий, плечовий  Вправляння у побудові фігур  Закріплення вивченого у змаганнях між командами, власне сама гра
  4. 4. Правила гри: Грають один на один чи 2 команди(2-5 чол.) Починають гру з правого квадрату з лініі кону Спочатку кидають битки всі гравці, одна команда, потім друга В одній партіі від 1 до 5 фігур Грають до 3 партій підряд Кожний гравець робить 2 кидки підряд При заступі на лінію, кидок не зараховується Якщо хоч 1 городок викотився за межі квадрату, то команда переходить на півкін Виграє та команда,яка витратить менше биток вибивання фігур партіями
  5. 5. Коли проводиться гра, ніхто з дітей не повинен гратися чи бігати поруч Діти кидають бити по сигналу, інші гравці відходять на безпечну відстань. Починають гру з правого квадрату з лінії кону Забирати биту потрібно за сигналом дорослого. Кожний гравець робить 2 кидки підряд Правила поведінки під час гри:
  6. 6. Ознайомлення з фігурами
  7. 7. Фігури, які вивчають діти: «Гармата» «Літак» «Рак» «Коза» «Лист» «Колодязь» «Бочка» «Паркан»
  8. 8. Практичні вправляння:
  9. 9. Обстеження бит, городків та імітація різноманітних рухів дерев'яною битою
  10. 10. Удар битою по волану або м'ячу підвішеному у повітрі
  11. 11. Вправляння у різних способах кидка бити Плечовий Ліктьовий
  12. 12. Вправляння у побудові фігур
  13. 13. Закріплення вивченого
  14. 14. Результативність Участь у спортивних заходах у дошкільному навчальному закладі Участь у змаганнях у дошкільних закладах міста
  15. 15. Очікувані результати Діти вміють кидати биту не тільки влучно але й правильно: тобто одним ударом збивають не один городок, а кілька, або й усю фігуру. Розвинута чіткість і узгодженість рухів, сила і спритність, окомір і влучність. Зміцнилися м'язи ніг і тулуба,підвищився емоційний тонус. Сформована наполегливість, дисциплінованість, справедливість і витримка.  .

×