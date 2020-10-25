Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Make quizzes with ESL Video
Signupforanaccount,it’sfree
CreateaquizwithESLVideo
This is the original activity in the book Tieng Anh 10, Unit 1, Page 8, Activity 2
https://www.eslvideo.com/quiz.php?id=37464 You can see the real activity here
Thank you for listening
Make quizzes with ESL Video
Make quizzes with ESL Video
Make quizzes with ESL Video
Make quizzes with ESL Video
Make quizzes with ESL Video
Make quizzes with ESL Video
Make quizzes with ESL Video
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Make quizzes with ESL Video

46 views

Published on

Make quizzes with ESL Video

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Make quizzes with ESL Video

  1. 1. Make quizzes with ESL Video
  2. 2. Signupforanaccount,it’sfree
  3. 3. CreateaquizwithESLVideo
  4. 4. This is the original activity in the book Tieng Anh 10, Unit 1, Page 8, Activity 2
  5. 5. https://www.eslvideo.com/quiz.php?id=37464 You can see the real activity here
  6. 6. Thank you for listening

×