M1 lesson 5.1 slides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTRUCTOR: LE NGUYEN NHU ANH LINGUISTICS 2 M1 LESSON 5.1
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Contents: – Complementisers: that and whether – The functions of that- and whether-clause...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES – Recursion -> a constituent can contain constituents of the same category as itself – Sent...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES – COMPLEX sentence: it contains a sentential structure as a constituent • S2 is SUBORDINATE...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES – Abbreviated Clausal Analysis (ACA) S1[I thought S2[Georgette said S3[she burned the fritt...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES – He reminded the men that he was in command at every opportunity. S1[He reminded the men t...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES – The fact that you received no greeting from Mars doesn’t mean that it is uninhabited. S1[...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Complementisers: that and whether – THAT is a marker of clausal subordination. It serves ...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Complementisers: that and whether – When the complementiser is absent, think of it as hav...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Complementisers: that and whether – Auxiliary-fronting is possible only in main clauses, ...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject. 2. Compl...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject. SUBJECT ...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject. - A char...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject.
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject. - When t...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject. That the...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject. It isn’t...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject. It was n...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 2. Complement of V within VP. I thought S2[Ge...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 2. Complement of V within VP. Anna told him (...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 3. Complement of A within AP. She made him aw...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 3. Complement of A within AP. The men seemed ...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 3. Complement of A within AP. Drivers anxious...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 3. Complement of A within AP. Compare It is c...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 3. Complement of A within AP. It is certain t...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 4. Complement of N within NP. the fact that y...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 4. Complement of N within NP. The clause is s...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 4. Complement of N within NP. the fact that y...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 4. Complement of N within NP. The following s...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 4. Complement of N within NP. The following s...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 5. Complement of P within PP. ▪ The question ...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 5. Complement of P within PP. ▪ The question ...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 5. Complement of P within PP. ▪ after, until,...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Adverbial clauses ▪ Abverbial clauses are introduced by SUBORDINATING CONJUNCTIONS. ▪ Sub...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Adverbial clauses Things will be rather dull if Hieronimo leaves
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Adverbial clauses Taxes are rising because the bankers need huge bonuses
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Adverbial clauses ▪ IF makes the subordinate clause function as a CONDITIONAL adverbial c...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Adverbial clauses ▪ Adverbial clauses can also function as S-adverbials ▪ Unless I’m grav...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 1. Give abbreviated clausal analyses (ACAs) of the following sentences (a) They d...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 1. (a) They did not suspect they were being observed at all.
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 1. (b) That the ejector seat didn’t work was quite forgotten.
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 1. (c) I don’t think the fact that the moped has an ejector seat is a great selli...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 1. (d) Your suggestion that Max might refuse a second zabaglione just shows you d...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 1. (a) S1[They did not suspect S2[they were being observed]S2 at all]S1. (b) S1[S...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 2. Give ACAs of the following and give the function of all subordinate clauses. (...
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 2.
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 2.
5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 2.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

M1 lesson 5.1 slides

26 views

Published on

Chapter 5 Part 1 Sentences within sentences

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

M1 lesson 5.1 slides

  1. 1. INSTRUCTOR: LE NGUYEN NHU ANH LINGUISTICS 2 M1 LESSON 5.1
  2. 2. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Contents: – Complementisers: that and whether – The functions of that- and whether-clauses – Adverbial clauses
  3. 3. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES – Recursion -> a constituent can contain constituents of the same category as itself – Sentences that contain sentences as constituents => sentential recursion complex sentence
  4. 4. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES – COMPLEX sentence: it contains a sentential structure as a constituent • S2 is SUBORDINATE to S1 • S1 is SUPERORDINATE to S2 • Subordinate sentential structures are traditionally called SUBORDINATE clauses (less traditionally, ‘embedded sentences’) • Every clause has a lexical verb. So we can identify clauses in terms of their lexical verbs • The clause that is not subordinate to any other clause is the main clause. • The lexical verb of the main clause is the main verb.
  5. 5. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES – Abbreviated Clausal Analysis (ACA) S1[I thought S2[Georgette said S3[she burned the fritters] ] ]
  6. 6. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES – He reminded the men that he was in command at every opportunity. S1[He reminded the men that S2[he was in command] at every opportunity]
  7. 7. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES – The fact that you received no greeting from Mars doesn’t mean that it is uninhabited. S1[the fact that S2[you received no greeting from Mars] doesn’t mean that S3[it is uninhabited] ] ]
  8. 8. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Complementisers: that and whether – THAT is a marker of clausal subordination. It serves to introduce subordinate clauses. COMPLEMENTISER that-clause – The complementiser position – ‘C’ – is defined as: daughter of S-bar (S’) and sister of a following S.
  9. 9. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Complementisers: that and whether – When the complementiser is absent, think of it as having been ellipted. The fact that you received no greeting from Mars doesn’t mean it is uninhabited.
  10. 10. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Complementisers: that and whether – Auxiliary-fronting is possible only in main clauses, never in subordinate clauses because complementiser that and fronted auxiliaries occupy the same position and auxiliaries can’t be fronted to a position already occupied by a complementiser.
  11. 11. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject. 2. Complement of V (within VP). 3. Complement of A (within AP). 4. Complement of N (within NP). 5. Complement of P (within PP).
  12. 12. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject. SUBJECT PREDICATE That the king was in his counting house disconcerted her That the book had a missing chapter was noticed by the critics That Rashid’s disguise was a success is undeniable
  13. 13. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject. - A characteristic of CLAUSAL SUBJECTS is that they can be EXTRAPOSED from under the subject NP node to the end of the sentence. – It disconcerted her [that the king was in his counting house]. – It was noticed by the critics [that the book had a missing chapter]. – It is undeniable [that Rashid’s disguise was a success]. – IT is empty of meaning => ‘dummy’ subject. => EXPLETIVE IT A syntactic expletive (abbreviated EXPL) is a form of expletive: a word that in itself contributes nothing to the semantic meaning of a sentence, yet does perform a syntactic role.
  14. 14. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject.
  15. 15. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject. - When the verb is TRANSITIVE or INTENSIVE, extraposition of the clause subject was OPTIONAL It disconcerted her that the king was in his counting house. (trans) => That the king was in his counting house disconcerted her. It was worrying them whether Rory should be fired. (intens) => Whether Rory should be fired was worrying. - When the verb is INTRANSITIVE, extraposition is OBLIGATORY It seems [that the recipe involves some dubious ingredients] (intrans)
  16. 16. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject. That the squid sauce was a mistake soon became clear.
  17. 17. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject. It isn’t my fault Max crushed your monocle.
  18. 18. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 1. Subject – and extraposed subject. It was noticed by the critics that the book had a missing chapter.
  19. 19. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 2. Complement of V within VP. I thought S2[Georgette said S3[she burned the fritters]]
  20. 20. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 2. Complement of V within VP. Anna told him (that) his shirt was hanging out.
  21. 21. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 3. Complement of A within AP. She made him aware that he had overstepped the mark.
  22. 22. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 3. Complement of A within AP. The men seemed AP[happy [they had not been chosen]]. Hassan was AP[unsure [whether he should sacriﬁce that pawn]]. She made him AP[aware [that he had overstepped the mark]]. Drivers AP[anxious [that they had made mistakes]] complained.
  23. 23. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 3. Complement of A within AP. Drivers anxious that they had made mistakes complained.
  24. 24. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 3. Complement of A within AP. Compare It is certain that her hair is dyed. And William is certain that her hais is dyed.
  25. 25. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 3. Complement of A within AP. It is certain that her hair is dyed. William is certain that her hais is dyed.
  26. 26. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 4. Complement of N within NP. the fact that you received no greetings from Mars. Noun complement clauses can only complement ABSTRACT nouns like fact, rumour, idea, news, claim, suggestion, message, indication, etc.
  27. 27. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 4. Complement of N within NP. The clause is said to ‘complement the noun’ because it’s in the same relation to the N within NP as clauses that complement the V in VP. Compare the following: • His absence [INDICATES that he disapproves]. (VP) • His absence is [INDICATIVE that he disapproves]. (AP) • His absence is [an INDICATION that he disapproves]. (NP)
  28. 28. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 4. Complement of N within NP. the fact that you received no greetings from Mars.
  29. 29. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 4. Complement of N within NP. The following sentences include a that-clause following a noun, but only in two of them does that clause function as noun-complement clause within an NP. Identify them. • It is a disappointment that his monocle was not stolen. • One small difﬁculty is the fact that dinosaurs were extinct by then. • It was a message that the party had been cancelled. • It is a well-known fact that beavers build dams. • It is our contention that you could dispense with that silly monocle.
  30. 30. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 4. Complement of N within NP. The following sentences include a that-clause following a noun, but only in two of them does that clause function as noun-complement clause within an NP. Identify them. • That his monocle was not stolen is a disappointment. • One small difﬁculty is the fact that dinosaurs were extinct by then. • It was a message that the party had been cancelled. • That beavers build dams is a well-known fact. • That you could dispense with that silly monocle is our contention.
  31. 31. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 5. Complement of P within PP. ▪ The question of whether they should revamp the website was raised. ▪ Sarah’s concerns about whether anyone had enough time were ignored. ▪ It depends on whether the rations arrive in time. An interrogative (whether-) clause can function as the complement of a preposition within PP That-clause cannot function as complement to a P within PP
  32. 32. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 5. Complement of P within PP. ▪ The question of whether they should revamp the website was raised.
  33. 33. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • The functions of that- and whether- clauses 5. Complement of P within PP. ▪ after, until, before, since are prepositions that can take either a clause (S) or an NP as complement.
  34. 34. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Adverbial clauses ▪ Abverbial clauses are introduced by SUBORDINATING CONJUNCTIONS. ▪ Subordinating conjuctions: although, unless, if, because, once, as, now, so, while, since. ▪ These are subordinating conjunctions – rather than prepositions – because they can only introduce clauses (not NPs). ▪ Subordinating conjunctions occupy the complementiser position, C. They carry extra meaning that allows the clause they introduce to function as an adverbial. Things will be rather dull if Hieronimo leaves
  35. 35. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Adverbial clauses Things will be rather dull if Hieronimo leaves
  36. 36. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Adverbial clauses Taxes are rising because the bankers need huge bonuses
  37. 37. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Adverbial clauses ▪ IF makes the subordinate clause function as a CONDITIONAL adverbial clause (same with UNLESS) ▪ BECAUSE => adverbial clause of REASON/RESULT ▪ SO => adverbial clause of PURPOSE ▪ Adverbials can’t modify N or NOM ▪ Now that, so that, except that, as if, in case, in order that, as soon as => Complementiser (use triangle to represent them in phrase markers)
  38. 38. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES • Adverbial clauses ▪ Adverbial clauses can also function as S-adverbials ▪ Unless I’m gravely mistaken, you are King Kong. ▪ Since you ask, my name is Ozymandias. ▪ That’s my toothbrush, in case you were wondering.
  39. 39. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 1. Give abbreviated clausal analyses (ACAs) of the following sentences (a) They did not suspect they were being observed at all. (b) That the ejector seat didn’t work was quite forgotten. (c) I don’t think the fact that the moped has an ejector seat is a great selling point. (d) Your suggestion that Max might refuse a second zabaglione just shows you don’t know Max
  40. 40. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 1. (a) They did not suspect they were being observed at all.
  41. 41. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 1. (b) That the ejector seat didn’t work was quite forgotten.
  42. 42. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 1. (c) I don’t think the fact that the moped has an ejector seat is a great selling point.
  43. 43. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 1. (d) Your suggestion that Max might refuse a second zabaglione just shows you don’t know Max
  44. 44. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 1. (a) S1[They did not suspect S2[they were being observed]S2 at all]S1. (b) S1[S2[That the ejector seat didn’t work]S2 was quite forgotten]S1. (c) S1[I don’t think S2[the fact S3[that the moped has an ejector seat]S3 is a great selling point]S2]S1. (d) S1[Your suggestion =[that Max might refuse a second zabaglione]= just shows S3[you don’t know Max]S3]S1
  45. 45. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 2. Give ACAs of the following and give the function of all subordinate clauses. (a) Until you mentioned it, it had not struck me that the book would make a good ﬁlm. (b) I am surprised Rory has learned so much because he’s usually asleep. (c) As soon as the princess had ascended, I knew the palanquin would not budge.
  46. 46. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 2.
  47. 47. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 2.
  48. 48. 5.1 SENTENCES WITHIN SENTENCES Exercises 2.

×