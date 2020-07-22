Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KIỂM TRA ĐÁNH GIÁ NGOẠI NGỮ LANGUAGE ASSESSMENT FOR TEACHERS OF ENGLISH Giảng viên tập huấn: ThS Lê Nguyễn Như Anh Trường ...
MODULE 8 INTERPRETING ASSESSMENT RESULTS IN LANGUAGE CLASSROOMS
After learning module 8, you can: • Identify different frameworks to interpret scores; • Organize scores/data with frequen...
INTERPRETING ASSESSMENT RESULTS FROM DESCRIPTIVE STATISTICS
Test is difficult to most students Test is easy to most students
THAT’S ALL Thank you for your attention
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Language Assessment Module 8
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Language Assessment Module 8

33 views

Published on

Language Assessment Module 8

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Language Assessment Module 8

  1. 1. KIỂM TRA ĐÁNH GIÁ NGOẠI NGỮ LANGUAGE ASSESSMENT FOR TEACHERS OF ENGLISH Giảng viên tập huấn: ThS Lê Nguyễn Như Anh Trường Đại Học Sư Phạm TPHCM Khoa Tiếng Anh Tập huấn:
  2. 2. MODULE 8 INTERPRETING ASSESSMENT RESULTS IN LANGUAGE CLASSROOMS
  3. 3. After learning module 8, you can: • Identify different frameworks to interpret scores; • Organize scores/data with frequency distribution; • Describe the characteristics of frequency distribution (the range, central tendency, variability); • Describe different ways of reporting scores (ranking, percentile ranks); • Interpret assessment results from descriptive statistics; • Calculate meaningful statistics measures to interpret assessment results: mode, median, mean, the range, percentile rank)
  4. 4. INTERPRETING ASSESSMENT RESULTS FROM DESCRIPTIVE STATISTICS
  5. 5. Test is difficult to most students Test is easy to most students
  6. 6. THAT’S ALL Thank you for your attention

×