Language Assessment Module 7

KIỂM TRA ĐÁNH GIÁ NGOẠI NGỮ LANGUAGE ASSESSMENT FOR TEACHERS OF ENGLISH Giảng viên tập huấn: ThS Lê Nguyễn Như Anh Trường ...
MODULE 7 SCORING PERFORMANCE-BASED ASSESSMENT
After learning module 7, you can: • Understand types of instruments to record evidence in students’ performance • Distingu...
Main contents • Types of performance recording instruments • A focus on rating scales • Features of good scoring instrumen...
Types of recording instruments for performance-based assessment • Anecdotal records • Behavior tallies • Checklists • Rati...
ANECDOTAL RECORDS
EXAMPLE
BEHAVIOR TALLIES
EXAMPLE
CHECKLISTS
RATING SCALES
Types of rating scales 1. Analytical (scoring key point, or trait) rubrics • Likert rating scale • Semantic differential s...
Analytical method: pros and cons ADVANTAGES • Give students feedback as to their strengths and weaknesses. • Monitor teach...
Analytical method: Comments • More suitable for classroom assessment • Partial credit analytical scales are recommended. •...
Developing the analytical rating scales For classroom assessment, teachers can follow some advice below in developing an a...
Holistic method: pros and cons ADVANTAGES • A little faster than with analytic rubrics • It helps teachers to view the pap...
More vs less useful scales • Irrelevant indicators/criteria and descriptors • Over-lengthened: Too many criteria or descri...
THAT’S ALL Thank you for your attention
  1. 1. KIỂM TRA ĐÁNH GIÁ NGOẠI NGỮ LANGUAGE ASSESSMENT FOR TEACHERS OF ENGLISH Giảng viên tập huấn: ThS Lê Nguyễn Như Anh Trường Đại Học Sư Phạm TPHCM Khoa Tiếng Anh Tập huấn:
  2. 2. MODULE 7 SCORING PERFORMANCE-BASED ASSESSMENT
  3. 3. After learning module 7, you can: • Understand types of instruments to record evidence in students’ performance • Distinguish different types of rating scales • Explain the features of good scoring instruments • Identify the common scoring criteria for writing and speaking performance • Familiarize with key principles for scoring • Know the common errors in scoring performance-based assessment
  4. 4. Main contents • Types of performance recording instruments • A focus on rating scales • Features of good scoring instruments
  5. 5. Types of recording instruments for performance-based assessment • Anecdotal records • Behavior tallies • Checklists • Rating scales
  6. 6. ANECDOTAL RECORDS
  7. 7. EXAMPLE
  8. 8. BEHAVIOR TALLIES
  9. 9. EXAMPLE
  10. 10. CHECKLISTS
  11. 11. RATING SCALES
  12. 12. Types of rating scales 1. Analytical (scoring key point, or trait) rubrics • Likert rating scale • Semantic differential scale • Partial credit scale 2. Holistic (glocal/sorting/rating) rubrics
  13. 13. Analytical method: pros and cons ADVANTAGES • Give students feedback as to their strengths and weaknesses. • Monitor teaching and reteaching if necessary DISADVANTAGES • Time-consuming (in using, creating a useful analytical scoring rubric) • Difficult to come up with well-defined elements
  14. 14. Analytical method: Comments • More suitable for classroom assessment • Partial credit analytical scales are recommended. • Example
  15. 15. Developing the analytical rating scales For classroom assessment, teachers can follow some advice below in developing an analytical scale: • Identify the criteria • Mark a few papers to recognize typical student’s errors, misconceptions • Rank the errors and misconceptions on the degree of correctness and use them as basis to write the levels in the criteria partial criteria • Use the rubrics to mark all the papers
  16. 16. Holistic method: pros and cons ADVANTAGES • A little faster than with analytic rubrics • It helps teachers to view the papers as a working whole. DISADVANTAGES • A single overall mark which does not point out details. • Bias and errors can be easily masked by the overall mark.
  17. 17. More vs less useful scales • Irrelevant indicators/criteria and descriptors • Over-lengthened: Too many criteria or descriptors/levels • Immeasurable descriptors • Task specific • Excessively general/ambiguous adjectives [good, bad, average] • Dysfunctional/untypical descriptors/criteria/standards/categories for the students • Student-unfriendly: jargons and technical words • Double barrel criteria: 2 in 1 • Double negative descriptors • Descriptors of what students cannot do
  18. 18. THAT’S ALL Thank you for your attention

