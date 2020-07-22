Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KIỂM TRA ĐÁNH GIÁ NGOẠI NGỮ LANGUAGE ASSESSMENT FOR TEACHERS OF ENGLISH Giảng viên tập huấn: ThS Lê Nguyễn Như Anh Trường ...
MODULE 2 LANGUAGE LEARNING AND ASSESSMENT TARGETS
After learning module 2, you can: • Define a learning target • Explain the importance of targets for language teaching and...
LEARNING AND ASSESSMENT TARGETS
SPECIFYING LEARNING TARGETS WITH BLOOM TAXONOMY
THAT’S ALL Thank you for your attention
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Assessment Module 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Assessment Module 2

13 views

Published on

Assessment Module 2

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Assessment Module 2

  1. 1. KIỂM TRA ĐÁNH GIÁ NGOẠI NGỮ LANGUAGE ASSESSMENT FOR TEACHERS OF ENGLISH Giảng viên tập huấn: ThS Lê Nguyễn Như Anh Trường Đại Học Sư Phạm TPHCM Khoa Tiếng Anh Tập huấn:
  2. 2. MODULE 2 LANGUAGE LEARNING AND ASSESSMENT TARGETS
  3. 3. After learning module 2, you can: • Define a learning target • Explain the importance of targets for language teaching and assessment; • Evaluate a learning target • Understand some bases to write a learning target: • Bloom’s taxonomy of cognitive skills • Bachman’s model of communicative language ability
  4. 4. LEARNING AND ASSESSMENT TARGETS
  5. 5. SPECIFYING LEARNING TARGETS WITH BLOOM TAXONOMY
  6. 6. THAT’S ALL Thank you for your attention

×