Ventas mdlapr

R E S U M E N D E V E N T A S P R I V A L I A M E X I C O S . A . D E C . V .
VENTAS ALCANZADAS CAMPAÑAS ABIERTAS 1 CAMPAÑAS ABIERTAS 2 ELLAS VENTAS TOTALES
V E N T A S A L C A N Z A D A S • A pesar de la recesión económica que sufre el País logramos alcanzar los 339 millones de...
C A M P A Ñ A S A B I E R T A S Campaña Ventas (millones de pesos) Ellas 229 Ellos 86 Sugar Garden 24 Hogar 79 Diseño divi...
C A M P A Ñ A S A B I E R T A S • Semestre Primavera- Verano 2014 47% 18% 5% 16% 9% 5% Ellas Ellos Sugar Garden Hogar Dise...
E L L A S • Como es costumbre la Campaña Ellas logró casi el 50% de las ventas del semestre • Sugerimos aumentar el número...
V E N T A S T O T A L E S S E M E S T R E P R I M A V E R A V E R A N O 2 0 1 4 4%7% 13% 24% 22% 30% Enero Febrero Marzo A...
Comparativo semestres primavera-verano 2013 vs 2014 (millones de pesos) 0 30 60 90 120 150 Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Mayo ...
×