Juegos tradicionales- Angie Acosta

  1. 1. ÁLBUM DE JUEGOS Tradicionales FAMILIARES Angie milena acosta pavajeau
  2. 2. stop el juego consiste de rondas en las que se escoge solo una letra, sorteándola de distintas maneras, para que a partir del resultado se complete cada una de las categorías con palabras en español que comiencen con esa letra. una ronda finaliza por elección de un participante al gritar “stop”
  3. 3. La lleva La lleva es un juego muy básico para 3 o mas jugadores, la temática del juego se trata de que al azar una persona es escogida como "lleva" osea el Antagonista con el Poder en el juego, esta persona deberá correr y perseguir a los demás jugadores con el motivo de lograr tocar a alguien, cuando este logre tocar a un jugador deberá decirle 'la lleva o las traes.
  4. 4. Peregrina o rayuela La peregrina también conocido como el pon, la rayuela, el avioncito, la golosa, el luche, el cielo, es un popular juego infantil de equilibrio y habilidad motora en el que pueden participar varios jugadores.
  5. 5. La yuca En este juego se requieren varios participantes los cuales dos de ellos juegan papeles diferentes, uno es el dueño de la “yuca” y el otro es el que debe arrancarla , los demás estarán agarrados uno de otro en un poste. Cuando el arrancador llega a pedir la yuca el dueño le responde y la que te di ayer, el arrancador responde se la comió el perro (el nombre del animal varia), entonces arránquela como pueda y las yucas no tienen que dejarse arrancar.
  6. 6. yermis
  7. 7. El escondite El escondite es un divertido juego tradicional, perfecto para jugar al aire libre o en casa. No necesitas ningún material para jugar al escondite, sólo mucha imaginación. El objetivo del juego del escondite es ocultarse y no ser descubierto hasta el final
  8. 8. triqui En un papel se hacen dos líneas horizontales y dos verticales, formando una cuadrícula de nueve espacios. Por turnos, cada jugador debe poner una X o un O, intentando hacer una línea vertical, horizontal o diagonal. Cuando todos los espacios están llenos se termina la partida, que puede terminar con un ganador o bien en empate, que suele ser lo más habitual una vez se conoce la mecánica del juego.
  9. 9. Yaces una o varias personas pueden jugar a los yaces y cada participante juega con una sola mano. Estos toman turno dependiendo del alcance de la habilidad del previo jugador, a menos que sea una de las variaciones del juego en que las reglas determinen otra forma.
  10. 10. Piedra papel o tijeras A "Piedra, papel o tijeras" se juega de dos en dos. Los jugadores se deben poner uno frente al otro con una mano a la espalda y decir en alto: piedra, papel o tijera, justo al acabar la frase enseñarán las manos y verán quien gana.
  11. 11. Saltar la cuerda El salto a la cuerda habitualmente consiste en que uno o más participantes saltan sobre una cuerda que se hace girar de modo que pase debajo de sus pies y sobre su cabeza. Si el juego es en grupo, al menos son tres personas las que participan: dos que voltean la cuerda mientras que una tercera salta

