Scrid

que es scrid

Published in: Internet
  1. 1. La biblioteca digital más grande del mundo AngieTorres
  2. 2. ¿Qué es? ■ Es un nuevo servicio que combina red social con el alojamiento de documentos ofimáticas, aceptándose los formatos doc, txt,ppt,xls,ps,pdf y lit y como siempre esta basado en formato flash para su presentación en pantalla, lo que permitirá que podamos obtener el código para insertarlos en nuestro sitios web.
  3. 3. ■ La suscripción tiene un precio de 8.99 dólares al mes y ofrece acceso ilimitado a libros, audiolibros, artículos periodísticos y de revistas, documentos y más que pueden verse en dispositivos iOS y Android, así como en navegadores web.
  4. 4. ■ Pasos para crear una cuenta en scribd 1. Pasos para crear una cuenta en scribd. 2. Paso 1 Accedes a la página de SCIRBD (www.scribd.com) 3. Paso 2 Escoges la opción registrarse o sign up now. 4. Paso 3 Registrarse con un nombre de usuario y password. 5. Paso 4 Subir el archivo en: upload Down.

×