Actividad 1

LAS ESCONDIDAS Es un juego tradicional divertido es perfecto para jugar al aire libre o en casa. Para jugarlo no se necesi...
Este juego tradicional tiene como propósito afianzar la parte motriz del niño, además es un juego que se debe hacer en un ...
EL SALTO Este juego tradicional tiene como propósito afianzar la coordinación del infante para que del mismo modo conozca ...
Las carreras Este juego proporciona en los niños la motricidad gruesa ya que deben emplear el movimiento, hoy en día los n...
LA GALLINA CIEGA Este juego tradicional, tiene como propósito en afianzar el área sensomotora y ayuda a que el niño pierda...
LAS CARRETILLAS Este juego es tradicional y muy divertido, su propósito es de hacer que los niños ejerciten la capacidad m...
El CULUMPIO Este juego tradicional ayuda a que el menor emplee la confianza en si mismo haciendo que se sienta libre y seg...
EL CUADRO O AVIÓN Este juego tradicional ya no se usa tanto como antes, hace años se ha venido perdiendo por falta de inte...
LAS ATRAPADAS Este juego, es muy común en los niños y en pocos casos también de los adolescentes. Tiene la estrategia movi...
Las canicas Primero pintamos sobre la tierra o arena un circulo o un hoyo pequeño. Dentro del circulo cada jugador deja 5 ...
CONCLUSIONES Si nos ponemos a pensar en lo divertido que es jugar y a su vez recordar esos tiempos en el que éramos unos n...
REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS Vergara, A., Peña, M., Chávez, P. & Vergara, E. (2015). Los niños como sujetos sociales: El apo...
  1. 1. MI ÁLBUM DE JUEGOS Y PSICOMOTRICIDAD. MI ÁLBUM DE JUEGOS TRADICIONALES FASE 1- ALBUM DE MEMORIAS FAMILIARES SOBRE JUEGOS TRADICIONALES. ANGIE MARIA GUZMAN CARRASQUILLA
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN En el mundo en el que vivimos actualmente, los juegos y juguetes tradicionales como un patrimonio de nuestra cultura e histórico de la educación. Sabemos que los juegos tradicionales son los que han pasado de generación en generación, siendo trasmitidos desde los abuelos, a padres, A los hijos y nietos. Cada uno de estos juegos llevan consigo características que fortalece al desarrollo del niño de manera emocional, social, motriz y psíquica.
  3. 3. LAS ESCONDIDAS Es un juego tradicional divertido es perfecto para jugar al aire libre o en casa. Para jugarlo no se necesita de ningún material ¡solo mucha imaginación! La practica de este juego es ocultarse y no ser descubierto hasta el final. Este juego ayuda a los niños a experimentar sensaciones nuevas, buscar, investigar y explorar.
  4. 4. Este juego tradicional tiene como propósito afianzar la parte motriz del niño, además es un juego que se debe hacer en un espacio al aire libre ayuda a que los niños no lleguen a sufrir niveles de depresión y ayuda a liberar los miedos, con este juego ayudaría a evitar enfermedades infantiles. También permite desarrollar la agilidad, equilibrio y la motricidad.
  5. 5. EL SALTO Este juego tradicional tiene como propósito afianzar la coordinación del infante para que del mismo modo conozca la importancia del juego ya que para los niños, el poder saltar les genera alegría y que puedan sentirse seguros de si mismos y que consigan todo lo que se propongan en la vida.
  6. 6. Las carreras Este juego proporciona en los niños la motricidad gruesa ya que deben emplear el movimiento, hoy en día los niños permanecen encerrados no salen y salen lo hacen solo por momentos, es por eso que debemos enseñar a los padres de familia que afuera nos espera un ambiente para disfrutar y que una de las formas en que lo podemos hacer es corriendo y mas que un juego para los niños sea un ejercicio de salud física y también mental
  7. 7. LA GALLINA CIEGA Este juego tradicional, tiene como propósito en afianzar el área sensomotora y ayuda a que el niño pierda los miedos, ayuda a que sea autosuficiente, que pueda el mismo defenderse y así lograr sus metas con losa obstáculos que se encuentre en el camino y hacer que aprendan juegos mixtos para que su confianza crezca de una manera mas rápida y sencilla.
  8. 8. LAS CARRETILLAS Este juego es tradicional y muy divertido, su propósito es de hacer que los niños ejerciten la capacidad motora, ayuda al fortalecimiento de sus musculosa y huesos para que a su vez se fomentara este juego para promover la confianza en si mismo y el trabajo en equipo. Es un juego donde se motiva al infante que se debe esforzar para que alcance todo lo que se proponga.
  9. 9. El CULUMPIO Este juego tradicional ayuda a que el menor emplee la confianza en si mismo haciendo que se sienta libre y seguro a la hora del juego, fomenta la importancia de este juego en el ambiente familiar y educativo. Aun mas allá de las sensaciones que puede sentir un niño al subirse a un culumpio y que son siempre positivas, son los beneficios que les aportan. La independencia del movimiento hacia distintas direcciones y sobre todo el control que ellos mismos administran, son capacidades que regulan su creatividad y que por ende beneficiara también a su autoestima.
  10. 10. EL CUADRO O AVIÓN Este juego tradicional ya no se usa tanto como antes, hace años se ha venido perdiendo por falta de interés e integración de los niños, antes solían reunirse varios niños y se hacían juegos del avión, se podría ayudar a recuperar este juego haciendo que los padres de familia sepan la importancia de implementar este juego ya que ayuda a la coordinación viso motora de los niños, afianzando la motricidad gruesa, haciendo ejercicios de salto y luego hacer el avión y hacer que se suba en el y que manifiesten sus habilidades.
  11. 11. LAS ATRAPADAS Este juego, es muy común en los niños y en pocos casos también de los adolescentes. Tiene la estrategia movida de todos los jugadores uno del juego es el elegido para atrapar a los participantes del juego, todos corren despavoridos y al que atraparan primero cambiaba su lugar con el perseguidor. Es un juego de agilidad, destreza física y trabajo en equipo donde uno de los jugadores debe agarrar a los demás jugadores.
  12. 12. Las canicas Primero pintamos sobre la tierra o arena un circulo o un hoyo pequeño. Dentro del circulo cada jugador deja 5 canicas o incluso mas pero tiene que ser el mismo numero para todos los jugadores. A una distancia de unos 3 metros se dibuja una línea que será donde los jugadores lanzan las canicas. Cada jugador aparte de tener sus 5 canicas en el circulo, debe de tener otras 3 canicas en la mano listas para ser lanzadas. Este juego permite beneficios como la coordinación óculo manual, coordinación fina y coordinación dinámica de las manos. Se fomenta además la practica de juegos al aire libre, así como el cuidado y aprovechamiento de los lugares recreacionales.
  13. 13. CONCLUSIONES Si nos ponemos a pensar en lo divertido que es jugar y a su vez recordar esos tiempos en el que éramos unos niños, tal ves pensamos que el tiempo pasa rápidamente a un así, no es que pase rápido o lento si no que no disfrutamos la niñez. Por ende es debe de nosotros los educadores en crear un ambiente y un estilo de vida en los niños de juego y diversión, se ha demostrado científicamente que el juego previene muchas enfermedades en los niños y aun en el ser humano. “El Juego es la puerta hacia un adulto feliz y exitoso”
  14. 14. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS Vergara, A., Peña, M., Chávez, P. & Vergara, E. (2015). Los niños como sujetos sociales: El aporte de los Nuevos Estudios Sociales de la infancia y el Análisis Crítico del Discurso. Psicoperspectivas, 14(1), 55-65. https://www.psicoperspectivas.cl/index.php/psicoperspectivas/art icle/viewFile/544/408 Documental sobre la razón de los juegos tradicionales en la niñez https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/41569996.pdf

