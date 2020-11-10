MTB Week 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kuwarter 1 Ang Aking Sarili
Unang Linggo Layunin: Nagagamit nang wasto ang mga pagbati at magagalang na pananalita ayon sa sitwasyon.
Awit ng pagbati sa tono ng “Paru-parong Bukid”
Ano ang naramdaman ninyo habang umaawit? Ano-anong mga pagbati ang ginamit sa awitin?
Basahin ang diyalogo. Nagkasalubong sa paaraalan sina Lina at Marlon. Narito ang usapan nila.
Lina: Magandang umaga, Marlon. Marlon: Magandang umaga rin naman sa iyo Lina.
Lina: Kumusta ka ? Marlon: Mabuti naman. Maraming salamat. Ikaw, kumusta ka? Lina: Mabuti rin naman. Marlon: Paalam na Lin...
Ano-anong pagbati ang ginamit sa diyalogo? Kailan natin ginagamit ang magandang umaga? Kailan natin ginagamit ang kumusta?
? Kailan natin ginagamit ang paalam? Kailan natin ginagamit ang salamat? Bakit kailangan nating gamitin ang mga ito?
Ano-ano pang pagbati ang ginagamit natin? Halimbawa ay sa hapon? Sa tanghali? Sa gabi? Kapag di sinasadya ay nakasakit ka ...
Ano naman ang sinasabi kapag binigyan ka ng isang bagay o regalo? Kapag may nag-uusap at dadaan ka sakanilang pagitan?
Ano-ano ang pananalitang ito?
Tandaan May magagalang na pananalita at pagbati na ginagamit sa iba’t ibang sitwasyon tulad ng: 1. Magandang umaga/tanghal...
Subukin Natin!
Papasok ka sa inyong silid- aralan nang hindi sinasadya ay nabangga mo ang iyong kaklase. Ano ang iyong gagawin o sasabihi...
Takdang Aralin Gawin Natin!
“Teleserye ng Magagalang na Pananalita” Pumili ng magagalang na pananalita. Magpakita ng sitwasyon na gumagamit nito:
Pagsasanay 1 Tawagin ang isang kasama sa bahay. Umarte gamit ang mga magagalang na pananalita habang kinukahan ng video at...
Unang Senaryo: Sa umaga/ tanghali/gabi
Ikalawang Senaryo: Kapag di sinasadya ay nakasakit ng kapwa.
Ikatlong Senaryo: Kapag nagawan ka ng mabuti ng iyong kapwa.
Layunin: Nakikinig at nakikilahok sa talakayan ng pangkat o klase tungkol sa tekstong napakinggan.
Naibibigay ang kahulugan ng mga salita sa pamamagitan ng kilos at pahiwatig ng teksto. Nakapagbibigay ng hinuha sa mangyay...
Nakatulong ka na ba sa ibang tao? Kailan? Sino? Paano? Ano?
Tanong Hulang Sagot Tunay na Nangyari 1. Ano kaya ang pinanonood ng pamilya sa parke? 2. Bakit kaya masayang-masaya ang bu...
Araw ng Pamilya Akda ni Virgoinia C. Lizano
Tuwang – tuwang pinanonood nina Tatay Julios at Nanay Malyn sina Luisa at Jeus na naglalaro sa parke. Naghahabulan ang mag...
Nagpadausdos sila sa slide. Sumakay din sila sa duyan at seesaw. Walang pasok kaya nagkaroon sila ng mahabang oras para ip...
Nang mapagod ay masayang masayang nagsalo-salo ang pamilya Villenes sa pagkaing inihanda ni Nanay Malyn.
Sino ang mga tauhan sa kuwento? Saan nangyari ang kuwento? Bakit tuwang-tuwa ang mag- asawa? Ano ang mga ginawa ng magkapa...
Magagawa rin ba natin ito ngayong may COVID? Bakit? Saan lamang tayo maaaring maglaro kasama ang ating pamilya? Ano ang mg...
Pagsasanay: Sabihin kung anong element ng kwento ang nasa baba. Isulat sa white board. Nanay Malyn
Pagsasanay: Sabihin kung anong element ng kwento ang nasa baba. Isulat sa white board. Tatay Julios
Pagsasanay: Sabihin kung anong element ng kwento ang nasa baba. Isulat sa white board. Luisa at Jeus
Pagsasanay: Sabihin kung anong element ng kwento ang nasa baba. Isulat sa white board. Parke
Pagsasanay: Sabihin kung anong element ng kwento ang nasa baba. Isulat sa white board. Naghabulan,nagpa- dulas, seesaw, na...
Tandaan Tauhan-sila ang mga nagsisilbing karakter o artista sa kuwento at sumasagot na tanong na Sino. Tagpuan-ito ang lug...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MTB Week 1

2 views

Published on

Magagalang na Pananalita, Elemento ng Kwento

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MTB Week 1

  1. 1. Kuwarter 1 Ang Aking Sarili
  2. 2. Unang Linggo Layunin: Nagagamit nang wasto ang mga pagbati at magagalang na pananalita ayon sa sitwasyon.
  3. 3. Awit ng pagbati sa tono ng “Paru-parong Bukid”
  4. 4. Ano ang naramdaman ninyo habang umaawit? Ano-anong mga pagbati ang ginamit sa awitin?
  5. 5. Basahin ang diyalogo. Nagkasalubong sa paaraalan sina Lina at Marlon. Narito ang usapan nila.
  6. 6. Lina: Magandang umaga, Marlon. Marlon: Magandang umaga rin naman sa iyo Lina.
  7. 7. Lina: Kumusta ka ? Marlon: Mabuti naman. Maraming salamat. Ikaw, kumusta ka? Lina: Mabuti rin naman. Marlon: Paalam na Lina. Lina: Paalam, Marlon
  8. 8. Ano-anong pagbati ang ginamit sa diyalogo? Kailan natin ginagamit ang magandang umaga? Kailan natin ginagamit ang kumusta?
  9. 9. ? Kailan natin ginagamit ang paalam? Kailan natin ginagamit ang salamat? Bakit kailangan nating gamitin ang mga ito?
  10. 10. Ano-ano pang pagbati ang ginagamit natin? Halimbawa ay sa hapon? Sa tanghali? Sa gabi? Kapag di sinasadya ay nakasakit ka ng kapwa?
  11. 11. Ano naman ang sinasabi kapag binigyan ka ng isang bagay o regalo? Kapag may nag-uusap at dadaan ka sakanilang pagitan?
  12. 12. Ano-ano ang pananalitang ito?
  13. 13. Tandaan May magagalang na pananalita at pagbati na ginagamit sa iba’t ibang sitwasyon tulad ng: 1. Magandang umaga/tanghali/hapon gabi. 2. Kumusta ka? 3. Maraming salamat. 4. Wala pong anuman. 5. Makikiraan po. 6. Paalam na po.
  14. 14. Subukin Natin!
  15. 15. Papasok ka sa inyong silid- aralan nang hindi sinasadya ay nabangga mo ang iyong kaklase. Ano ang iyong gagawin o sasabihin sa kaniya?
  16. 16. Takdang Aralin Gawin Natin!
  17. 17. “Teleserye ng Magagalang na Pananalita” Pumili ng magagalang na pananalita. Magpakita ng sitwasyon na gumagamit nito:
  18. 18. Pagsasanay 1 Tawagin ang isang kasama sa bahay. Umarte gamit ang mga magagalang na pananalita habang kinukahan ng video at ipasa sa guro.
  19. 19. Unang Senaryo: Sa umaga/ tanghali/gabi
  20. 20. Ikalawang Senaryo: Kapag di sinasadya ay nakasakit ng kapwa.
  21. 21. Ikatlong Senaryo: Kapag nagawan ka ng mabuti ng iyong kapwa.
  22. 22. Layunin: Nakikinig at nakikilahok sa talakayan ng pangkat o klase tungkol sa tekstong napakinggan.
  23. 23. Naibibigay ang kahulugan ng mga salita sa pamamagitan ng kilos at pahiwatig ng teksto. Nakapagbibigay ng hinuha sa mangyayari sa kuwento.
  24. 24. Nakatulong ka na ba sa ibang tao? Kailan? Sino? Paano? Ano?
  25. 25. Tanong Hulang Sagot Tunay na Nangyari 1. Ano kaya ang pinanonood ng pamilya sa parke? 2. Bakit kaya masayang-masaya ang buong pamilya? Prediction Chart
  26. 26. Araw ng Pamilya Akda ni Virgoinia C. Lizano
  27. 27. Tuwang – tuwang pinanonood nina Tatay Julios at Nanay Malyn sina Luisa at Jeus na naglalaro sa parke. Naghahabulan ang magkpatid.
  28. 28. Nagpadausdos sila sa slide. Sumakay din sila sa duyan at seesaw. Walang pasok kaya nagkaroon sila ng mahabang oras para ipasyal ang mga bata.
  29. 29. Nang mapagod ay masayang masayang nagsalo-salo ang pamilya Villenes sa pagkaing inihanda ni Nanay Malyn.
  30. 30. Sino ang mga tauhan sa kuwento? Saan nangyari ang kuwento? Bakit tuwang-tuwa ang mag- asawa? Ano ang mga ginawa ng magkapatid sa parke?
  31. 31. Magagawa rin ba natin ito ngayong may COVID? Bakit? Saan lamang tayo maaaring maglaro kasama ang ating pamilya? Ano ang mga bagay na maaari nating magawa sa loob ng bahay?
  32. 32. Pagsasanay: Sabihin kung anong element ng kwento ang nasa baba. Isulat sa white board. Nanay Malyn
  33. 33. Pagsasanay: Sabihin kung anong element ng kwento ang nasa baba. Isulat sa white board. Tatay Julios
  34. 34. Pagsasanay: Sabihin kung anong element ng kwento ang nasa baba. Isulat sa white board. Luisa at Jeus
  35. 35. Pagsasanay: Sabihin kung anong element ng kwento ang nasa baba. Isulat sa white board. Parke
  36. 36. Pagsasanay: Sabihin kung anong element ng kwento ang nasa baba. Isulat sa white board. Naghabulan,nagpa- dulas, seesaw, nagduyan at kumain
  37. 37. Tandaan Tauhan-sila ang mga nagsisilbing karakter o artista sa kuwento at sumasagot na tanong na Sino. Tagpuan-ito ang lugar kung saan naman naganap ang kuwento at sumasagot na tanong na Saan. Pangyayari-ay ang mga naganap o ginawa ng tauhan sa kuwento at sumasagot na tanong na Ano.

×