Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL CORONAVIRUS Y EL COVID-19 INENSEBEL Estudiante: Angie Johana Muñoz. Profesor: Diego Solarte. Área: Tecnología. Grado: 1...
2020 Para el año 2020 el acontecimiento más nombrado a nivel mundial es el CORONAVIRUS Y EL COVID-19 ya que este a causado...
Sin embargo respecto a todo lo que esta pasando las personas no tienen en claro los términos CORONAVIRUS y COVID-19. Y deb...
Concepto y diferencias Coronavirus • Es un grupo de virus que causan enfermedades desde el resfriado común, hasta enfermed...
El coronavirus • Conjunto de virus los cuales causan desde resfriados hasta enfermedades colonia neumonía. • El coranaviru...
El coronavirus
El coronavirus • Las enfermedades que han causado los virus del coronavirus son: 1.La primera enfermedad conocida causada ...
El coronavirus El conclusión la fase de el coronavirus no es netamente actual, esta va desde el comienzo de siglo 20 y pue...
El coronavirus
El COVID-19
Coronavirus 11
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Coronavirus 11

17 views

Published on

Imforme de corona virus

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Coronavirus 11

  1. 1. EL CORONAVIRUS Y EL COVID-19 INENSEBEL Estudiante: Angie Johana Muñoz. Profesor: Diego Solarte. Área: Tecnología. Grado: 11-B
  2. 2. 2020 Para el año 2020 el acontecimiento más nombrado a nivel mundial es el CORONAVIRUS Y EL COVID-19 ya que este a causado cambios en la economía, el comportamiento, el pensamiento y hasta la perspectiva de la vida. Todo esto debido al lo anteor, puesto que una enfermedad NUEVA, desemboca diversos cambios, incluyendo la muerte, el pánico, y hasta una evolución para los humanos.
  3. 3. Sin embargo respecto a todo lo que esta pasando las personas no tienen en claro los términos CORONAVIRUS y COVID-19. Y debido a la desinformación, suelen confundirlos y hasta unirlos, pensando que ambas palabras significan lo mismo.
  4. 4. Concepto y diferencias Coronavirus • Es un grupo de virus que causan enfermedades desde el resfriado común, hasta enfermedades mas graves como neumonía. • El corona virus viene desde hace algunos años, pero entre sus virus el más revalente a nivel mundial es el SARS-CoV-2. Covid-19 • El covid-19 es la enfermedad que causa el virus SARS-CoV-2 el cual pertenece al conjunto de virus del coronavirus. Tal como el VIH es el virus l SIDA es la enfermedad; el SARS-CoV-2 es el virus y el Covid-19 la enfermedad. • Es la nueva cepa de el corona virus.
  5. 5. El coronavirus • Conjunto de virus los cuales causan desde resfriados hasta enfermedades colonia neumonía. • El coranavirus se caracteriza por tener virus los cuales afectan todo el sisitma respiratorio. • El corona virus lleva un registro de virus los cuales han dado diferente respiratorias en el oriente.
  6. 6. El coronavirus
  7. 7. El coronavirus • Las enfermedades que han causado los virus del coronavirus son: 1.La primera enfermedad conocida causada por un corona virus surgió con la epidemia de el síndrome respiratorio agudo severo SRAS (2003 China) 2.El segundo brote de enfermedad grave fue
  8. 8. El coronavirus El conclusión la fase de el coronavirus no es netamente actual, esta va desde el comienzo de siglo 20 y puede en siga por un par de años más. Lo que nos queda es saber que los cuidados, y la higiene es necesaria, pueden haber virus por venir.
  9. 9. El coronavirus
  10. 10. El COVID-19

×