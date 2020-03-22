Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Taller 7. Punto 3. 1. WordPress.org Facilita la publicaci�n de un blogg utilizando herramientas multimedia para organizar ...
3. Capa Yapa! : A trav�s de esta aplicaci�n los profesores podr�n interactuar tanto con otros estudiantes como con otros p...
5. Tizmos: Se organizan los lugares a partir de miniaturas de pantallazos o im�genes, lo cual permitir� al estudiante orga...
7. Siete. Conozca hoy: A trav�s de la transmisi�n en vivo se comparten comentarios, preguntas y se retroalimenta a los est...
9. One true media: Herramienta que permite la presentaci�n a trav�s de diapositivas de im�genes y sonido. 10. Ediscio: Es ...
11. Xtra Normal: A trav�s de esta herramienta se inserta el dialogo de personajes animados de alguna pel�cula o serie. 12....
13. Photo peach: Haga que los estudiantes crear historias con temas y dejar comentarios para cada uno. Utilizados por el p...
15. Overstream: Permite editar v�deos colocando subt�tulos a los v�deos en l�nea.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Taller 7 punto 3

33 views

Published on

Trabajo de Informática

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Taller 7 punto 3

  1. 1. Taller 7. Punto 3. 1. WordPress.org Facilita la publicaci�n de un blogg utilizando herramientas multimedia para organizar la informaci�n. As� como la interacci�n entre las personas interesadas en el tema. 2. Flickr: es una aplicaci�n que permite acceder a im�genes de cualquier tema con una calidad definida a escala global.
  2. 2. 3. Capa Yapa! : A trav�s de esta aplicaci�n los profesores podr�n interactuar tanto con otros estudiantes como con otros profesores, permite acceder a ex�menes y tareas. 4. Quizlet : son fichas educativas que le permiten al estudiante mejorar sus h�bitos de estudio.
  3. 3. 5. Tizmos: Se organizan los lugares a partir de miniaturas de pantallazos o im�genes, lo cual permitir� al estudiante organizar la informaci�n panor�micamente sin recurrir a abrirla al azar. 6. Joomla: es una herramienta que permite la ense�ar de los idiomas a partir de juegos did�cticos virtuales.
  4. 4. 7. Siete. Conozca hoy: A trav�s de la transmisi�n en vivo se comparten comentarios, preguntas y se retroalimenta a los estudiantes. 8. Solver simple: A trav�s de esta herramienta se comparte informaci�n que motiva al trabajo en equipo: en relaci�n al intercambio de ideas y la resoluci�n de problemas.
  5. 5. 9. One true media: Herramienta que permite la presentaci�n a trav�s de diapositivas de im�genes y sonido. 10. Ediscio: Es una herramienta que comparte informaci�n sobre estad�stica a partir de tarjetas.
  6. 6. 11. Xtra Normal: A trav�s de esta herramienta se inserta el dialogo de personajes animados de alguna pel�cula o serie. 12. Herramientas Cmap: Facilita la organizaci�n de la informaci�n a trav�s de mapas conceptuales que a su vez, se sirve de v�deo, texto y v�nculos.
  7. 7. 13. Photo peach: Haga que los estudiantes crear historias con temas y dejar comentarios para cada uno. Utilizados por el profesorado desde hace alg�n tiempo. 14. WordSift: es una herramienta que permite insertar im�genes o texto creando hiperv�nculos a google.
  8. 8. 15. Overstream: Permite editar v�deos colocando subt�tulos a los v�deos en l�nea.

×