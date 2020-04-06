Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DOMINIO LINGÜÍSTICO Bienvenidos
TIPOS DE TEXTOS DOMINIO LINGÜÍSTICO 2
EL TEXTO Describe a un conjunto de enunciados que permite dar un mensaje coherente y ordenado, ya sea de manera escrita o ...
TEXTO DESCRIPTIVO Son aquellos que caracterizan el aspecto de un elemento, que puede ser un hecho, una persona, una situac...
TEXTO NARRATIVO Es aquel que incluye el relato de acontecimientos que se desarrollan en un lugar a lo largo de un determin...
TEXTO NARRATIVO 1. Fábula Es un tipo de relato breve de ficción que tiene una intención didáctica y moralizante. Por eso, ...
TEXTO NARRATIVO 2. Cuento Es un relato o narración, más bien corta, de un hecho, que suele ser imaginario. Normalmente los...
TEXTO NARRATIVO 3. Mito Historia fabulosa de tradición oral que explica, por medio de la narración, las acciones de seres ...
TEXTO NARRATIVO 3. Leyenda Narración popular que cuenta un hecho real o fabuloso adornado con elementos fantásticos o mara...
TEXTO LÍRICO Se expresan las emociones y sentimientos del poeta como el amor, el odio, las penas, alegrías, tristezas y vi...
TEXTO DRAMÁTICO Es aquel que representa algún conflicto de la vida a partir del diálogo entre los personajes. La noción de...
TEXTO ENSAYÍSTICO El ensayo argumentativo es un tipo de texto, generalmente académico, en el cual el autor presenta sus id...
TEXTO EXPOSITIVO Entendemos por texto expositivo aquel que expresa conceptos, ideas o hechos de forma objetiva absolutamen...
TEXTO EXPOSITIVO 1. Artículo científico Es un Informe original, escrito y publicado, que plantea y describe resultados exp...
TEXTO ARGUMENTATIVO Es aquel que tiene como fin o bien persuadir al destinatario del punto de vista que se tiene sobre un ...
TEXTO ARGUMENTATIVO 1. Editorial Se trata de una opinión colectiva, de un juicio institucional formulado en concordancia c...
TEXTO ARGUMENTATIVO 2. Artículo de opinión Es un subgénero del periodismo, de naturaleza argumentativa y persuasiva, carac...
TEXTO ARGUMENTATIVO 3. Carta del lector Se utiliza en los diarios y en las revistas con referencia a los mensajes que enví...
TEXTO PERIODÍSTICOS 4. Noticia Un texto oral o escrito sobre unos acontecimientos recientes. Se basan en hechos ocurridos ...
TEXTO PERIODÍSTICOS 5. Reportaje Trabajo de investigación periodística que un reportero realiza acerca de un hecho, un per...
TEXTO PERIODÍSTICOS 6. Crónica Es un tipo de redacción del periodismo literario que se caracteriza por relatar de manera o...
TEXTO PERIODÍSTICOS 7. Reseña Es una evaluación o crítica​ constructiva, que puede ser positiva o negativa que depende de ...
TEXTO PERIODÍSTICOS 8. Entrevista Es una conversación que realiza el periodista con otra persona para obtener opiniones so...
EJERCICIO DE APLICACIÓN 24 Identifique el tipo de texto […] Las principales amenazas a la biodiversidad son: la conversión...
EJERCICIO DE APLICACIÓN 25 Con base en el fragmento, identifique el tipo de texto. ¡Oh condición mortal! ¡Oh dura suerte! ...
¡ASEGURA TU INGRESO A LA U! A NIVEL NACIONAL www.aseguratuingresoalau.com 099 871 5726
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tipos de textos

24 views

Published on

Teoría sobre tipos de textos gramaticales, periodísticos y literarios.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tipos de textos

  1. 1. DOMINIO LINGÜÍSTICO Bienvenidos
  2. 2. TIPOS DE TEXTOS DOMINIO LINGÜÍSTICO 2
  3. 3. EL TEXTO Describe a un conjunto de enunciados que permite dar un mensaje coherente y ordenado, ya sea de manera escrita o a través de la palabra. Se trata de una estructura compuesta por signos y una escritura determinada que da espacio a una unidad con sentido. 3
  4. 4. TEXTO DESCRIPTIVO Son aquellos que caracterizan el aspecto de un elemento, que puede ser un hecho, una persona, una situación, un objeto, un animal, etc. El texto descriptivo (que puede ser oral u escrito) caracteriza la apariencia o el aspecto de algo. 4
  5. 5. TEXTO NARRATIVO Es aquel que incluye el relato de acontecimientos que se desarrollan en un lugar a lo largo de un determinado espacio temporal. Dicho relato incluye la participación de diversos personajes, que pueden ser reales o imaginarios. La narración está compuesta por una sucesión de hechos. 5
  6. 6. TEXTO NARRATIVO 1. Fábula Es un tipo de relato breve de ficción que tiene una intención didáctica y moralizante. Por eso, suele estar acompañado de una moraleja, es decir, una enseñanza explícita sobre la interpretación del relato. 6
  7. 7. TEXTO NARRATIVO 2. Cuento Es un relato o narración, más bien corta, de un hecho, que suele ser imaginario. Normalmente los cuentos se caracterizan por poseer pocos personajes, donde suele existir un solo personaje principal. Además su argumento suele ser más bien simple. 7
  8. 8. TEXTO NARRATIVO 3. Mito Historia fabulosa de tradición oral que explica, por medio de la narración, las acciones de seres que encarnan de forma simbólica fuerzas de la naturaleza, aspectos de la condición humana, etc.; se aplica especialmente a la que narra las acciones de los dioses o héroes de la Antigüedad. 8
  9. 9. TEXTO NARRATIVO 3. Leyenda Narración popular que cuenta un hecho real o fabuloso adornado con elementos fantásticos o maravillosos del folclore, que en su origen se transmite de forma oral. 9
  10. 10. TEXTO LÍRICO Se expresan las emociones y sentimientos del poeta como el amor, el odio, las penas, alegrías, tristezas y vivencias. Se caracteriza por el empleo de la primera persona y el carácter subjetivo del narrador. 10
  11. 11. TEXTO DRAMÁTICO Es aquel que representa algún conflicto de la vida a partir del diálogo entre los personajes. La noción de drama permite nombrar, en forma genérica, a cualquier obra escrita por un dramaturgo donde los hechos tienen lugar en un espacio y tiempo determinados. 11
  12. 12. TEXTO ENSAYÍSTICO El ensayo argumentativo es un tipo de texto, generalmente académico, en el cual el autor presenta sus ideas con respecto a un tema específico a la vez que explica las razones por las cuales ha asumido una determinada postura ante el mismo. 12
  13. 13. TEXTO EXPOSITIVO Entendemos por texto expositivo aquel que expresa conceptos, ideas o hechos de forma objetiva absolutamente. O sea, que en esta clase de redacción no se reflejan sentimientos, opiniones, ideas o pensamientos del autor. 13 Gabriel Payares (Londres, 1982). Escritor venezolano, licenciado en Letras y Magíster en Literatura Latinoamericana, así como en Escritura Creativa. Es autor de tres libros de relatos: Cuando bajaron las aguas (Monte Ávila Editores, 2008), Hotel (PuntoCero Ediciones, 2012) y Lo irreparable (PuntoCero Ediciones, 2016). Ha sido galardonado nacional e internacionalmente como cuentista y reside actualmente en Buenos Aires.
  14. 14. TEXTO EXPOSITIVO 1. Artículo científico Es un Informe original, escrito y publicado, que plantea y describe resultados experimentales, nuevos conocimientos o experiencias que se basan en hechos conocidos. Su finalidad es poder compartir y contrastar estos resultados con el resto de la comunidad científica, y una vez validados, se incorporen como recurso bibliográfico a disponibilidad de los interesados. 14 Características: 1. Objetivo 2. Verificable 3. Claro 4. Preciso 5. Universal
  15. 15. TEXTO ARGUMENTATIVO Es aquel que tiene como fin o bien persuadir al destinatario del punto de vista que se tiene sobre un asunto, o bien convencerlo de la falsedad de una opinión previa (refutación), para lo cual le aporta determinadas razones. 15 Las instalaciones y las oportunidades para avanzar son mayores en la vida urbana que lo que encontramos en la vida rural, pero existe un problema agudo de contaminación, ruido, falta de suministro de agua adecuado, embotellamientos, hacinamiento y delincuencia en las ciudades. De manera similar, aunque faltan instalaciones modernas en las áreas rurales, el aire puro y la paz son beneficiosos para la salud de las personas que viven allí.
  16. 16. TEXTO ARGUMENTATIVO 1. Editorial Se trata de una opinión colectiva, de un juicio institucional formulado en concordancia con la línea ideológica del medio. Consiste en un texto expositivo-argumentativo, normalmente no firmado, que explica, valora y juzga un hecho noticioso, de especial importancia. 16
  17. 17. TEXTO ARGUMENTATIVO 2. Artículo de opinión Es un subgénero del periodismo, de naturaleza argumentativa y persuasiva, caracterizado por presentar la postura, valoraciones y análisis que, sobre determinado asunto o acontecimiento de interés público, realiza una personalidad de reconocido prestigio, credibilidad y autoridad, con la finalidad de influenciar y orientar la opinión pública. 17
  18. 18. TEXTO ARGUMENTATIVO 3. Carta del lector Se utiliza en los diarios y en las revistas con referencia a los mensajes que envían las personas que leen sus contenidos. Por lo general estas cartas están motivadas por algo que han leído en el medio de comunicación en cuestión. 18
  19. 19. TEXTO PERIODÍSTICOS 4. Noticia Un texto oral o escrito sobre unos acontecimientos recientes. Se basan en hechos ocurridos en un espacio, un tiempo y con uno o varios protagonistas. Debe dar respuesta a las siguientes cinco preguntas, denominadas también las 5 W. 19
  20. 20. TEXTO PERIODÍSTICOS 5. Reportaje Trabajo de investigación periodística que un reportero realiza acerca de un hecho, un personaje o sobre cualquier otro tema; suele ir acompañado de fotografías, imágenes, documentos, entrevistas, etc., y se publica en la prensa o se emite por televisión o por radio. 20
  21. 21. TEXTO PERIODÍSTICOS 6. Crónica Es un tipo de redacción del periodismo literario que se caracteriza por relatar de manera ordenada y detallada ciertos hechos o acontecimientos; quiere decir esto que la narración de los hechos es cronológica. 21 Ana se levantó el viernes 14 de marzo a las 10 AM como era su costumbre. Luego de desayunar, partió. Salió por la puerta hacia las oficinas de su trabajo que quedaba a pocas calles de su hogar. Al cruzar la gran Avenida San Martín, no se percató que un automóvil venía en sentido contrario y, sin poder esquivar a Ana, el automóvil la atropelló. Ana fue trasladada al hospital más cercano. Afortunadamente dos días más tarde Ana fue dada de alta con lesiones menores y controles médicos externos.
  22. 22. TEXTO PERIODÍSTICOS 7. Reseña Es una evaluación o crítica​ constructiva, que puede ser positiva o negativa que depende de lo que el crítico analice, de objetos tales como un videojuego, película, una caricatura, una composición musical, un libro; un equipo, como un automóvil, electrodoméstico o computadora; o un evento, como un concierto 22 Conviene desconfiar de tales escritores, cuyas preocupaciones de cada época coinciden milimétricamente con los temas de moda o las tendencias editoriales, y, en consecuencia, se agradece la existencia (la supervivencia, cabría decir) de otros cuya obra se va construyendo al margen de toda conveniencia calculada o de cualquier estrategia de imagen. Tanto por temas como por perspectiva o como, sobre todo, por estilo, Ignacio Romero de Solís (Sevilla, 1937) anda bastante desubicado del presente, totalmente a lo suyo, y eso se agradece por definición.
  23. 23. TEXTO PERIODÍSTICOS 8. Entrevista Es una conversación que realiza el periodista con otra persona para obtener opiniones sobre hechos de actualidad, sobre temas de interés permanente o sobre las opiniones, interpretaciones y actitudes del individuo entrevistado. 23
  24. 24. EJERCICIO DE APLICACIÓN 24 Identifique el tipo de texto […] Las principales amenazas a la biodiversidad son: la conversión de tierras para la agricultura, la tala de bosques, el cambio climático, la contaminación, la explotación no sostenible de los recursos naturales y la introducción de especies denominadas exóticas o invasivas en áreas donde no son nativas. La importancia de cada factor varia geográficamente: Pero un estudio de las extinciones de animales desde el año 1600 encontró que el 39% fue a causa de la introducción de especies exóticas, 36% a la destrucción del hábitat, y 23% a la caza o el exterminio deliberado. Las causas secundarias de la pérdida de biodiversidad incluyen el crecimiento de la población humana, patrones insostenibles de consumo, aumento de la producción de desechos, desarrollo urbano y conflictos internacionales […] 1) Editorial 2) Crónica 3) Reportaje científico 4) Artículo de opinión 1. Lea detenidamente el texto y mediante el análisis determine qué tipo de texto es. 2. Escoja la respuesta correcta
  25. 25. EJERCICIO DE APLICACIÓN 25 Con base en el fragmento, identifique el tipo de texto. ¡Oh condición mortal! ¡Oh dura suerte! ¡Que no puedo querer vivir mañana, sin la pensión de procurar mi suerte! Cualquier instante de la vida humana es nueva ejecución, con que me advierte cuán frágil es, cuán mísera, cuán vana. 1) Narrativo 2) Lírico 3) Dramático 4) Ensayístico 1. Lea detenidamente el texto y mediante el análisis determine qué tipo de texto es. 2. Escoja la respuesta correcta
  26. 26. ¡ASEGURA TU INGRESO A LA U! A NIVEL NACIONAL www.aseguratuingresoalau.com 099 871 5726

×