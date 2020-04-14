Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DOMINIO LINGÜÍSTICO Bienvenidos
NIVELES DE LENGUAJE DOMINIO LINGÜÍSTICO 2
LENGUAJE VULGAR Es el lenguaje empleado para cubrir las necesidades expresivas más elementales 33 - Lo utilizan personas d...
LENGUAJE FAMILIAR Está caracterizado por las expresiones y las frases que dentro de la familia tienen un significado espec...
LENGUAJE COLOQUIAL Es el que mayor número de hablantes utiliza. Todos practicamos este nivel del lenguaje en nuestras rela...
LENGUAJE CULTO Es un lenguaje bien cuidado. Se cuida la pureza de la lengua, utilizando las palabras adecuadas y evitando ...
LENGUAJE CIENTÍFICO-TÉCNICO Pertenece a este nivel la terminología técnica y específica que cada ciencia y cada profesión ...
LENGUAJE LITERARIO Es el nivel más alto de uso de la lengua. Es muy importante el contenido (lo que se dice) y la forma de...
EJERCICIO DE APLICACIÓN 99 • Identifica el nivel de lenguaje al que pertenece el chat. • Mensajes instantáneos. • Usuario:...
EJERCICIO DE APLICACIÓN 1010 Con base en el caso, complete el enunciado. Lorena estudia Física en la Universidad Estatal d...
¡ASEGURA TU INGRESO A LA U! A NIVEL NACIONAL www.aseguratuingresoalau.com 099 871 5726
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Niveles del lenguaje

32 views

Published on

Teoría niveles de lenguaje, vulgar, coloquial, culto.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Niveles del lenguaje

  1. 1. DOMINIO LINGÜÍSTICO Bienvenidos
  2. 2. NIVELES DE LENGUAJE DOMINIO LINGÜÍSTICO 2
  3. 3. LENGUAJE VULGAR Es el lenguaje empleado para cubrir las necesidades expresivas más elementales 33 - Lo utilizan personas de poca cultura. - Utilizan pocas palabras. - Oraciones cortas y sin terminar. - Utilizan vulgarismos. - Los mensajes están desorganizados, no siguen un orden lógico. · Abusan de apelaciones al interlocutor (el que escucha). - Hablan siempre igual; no se adaptan a las situaciones de comunicación. · Utilizan muchas frases hechas EJEMPLO: Vente pa ca compa.
  4. 4. LENGUAJE FAMILIAR Está caracterizado por las expresiones y las frases que dentro de la familia tienen un significado especial y concreto, ya sea porque vienen de una tradición o porque surgieron a partir de expresiones curiosas de los hijos cuando aprenden a hablar. 44 EJEMPLO: Mijito ven a jugar con «la play»
  5. 5. LENGUAJE COLOQUIAL Es el que mayor número de hablantes utiliza. Todos practicamos este nivel del lenguaje en nuestras relaciones cotidianas 55 - Es el que se utiliza más comúnmente. - Es espontáneo y natural aunque, a veces, tiene algunas incorrecciones. - Es muy expresivo y tiene muchos matices afectivos. - A veces se descuida la pronunciación. EJEMPLO: Ahorita me aprendí toditito el tema.
  6. 6. LENGUAJE CULTO Es un lenguaje bien cuidado. Se cuida la pureza de la lengua, utilizando las palabras adecuadas y evitando el uso de palabras anticuadas o caídas en desuso, así como vocablos de otras lenguas. Es delicado, rico en expresiones, con él se pueden tratar todos los asuntos dándoles un toque de elegancia. 66 Características: - Riqueza de vocabulario. - Pronunciación correcta, cuidada y adecuada. - Mensajes con orden lógico. - Uso de cultismos (palabras que proceden del griego o del latín). EJEMPLO: Me comí un pan horneado al rescoldo de amanecidas brasas.
  7. 7. LENGUAJE CIENTÍFICO-TÉCNICO Pertenece a este nivel la terminología técnica y específica que cada ciencia y cada profesión emplea para designar utensilios, objetos, procesos y operaciones. Aunque este lenguaje es de uso exclusivo de especialistas, acaba siendo utilizado con el tiempo por el común de la gente 77 EJEMPLOS: La toma se hizo en plano medio para el montaje
  8. 8. LENGUAJE LITERARIO Es el nivel más alto de uso de la lengua. Es muy importante el contenido (lo que se dice) y la forma del mensaje (cómo se dice). Utiliza recursos para embellecer el lenguaje: comparaciones, metáforas... 88 EJEMPLO: En lo más profundo del ser, la esencia de lo divino te deja ver como un destello fugaz de amanecer.
  9. 9. EJERCICIO DE APLICACIÓN 99 • Identifica el nivel de lenguaje al que pertenece el chat. • Mensajes instantáneos. • Usuario: Buenos días señores, ¿hay respuestas sobre mi requerimiento del día de ayer? Es sobre una actualización de una computadora. • Atención al cliente Si, estimado cliente, respecto a los componentes externos le recomendamos reciclar algunos elementos como el teclado (siempre que sea el expandido), la disquera (si es de 3 1/2) y no es un PS/2 de IBM), y si su máquina es PS/2 a color puede también conservar el monitor. • Usuario: ¿Y acerca de la tarjeta de sonido? • Atención al cliente Es aconsejable que sea, como mínimo, compatible Sounnd Blaster 16 a nivel de registros. Si cuenta con un poco de presupuesto puede elaborar usted mismo un DAC, que le servirá igual que una tarjeta de sonido. • Usuario Muchas gracias por su ayuda. • A) Literario • B) Técnico • C) Coloquial • D) Vulgar 2. Escoge la respuesta correcta 1. Lea todo el texto detenidamente e identifique el nivel del lenguaje utilizado
  10. 10. EJERCICIO DE APLICACIÓN 1010 Con base en el caso, complete el enunciado. Lorena estudia Física en la Universidad Estatal de Brasilia. Este año es la encargada de las "V Jornadas de Física Nuclear". Para cumplir con las exigencias del evento, se ha contactado con expertos que han confirmado su asistencia. Pero no es el único evento que tiene a cargo, debe organizar la celebración de cumpleaños para su madre. Cuando Lorena se contacta con los asistentes al cumpleaños de su madre, emplea el nivel _______ de lenguaje, pues apela a un trato afectivo y cercano. Al contrario, cuando se dirige al grupo de investigadores emplea el nivel _______ de lenguaje, para entender ciertos términos de Física. 1) formal - familiar 2) científico - formal 3) científico - coloquial 4) familiar – científico 2. Escoge la respuesta correcta 1. Lea todo el texto detenidamente e identifique el nivel del lenguaje que debe Utilizar.
  11. 11. ¡ASEGURA TU INGRESO A LA U! A NIVEL NACIONAL www.aseguratuingresoalau.com 099 871 5726

×