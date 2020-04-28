Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DOMINIO SOCIAL Bienvenidos
Edad Media DOMINIO SOCIAL 2
DESCUBRIMIENTO DE AMÉRICA EN 1492
ESCLAVISTA FEUDALISTA
SURGIMIENTO DEL IMPERIO BIZANTINO EN ORIENTE, EN CONTRAPOSICIÓN A ROMA
• En el siglo XI Jerusalén pertenecía a los Musulmanes. • Católicos y Ortodoxos • 1095 los musulmanes atacan constantement...
• Sultán Salahuddin. • Unifica a todo el mundo árabe en contra de un enemigo en común. • 1148 Luis VII ataca la ciudad de ...
• Federico Barbarosa. • Considerado el Rey más poderoso del Cristianismo • Se ahogó en un charco. • Ricardo Corazón de Leó...
HELIOCENTRISMO • Los movimientos celestes son uniformes, eternos, y circulares o compuestos de diversos ciclos (epiciclos)...
La prosperidad de una nación depende del CAPITAL que pueda tener. El mismo que está representado por los metales preciosos...
CONTRAEN MATRIMONIO
PARTIDA 3 de Agosto de 1492 ISLAS CANARIAS 6 de Septiembre de 1492 LLEGADA 12 de Octubre de 1492 GUANAHANI San Salvador
• Compromiso suscrito entre los representantes de Isabel y Fernando, reyes de Castilla y de Aragón, por una parte, y los d...
¡ASEGURA TU INGRESO A LA U! A NIVEL NACIONAL www.aseguratuingresoalau.com 099 871 5726
Edad media
Edad media
Edad media
Edad media
Edad media
Edad media
Edad media
Edad media
Edad media
Edad media
Edad media
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Edad media

40 views

Published on

Edad Media

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Edad media

  1. 1. DOMINIO SOCIAL Bienvenidos
  2. 2. Edad Media DOMINIO SOCIAL 2
  3. 3. DESCUBRIMIENTO DE AMÉRICA EN 1492
  4. 4. ESCLAVISTA FEUDALISTA
  5. 5. SURGIMIENTO DEL IMPERIO BIZANTINO EN ORIENTE, EN CONTRAPOSICIÓN A ROMA
  6. 6. • En el siglo XI Jerusalén pertenecía a los Musulmanes. • Católicos y Ortodoxos • 1095 los musulmanes atacan constantemente al imperio Bizantino. • Pide ayuda al papa para combatir al enemigo en común. • Sarracenos • 1098 llegan a Antioquía, sitian la ciudad durante 8 meses • Bartolomeo y la lanza de los romanos. • Reanudan la marcha a Jerusalén. • 1099 cruzados vs musulmanes en las puertas de Jerusalén. • 15 de Julio la ciudad cae en manos del “ejército de Dios”.
  7. 7. • Sultán Salahuddin. • Unifica a todo el mundo árabe en contra de un enemigo en común. • 1148 Luis VII ataca la ciudad de Damasco. • 1187 Guy de Lusignan (Vera Cruz) • La batalla de Hattin • Jerusalén se rinde pacíficamente. • La paz no duraría mucho tiempo.
  8. 8. • Federico Barbarosa. • Considerado el Rey más poderoso del Cristianismo • Se ahogó en un charco. • Ricardo Corazón de León, uno de los reyes más famosos de Inglaterra. • Enemigos mortales. • Establece un pacto de paz y respeto. • 200 años de cruzadas.
  9. 9. HELIOCENTRISMO • Los movimientos celestes son uniformes, eternos, y circulares o compuestos de diversos ciclos (epiciclos). • El centro del universo se encuentra cerca del Sol. • Orbitando alrededor del Sol, en orden, se encuentran Mercurio, Venus, la Tierra, la Luna, Marte, Júpiter y Saturno (aún no se conocían Urano y Neptuno.) • Las estrellas son objetos distantes que permanecen fijos y por lo tanto no orbitan alrededor del Sol. • La Tierra tiene tres movimientos: la rotación diaria, la revolución anual, y la inclinación anual de su eje. • El movimiento retrógrado de los planetas es explicado por el movimiento de la Tierra. • La distancia de la Tierra al Sol es pequeña comparada con la distancia a las estrellas.
  10. 10. La prosperidad de una nación depende del CAPITAL que pueda tener. El mismo que está representado por los metales preciosos que el estado tiene en su poder.
  11. 11. CONTRAEN MATRIMONIO
  12. 12. PARTIDA 3 de Agosto de 1492 ISLAS CANARIAS 6 de Septiembre de 1492 LLEGADA 12 de Octubre de 1492 GUANAHANI San Salvador
  13. 13. • Compromiso suscrito entre los representantes de Isabel y Fernando, reyes de Castilla y de Aragón, por una parte, y los del rey Juan II de Portugal, por la otra, en virtud del cual se estableció un reparto de las zonas de navegación y conquista del océano Atlántico y del Nuevo Mundo, a fin de evitar conflictos de intereses entre la Monarquía Hispánica y el Reino de Portugal
  14. 14. ¡ASEGURA TU INGRESO A LA U! A NIVEL NACIONAL www.aseguratuingresoalau.com 099 871 5726

×