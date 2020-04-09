Calorimetri apdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DOMINIO CIENTÍFICO Bienvenidos
CALORIMETRÍA DOMINIO CIENTÍFICO 2
1. ESCALAS DE TEMPERATURA DOMINIO CIENTÍFICO 3
DEFINICIÓN La temperatura está relacionada con la sensación que experimentamos al tocar ciertos objetos, que nos permite c...
TEMPERATURA La temperatura es la medida de la energía cinética promedio de los átomos o moléculas en el sistema. Ejemplo: ...
DIFERENCIA ENTRE CALOR Y TEMPERATURA El calor y la temperatura son dos conceptos diferentes, pero estrechamente relacionad...
ESCALAS DE TEMPERATURA Se define al cero absoluto como la temperatura en el cual la energía cinética de las moléculas del ...
EJEMPLOS 1. Convertir 50 K a ºC. a) -100 ºC b) -200 ºC c) -223 ºC d) -324 ºC ºC= K - 273 ºC= 50 K - 273 ºC= -223 𝑇℃ = -223...
EJEMPLOS 2. El valor que se debe fijar en el graduador del horno en grados Celsius, si la temperatura necesaria para asar ...
2. CAMBIO DE TEMPERATURA DOMINIO CIENTÍFICO 10
DEFINICIÓN Calor (Q) es una cantidad de energía y es una expresión del movimiento de las moléculas que componen un cuerpo....
CALOR ESPECÍFICO Es la cantidad de calor que una sustancia o un sistema termodinámico es capaz de absorber antes de increm...
EQUILIBRIO TÉRMICO (LEY CERO DE LA TERMODINÁMICA) Un cuerpo se encuentra en equilibrio térmico cuando el intercambio neto ...
EJEMPLOS • La cantidad de calor que se debe suministrar al bloque de cobre de 200g y es calentado de 30 ºC a 80 ºC, será: ...
3. CAMBIO DE ESTADO DOMINIO CIENTÍFICO 15
DEFINICIÓN Los cambios de estado físico se producen por aumento de temperatura o por disminución de temperatura.
CAMBIOS DE ESTADO DE LA MATERIA Sólido Líquido Gas Fusión Evaporación Sublimación Solidificación Condensación Sublimación ...
CAMBIO DE ESTADO DE LA MATERIA Ejemplo: El hielo al calentarse se convierte en agua líquida y esta se trasforma en vapor p...
CALOR LATENTE Cantidad de calor que hay que dar o quitar a la unidad de masa de una sustancia para que cambie de estado 𝑄 ...
EJEMPLOS 1. El calor necesario para transformar 500 gramos de hielo a -20 ºC, en agua a 50 ºC es: Lf =80 [cal/g], chielo=0...
¡ASEGURA TU INGRESO A LA U! A NIVEL NACIONAL www.aseguratuingresoalau.com 099 871 5726
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Calorimetri apdf

22 views

Published on

CALORMETRÍA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Calorimetri apdf

  1. 1. DOMINIO CIENTÍFICO Bienvenidos
  2. 2. CALORIMETRÍA DOMINIO CIENTÍFICO 2
  3. 3. 1. ESCALAS DE TEMPERATURA DOMINIO CIENTÍFICO 3
  4. 4. DEFINICIÓN La temperatura está relacionada con la sensación que experimentamos al tocar ciertos objetos, que nos permite clasificarlos en objetos fríos o calientes.
  5. 5. TEMPERATURA La temperatura es la medida de la energía cinética promedio de los átomos o moléculas en el sistema. Ejemplo: La forma precisa de medir la temperatura es a través de un termómetro.
  6. 6. DIFERENCIA ENTRE CALOR Y TEMPERATURA El calor y la temperatura son dos conceptos diferentes, pero estrechamente relacionados. La temperatura normalmente se mide en Celsius (ºC) o Kelvin (K), y el calor tiene unidades de energía, calorías (cal). Ejemplo: En dos recipientes de diferente tamaño, la temperatura alcanzada es la misma para los dos, 100ºC, pero el que posee más agua tiene mayor cantidad de calor.
  7. 7. ESCALAS DE TEMPERATURA Se define al cero absoluto como la temperatura en el cual la energía cinética de las moléculas del agua es cero. La fórmula para convertir grados Celsius a grados Kelvin es: 𝑲 = ℃ + 𝟐𝟕𝟑 La fórmula para convertir los grados Celsius a grados Fahrenheit es: ℉ = 𝟗 𝟓 ℃ + 𝟑𝟐 La fórmula para convertir los grados Fahrenheit a centígrados es: ℃ = 𝟓 𝟗 ℉ − 𝟑𝟐
  8. 8. EJEMPLOS 1. Convertir 50 K a ºC. a) -100 ºC b) -200 ºC c) -223 ºC d) -324 ºC ºC= K - 273 ºC= 50 K - 273 ºC= -223 𝑇℃ = -223 ºC
  9. 9. EJEMPLOS 2. El valor que se debe fijar en el graduador del horno en grados Celsius, si la temperatura necesaria para asar un pollo es de 374 ºF, es: a) 178 ºC b) 190 ºC c) 128 ºC d) 328 ºC ℃ = 𝟓 𝟗 𝟑𝟕𝟒 − 𝟑𝟐 ℃ = 𝟓 𝟗 𝟑𝟕𝟒 − 𝟑𝟐 ℃ = 𝟓 𝟗 𝟑𝟒𝟐 𝑇℃ = 190 ºC
  10. 10. 2. CAMBIO DE TEMPERATURA DOMINIO CIENTÍFICO 10
  11. 11. DEFINICIÓN Calor (Q) es una cantidad de energía y es una expresión del movimiento de las moléculas que componen un cuerpo. Ejemplo: Golpear con toda la fuerza a una moneda usando un martillo, produce que la moneda quede caliente, porque la energía cinética que tenía el martillo se transformó en calor. Antes Después Moneda caliente
  12. 12. CALOR ESPECÍFICO Es la cantidad de calor que una sustancia o un sistema termodinámico es capaz de absorber antes de incrementar su temperatura en una unidad. Se calcula en base a la siguiente fórmula: 𝑄 = 𝑚𝑐∆𝑇 ∆𝑇 = 𝑇𝑓 − 𝑇𝑜 Donde: 𝑄: calor [cal] 𝑚: masa [g] 𝑐: calor específico [cal/g ºC] ∆𝑇: variación de temperatura [ºC] 𝑇𝑓: temperatura final [ºC] 𝑇𝑜: temperatura inicial [ºC] Ejemplo: Agua en estado líquido es necesario 1 caloría por gramo para aumentar un grado Celsius.
  13. 13. EQUILIBRIO TÉRMICO (LEY CERO DE LA TERMODINÁMICA) Un cuerpo se encuentra en equilibrio térmico cuando el intercambio neto de energía entre sus elementos es cero, en consecuencia, los cuerpos se encuentran a la misma temperatura. 𝑄 𝑝 ƴ𝑒𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎 = 𝑄 𝑔𝑎𝑛𝑎𝑑𝑜 𝑚1 𝑐1∆𝑇 = 𝑚2 𝑐2∆𝑇 𝑚1 𝑐1 𝑇𝑜1 − 𝑇𝑓 = 𝑚2 𝑐2 𝑇𝑓 − 𝑇𝑜2 Donde: 𝑄 𝑝 ƴ𝑒𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎: calor de pérdida o cedido [cal] 𝑄 𝑔𝑎𝑛𝑎𝑑𝑜: calor ganado o absorbido [cal] 𝑚1: masa de la sustancia 1 [g] 𝑚2: masa de la sustancia 2 [g] 𝑐1: calor específico de la sustancia 1 [cal/g ºC] 𝑐2: calor específico de la sustancia 2 [cal/g ºC] 𝑇01: temperatura inicial de la sustancia 1[ºC] 𝑇02: temperatura inicial de la sustancia 2 [ºC] 𝑇𝑓: temperatura final es la misma para las dos sustancias [ºC]
  14. 14. EJEMPLOS • La cantidad de calor que se debe suministrar al bloque de cobre de 200g y es calentado de 30 ºC a 80 ºC, será: PASO 1: La fórmula es: 𝑄 = 𝑚𝑐∆𝑇 PASO 2: La variación de la temperatura es: ∆𝑇 = 𝑇𝑓 − 𝑇𝑜 ∆𝑇 = 80 − 30 ∆𝑇 = 50 ℃ PASO 3: Reemplazando valores: 𝑄 = 200 𝑐 𝑐𝑢 50 𝑄 = 10000𝑐 𝐶𝑢 𝑐𝑎𝑙 También: 𝑄 = 10𝑐 𝐶𝑢 [𝐾𝑐𝑎𝑙]
  15. 15. 3. CAMBIO DE ESTADO DOMINIO CIENTÍFICO 15
  16. 16. DEFINICIÓN Los cambios de estado físico se producen por aumento de temperatura o por disminución de temperatura.
  17. 17. CAMBIOS DE ESTADO DE LA MATERIA Sólido Líquido Gas Fusión Evaporación Sublimación Solidificación Condensación Sublimación inversa • Los que ocurren por aumento de temperatura son: fusión, evaporización y sublimación. • Los que ocurren por disminución de temperatura son: solidificación, condensación y sublimación inversa.
  18. 18. CAMBIO DE ESTADO DE LA MATERIA Ejemplo: El hielo al calentarse se convierte en agua líquida y esta se trasforma en vapor por encima de cierta temperatura. Fusión Evaporización tiempo Sólido Líquido y Gas Líquido ˚C -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 Sólido y Líquido Gas
  19. 19. CALOR LATENTE Cantidad de calor que hay que dar o quitar a la unidad de masa de una sustancia para que cambie de estado 𝑄 = 𝑚𝐿 Donde: 𝑄: cantidad de calor [cal] 𝑚: masa [g] 𝐿: calor latente [cal/g] Ejemplo: Calores latentes del agua son: Fusión: 𝐿 𝑓: 80 [cal/g] Evaporización: 𝐿 𝑣: 540 [cal/g] Sublimación: 𝐿 𝑠: 620 [cal/g]
  20. 20. EJEMPLOS 1. El calor necesario para transformar 500 gramos de hielo a -20 ºC, en agua a 50 ºC es: Lf =80 [cal/g], chielo=0.5 [cal/g ºC], cagua=0.5 [cal/g ºC] PASO 1: Esto se realiza en tres etapas, cada una de las cuales recibe una cantidad diferente de calor (Q). 𝑄1: calentar el hielo de -20 ºC a 0 ºC. 𝑄2: fusión del hielo. 𝑄3: Calentar el agua (hielo fundido) desde 0 ºC a 50 ºC. PASO 2: El cálculo de los respectivos calores es: 𝑄1 = 𝑚𝑐∆𝑇 = 500 × 0.5 × 0 − −20 = 5000 𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑄2 = 𝑚𝐿 𝑓 = 500 × 80 = 40000 𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑄3 = 𝑚𝑐∆𝑇 = 500 × 1 × 50 − 0 = 25000 𝑐𝑎𝑙 PASO 3: El calor total es: 𝑄 𝑇 = 𝑄1 + 𝑄2 + 𝑄3
  21. 21. ¡ASEGURA TU INGRESO A LA U! A NIVEL NACIONAL www.aseguratuingresoalau.com 099 871 5726

×