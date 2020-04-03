Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DOMINIO LINGÜÍSTICO Bienvenidos
ANTONIMIA DOMINIO LINGÜÍSTICO 2
CONCEPTO Son grupos de palabras que expresan ideas contrarias entre sí. Por lo tanto son de significado contrario. 3
ESTRUCTURA DEL EJERCICIO 4 TÉRMINO BASE DENTRO DE UN CONTEXTO Cuatro Alternativas A) B) C) D) DISTRACCIÓN RESPUESTA
PALABRA BASE CATEGORIA GRAMATICAL VERBO A) B) C) D) RESPUESTA CATEGORIA GRAMATICAL VERBO SUSTANTIVO ADJETIVO ADVERBIO
TIPOS DE ANTONIMIA Absoluta Relativa Oposición Total Oposición Parcial AMOR CALIENTE COLOSAL DESAMOR FRÍO PEQUEÑO ODIO HEL...
POR LA FORMA MORFOLÓGICOS LEXICALES MUTABLE/ INMUTABLE IMPORTADOR/ EXPORTADOR ACEPTAR/ RECHAZAR DEMOCRÁTICO/ AUTORITARIO T...
TIPOS DE ANTONIMIA POR EL SIGNIFICADO EXCLUYENTES FALSEDAD/VERDAD CONTRARIOS FRÍO/CALIENTE RECÍPROCOS PREGUNTAR/ RESPONDER
EJEMPLO Con base en el texto, identifique el antónimo de la palabra marcada con negrita. El volcán emitió gases, ceniza y ...
EJEMPLO Con base en el texto, identifique el antónimo de la palabra marcada con negrita. Alfred Nobel fue un químico, inge...
¡ASEGURA TU INGRESO A LA U! A NIVEL NACIONAL www.aseguratuingresoalau.com 099 871 5726
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Antonimia

32 views

Published on

Teoría Antonimia Ser Bachiller

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Antonimia

  1. 1. DOMINIO LINGÜÍSTICO Bienvenidos
  2. 2. ANTONIMIA DOMINIO LINGÜÍSTICO 2
  3. 3. CONCEPTO Son grupos de palabras que expresan ideas contrarias entre sí. Por lo tanto son de significado contrario. 3
  4. 4. ESTRUCTURA DEL EJERCICIO 4 TÉRMINO BASE DENTRO DE UN CONTEXTO Cuatro Alternativas A) B) C) D) DISTRACCIÓN RESPUESTA
  5. 5. PALABRA BASE CATEGORIA GRAMATICAL VERBO A) B) C) D) RESPUESTA CATEGORIA GRAMATICAL VERBO SUSTANTIVO ADJETIVO ADVERBIO
  6. 6. TIPOS DE ANTONIMIA Absoluta Relativa Oposición Total Oposición Parcial AMOR CALIENTE COLOSAL DESAMOR FRÍO PEQUEÑO ODIO HELADO DIMINUTO
  7. 7. POR LA FORMA MORFOLÓGICOS LEXICALES MUTABLE/ INMUTABLE IMPORTADOR/ EXPORTADOR ACEPTAR/ RECHAZAR DEMOCRÁTICO/ AUTORITARIO TIPOS DE ANTONIMIA
  8. 8. TIPOS DE ANTONIMIA POR EL SIGNIFICADO EXCLUYENTES FALSEDAD/VERDAD CONTRARIOS FRÍO/CALIENTE RECÍPROCOS PREGUNTAR/ RESPONDER
  9. 9. EJEMPLO Con base en el texto, identifique el antónimo de la palabra marcada con negrita. El volcán emitió gases, ceniza y bloques incandescentes la tarde de ayer. A.Disueltos B.Apagados C.Fluorescentes D.Endurecidos
  10. 10. EJEMPLO Con base en el texto, identifique el antónimo de la palabra marcada con negrita. Alfred Nobel fue un químico, ingeniero, inventor y fabricante de armas sueco, conocido sobre todo por la creación de los premios que llevan su nombre. Al referirse a los premios, mencionó: “Tengo la intención de dotar después de mi muerte un gran fondo para la promoción de la idea de la paz, pero soy escéptico en cuanto a sus resultados”. A. Desconfiado B. Creyente C.Indiferente D.Suspicaz
  11. 11. ¡ASEGURA TU INGRESO A LA U! A NIVEL NACIONAL www.aseguratuingresoalau.com 099 871 5726

×