Tipos de teclados_ergonomicos

Tipos de teclados ergonómico Anggie Nohely Gonzabay Chávez Curso: 3 - A1
• Teclado y ratón inalámbrico con diseño ergonómico FENIFOX • Este teclado ergonómico para PC de escritorio incluye un rat...
• Teclado ergonómico para gaming KLIM • Ahora vamos con el que, según las valoraciones de los clientes de Amazon, es el me...
• Teclado inalámbrico con touchpad Rii mini i8 • Terminamos esta comparativa hablando del mejor teclado ergonómico de la m...
• Teclado de Membrana • Un teclado de membrana es uno en el que las teclas están acolchadas con una cubierta de goma o sil...
• Teclado Mecánico • Para los nerds, los teclados mecánicos son el santo grial de los dispositivos de entrada de computado...
Tipos de pantallas táctiles Anggie Nohely Gonzabay Chávez Curso: 3 - A1
Estas son las más comunes en la actualidad. En sus inicios eran bastantes caras, pero con el paso del tiempo se han abarat...
Resistivas Como su nombre lo dice funciona por resistencia eléctrica. Se trata de dos capas, una que conduce electricidad ...
Dispersivas Una tecnología muy nueva, su fundamento es la piezoelectricidad formada al tocar la pantalla. En otras palabra...
Cuadricula IR Se trata de uno de los primeros tipos de pantalla táctil inventada, y como tal, también de uno de los sistem...
Sistemas ópticos Esta tecnología está obteniendo popularidad debido a sus grandes posibilidades y a la disminución progres...
  1. 1. Tipos de teclados ergonómico Anggie Nohely Gonzabay Chávez Curso: 3 - A1
  2. 2. • Teclado y ratón inalámbrico con diseño ergonómico FENIFOX • Este teclado ergonómico para PC de escritorio incluye un ratón inalámbrico y es compatible con los sistemas operativos Windows, Linux y Mac OS. Funciona mediante un conector- receptor Nano USB y sus teclas, que tienen sensibilidad mecánica, emiten muy poco ruido al ser pulsadas. Su diseño en gris y blanco es muy elegante y cuenta con un soporte en la parte superior para adecuarse perfectamente a la posición correcta de las manos.
  3. 3. • Teclado ergonómico para gaming KLIM • Ahora vamos con el que, según las valoraciones de los clientes de Amazon, es el mejor teclado ergonómico de la marca KLIM. Por ejemplo, David destaca de él “su elevada velocidad de respuesta” ya que “lo convierte en un teclado ergonómico con retroiluminación LED ideal para jugar a videojuegos”. En cambio, Rita se enfoca en que “es muy ligero pero, a la vez, robusto y resistente” y en que “al tratarse de un teclado de diseño ergonómico con reposa muñeca ajustable brinda una sensación de comodidad máxima al usarlo durante varias horas seguidas”. Su nota media es de 4,6 sobre 5 y posee un espectacular 74 % de máximas puntuaciones
  4. 4. • Teclado inalámbrico con touchpad Rii mini i8 • Terminamos esta comparativa hablando del mejor teclado ergonómico de la marca Rii en base a los comentarios de los usuarios de Amazon, que le dan una calificación de 4,3 sobre 5 y un 62 % de valoraciones de 5 estrellas. Antonio nos cuenta sobre él que “es un teclado ergonómico inteligente para tablet, smartphone y PC con indicadores de nivel de batería y de señal muy compacto y fácil de instalar y de usar”. Asimismo, Elisa apostilla que “puede usarse como teclado de juego para una sola mano” y que “incluye un touchpad muy útil similar al de los ordenadores portátiles”.
  5. 5. • Teclado de Membrana • Un teclado de membrana es uno en el que las teclas están acolchadas con una cubierta de goma o silicona. Estas teclas son muy sensibles a la presión que se les aplica. • Gracias a su diseño, un teclado de membrana es relativamente silencioso, incluso cuando se escribe a alta velocidad. • Este teclado consta de tres capas clave: una capa de membrana superior, una capa media interior y una capa de membrana inferior. Debajo de estas capas hay trazas conductivas que activan el comando cuando presionas una tecla determinada.
  6. 6. • Teclado Mecánico • Para los nerds, los teclados mecánicos son el santo grial de los dispositivos de entrada de computadora. Son caros y requieren un poco de aprendizaje para entender cómo funcionan. ¿Qué más podría pedir un friki? • Incluso si no eres un entusiasta del teclado (sí, algunas personas realmente se describen a sí mismas como amantes de los teclados), es probable que hayas oído hablar de los beneficios de los teclados mecánicos. • Dos de los principales beneficios de los teclados mecánicos son su capacidad de respuesta (precisión), más la durabilidad en relación con un teclado de membrana.
  7. 7. Tipos de pantallas táctiles Anggie Nohely Gonzabay Chávez Curso: 3 - A1
  8. 8. Estas son las más comunes en la actualidad. En sus inicios eran bastantes caras, pero con el paso del tiempo se han abaratado. Este tipo de pantalla lavemos en el iPhone desde que salió en su primera generación, y la gran mayoría de los dispositivos Android actuales, funcionan con una superficie general mente de cristal, sobre la cual actúa un campo magnético. cuando algún objeto con capacidad de conducir electricidad entra en contacto con la mentada superficie, se distorsiona el campo magnético y es esa distorsión lo que determina la posición en la pantalla. Torres, J.J. (5 de febrero del 2014). Tecnología en segundo plano. Capacitivas
  9. 9. Resistivas Como su nombre lo dice funciona por resistencia eléctrica. Se trata de dos capas, una que conduce electricidad continuamente y otra que entra en contacto con la primera crea resistencia, siendo este punto de resistencia el que servirá para determinar el eje de posición.” Torres, J.J. (5 de febrero del 2014). Tecnología en segundo plano.
  10. 10. Dispersivas Una tecnología muy nueva, su fundamento es la piezoelectricidad formada al tocar la pantalla. En otras palabras, cuando un objeto entra en contacto con otro sólido, el golpe genera electricidad. Los sistemas dispersivos detectan donde se originó esa onda eléctrica en la superficie de la pantalla supera a los sistemas capacitivos y resistivos y que no necesita capas, por lo tanto, no se distorsiona la imagen.” Torres, J.J. (5 de febrero del 2014). Tecnología en segundo plano.
  11. 11. Cuadricula IR Se trata de uno de los primeros tipos de pantalla táctil inventada, y como tal, también de uno de los sistemas menos efectivos. Funciona mediante un enramado de Leds infrarrojos dispuestos en los marcos externos de la pantalla que apuntan en dirección de un receptor situado en el marco contra lateral. Cuando un objeto está obstruyendo la luz infrarroja en dirección al receptor, entonces se identifica donde ha ocurrido el evento táctil. El problema con este tipo de pantallas es que son poco sensibles, además de que con frecuencia el polvo y otros factores externos actúan sobre ellos y los descomponen.” Torres, J.J. (5 de febrero del 2014). Tecnología en segundo plano.
  12. 12. Sistemas ópticos Esta tecnología está obteniendo popularidad debido a sus grandes posibilidades y a la disminución progresiva de los costos. Se trata de cámaras infrarrojas que determinan la posición exacta de un objeto sobre la superficie. El problema es que estos sistemas siguen siendo muy caros para el mercado de consumo, y no están del todo desarrolladas y maduras para hacer frente a los otros sistemas ya implantados.” Torres, J.J. (5 de febrero del 2014). Tecnología en segundo plano.

