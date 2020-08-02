Mexico nuestro país realizado por Angelo Contreras López

Successfully reported this slideshow.
México Mi hermoso país
¿Donde está y ubicada México? Nuestro país hace parte del continente Americano, específicamente México está ubicada en Nor...
Observa el mapa de Norteamérica y parte de Centroamérica anímate a participar especificando los limite geográficos de Méxi...
México está dividida a nivel político administrativo en 32 estados, su extensión es de 1. 964. 375 km² (puesto 14)
México posee 8 regiones Noroeste Noreste Occidente Oriente Centronorte Centrosur Sureste Suroeste
Ciudades principales de México Ciudad Juárez Tijuana Reynosa Monterrey Guadalajara Zapopan León Ciudad de México Ecatepec ...
México tiene una población aproximada de 127 millones de habitantes. Obtiene el primer lugar de habitantes del mundo de ha...
México cuenta con un aproximado de 14 millones de habitantes indígenas, donde se protege su cultura.
Estas son las diez ciudades con mayor cantidad de población en nuestro país.
El proceso de Independencia de México, que antes era una colonia española, inició en 1810 y terminó en 1821, la fecha de c...
México ha tenido varios nombres a lo largo de sus 200 años de existencia como país independiente entre ellos “Primer Imper...
Así como su extensión territorial ha cambiado, México no siempre ha tenido los mismos símbolos patrios, observa el escudo,...
La bandera actual Decreto del 24 de febrero de 1968 El Himno Nacional fue dado a conocer públicamente el día 12 de agosto ...
Estos son algunos de nuestros expresidentes Guadalupe Victoria (1824-1829) Antonio López de Santa Anna (1833-1835) (1839) ...
El sistema climático Son zonas que tienen unas características climáticas especiales, como la altitud, la temperatura, el ...
Citlaltépetl, mas conocido como el Pico de Orizaba es la montaña mas alta de México y la tercera con mas prominencia en No...
El lago de Chapala es un cuerpo de agua natural situado en los estados de Jalisco y Michoacán. Con una superficie a los 11...
El Desierto de Chihuahua es el desierto más extenso de América del Norte, con un área de 450 000 km², aunque algunos inves...
FAUNA EN VÍA DE EXTINCION EN MÉXICO
Contamos 1.400 especies de ave
En lo que respecta a la flora nacional, México está entre los cinco países con mayor número de especies de plantas vascula...
La SAGARPA (ahora SADER) indica que México ocupa el décimo séptimo lugar como exportador a Estados Unidos y Canadá. Las fl...
Séptimo de productor de maíz en el mundo y la tortilla mas consumida
Quinto productor mundial de naranjas
Nuestros chiles es reconocido en cualquier país, somos el segundo productor mundial, contamos con el mayor centro de inves...
Chichen Itzá de Yucatán es patrimonio de la humanidad y de los siete maravillas del mundo. Somos el mayor productos de pla...
Comunidad Tarahumara 56 tribus indígenas enriquecen nuestra gran diversidad cultural
Comunidad Huichol Comunidad Zapoteco
Comunidad Náhuatl Comunidad Maya
Observa el de video sobre la comunidad Náhuatl
Actividad complementaria Mi hermoso país Busca en la web información corta sobre uno de los 32 estados de México como su c...
Mexico nuestro país realizado por Angelo Contreras López
  1. 1. México Mi hermoso país
  2. 2. ¿Donde está y ubicada México? Nuestro país hace parte del continente Americano, específicamente México está ubicada en Norteamérica, tal como lo muestra el mapa.
  3. 3. Observa el mapa de Norteamérica y parte de Centroamérica anímate a participar especificando los limite geográficos de México.
  4. 4. México está dividida a nivel político administrativo en 32 estados, su extensión es de 1. 964. 375 km² (puesto 14)
  5. 5. México posee 8 regiones Noroeste Noreste Occidente Oriente Centronorte Centrosur Sureste Suroeste
  6. 6. Ciudades principales de México Ciudad Juárez Tijuana Reynosa Monterrey Guadalajara Zapopan León Ciudad de México Ecatepec Puebla de Zaragoza Nuestro capital es la Ciudad de México.
  7. 7. México tiene una población aproximada de 127 millones de habitantes. Obtiene el primer lugar de habitantes del mundo de habla hispana, superando a España. México es pluriétnica y multicultural ya que en ella conviven mestizos, indígenas, afrodescendientes y comunidades de extranjeros.
  8. 8. México cuenta con un aproximado de 14 millones de habitantes indígenas, donde se protege su cultura.
  9. 9. Estas son las diez ciudades con mayor cantidad de población en nuestro país.
  10. 10. El proceso de Independencia de México, que antes era una colonia española, inició en 1810 y terminó en 1821, la fecha de celebración es el 16 de septiembre.
  11. 11. México ha tenido varios nombres a lo largo de sus 200 años de existencia como país independiente entre ellos “Primer Imperio Mexicano", “Supremo Poder Ejecutivo", “Republica Federal de los Estados Mexicanos", “Republica Centralista“, “Segunda Republica Federal“, “Segundo Imperio Mexicano“, este es el mapa del “Primer Imperio Mexicano“ (1821-1823).
  12. 12. Así como su extensión territorial ha cambiado, México no siempre ha tenido los mismos símbolos patrios, observa el escudo, instaurado en 1879.
  13. 13. La bandera actual Decreto del 24 de febrero de 1968 El Himno Nacional fue dado a conocer públicamente el día 12 de agosto de 1854 en el Gran Teatro de Santa Anna. Estos son nuestros actuales símbolos patrios
  14. 14. Estos son algunos de nuestros expresidentes Guadalupe Victoria (1824-1829) Antonio López de Santa Anna (1833-1835) (1839) (1841-1844) (1847) Benito Juárez (1858-1872) Porfirio Díaz (1876) (1877-1880) (1884-1911) Francisco I. Madero (1911-1913) Lázaro Cárdenas (1934-1940) José López Portillo (1976-1982) Carlos Salinas de Gortari (1988-1994)
  15. 15. El sistema climático Son zonas que tienen unas características climáticas especiales, como la altitud, la temperatura, el brillo solar y el viento.
  16. 16. Citlaltépetl, mas conocido como el Pico de Orizaba es la montaña mas alta de México y la tercera con mas prominencia en Norteamérica. Es parte del sistema montañoso de la Sierra Madre Oriental. A una altura de 5.636 msnm, tan solo 11 kilómetros al oeste del Golfo de México.
  17. 17. El lago de Chapala es un cuerpo de agua natural situado en los estados de Jalisco y Michoacán. Con una superficie a los 1112 km² es el lago más grande de México.
  18. 18. El Desierto de Chihuahua es el desierto más extenso de América del Norte, con un área de 450 000 km², aunque algunos investigadores consideran inclusive un área de 520 000 km², lo que hace que sea el 36 % del total de área desértica del continente. Se encuentra a ambos lados de la frontera de los Estados Unidos y México: en Estados Unidos ocupa los valles y cuencas del centro del estado de Nuevo México, así como la región al oeste del río Pecos, en el estado de Texas y el sureste de Arizona; en México es parte de las Sierras y Llanuras del Norte, cubriendo gran parte de los estados de Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila y Zacatecas. De los cuatro grandes desiertos norteamericanos, el desierto de Chihuahua es el que se encuentra más al este y al sur en el continente. Recibe su nombre por ser en el estado de Chihuahua donde se iniciaron los estudios de este ecosistema.
  19. 19. FAUNA EN VÍA DE EXTINCION EN MÉXICO
  20. 20. FAUNA EN VÍA DE EXTINCION EN MÉXICO
  21. 21. Contamos 1.400 especies de ave
  22. 22. En lo que respecta a la flora nacional, México está entre los cinco países con mayor número de especies de plantas vasculares: se han descrito poco más de 25 mil especies (la mayoría angiospermas: 23 791 especies), lo que equivale aproximadamente al 9.1% de las especies descritas en el mundo (alrededor de 272 mil; Figura 4.1.2). Respecto a los hongos, se han registrado alrededor de siete mil especies, lo que equivale a cerca del 10% del total conocido en el mundo.
  23. 23. La SAGARPA (ahora SADER) indica que México ocupa el décimo séptimo lugar como exportador a Estados Unidos y Canadá. Las flores de mayor demanda de exportación son la gladiola, rosa, lilium clavel, esqueje sin raíz, plantas de maceta y follaje.
  24. 24. Séptimo de productor de maíz en el mundo y la tortilla mas consumida
  25. 25. Quinto productor mundial de naranjas
  26. 26. Nuestros chiles es reconocido en cualquier país, somos el segundo productor mundial, contamos con el mayor centro de investigación del chile en el mundo.
  27. 27. Chichen Itzá de Yucatán es patrimonio de la humanidad y de los siete maravillas del mundo. Somos el mayor productos de platas del mundo, con un 5%.
  28. 28. Comunidad Tarahumara 56 tribus indígenas enriquecen nuestra gran diversidad cultural
  29. 29. Comunidad Huichol Comunidad Zapoteco
  30. 30. Comunidad Náhuatl Comunidad Maya
  31. 31. Observa el de video sobre la comunidad Náhuatl
  32. 32. Actividad complementaria Mi hermoso país Busca en la web información corta sobre uno de los 32 estados de México como su capital, población, sitios turísticos y otros datos. Con esa información elabora una presentación en diapositivas, recuerda incluir imágenes y presta mucha atención a las instrucciones de tu profesor sobre cómo elaborar la presentación. Comparte tu trabajo ante el grupo a manera de exposición. Elaborado por Angelo 1 de agosto de 2020

