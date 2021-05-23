Album estampas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Evolución Bacteriana Album bacteriológico Cortesía:
2 3 A-B INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Acinetobacter baumannii 0...
4 5 B-E B-E INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Corynebacterium dipht...
6 7 E-K E-K INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Haemophilus influenza...
8 9 L-M L-M INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Morganella Morganii 3...
10 11 N-P N-P INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Propionibacterium s...
12 13 P-S P-S INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Salmonella spp 49 4...
14 15 S-Y INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Vibrio cholerae 59 59 V...
16 BIBLIOGRAFIA: 1.-Madroñero Carlos López. Fluoroquinolonas en infecciones respiratorias comunitarias. Grupo de Patología...
  1. 1. 1 Evolución Bacteriana Album bacteriológico Cortesía:
  2. 2. 2 3 A-B INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Acinetobacter baumannii 01 01 Acinetobacter baumannii INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Bacillus anthracis 02 02 Bacillus anthracis INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Bacteroides fragilis 03 03 Bacteroides fragilis E F I C A Z - Altas concentraciones en plasma y mucosa bronquial - Amplio espectro que cubre todo el panel de patógenos bacterianos - Actividad en cepas resistentes a cefalosporinas INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Bacteroides fragilis 04 04 Bacteroides fragilis E F I C A Z - Altas concentraciones en plasma y mucosa bronquial - Amplio espectro que cubre todo el panel de patógenos bacterianos - Actividad en cepas resistentes a cefalosporinas INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Bacteroides fragilis 05 05 Bacteroides fragilis E F I C A Z - Altas concentraciones en plasma y mucosa bronquial - Amplio espectro que cubre todo el panel de patógenos bacterianos - Actividad en cepas resistentes a cefalosporinas Acinetobacter Bacillus baumannii anthracis Bacteroides fragilis Su morfología puede variar, encontrando formas cocoides, co- cobacilares, diplocóccicas, bastoncillos, diplobacilos y algunas formas filamentosas. Son gramnegativos, sin esporas e inmóviles. Ocasionan neumonías en personas con traqueotomías o tubos endotraqueales.Sensible a polimixina,trimetoprim- sulfametoxa- sol, aminoglucósidos y quinolonas. Bacilo grampositivo, gigante, es el agente etiológico del ántrax o carbunco, su pared le confiere la mayor característica patógena por su capacidad tóxica. Patógeno sensible a penicilinas, tetraci- clinas, eritromicina y clindamicina. Son bacilos gramnegativos,forman parte de la flora normal de cavidad oral y vías respiratorias,gene- ralmente pueden encontrarse por medio de los cultivos de material en abscesos. B. fragilis es gene- ralmente susceptible a una combinación de metronidazol, carbapenema e inhibidores beta-lactamo/ beta-lactamasa. Esta bacteria tiene un alto nivel de resistencia inherente a la penicilina.Actualmente tampoco se recomienda la lincomicina ni la clindamicina por el alto nivel de resistencia que está adquiriendo (>30% en algunos estudios). La oportunidad de contar con una herramienta visual de apoyo en la descripción de las principales bacterias patógenas para el humano, que además otorgue una breve mención de las características físicas que les confieren a los microorganismos su patogenicidad, es una necesidad actual para todo médico y en general para todo el personal que trabaja en la salud, ésta necesidad se ha convertido el día de hoy, en una invaluable realidad. En el presente Atlas de Microbiología, se encuentran los microorganismos causantes de las infecciones más comúnmente observadas en la práctica médica diaria y las salas de hospitalización, que por sus características físicas y capacidad de virulencia en el huésped infectado llevan a una progresión rápida y por lo general mal controlada de las infecciones que originan. Otros problemas como la auto prescripción y el uso inadecuado e indiscriminado de antibióticos en México (país en donde los antibióticos son los medicamentos que más se consumen), y en donde gran proporción de pacientes acuden primeramente a las farmacias y tienen acceso a diversos antibióticos, recomendados por los empleados de las farmacias entre un 70 y 80%; sin antes haber consultado un médico, por lo que entre el 40 al 60% de los pacientes no cuentan con una receta médica. Para destacar las consecuencias de este elevado consumo de antibióticos en el país, es importante mencionar que el mayor número de reportes de reacciones adversas a medicamen- tos (40% de la población mexicana), se atribuyen al consumo de antibióticos. Evocs III, revoluciona el mundo de la antibioticoterapia, ya que –“evoluciona el curso de la enfermedad desde el DNA”-, evolucionando la patogenicidad del organismo desde su origen, por medio de la inhibición de la síntesis del DNA bacteriano, dete- niendo la multiplicación bacteriana con una concentración mínima del fármaco, admi- nistrada en una sola dosis diaria. Las bacterias sensibles a Evocs III, conocidas por su gran capacidad de virulencia en el huésped se encuentran a continuación enlistadas; en las páginas siguientes, tendre- mos la oportunidad de participar en la recopilación de las formas de vida primarias con gran poder antigénico, pero hoy en día con alta sensibilidad a levofloxacino, las bacterias. Introducción Evolución Bacteriana
  3. 3. 4 5 B-E B-E INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Corynebacterium diphteriae 11 11 Corynebacterium diphteriae INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Brucella spp 07 07 Brucella spp INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Campilobacter jejuni 08 08 Campilobacter jejuni INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Chlamydia trachomatis 09 09 Chlamydia trachomatis INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Clostridium perfringens 10 10 Clostridium perfringens INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Enterobacter aerogenes 12 12 Enterobacter aerogenes INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Bordetella pertussis 06 06 Bordetella pertussis INFE C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Enterococcus faecalis 13 13 Enterococcus faecalis INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Enterococcus faecalis 14 14 Enterococcus faecalis Enterobacter Corynebacterium aerogenes diphteriae spp jejuni Brucella Campylobacter Chlamydia Clostridium trachomatis perfringens Su morfología varía de cocos a bacilos, causando desde abscesos hasta patologías como osteomielitis,su característica es contar con sustancias aglutinantes por ello que puedan entrar a ganglios linfáticos y diseminar- se fácilmente, éste género es sensible sólo a tratamientos combinados con tetraciclinas, aminoglucosidos, quinolonas, rifampicina y doxiciclina. Se trata de un bacilo con movilidad propia por poseer uno o dos flagelos, es la responsable de cuadros entéricos y diarreas agudas; Campylobacter jejuni , es sensible a los macrólidos, aminoglucósidos, nitrofuranos, carbapenemes, clindamicina y resistente a penicilina, cefalosporinas, rifampicina y vancomicina. La sensibilidad a otros qui- mioantibióticos debe ser evaluada localmente (ampicilina, tetracicli- nas, trimetoprima-sulfametoxasol, quinolonas fluoradas). Cocos gramnegativos, inmóviles, no forman parte de la flora normal, parásito intracelular que se transmite de persona a persona y en el humano pueden causar conjuntivitis, tracoma, enfermedades de trans- misión sexual entre otras. El tratamiento de elección es la doxiciclina vía oral durante 7-10 días o la dosis única de azitromicina. Bacilos grampositivos, formadores de esporas. Habitan como flora normal en el sistema digestivo, producen gangrena gaseosa y cuadros diarreicos cuando producen en el organismo toxinas patógenas. Su sen- sibilidad ante G penicilina y quinolonas está comprobada. Es un bacilo grampositivo, sin esporas, cápsulas ni motilidad. Forma parte de la microbiota y prolifera a temperatura corporal en vías res- piratorias, piel y pueden proliferar en heridas ocasionando lesiones nerviosas. Corynebacterium es sensible a macrólidos y quinolonas. Se trata de una enterobacteria gramnegativa, presenta una endotoxina que es la responsable de la patigenicidad de este microorganismo, se encuentra involucrada en diversos procesos infecciosos, como piel, vías respiratorias inferiores y huesos entre otros.Especie sensible a carbapenems y quinolonas. pertussis Bordetella Se trata de cocobacilos gramnegativos, su patogenia está implícita en su cápside, puede ser muy controlable en adultos pero no así en niños, causando la tos endémica y lesiones en piel, regularmente sensible a eritromicina y quinolonas en fase avanzada. Enterococcus faecalis Bacilo grampositivo, sin flagelos, con propiedades en su pared celular como proteínas que le ayudan a fijarse a los tejidos. Comensal, que habita el tracto gastrointestinal y puede alcanzar los nódulos linfáticos. Sensibles a Ampicilina o Amoxicilina, penicilina + clavulánico, aminoglucósidos, vancomicina, carbapenem y quinolonas. Evolución Bacteriana
  4. 4. 6 7 E-K E-K INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Haemophilus influenzae 20 20 Haemophilus influenzae INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Haemophilus influenzae 21 21 Haemophilus influenzae INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Helicobacter Pylori 22 22 Helicobacter pylory INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Helicobacter Pylori 23 23 Helicobacter pylory INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Gardnerella vaginalis 19 19 Gardnerella vaginalis INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Klebsiella Pneumoniae 24 24 Klebsiella pneumoniae INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Klebsiella Pneumoniae 25 25 Klebsiella pneumoniae INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Fusobacterium spp 17 17 Fusobacterium spp INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Fusobacterium spp 18 18 Fusobacterium spp INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Escherichia coli 15 15 Escherichia coli INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Escherichia coli 16 16 Escherichia coli Fusobacterium spp Gardnerella Haemophilus Helicobacter Klebsiella vaginalis influenzae pylori pneumoniae Bacilo pequeño, de gran variable que generalmente es grampositivo, no capsulado e inmóvil. Forma parte de la microbiota en tracto uri- nario, ocasionando uretritis y gardnerelosis cuando existen cambios hormonales u otras situaciones que benefician su multiplicación. Éste género es sensible a metronidazol y quinolonas. Bacilos cocoides cortos, que forman a veces cadenas cortas, habita en la naso- faringe del 1 al 5% de la población sana en un tiempo determinado, principal agente presente en infecciones en niños, sinusitis y bronquitis crónicas. Sensible a amoxicilina- fluoroquinolonas, clavulánico, carbapenem. y cefalosporina 2ª ó 3ª. Bacilo gramnegativo, comensal de casi todo el tubo digestivo, habita por lo general en estó- mago y duodeno; y actualmente tiene gran importancia en la evolución de gastritis erosiva y úlceras pépticas, se cree que su colaboración impide la mejoría en estos padecimientos. Sen- sible a amoxicilina- clavulánico, claritromicina y quinolonas. Género de la familia de las enterobacterias, posee receptores en su pared celular que le confieren la posibilidad de unión a la célula hospedera. Causa principalmente infecciones en vías respiratorias y se encuentra en aproxi- madamente el 5% de personas sanas. Sensible a Cefalosporina 3ª, quinolonas, carbapenem, amoxicilina- clavulánico. Escherichia coli Bacterias gramnegativas, pleomórficas, en ocasiones se pueden encontrar en formas cocoides o filamentosas. Se encuentran en la placa dentaria en una gran proporción, componentes menores de la flora del colon, y en ocasiones parte importante de la flora vaginal. Sensibles a penicilina G, clindamicina, metronidazol, cefoxitina y quinolonas. Escherichia es un bacilo gramnegativo, fermentativo y coliforme que posee movilidad, es parte de la microbiota intestinal,y en su forma patógena puede originar cuadros diarreicos.Sensibles a cefalosporina 2ª o fluoroquinolonas 3ª generación, cotrimoxazol, amoxicilina- clavulánico. Evolución Bacteriana
  5. 5. 8 9 L-M L-M INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Morganella Morganii 32 32 Morganella morganii INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Mycobacterium leprae 33 33 Mycobacterium leprae INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Mycobacterium tuberculosis 35 35 Mycobacterium tuberculosis INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Mycobacterium tuberculosis 34 34 Mycobacterium tuberculosis INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Micoplasma Pneumoniae 28 28 Micoplasma pneumoniae INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Moraxella Catarrhalis 29 29 Moraxella catarrhalis E F I C A Z - Altas concentraciones en plasma y mucosa bronquial - Amplio espectro que cubre todo el panel de patógenos bacterianos - Actividad en cepas resistentes a cefalosporinas INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Moraxella Catarrhalis 30 30 Moraxella catarrhalis C O N F I A B L E - Resistencia bacteriana menor al 2% - Inhibe la síntesis del ADN bacteriano INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Moraxella Catarrhalis 31 31 Moraxella catarrhalis S E G U R O - Baja incidencia de efectos no deseados - Indicado en pacientes alérgicos a betalactámicos INFE C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Legionella Pneumophila 26 26 Legionella pneumophila INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Listeria Monocytogenes 27 27 Listeria monocytogenes Mycoplasma Moraxella Morganella Mycobacterium Mycobacterium pneumoniae catarrhalis morganii leprae tuberculosis El género mycoplasma pneumoniae es una micobacteria grampositi- va, tiene forma filamentosa de botella, es parte de la microbiota en vías respiratorias y pueden causar neumonía grave,anemia hemolítica y lesiones cutáneas. Sensible a macrólidos, tetraciclina, levofloxacino. Son diplococos gramnegativos arriñonados, inmóviles, no poseen cápsula y presentan pili o fimbrias, en niños produce otitis, sinusitis y en adultos es característico en pacientes con afección pulmonar obstructiva crónica.Altamente sensibles a amoxicilina- clavulánico, cefa- losporinas, macrólidos, fluoroquinolonas y cotrimoxazol. Bacteria bacilar gramnegativa, tiene movilidad, situación que le con- fiere su capacidad patogénica, habita en las paredes del intestino como parte de la microbiota, está ligada a las infecciones del tracto digestivo y meningitis. Sensible a quinolonas. También conocido como bacilo de Hansen,es un bacilo grampositivo,aci- doalcoholresistente, crece en las lesiones y se ubica en las células endo- teliales, causando lesiones semejantes a las de la tuberculosis. Sensible a rifampicina, isoniacida y piperazidina, así como eritromicina y quinolonas. Es un bacilo gramnegativo, conocido también como bacilo de Koch, inmóvil, no forma esporas, su pared celular le da su patogenicidad, y su vía de entrada es la aérea. Sensible a rifampicina, isoniacida y pipe- razidina, así como eritromicina y quinolonas. Legionella Listeria pneumophila monocytogenes Es una bacteria bacilar, gramnegativa, con flagelos que ocasiona la en- fermedad del legionario en su huésped,el humano.Altamente sensibles a eritromicina, +/- rifampicina doxiclina, cotrimoxazol y levofloxacino. Es un bacilo grampositivo, que produce algunas toxinas para poder infectar a su huésped, causa principalmente meningoencefalitis cuando llega a invadir las células de la sangre. Listeria es sensible a Ampicilina, +/- gentamicina carbapenem, cotrimoxazol, quinolonas. Evolución Bacteriana
  6. 6. 10 11 N-P N-P INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Propionibacterium spp 42 42 Propionibacterium spp INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Propionibacterium spp 41 41 Propionibacterium spp INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Proteus mirabilis 43 43 Proteus mirabilis INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí Proteus vulgaris 45 45 Proteus vulgaris INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí Proteus vulgaris 44 44 Proteus vulgaris INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Peptostrepto- coccus 38 38 Peptostreptococcus E F I C A Z - Altas concentraciones en plasma y mucosa bronquial - Amplio espectro que cubre todo el panel de patógenos bacterianos - Actividad en cepas resistentes a cefalosporinas INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Peptostrepto- coccus 39 39 Peptostreptococcus C O N F I A B L E - Resistencia bacteriana menor al 2% - Inhibe la síntesis del ADN bacteriano INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Peptostrepto- coccus 40 40 Peptostreptococcus S E G U R O - Baja incidencia de efectos no deseados - Indicado en pacientes alérgicos a betalactámicos INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Neisseria Meningitidis 37 37 Neisseria meningitidis INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Neisseria Gonorrhoeae 36 36 Neisseria gonorrhoeae IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Propionibacterium Proteus Proteus spp mirabilis vulgaris Bacteria grampositiva, puede encontrarse en algunos brotes de acné, sobre todo en los brotes infectantes,evitando la adecuada cicatrización de las lesio- nes. Sensibles a quinolonas. Proteus mirabilis, gramnegativo, presenta fimbrias y produce una sustancia que le dan la capacidad de virulencia. Se encuentran en el tracto genitourinario y alcalinizan la orina formando sales y cálculos. Sensible aAmoxicilina- clavulánico,carbapem,fluoroquinolona,cotri- moxazol y cefalosporina 2ª y 3ª, Es una enterobacteria, gramnegativa, forma parte de la microbiota intestinal, como patógeno causa infección envías urinarias y neumonía en pacientes inmunocomprometidos. Sensible a Amoxicilina- clavulánico, carbapenem, fluoroquinolona, cotrimoxazol y cefalosporina 2ª y 3ª, Peptostreptococcus Son formas grampositivas, que pueden encontrarse en parejas, aisladas o en cadenas cortas, son parte de la flora normal de cavidad oral,tracto urinario,digestivo y piel.Su forma infectan- te causa infecciones necrotizantes en el tejido que invade.Sensibles a penicilina G,clindamicina y quinolonas. Neisseria meningitidis Neisseria es un coco gamnegativo, inmóvil, no formador de espo- ras, forma diplococos, tétradas y racimos, poseen pilis, habita en la nasofaringe como parte de la microbiota, el grupo A, B y C son los principales productores de meningitis. N. meningitidis, es sensible a Penicilina G, Cefalosporina 3° , cloranfericol, y quinolonas. Neisseria gonorrhoeae Son diplococos gramnegativos, que crecen en parejas o tétradas, algunos con fimbrias, patógenos exclusivos del humano, causando gonorrea y blenorragia, así como enfermedad pélvica inflamatoria en mujeres.El tratamiento de elección es la ceftriaxona, quinolonas, la azitromicina y la espectinomicina son tratamientos alternativos. Evolución Bacteriana
  7. 7. 12 13 P-S P-S INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Salmonella spp 49 49 Salmonella spp INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Salmonella spp 50 50 Salmonella spp INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Serratia marcescens 48 48 Serratia marcescens INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Staphylococcus aureus 51 51 Staphylococcus aureus meticilino-sensibles E F I C A Z - Altas concentraciones en plasma y mucosa bronquial - Amplio espectro que cubre todo el panel de patógenos bacterianos - Actividad en cepas resistentes a cefalosporinas INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V 52 52 C O N F I A B L E - Resistencia bacteriana menor al 2% - Inhibe la síntesis del ADN bacteriano Staphylococcus aureus Staphylococcus aureus meticilino-sensibles INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V 53 53 S E G U R O - Baja incidencia de efectos no deseados - Indicado en pacientes alérgicos a betalactámicos Staphylococcus aureus Staphylococcus aureus meticilino-sensibles INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V 46 46 Pseudomonas aeruginosa Pseudomonas aeruginosa INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Rickettsia spp 47 47 Rickettsia spp INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Streptococcus pneumoniae 56 56 Streptococcus pneumoniae, penicilina y macrólidos resistentes INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Streptococcus pneumoniae 55 55 Streptococcus pneumoniae, penicilina y macrólidos resistentes INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Shigella 54 54 Shigella Salmonella Shigella Serratia spp marcescens Es una bacteria oportunista, se asocia como muchas de las enterobac- terias con infecciones oportunistas y generalmente son contraídas en unidades de cuidados intensivos u hospitales neonatales. Sensible a carbapenem cefalosporina 3ª-4 y quinolonas. Es un bacilo gramnegativo, móvil ya que posee flagelos, tiene especial predilección por el intestino y la infección por ella ocasiona cuadros febriles entéricos, el bacilo pasa del intestino a los ganglios linfáti- cos y ocasiona bacteriemia, pudiendo causar meningitis. Sensible a ceftriaxona, quinolonas, amoxicilina, ampicilina y cloranfenicol. Se trata de una bacteria con forma de bacilo gram negativas, no móviles, no formadoras de esporas e incapaces de fermentar la lactosa, que pueden ocasionar diarrea en los seres humanos. Sensible a fluoroquinolonas cotrimoxazol,ampicilina y ceftriaxona. Staphylococcus aureus meticilino-sensibles Staphylococcus es un coco grampositivo, inmóvil, de vida larga y resistentes a temperaturas altas y son resistentes a penicilinasas, se encuentran en piel, fosas nasales y región anal de manera habitual. Sensible a cloxacilina y quinolonas.Amoxicilina- clavulánico, cefalosporina 1ªy2ª, linezolid. Pseudomonas aeruginosa Forma parte de la familia de las Pseudonáceas, es un bacilo gramne- gativo, parte de la microbiota en axilas, ingles y una pequeña parte del intestino, como oportunista puede ocasionar infecciones en pacientes con quemaduras y heridas. Sensible a ceftazidima +/- aminoglucósido, cefepima, carbapenem y quinolonas. Rickettsia spp Son microorganismos pleomórficos, se transmiten a través del piojo que con anterioridad pico a alguna persona que tenía rikettsias, entra por medio de la piel que tiene escoriaciones y causa el tifo endémico. Sensibles a tetraciclina quinolonas y cloranfenicol. Streptococcus penicilina y macrólidos resistentes pneumoniae Streptococcus pneumoniae se caracteriza por ser un diplococo grampo- sitivo con una cápsula de polisacáridos que le confiere su capacidad de virulencia, forma parte de la macrobiota, habitando en las vías respiratorias superiores. Sensible a vancomicina, cotrimoxazol, rifampicina y quinolonas. Evolución Bacteriana
  8. 8. 14 15 S-Y INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Vibrio cholerae 59 59 Vibrio cholerae INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Yersinia enterocolítica 60 60 Yersinia enterocolítica INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Streptococcus Pyogenes 57 57 Streptococcus pyogenes INF E C C I O N E S B A C T E R I A N A S Pegar aquí IMAGES and ENTERTAINMENT S.A DE C.V Streptococcus Pyogenes 58 58 Streptococcus pyogenes Nombre comercial Descripción terapéutica Presentación Streptococcus Vibrio Yersinia pyogenes cholerae enterocolítica Es una bacteria grampositiva, en forma de cocos unidos en cade- nas, entre sus características se encuentran la presencia de pilis que ayudan a su adehesion, es patógeno de la faringe y piel. Sensibles a penicilina G,macrólido,vancomicina,clindamicina y cefalosporinas de 2 y 3 generación así como quinolonas. Trimetroprima/sulfametoxazol Trimetroprima/sulfametoxazol Ciprofloxacino Azitromicina Levofloxacino. Antimicrobiano bactericida de amplio espectro Antimicrobiano bactericida de amplio espectro Quinolona Macrolido Antibiótico de amplio espectro Caja con 30 tabletas de 80/400 mg Frasco con 120 ml de suspensión (40 mg/200 mg/5 ml) Caja con 14 tabletas de 160/800 mg Caja con 8 tabletas de 250mg Caja con 12 tabletas de 250mg Caja con 8 tabletas de 500mg Caja con 14 tabletas de 500mg Caja con 3 tabletas 500 mg Caja con 4 tabletas 500 mg Susp. 600mg c/15ml Susp. 1200mg c/30ml Caja con 7, 14 y 24 tab. de 500mg Caja con 3, 5 y 7 tabletas de 750 mg Se trata de un bacilo gramnegativo, móvil ya que po- see flagelos polares que le confieren su capacidad para moverse rápidamente,causando las gastroente- ritis caracterizadas por la presencia de diarrea. Sen- sible a doxicilina y fluoroquinolonas. Referencias: 1.- Mandell,G.L.,Bennett,J.E.,Dolin,R.(2004).Principles and Practice of Infectious Diseases (6th ed.edición).Churchill Livingstone.ISBN 0-443-06643-4. Las Yersinias son bacilos del tipo gramnegativos aerobios y anaero- bios facultativos, son móviles ya que poseen flagelos anfitricos, o pe- ritricos, forman pilis, y fimbrias. No forman cápsulas de gran espesor ni esporas, causantes de las enteritis. Sensibles a Fluoroquinolonas Cefalosporina, cotrimoxazol, tetraciclina. Línea de antibióticos ECTAPRIM ECTAPRIM F MICRORGAN MACROZIT EVOCS-lll ® ® ® ® ® Evolución Bacteriana
