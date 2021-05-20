Successfully reported this slideshow.
Проф. Анѓелка Андрески
Што е Flash?  Flash е алатка која дизајнерите ја користат за изработка на презентации, апликации и останати содржини кои ...
 Flash-от доста се користи за изработка на анимации или комплетни веб страници.  Но треба и да се внимава да не се прете...
 Веројатно главна предност на флешот е интеракција со корисниците. На пример, кога корисник ќе кликне на некое копче , да...
Изработка на прв flash документ  За да креирате flash документ кликнете на File- >New  Во нов прозорец ќе ви се појави в...
Background бојата по default е поставена на бела
 Таа боја можете едноставно да ја промените така што ќе кликнете на тој дел и ќе селектирате со пикерот за да означите ко...
Цртање круг  Откако направивте документ, можеме да нацртаме нешто на него.  Од tool панелот одберете Oval tool
Откако сте кликнале на Oval tool како Stroke color одберете без боја
 За Fill color одберете боја по желба.  Fill color се наоѓа под Stroke color  Одберете боја така што Fill color да има ...
Креирање симболи  Ќе го претвориме кругот во флеш симбол за да може повторно да се искористи.  Одберете Selection tool о...
 Треба да се појави четвртаста гранична рамка околу вашиот круг, што значи дека кругот е претворен во симбол и може повто...
Анимирање на кругот  Кога веќе го имаме кругот во документот, можеме да го анимираме.  Повлечете го кругот на левиот кра...
 Откако сте кликнале на 20тиот frame на првиот Layer одете на Insert > Timeline > Frame или десен клик на 20 frame па Ins...
 Додека е 20тиот фрејм сеуште означен , кликнете на Insert -> Timeline -> Keyframe или десен клик па Insert keyframe.  С...
 Селектирајте го првиот фрејм од првиот Layer.  Во Property inspector (вообичаено на дното) одберете Motion во Tween мен...
May. 20, 2021

2. flash

Flash

2. flash

  1. 1. Проф. Анѓелка Андрески
  2. 2. Што е Flash?  Flash е алатка која дизајнерите ја користат за изработка на презентации, апликации и останати содржини кои овозможуваат интеракција со корисниците.  Може да се изработат доста богати Flash апликации во кои можат да се вклучат слики, звук, видео и специјални ефекти.
  3. 3.  Flash-от доста се користи за изработка на анимации или комплетни веб страници.  Но треба и да се внимава да не се претера, односно да не се натрупаат веб страните со непотребни анимации што доведува до предолго вчитување на веб страната.  Flash користи векторска графика, па излезните датотеки (анимации и слично) се значително помали во КВ од обична bitmap графика.
  4. 4.  Веројатно главна предност на флешот е интеракција со корисниците. На пример, кога корисник ќе кликне на некое копче , да се појави слика.  Тоа е само една од можностите, флешот нуди многу повеќе.
  5. 5. Изработка на прв flash документ  За да креирате flash документ кликнете на File- >New  Во нов прозорец ќе ви се појави видот на документот, означете Flash документ и кликнете ОК  Во Properties копчето Size ја означува моменталната величина на документот 550х400 пиксели.
  6. 6. Background бојата по default е поставена на бела
  7. 7.  Таа боја можете едноставно да ја промените така што ќе кликнете на тој дел и ќе селектирате со пикерот за да означите која боја ја сакате.  Properties делот во кој ги местите поставувањата на документот се вика Property inspector
  8. 8. Цртање круг  Откако направивте документ, можеме да нацртаме нешто на него.  Од tool панелот одберете Oval tool
  9. 9. Откако сте кликнале на Oval tool како Stroke color одберете без боја
  10. 10.  За Fill color одберете боја по желба.  Fill color се наоѓа под Stroke color  Одберете боја така што Fill color да има добар контраст во однос на позадинската боја на документот.  Сега со помош на Oval tool направете круг држејќи го притиснато копчето Shift додека правите кружница.  Shift се држи за да испадне правилна кружница.
  11. 11. Креирање симболи  Ќе го претвориме кругот во флеш симбол за да може повторно да се искористи.  Одберете Selection tool од Tools панелот (тоа е првата стрелка од лева страна, на врвот на Tools панелот).  Кликнете на кругот за да го означите.  Кога е кругот означен одете на Modify ->Convert to Symbol.  За име напишете на пр. Moj_krug.  Default однесување на тој симбол е сега Movie Clip.  Кликнете ОК.
  12. 12.  Треба да се појави четвртаста гранична рамка околу вашиот круг, што значи дека кругот е претворен во симбол и може повторно да се користи било каде во документот.  Сега симболот се јавува во Library панелот.  Ако Library панелот не е отворен, одете на Window ->Library
  13. 13. Анимирање на кругот  Кога веќе го имаме кругот во документот, можеме да го анимираме.  Повлечете го кругот на левиот крај на документот.  Во Timeline одберете го 20 тиот frame на првиот Layer.
  14. 14.  Откако сте кликнале на 20тиот frame на првиот Layer одете на Insert > Timeline > Frame или десен клик на 20 frame па Insert Frame (или едноставно само F5)  Flash сега додал фрејмови до 20тиот фрејм и сите фрејмови се селектирани.
  15. 15.  Додека е 20тиот фрејм сеуште означен , кликнете на Insert -> Timeline -> Keyframe или десен клик па Insert keyframe.  Со ова сте додале keyframe на 20тиот фрејм.  Keyframe е клучен фрејм во кој се менуваат својствата на објектот.  Тука ќе ја промениме локацијата на кругот.  Додека е 20тиот фрејм означен, пренесете го кругот од левата страна на докуметот на десна.
  16. 16.  Селектирајте го првиот фрејм од првиот Layer.  Во Property inspector (вообичаено на дното) одберете Motion во Tween менито.  Сега се појави стрелка во timeline-от помеѓу првиот и последниот фрејм , која покажува дека постои motion tween.  Oдете на File-> Save и зачувајте го документот некаде.  Одберете Control -> Test Movie или притиснете Ctrl + Enter за да ја погледнете вашата прва анимација.

