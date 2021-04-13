COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1949783057 Eder Jofre: Brazil's First Boxing World Champion is an intimate look into the life and spectacular career of South America's finest boxer, ranked by the International Boxing Research Organization as the greatest bantamweight of all-time. In the 1960s, Jofre went undefeated in his first 50 fights while earning global acclaim as the undisputed world bantamweight champion and the world's best pound-for-pound fighter. After losing his title and retiring for three years, he embarked on arguably the finest comeback in the annals of boxing history, going unbeaten in 25 fights and winning the world featherweight championship. Through intensive research, use of primary sources, and communication with the Jofre family, Eder Jofre's story is told like never before in this over-600-page biography, told for the first time in English. Jofre began life as a shy boy from humble origins, but made it to the top of his profession through hard work, passion, and humility. He became a Brazilian icon and boxing royalty before embarking on a successful political career. The book contains fight-by-fight information on all 78 of Jofre's professional fights, in addition to round-by-round reports, pre-fight build-up, training and post-fight coverage, information on the background of the Jofre-Zumbano family, Jofre's personal life, and over 500 rare photographs.