Education
May. 25, 2021

Semana da poesia

Poemas elaborados por alunos do 2º ciclo.

Semana da poesia

  1. 1. Primavera Primavera é alegria Sensação de liberdade No voo dos passarinhos Sinto a felicidade. Tudo se enche de cor Num bailado de harmonia De borboletas e flores Em perfeita sintonia. Como são belas as flores Algumas são especiais Aquelas que oferecemos Àquelas que amamos mais. Foi-se embora o inverno E chegou a primavera Mas se já fosse verão... Quem me dera! Gabriel Matos – 6º A Natureza é vida! Adoro quando o céu fica rosa, Pintado com criatividade. Se fosse uma pessoa, seria generosa, Com a característica da cumplicidade. Rosa é uma cor maravilhosa, Na primavera renova a alegria. Rosa é a flor que nasce espinhosa Mas enche a paisagem de magia. Para mim, o nascer do sol É como um "bom dia". Dá vontade de destapar o lençol, E recomeçar, com ousadia. Acordar com o céu rosado É a alegria da vida a acontecer. O mundo da natureza, encantado, Na janela aberta do amanhecer. Bárbara Ferreira - 6ºA A borboleta Vi uma vez uma borboleta Que voava sem cair Estava lá desde que vi o sol subir Até a noite surgir. Uma borboleta Que de flor em flor andava Com suas asas cor de laranja e preta Por néctar procurava. No dia seguinte… Ela desapareceu do meu jardim! O que será que aconteceu Para desaparecer assim? Então, vou escrever sobre outra coisa, Sobre cravos, talvez… Mas para continuar a rimar neste poema Seria um problema! Vou acabar com isto de uma vez! Giovanna Barros – 6º A SEMANA DA POESIA - março 2021 Flor amarela Uma flor amarela Como a luz do sol Com cheirinho a canela Só mesmo um girassol! Pétalas amarelas Da cor da alegria Ilusões belas Como um truque de magia. Uma flor amarela, Nela habita uma borboleta Pintada de aguarela Com as melhores cores de uma paleta. Juliana Nunes – 6º A
  2. 2. Aprender a rimar Para um poema criar, Sento-me numa nuvem a pensar. Na cabeça, mil ideias a fervilhar… Começo a viajar. Uma palavra, um poema? Como faço para rimar? Que grande dilema Tenho eu para decifrar. Para tentar ser poeta, Ponho o coração a pensar, Ponho a cabeça nas nuvens, E, quem sabe…até consigo voar! Voo mais rápido que o vento. Sou um pássaro livre no ar. Voa longe o meu pensamento E ninguém me pode alcançar. Que alegria, que grande felicidade! Ter asas e poder voar, Vencer a dificuldade E nunca parar de sonhar! Viajar nas nuvens, O coração a pensar, Assim é fácil rimar! Afonso Rodrigues – 5º D AAmizade Há laços que nos unem para sempre, Laços da mais pura felicidade, A esse sentimento tão bonito Nós chamamos Amizade. Há amizades mais fortes que a família, Essa é a amizade verdadeira, Ultrapassa qualquer obstáculo E dura uma vida inteira. A amizade é um sentimento profundo Que ilumina o nosso coração. É das coisas mais bonitas do mundo É como ter alguém sempre a dar-nos a mão. Há amizades que começam em criança, Outras ao longo da vida, São todas muito valiosas E tornam a nossa vida mais enriquecida. A amizade é como as plantas, Precisa de luz para sobreviver. O seu alimento é a confiança Ou pode entristecer e morrer. Gabriel Fernandes – 5º D A Terra Este planeta que amamos Há milhões de anos formado, É o nosso planeta Terra, Planeta por nós habitado. Mas o planeta chamado De belo planeta azul, Está cinzento, está cansado, Está sujo de norte a sul! Os homens não têm cuidado Das florestas e do mar, Há poluição por todo o lado, Há muito fumo no ar. Meninos de todo o mundo, Meninos que estão a crescer, Cuidem do nosso planeta Pois nele queremos viver! Thalita Neves – 5º D Primavera Nasce o dia Começa a alegria. A primavera chegou A flor gritou: “BOM DIA!” Florescem flores de todas as cores. Aqui, ali, pelos montes. Raia o sol, Os pássaros cantam: “BOM DIA! A PRIMAVERA CHEGOU!” Elias de Sousa Pereira - 5ºK
  3. 3. A Primavera Na Primavera há flores, Crianças a brincar Borboletas a voar, E flores a brilhar. O sol já chegou, Os pássaros também Voam pelo céu, E cantam como ninguém. Floresce o mundo, Com tão belas cores Ainda é a padroeira De tantos amores. Que lindo está o meu jardim, Plantei um girassol Agora espero o verão, Para aproveitar o mar e o sol. Kelly Martins - 5ºK A Primavera chegou É uma estação do ano Que nos dá alegria e amor. Ouvir os pássaros a cantar Rodeados de cor. Os campos vazios Enchem-se de flores Verdes, amarelas… São tantas cores. Borboletas, abelhas Voam no ar. Ir para a praia Ouvir o som do mar. Bruna Maia - 5ºJ O nascer da Primavera Chegou a Primavera. O Verão vem a seguir. Vale a pena a espera Só para ver os campos a florir. O campo enche-se de flores: Vermelho, azul e amarelo Está tão cheio de cores Que campo tão belo. O sol a nascer Com toda a calma Faz o frio desaparecer E até aquece a alma. A paisagem parece pintada Como o quadro de um pintor A Natureza parece quase encantada, Dando vida a cada flor. David Pinto – 5º J O c a m p o e A primavera chegou Vejo um campo florido E as montanhas lá ao fundo. O sol traz um novo colorido, Que anima todo o mundo! A primavera chegou, Trouxe com ela a alegria. O meu olhar parou, Parece um mundo de fantasia! Diogo Ferreira Bastos - 5ºJ
  4. 4. Poesia da Primavera Quando chega a primavera, tudo nasce, tudo cresce. Campos e jardins ganham vida, é uma vida que floresce. Os dias já vão crescendo, dão-nos ânimo para sonhar. A brisa, o sol intenso, a chuva que teima em voltar! Os pássaros que estão de volta, um vasto mundo de flores. Pintam o dia a dia, de variadíssimas cores. Que cenário é mais bonito, do que o dos campos em flor? Neles reflete poesia, neles reflete amor! Ana Rita Dias – 6º I Chegada da Primavera Fico sentado aqui na varanda, a olhar o gramado a crescer. Para cheirar as minhas flores, só tenho de descer. Quando o sol abrir, eu vou acordar, e as minhas flores, vão desabrochar. Da minha janela vejo a primavera a chegar, e lá bem ao fundo vejo um passarinho a voar. Que bela paisagem eu estou a ver, que a mãe natureza me está a oferecer. Martim Cruz dos Santos - 6ºI Primavera O dia amanhece alegre Com os raios de sol a brilhar. No campo brotam as flores Para as podermos cheirar. Os campos ficam coloridos, A relva com um verde vibrante. Que nos deixa durante a primavera Com uma paisagem deslumbrante. Nas montanhas derrete a neve Que o inverno deixou ficar. Chegam dias mais quentinhos Para o sol aproveitar. A primavera traz alegria Mas que bela estação. Que quando chega ao fim Parte a todos o coração. Simão Filipe Marques Castro – 6º I Mundo Belo Montanhas maravilhosas com um vale sem fim e várias mariposas ao pé do alecrim. Com o sol a brilhar, as flores a florescer, o seu cheiro está no ar e mais flores estão a nascer. O horizonte dá para ver, o sol parece sorrir, as abelhas, o mel estão a fazer e os outros animais estão-se a divertir. As nuvens calmas estão no ar, azul está o céu, uma pequena brisa a pairar e os raios de sol a cair como um véu. Mundo maravilhoso e delicado, celestial e brilhante, belo e sofisticado não há nada semelhante. Agora para acabar venho só dizer: o mundo belo temos de aproveitar e nunca o deixar morrer. Sofia Maia – 6º I
  5. 5. O vale da Primavera A Primavera, com as suas lindas flores preenche o mundo com muitas cores. Na Primavera, um solzinho faz bem e no rosto uma aragem também. A Primavera, com as suas rosas floridas faz-nos imaginar, como a magia de um simples vale tem o encanto de pessoas queridas. Na Primavera, as andorinhas regressam e para não perderem o lugar aceleram, aceleram, aceleram… O pólen no ar, o cheirinho a rosmaninho, os pássaros a cantar e as rosas com espinho, deixam tudo mais bonito desde a Terra ao infinito. Catarina Policarpo – 6º I

