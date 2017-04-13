Universidad para Adulto UAPA Maestría Gestión de Centro Educativo Tecnología de la Información y la Comunicación Aplicada ...
Sexualidad Sana y Humana
Hablar de una sexualidad sana significa que existe una sexualidad enferma, desviada, agresiva. Esta sexualidad inmadura no...
En 1948, la organización Mundial de la salud (OMS) propone un nuevo concepto de salud: “es un estado de completo bienestar...
Podemos entonces destacar tres notas sobre la salud: 1. Es un estado, una situación con cierta estabilidad y permanencia. ...
Sexualidad sana e integral
Que podemos entender por sexualidad Sexualidad la consideración bio-psico-socio-cultural, un modo de ser del ser humano, u...
Es importante conocerla así cómo conocemos otros aspectos humanos naturales, eliminando tabúes, puntos de vista negativos ...
Debemos tener en cuenta: Los padres son los principales educadores, y los docentes son el refuerzo de su labor. No nos o...
Tres elementos para una sexualidad sana:  La aptitud para disfrutar de la actividad sexual y productiva, y para regularla...
Link de la presentación de Prize https://prezi.com/ztmangq9mzz5/sexualidad-sana-y-humana/
AngelinaTaveras y Cenelbi Batista unidad 3
  Universidad para Adulto UAPA Maestría Gestión de Centro Educativo Tecnología de la Información y la Comunicación Aplicada a la Educación Trabajo de la: Unidad III Sustentado por: Angelina J. Taveras Acosta Mat. 17-3142 Cenelbi María Batista Mat. 17-3313 Facilitadora: Máxima Altagracia Rodríguez Paulino Santiago de los Caballeros República Dominicana.
  3. 3. Hablar de una sexualidad sana significa que existe una sexualidad enferma, desviada, agresiva. Esta sexualidad inmadura no contribuye al desarrollo armónico de sus integrantes o la comunidad donde se expresa.
  4. 4. En 1948, la organización Mundial de la salud (OMS) propone un nuevo concepto de salud: “es un estado de completo bienestar físico mental y social, y no solo la mera ausencia de enfermedad o dolencia”.
  5. 5. Podemos entonces destacar tres notas sobre la salud: 1. Es un estado, una situación con cierta estabilidad y permanencia. 2. Es una armonía, una satisfacción: estar-bien. No es solo “carecer de” enfermedad, molestia, dolor, angustia, tensión. 3. Se expresa en tres áreas (física, mental y social).
  6. 6. Sexualidad sana e integral
  7. 7. Que podemos entender por sexualidad Sexualidad la consideración bio-psico-socio-cultural, un modo de ser del ser humano, una cualidad que impregna a toda la persona humana.
  8. 8. Es importante conocerla así cómo conocemos otros aspectos humanos naturales, eliminando tabúes, puntos de vista negativos o todo tipo de barreras que lleven a la desinformación.
  9. 9. Debemos tener en cuenta: Los padres son los principales educadores, y los docentes son el refuerzo de su labor. No nos olvidemos de que los niños con los trabajamos, nos miran, nos observan, nos toman en cuenta de referencia, nos imitan. Dos procesos que se dan en forma paralela: La educación sexual informar-espontanea Educación sexual formar-intencionada.
  10. 10. Tres elementos para una sexualidad sana:  La aptitud para disfrutar de la actividad sexual y productiva, y para regularla de conformidad con una ética personal y social.  La ausencia de temores, de sentimientos de vergüenza y culpabilidad, de creencias infundadas y de otros factores psicológicos que inhiban la respuesta sexual o perturben las relaciones sexuales.  La ausencia de trastornos orgánicos, de enfermedades y deficiencias que entorpezcan la actividad sexual y productiva.
  11. 11. Link de la presentación de Prize https://prezi.com/ztmangq9mzz5/sexualidad-sana-y-humana/

