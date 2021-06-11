Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANTIPARASITARIOS
ANTIHELMINTICOS
Benzoimidazoles • Albendazol • 400 mg/día • Mebendazol • 100-200 mg/día • Tiabendazol • Uso tópico para migración cutánea ...
• Piperacina • 50-100 mg/kg/día max. 3grg • Pomoato de Pirantel- oxantel • 10 mg/kg/día max. 1gr • Susp.250 mg/ 5mL • Tabl...
ENTEROVIUS VERMICULARIS
Epidemiologia • Niños de edad escolar • Hacinamiento • Climas tropicales • 2:1 hombre mujer
Ciclo de vida
Cuadro Clínico • 1/3 son asintomáticos • Picazón y eritema perianal • Infección bacteriana • Diarrea acuosa y dolor abdomi...
Diagnostico • Signo cardinal • Inspección del medio • Colonoscopia • Prueba de la cinta
Tratamiento • Mebendazol • INICIAL 100- 200 mg única dosis • CRONICA c/ 14 días por 16 semanas • Albendazol • AGUDO 200-40...
ASCARDIASIS LUMBRICOIDES
Epidemiologia • Áreas tropicales y subtropicales • Asia Oriental • África • América Latina • China • México • Hacinamiento...
Ciclo vital
Cuadro clínico • Asintomático. • 1. Ascariasis pulmonar: • tos, disnea, expectoración hemoptoica y –en caso de infestación...
Diagnostico • Examen en heces • Hemograma • TC y ecografía
Tratamiento • albendazol • VO 400 mg 1 dosis; 10-15 mg/kg x 3 d en ayunas • mebendazol • VO 100 mg 2 × d durante 3 días o ...
TAENIASIS
• Forma adulta • Cisticercosis • Cestodos planos parasitarios hermafroditas • T. solium • T. Saginata • T, Diphyllobotrium
Epidemiologia • Alto potencial biótico • Enfermedad tropical • Pobreza PREVALENCIA Europa del Este Asia América Latina Chi...
Cuadro Clínico • Asintomática-leve • Prurito • Dolor abdominal • Nauseas • Debilidad • Cefalea • Estreñimiento • Cambio en...
Diagnostico • Examen fecal microscópico • Imagen • Moleculares/serología
Tratamiento • Niclosamida • 2g VO 1 sola dosis • Praziquantel • 5mg/kg VO • NCC • Albendazol • 15 mg/kg x 7 a 15 días • Pr...
ANTIPROTOZOOARIOS
Nitroimidazoles • Metronidazol • 40-50 mg/kg/día • Susp. 125mg/ 5ml 250mg/5ml • Tab. 250 mg 500mg • Tinidazol • secnidazol
• Iodoquinol • 30-40 mg/día • Susp, 4.2g/100 ml • Tab 650 mg • Teclozan • 6 mg/kg/día • Susp 500 mg/5ml • Tab 500 mg • Nit...
AMEBIASIS DISENTERIA AMEBIANA
Epidemiologia • Se relaciona a países en vías de desarrollo • Mal saneamiento • Bajo nivel socioeconómico • 1:1 hombre muj...
Ciclo vital • Protozoo entérico invasivo con pseudopodos que causa proteólisis y lisis tisular
Cuadro Clínico • 90% asintomáticos • COLITOS AMEBIANA • Diarrea leve------Disentérica • Dolor abdominal • Diarrea acuosa s...
Diagnostico • Demostración por microscopia directa o frotis • Método de Fanst o Ferreira • PCR • Serologia • ELISA • Inmun...
Tratamiento • Asintomática: • Paramomicina 30 mg/ en 3 dosis x 10 días • Furoato de diloxanida 500 mg VO en 3 dosis por dí...
GIARDIASIS
• Infección mas común por Protozoo • Patógeno Uniflagelado unicelular • El periodo de incubación • Dura de 1 a 2 semanas •...
Epidemiologia • Transmisión Fecal-oral • Alimentos, Hacinamiento, Diarrea de viajero • Hasta por solo 10 quistes • 280 mil...
Ciclo vital
Cuadro Clínico
Diagnostico • Examen con microscopia óptica • Detección de antígenos • Contrainmunoelectroforesis • Inmunofluorescencia di...
Tratamiento • Implentar plan de rehidratación según estadio • Leve a moderada SRO • Moderada a severa Rehidratación IV con...
• Ornidazol • 2 g/d VO dosis única • (40-50 mg/kg/d en niños). • Secnidazol • 2 g en adultos VO dosis unica • 30 mg/kg/d d...
PLAN DE REHIDRATACION
Jun. 11, 2021

Descripción de tratamiento farmacológica de antiparasitarios, con base en epidemiologia cuadro clínico y diagnostico.

  1. 1. ANTIPARASITARIOS
  2. 2. ANTIHELMINTICOS
  3. 3. Benzoimidazoles • Albendazol • 400 mg/día • Mebendazol • 100-200 mg/día • Tiabendazol • Uso tópico para migración cutánea EA: Migración errática Teratogénica Eritema multiforme Leucopenia Anorexia Nausea Vomito Somnolencia Cefalea
  4. 4. • Piperacina • 50-100 mg/kg/día max. 3grg • Pomoato de Pirantel- oxantel • 10 mg/kg/día max. 1gr • Susp.250 mg/ 5mL • Tabl. 125 mg • Ivermectina • 0.2 mg/kg/día • Tabl. 6 mg • Nitazoxanida • 15 mg/kg/día • Susp. 100 mg/5mL • Tabl. 500mg
  5. 5. ENTEROVIUS VERMICULARIS
  6. 6. Epidemiologia • Niños de edad escolar • Hacinamiento • Climas tropicales • 2:1 hombre mujer
  7. 7. Ciclo de vida
  8. 8. Cuadro Clínico • 1/3 son asintomáticos • Picazón y eritema perianal • Infección bacteriana • Diarrea acuosa y dolor abdominal • Enuresis • Alteración del sueño
  9. 9. Diagnostico • Signo cardinal • Inspección del medio • Colonoscopia • Prueba de la cinta
  10. 10. Tratamiento • Mebendazol • INICIAL 100- 200 mg única dosis • CRONICA c/ 14 días por 16 semanas • Albendazol • AGUDO 200-400 mg • Embonato de pirantel • INICIAL 10 mg/kg max. 1gr • Ivermectina • 200 mg/ kg
  11. 11. ASCARDIASIS LUMBRICOIDES
  12. 12. Epidemiologia • Áreas tropicales y subtropicales • Asia Oriental • África • América Latina • China • México • Hacinamiento • Uso de material fecal como fertilizante • Pobreza • 20-80% de niños esta infectado • Áreas rurales • Sureste y áreas tropicales Aproximadamente 1 billón de personas están infectadas Afecta el 20% de la población mundial Contaminación de alimentos suelos y agua
  13. 13. Ciclo vital
  14. 14. Cuadro clínico • Asintomático. • 1. Ascariasis pulmonar: • tos, disnea, expectoración hemoptoica y –en caso de infestación masiva– fiebre, eosinofilia, manifestaciones de neumonitis eosinofílica en ocasiones urticaria. • 2. Ascariasis intestinal: • Dolor abdominal, náuseas. Una infestación masiva (>60 áscaris) puede ocasionar pérdida de peso y malnutrición, y a veces obstrucción intestinal mecánica o apendicitis. Raramente los parásitos penetran la pared intestinal y provocan peritonitis. • 3. Ascariasis hepatobiliar: • los gusanos pueden penetrar en vías biliares o pancreáticas y provocar síntomas inflamatorios con colestasis (colangitis) o estasis del jugo pancreático (pancreatitis aguda).
  15. 15. Diagnostico • Examen en heces • Hemograma • TC y ecografía
  16. 16. Tratamiento • albendazol • VO 400 mg 1 dosis; 10-15 mg/kg x 3 d en ayunas • mebendazol • VO 100 mg 2 × d durante 3 días o 500 mg VO en dosis única • Fármaco alternativo: • pirantel • VO 11 mg/kg (máx. 1 g/d) en dosis única • Ascariasis pulmonar • tratamiento sintomático (agonista β2 por vía inhalatoria, eventualmente glucocorticoide VO • Solicitar control de heces dentro de unos meses. • Si durante el tratamiento no se elimina el parásito adulto, se indica repetir el tratamiento. • Tratamiento quirúrgico (laparotomía y extracción de áscaris)
  17. 17. TAENIASIS
  18. 18. • Forma adulta • Cisticercosis • Cestodos planos parasitarios hermafroditas • T. solium • T. Saginata • T, Diphyllobotrium
  19. 19. Epidemiologia • Alto potencial biótico • Enfermedad tropical • Pobreza PREVALENCIA Europa del Este Asia América Latina China Pakistán India África
  20. 20. Cuadro Clínico • Asintomática-leve • Prurito • Dolor abdominal • Nauseas • Debilidad • Cefalea • Estreñimiento • Cambio en apetito COMPLICACIONES Obstrucción intestinal Obstrucción pancreática Obstrucción biliar
  21. 21. Diagnostico • Examen fecal microscópico • Imagen • Moleculares/serología
  22. 22. Tratamiento • Niclosamida • 2g VO 1 sola dosis • Praziquantel • 5mg/kg VO • NCC • Albendazol • 15 mg/kg x 7 a 15 días • Prazicauantel • 50 mg/kg x15 días
  23. 23. ANTIPROTOZOOARIOS
  24. 24. Nitroimidazoles • Metronidazol • 40-50 mg/kg/día • Susp. 125mg/ 5ml 250mg/5ml • Tab. 250 mg 500mg • Tinidazol • secnidazol
  25. 25. • Iodoquinol • 30-40 mg/día • Susp, 4.2g/100 ml • Tab 650 mg • Teclozan • 6 mg/kg/día • Susp 500 mg/5ml • Tab 500 mg • Nitazoxanida • 15 mg/kg/día • Susp. 100mg/5ml • Tab. 500 mg
  26. 26. AMEBIASIS DISENTERIA AMEBIANA
  27. 27. Epidemiologia • Se relaciona a países en vías de desarrollo • Mal saneamiento • Bajo nivel socioeconómico • 1:1 hombre mujer • Climas cálido templado y húmedo • VECTORES PAISES India África México América Central Bangladesh
  28. 28. Ciclo vital • Protozoo entérico invasivo con pseudopodos que causa proteólisis y lisis tisular
  29. 29. Cuadro Clínico • 90% asintomáticos • COLITOS AMEBIANA • Diarrea leve------Disentérica • Dolor abdominal • Diarrea acuosa sanguinolenta • Pujo • Tenesmo • Hasta 15 evacuaciones por día • Deshidratación • Perdida de peso COMPLICACIONES COLITIS NECROZANTE Y MEGACOLON Fiebre Diarrea sanguinolenta Signos de irritabilidad peritoneal ABSCESO HEPATICO
  30. 30. Diagnostico • Demostración por microscopia directa o frotis • Método de Fanst o Ferreira • PCR • Serologia • ELISA • Inmunofluorescencia • Radioinmunoensayo • Hemaglutinacion indirecta
  31. 31. Tratamiento • Asintomática: • Paramomicina 30 mg/ en 3 dosis x 10 días • Furoato de diloxanida 500 mg VO en 3 dosis por día x 10 días • Dicloroacetamida (teclozan) 500 mg x 5días (adultos > :8 años); de 50 mg, para niños de 3 a 8 años y de 25 mg, para niños de 1 a 3 años, • Sintomática: • Plan de hidratación oportuno • Metronidazol 750-500 mg c/ 6-8 hrs 3 veces por días x7-14 días ; 35- 50 mg/ kg niños • Tinidazol 2g VO c/ 24 hrs 3 veces por día x 3- 5 días • Abdomen agudo: • sangrado intestinal o magacolon tóxico39.
  32. 32. GIARDIASIS
  33. 33. • Infección mas común por Protozoo • Patógeno Uniflagelado unicelular • El periodo de incubación • Dura de 1 a 2 semanas • La transmisibilidad puede durar meses.
  34. 34. Epidemiologia • Transmisión Fecal-oral • Alimentos, Hacinamiento, Diarrea de viajero • Hasta por solo 10 quistes • 280 millones de casos de enteritis por año • 200 millones ocurren en Asia, África y América Latina • 30% en países en vías de desarrollo • 50-70% son asintomáticos • Distribución de dad bimodal • 1-4 años y de 40-49 años
  35. 35. Ciclo vital
  36. 36. Cuadro Clínico
  37. 37. Diagnostico • Examen con microscopia óptica • Detección de antígenos • Contrainmunoelectroforesis • Inmunofluorescencia directa • Colonoscopia y biopsiado • PCR • EIA e Inmunoblot
  38. 38. Tratamiento • Implentar plan de rehidratación según estadio • Leve a moderada SRO • Moderada a severa Rehidratación IV con SS o Ringer lactato • CUIDADO ANTIMICROBIANO • Metronidazol • 250 mg 3 veces por día • 500 mg 2 veces por día x 7 días • 2-2.4 g/día única dosis • 15 mg/kg dividido en 3 dosis x 5-7 días • Tinidazol • 2 g c/ 24 hrs VO x 3 días
  39. 39. • Ornidazol • 2 g/d VO dosis única • (40-50 mg/kg/d en niños). • Secnidazol • 2 g en adultos VO dosis unica • 30 mg/kg/d durante 7-10 días en niños, • Nitazoxanida • 500 mg VO c/ 12 hrs x 3 días • Paramomicina • 25-35 mg/ kg en 3 tomas x 5 días VO • Quinacrina • 300 mg VO x 5-7 días • 6 mg/Kg/día VO x 7 días
  40. 40. PLAN DE REHIDRATACION
