Turma 600-1

1 COMPLEMENTAÇÃO DA APRENDIZAGEM Anos Finais (6º ao 9ºAno) – EJA (VI a IX Fase) Unidade de Ensino: NEREA ESTHER BATISTA AL...
2 QUEREMOS SABER SUA OPINIÃO, NESSAS ATIVIDADES COMPLEMENTARES Se possível, após o preenchimento, fotografe essa página e ...
3 Mantenha uma rotina Crianças e jovens devem acordar no horário habitual, vestir-se adequadamente, alimentar-se de maneir...
4 A SIGNIFICAÇÃO DAS PALAVRAS O vocabulário da língua portuguesa é bastante extenso e, por isso, é comum desconhecermos o ...
5 3) No segundo e no terceiro quadrinhos, a garota usa alguns verbos e expressões que mantêm uma relação de significado en...
6 14) Dê o antônimo das palavras abaixo. a) mal b) ausência c) fraco d) claro e) subir f) possível g) ativo h) amor i) doc...
7 Eu acompanhei a garota até sua casa. Encontrei uma garota por onde eu passava. 4) Classifique os numerais em: cardinal, ...
8 Professor(es): Ronaldo Borges Aluno(a): Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Ano/Turma: Turno: Discipli...
9 • Inciso: desdobramento do artigo ou do parágrafo. Indicado por algarismo romano. • Alínea: desdobramento do artigo, inc...
10 (Código de Defesa do Consumidor. Disponível em: <www.idec.org.br>.) ATIVIDADE 01 - A quem essa lei protege? ATIVIDADE 0...
11 ATIVIDADE 10 - João Márcio, depois de esperar 40 dias pela entrega de um tanque que comprou em uma loja de construção, ...
12 MULTIPLICAÇÃO Adicionar quantidades iguais EXEMPLO 01: Uma professora comprou um pacote com 12 réguas azuis, outro com ...
13 2) Considerando a e b são números naturais, complete o quadro. Siga o exemplo: a b a x b b x a 18 4 18 x 4 = 72 4 x 18 ...
14 3) Sandra vai fazer sanduíches para um piquenique e, para isso, comprou 5 pacotes com 14 fatias de pão cada um. Se em c...
15 POLÍGONOS Polígono é uma figura geométrica plana limitada por segmentos de reta, chamados lados do polígono. Relembrand...
16 A B 2) Entre as figuras abaixo, identifique o polígono. a) b) c) 3) Decomponha o polígono dado em: E D C 4) Pesquise na...
17 Professor(es): Dagmar Bernardes Faria Aluno(a): Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Ano/Turma: Turno:...
18 Veja alguns dos principais ossos do corpo humano. → Classificação dos ossos Didaticamente, costuma-se classificar os os...
19  Sinartroses: também chamadas de articulações imóveis.  Anfiartroses: caracterizam-se por serem ligeiramente móveis. ...
20  Osso hioide: não possui articulação e é encontrado entre a mandíbula e a laringe. Observe as estruturas que formam o ...
21 Questão 3 De acordo com o seu formato, os ossos são comumente classificados em longos, curtos, planos, irregulares e se...
22 Conhecendo um pouco do continente africano População O continente africano possui quase 900 milhões de habitantes, cerc...
23 faraós negros perdurou por 52 anos, quando foram derrotados pelos assírios e Kush novamente invadido pelos egípcios.Os ...
24 Exercícios (responda no caderno) 1) Qual era a localização geográfica do Império de Mali? 2) Como se ergueu o Império d...
25 Professor(es): Amando Silva Nascimento Cordeiro Aluno(a): Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Ano/Tur...
26 povoado por grandes répteis denominados de dinossauros, esse ficou caracterizado como o Período Jurássico. O período pe...
27 que é achatada nos polos. Essa forma recebe o nome de geoide. Seu interior é algo inóspito, e, até pouco tempo atrás, d...
28 hidrosfera. Na biosfera, nós temos os elementos orgânicos e inorgânicos e os seres vivos, que auxiliam na prosperidade ...
29 2º. Ao longo de sua formação o planeta já possuiu diferentes características em consistência e principalmente em temper...
30 A ____________ e a superfície terrestre são conceitos que se assemelham em alguns momentos, pois fazem referência à exi...
31 Conhecido como Pentagrama é cada linha do mesmo tamanho e que quando há a necessidade de se fazer a representação de so...
32 NOTA Nota é qualquer elemento básico de notação musical, que representa um único som e suas características básicas (pa...
33 Valências Físicas Valências físicas, também chamadas de qualidades físicas, capacidades motoras, capacidades físicas en...
34 • redução da massa corporal; melhora da capacidade de absorção de oxigênio; • redução da frequência cardíaca no repouso...
35 _____________________________________________________________ 4– Quais são as capacidades condicionais? _______________...
36 Professor(es): Luziane da Costa Silva Aluno(a): Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Ano/Turma: Turno:...
37 Exercises 1) Leia a tirinha abaixo e marque a opção correta: a) Que termo da tirinha se refere `a carteira de identidad...
38 6) Escreva o nome das profissões embaixo de cada figura: 7) Desenrole as letras e escreva o nome das cores em Inglês: a...
39 e) The dogs:________________________ f) Susan:__________________________ 11) Reescreva as frases substituindo a palavra...
40 14) Use a ou an: a)__________flower f)___________boy b)__________orange g)___________English teacher c)__________apple ...
Turma 600-1

  1. 1. 1 COMPLEMENTAÇÃO DA APRENDIZAGEM Anos Finais (6º ao 9ºAno) – EJA (VI a IX Fase) Unidade de Ensino: NEREA ESTHER BATISTA ALCOFORADO NATIVDADE Professor(es):  Bruno Rodrigues Emilio (LPI),  Ronaldo Borges (LPII),  Antonio Wellington de O. Nazaré – Tutor de Matemática NTM (Mat.I),  Camila Sereno (Mat.II),  Dagmar Bernardes Faria (Cie),  Francisco José Vieira Caldas (His),  Amando Silva Nascimento Cordeiro (Geo),  Núbia Beatriz Gomes Ferreira Fontes (Art),  Sandra Celino (EF),  Luziane da Costa Silva (Ing) Aluno(a): Turma: 600 Turno: Manhã Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Justificativa: Considerando a pandemia que o país enfrenta e as medidas que os serviços de saúde e sanitários vêm tomando para conter a disseminação do vírus COVID-19, a Secretaria Municipal de Educação e Cultura do município de Iguaba Grande, com base nas propostas, feitas pelos órgãos responsáveis, para enfrentar os efeitos da pandemia do Covid-19 na educação, vem apresentar as orientações relacionadas as atividades que serão destinadas, como estratégia de complementação e auxílio à aprendizagem dos alunos da Rede Municipal de Ensino. REDE MUNICIPAL DE ENSINO DE IGUABA GRANDE 2020 Querido(a) aluno(a), Prezado(a) responsável, De repente, a vida nos pegou de surpresa! Temos de experimentar e aprender a conviver com sentimentos muito intensos e diversos, durante o distanciamento de pessoas tão queridas, por medida de segurança. Neste momento de pandemia, precisamos nos unir pelas nossas crianças e adolescentes, que têm revelado muita criatividade e potencial para lidar com uma situação tão atípica, inspirando e mobilizando em nós a alegria com que preparamos esse Material de Complementação Escolar. É nosso dever, como educadores, alimentar a energia que vem dos nossos estudantes, estimulando a contação de histórias, músicas, danças, brinquedos e brincadeiras, enfim, reinventando o momento e o mundo de cada um, por uma Iguaba Grande mais humana e solidária para todos. Seguiremos firmes e venceremos essa pandemia. Fred de Carvalho Ferreira Secretário Municipal de Educação e Cultura
  2. 2. 2 QUEREMOS SABER SUA OPINIÃO, NESSAS ATIVIDADES COMPLEMENTARES Se possível, após o preenchimento, fotografe essa página e envie à escola. Contamos com a sua colaboração! Escola NEREA ESTHER BATISTA ALCOFORADO NATIVDADE Aluno Ano de escolaridade: 6º ano Turma: 600 1. AVALIAÇÃO DOS CONTEÚDOS Conteúdo estudado ( 1) (2) (3) Legenda: ( 1 ) Conseguiu realizar as atividades deste conteúdo ( 2 ) Conseguiu realizar as atividades deste conteúdo, mas precisou de ajuda ( 3) Não conseguiu realizar as atividades deste conteúdo 1.1. As atividades são suficientes para o período de complementação? ( ) sim ( ) não ( ) as vezes 2. Tem conseguido tirar as dúvidas com o(a) professor(a)? 3. ( ) sim ( ) não ( ) as vezes 4. Registre aqui, como tem sido sua experiência com as atividades não presenciais: ______________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________ 5. Se desejar registre as suas observações: _______________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________ Nome do responsável:
  3. 3. 3 Mantenha uma rotina Crianças e jovens devem acordar no horário habitual, vestir-se adequadamente, alimentar-se de maneira saudável e então se dedicar ao estudo dos conteúdos que seriam trabalhados em sala de aula. É importante respeitar os intervalos. Assim como no colégio, o recreio ou o tempo para relaxar e brincar entre uma atividade e outra é fundamental. O ideal é que os estudantes não sejam sobrecarregados por conta da quarentena imposta pelo coronavírus. Continue se comunicando Seja pelas plataformas virtuais disponibilizadas pela escola, ou pelas redes sociais, o estudante deve interagir frequentemente com a turma e com o professor, preservando a experiência social. As redes sociais permitem que as famílias troquem informações sobre o aprendizado dos filhos e que estes sigam desenvolvendo os laços de amizade construídos na Unidade de Ensino. Os grupos são uma oportunidade para sanar dúvidas e compartilhar ideias e resultados. A família precisa reforçar o contato com o professor, certificando-se de que as matérias estão sendo abordadas de maneira correta e discutindo as percepções do aluno. Explore a criatividade Tudo pode ser transformado a partir de um novo olhar. Com lápis, papel e régua já é possível esboçar uma planta baixa da casa e convidar os pequenos a repensar os espaços, reorganizando móveis, folhagens e até a decoração. Esse exercício estimula noções espaciais, matemáticas e sociais, já que o ambiente precisa continuar harmônico e útil para todos. Criar jogos diversos com materiais reutilizáveis e utilizar brincadeiras antigas como forma de aprendizagem também é uma boa pedida Estimule o movimento No período de isolamento social, é importante que as famílias se mantenham saudáveis, A prática exercícios mesmo dentro de casa, é uma forma de manter o corpo em movimento. Os pais podem organizar desafios de dança e mímica dentro de casa, trabalhando a percepção corporal, a flexibilidade e a coordenação motora. Se houver acesso à ambientes ao ar livre, disputas lúdicas como corrida com bastões ou sacos são uma alternativa. HABILIDADES CONTEÚDOS Analisar diferenças de sentido entre palavras sinônimas e antônimas. (EF06LP03) Analisar as diferenças entre as palavras de uma série sinonímica. Sinônimos e Antônimos Analisar o emprego de artigos e numerais. Artigo Numeral Professor(es): Bruno Rodrigues Emilio Aluno(a): Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Ano/Turma: Turno: Disciplina: Carga horária: 6º./600 Manhã Língua Portuguesa – Gramática e Interpretação Textual 8 horas/aula Ações simples são capazes de fazer a diferença nos estudos e no dia a dia em casa. Confira 4 sugestões para enfrentar esse período com leveza e planejamento.
  4. 4. 4 A SIGNIFICAÇÃO DAS PALAVRAS O vocabulário da língua portuguesa é bastante extenso e, por isso, é comum desconhecermos o significado de palavras que não fazem parte do nosso cotidiano. Além disso, as palavras podem ter diversos sentidos, que só podem ser compreendidos pelo contexto em que elas são usadas. Sinonímia Quando as palavras têm sentidos semelhantes ou aproximados, podendo, em contexto específico, ser trocadas uma pela outra, elas são chamadas de sinônimos. De acordo com a aproximação semântica entre as palavras sinônimas, elas são classificadas de duas maneiras: Sinônimos Perfeitos: são as palavras que compartilham significados idênticos. Exemplos: morrer e falecer / após e depois / alfabeto e abecedário. Sinônimos Imperfeitos: são as palavras que compartilham significados semelhantes e não idênticos. Exemplos: feliz e alegre / bonito e lindo / córrego e riacho. Exemplos de Sinônimos: alegria e felicidade / ancião e idoso / belo e bonito / brado e grito / bruxa e feiticeira / calmo e tranquilo / carinho e afeto / carro e automóvel / cão e cachorro / casa e lar / encontrar e achar / enxergar e ver / gostar e estimar / longe e distante / perguntar e questionar / saboroso e delicioso. Antonímia Quando as palavras têm sentidos contrários, opostos, elas são chamadas de antônimos. Exemplos de Antônimos: aberto e fechado / alto e baixo / amor e ódio / ativo e inativo / bem e mal / bom e mau / bonito e feio / certo e errado / doce e salgado / duro e mole / escuro e claro / forte e fraco / gordo e magro / grande e pequeno / pesado e leve / presente e ausente / quente e frio / rápido e lento / rico e pobre. Diferença de sentido entre palavras sinônimas Observe as palavras CASA e LAR. Elas são palavras sinônimas, apresentando sentidos bem próximos, mas não exatamente equivalentes. Veja que, embora casa e lar sejam sinônimos, ficaria estranho se falássemos a seguinte frase: Comprei um novo lar. O ideal seria dizer “Comprei uma nova casa.”. (AS RESPOSTAS DEVEM SER APRESENTADAS NO CADERNO.) Leia a tirinha abaixo para responder às atividades de 1 a 5. 1) Qual é o assunto de que falam os personagens da tira? 2) Observe o rosto do menino de boné. a) O que expressa sua face e seus gestos em cada um dos quadrinhos? b) As expressões faciais do menino estão de acordo com as falas da menina?
  5. 5. 5 3) No segundo e no terceiro quadrinhos, a garota usa alguns verbos e expressões que mantêm uma relação de significado entre si. Quais são eles? 4) Considerando o contexto da situação em que os personagens se encontram, como pode ser entendido o sentido dessa série de palavras e expressões? Ou seja, o que a garota está querendo dizer ao menino de boné? 5) Releia as falas que estão no último quadrinho da tira e observe o rosto do menino, em especial, os olhos. a) Qual é o sentido da palavra maravilhosa na fala do personagem e o que ela expressa? b) A chave está maravilhosa para quem, afinal? c) Que outra palavra, em vez de maravilhosa, o menino poderia ter usado para responder à pergunta feita pela amiga e expressar o que estava sentindo? Leia o trecho de um texto abaixo para responder às atividades de 6 a 8. O asteroide assassino Uma catástrofe cósmica é a explicação mais plausível para a extinção dos répteis gigantes, há 65 milhões de anos. [...] Os pesquisadores fizeram as contas e concluíram que um asteroide de 10 quilômetros de diâmetro deve ter se chocado contra a Terra, provocando uma catástrofe que aniquilou os dinossauros. A cratera resultante da queda do exterminador foi finalmente encontrada em 1990 no Golfo do México, perto da Península do Yucatán. [...] (O ASTERIODE assassino. Superinteressante. São Paulo, e dez. 2016.) 6) Nesse trecho, por que o fato descrito é considerado uma catástrofe? 7) A palavra aniquilar, usada nesse trecho, está associada à catástrofe. Ela expressa esse mesmo sentido na tirinha utilizada nas questões de 1 a 5? Explique. 8) Quais sinônimos poderiam ser usados para substituir a palavra aniquilar nesse trecho? Leia a tirinha abaixo para responder às atividades de 9 a 13. 9) De que o personagem Miguelito se queixa? 10) No primeiro quadrinho, o que as frases entre aspas reproduzem? 11) O que é “espírito esportivo”? 12) Por que Miguelito acha que querer ter um filho que nunca dê trabalho é falta de espírito esportivo? 13) Miguelito emprega dois pares de palavras que são antônimas. Quais são eles?
  6. 6. 6 14) Dê o antônimo das palavras abaixo. a) mal b) ausência c) fraco d) claro e) subir f) possível g) ativo h) amor i) doce j) duro ARTIGO Artigo é a palavra que define o substantivo, ele pode ser definido ou indefinido e variar quanto ao gênero e ao número. O artigo é uma palavra que se antepõe ao substantivo, serve para identifica-lo e essa determinação pode ser definida ou indefinida. - Artigo definido: o, a, os, as, esses determinam o substantivo com precisão. Exemplo: A revista publicou o escândalo. - Artigo Indefinido: um, uma, uns, umas, esses determinam o substantivo com imprecisão. Exemplo: Uma revista publicou um escândalo. NUMERAL Numeral é a palavra que quantifica os seres ou indica a posição que ocupam numa determinada ordem. Quando apenas nomeia o número, o numeral é chamado de Cardinal: Ex: Um, dois, três, cinquenta, cem, cem mil. Ordinal: Ex: Primeiro, segundo, terceiro, quinquagésimo, centésimo, milésimo. Multiplicativo: Ex: dobro, triplo, quádruplo. Fracionário: Ex: metade, um terço, um quarto. Coletivos: Ex: dezena, milhar, dúzia, cento, milhar, milheiro. (AS RESPOSTAS DEVEM SER APRESENTADAS NO CADERNO) 1) Classifique as orações de acordo com o código representado: A – artigo definido B – artigo indefinido a- Uns alunos chegaram mais cedo à escola ( ). b- O bem sempre vencerá o mal ( ). c- Preciso de uma explicação para o fato ( ) d- Chegaram as encomendas ( ). e- Nesta loja vendem-se uns artigos importados ( ). 2) Em uma das frases, o artigo definido está empregado erradamente. Em qual? (A) A velha Roma está sendo modernizada. (B) A “Paraíba” é uma bela fragata. (C) Não reconheço a Lisboa do meu tempo. (D) O gato escaldado tem medo de água fria. (E) O Havre é um porto de muito movimento. 3) Explique a diferença de sentido existente entre as orações apresentadas abaixo, no que se refere ao artigo que acompanha o substantivo.
  7. 7. 7 Eu acompanhei a garota até sua casa. Encontrei uma garota por onde eu passava. 4) Classifique os numerais em: cardinal, ordinal, multiplicativo e fracionário. a- Fernanda comeu um terço da torta: b- Esse filme é de segunda categoria: c- Luiza agora tem o dobro de trabalho da escola: d- Beatriz e Sofia convidaram seis amigas para jantar em sua casa. e- Metade da tarefa de Rafaela já foi feita: f- Aproximadamente cinquenta mães participam da reunião: g- Vamos apresentar agora a décima candidata: 5) REFERÊNCIAS 1. Português – Conexão e Uso, 6º ano. Autoras: Dileta Delmanto e Laiz B. de Carvalho. Editora Saraiva. Páginas 56, 57, 59 e 60.) 2. htpps://mundoeducaçao.uol.com.br 3.https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=exerc%c3%adcios+numeral&qp vt=exerc%c3%adcios+numeral&FORM=IGRE 4.https://exercicios.brasilescola.uol.com.br/exercicios-gramatica/exercicios- sobre-artigos.htm
  8. 8. 8 Professor(es): Ronaldo Borges Aluno(a): Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Ano/Turma: Turno: Disciplina: Carga horária: 6º./600 Manhã Língua Portuguesa – Leitura e Produção Textual 4 horas/aula HABILIDADES CONTEÚDOS (EF69LP20) Identificar, tendo em vista o contexto de produção, a forma de organização dos textos normativos e legais, etc. (EF69LP27) Analisar a forma composicional de textos pertencentes a gêneros normativos/ jurídicos (...) e suas marcas linguísticas, de forma a incrementar a compreensão de textos pertencentes a esses gêneros e a possibilitar a produção de textos mais adequados e/ou fundamentados quando isso for requerido. Texto Normativo TEXTOS NORMATIVOS Um texto normativo é aquele que integra um conjunto de regras, normas ou preceitos e é destinado a regulamentar o funcionamento de um grupo, um país ou de determinada atividade, entre outras finalidades. O texto de uma lei possui estrutura fixa. A primeira parte desse texto é chamada de preliminar e compreende as seguintes partes:  Epígrafe: indica o tipo de composição (lei, emenda constitucional, etc.) o número que ela recebe e a data em que foi sancionada.  Ementa ou rubrica: apresenta, de forma resumida e clara, o conteúdo da lei.  Preâmbulo: indica a autoridade, o órgão ou a instituição que reconhece essa lei, ou seja, que a decreta e a autoridade que a sanciona. Exemplo: Além da parte preliminar, o texto de uma lei é composto da parte normativa (as normas, as regras propriamente ditas), que é dividida em: capítulos, seções e subseções. O artigo é a subseção básica da lei e é indicado pela abreviação Art. seguida de numeral. O artigo organiza-se em: • Parágrafo: desdobramento da norma do artigo, complementando-a ou apontando uma exceção. É indicado pelo símbolo § seguido de um numeral ordinal ou cardinal (como no artigo). Quando é único, indica-se “parágrafo único”.
  9. 9. 9 • Inciso: desdobramento do artigo ou do parágrafo. Indicado por algarismo romano. • Alínea: desdobramento do artigo, inciso ou parágrafo. Indicada por letra. A parte final do texto de um texto normativo determina sua implementação. Nela, há a assinatura das autoridades competentes e a localização no tempo e no espaço, além da referência a dois acontecimentos da história do Brasil. Exemplo: Leia um fragmento da lei que trata dos direitos básicos do consumidor para responder às atividades propostas. Presidência da República Casa Civil Subchefia para Assuntos Jurídicos LEI Nº 8.078, DE 11 DE SETEMBRO DE 1990. Dispõe sobre a proteção do consumidor e dá outras providências. O PRESIDENTE DA REPÚBLICA, faço saber que o Congresso Nacional decreta e eu sanciono a seguinte lei: TÍTULO I Dos Direitos do Consumidor CAPÍTULO I Disposições Gerais Art. 1° O presente código estabelece normas de proteção e defesa do consumidor, de ordem pública e interesse social, nos termos dos arts. 5°, inciso XXXII, 170, inciso V, da Constituição Federal e art. 48 de suas Disposições Transitórias. Art. 2° Consumidor é toda pessoa física ou jurídica que adquire ou utiliza produto ou serviço como destinatário final. Parágrafo único. Equipara-se a consumidor a coletividade de pessoas, ainda que indetermináveis, que haja intervindo nas relações de consumo. Art. 3° Fornecedor é toda pessoa física ou jurídica, pública ou privada, nacional ou estrangeira, bem como os entes despersonalizados, que desenvolvem atividade de produção, montagem, criação, construção, transformação, importação, exportação, distribuição ou comercialização de produtos ou prestação de serviços. § 1° Produto é qualquer bem, móvel ou imóvel, material ou imaterial. § 2° Serviço é qualquer atividade fornecida no mercado de consumo, mediante remuneração, inclusive as de natureza bancária, financeira, de crédito e securitária, salvo as decorrentes das relações de caráter trabalhista. CAPÍTULO II Da Política Nacional de Relações de Consumo Art. 4º A Política Nacional das Relações de Consumo tem por objetivo o atendimento das necessidades dos consumidores, o respeito à sua dignidade, saúde e segurança, a proteção de seus interesses econômicos, a melhoria da sua qualidade de vida, bem como a transparência e harmonia das relações de consumo, atendidos os seguintes princípios: (Redação dada pela Lei nº 9.008, de 21.3.1995) I - reconhecimento da vulnerabilidade do consumidor no mercado de consumo;
  10. 10. 10 (Código de Defesa do Consumidor. Disponível em: <www.idec.org.br>.) ATIVIDADE 01 - A quem essa lei protege? ATIVIDADE 02 - Quando essa lei foi sancionada? ATIVIDADE 03 - Você conhece esse estatuto? Você sabe do que ele trata? ATIVIDADE 04 - O que essa lei define como sendo produto? ATIVIDADE 05 - De acordo com o artigo terceiro da lei, o que é consumidor? ATIVIDADE 06 - Observe que esses artigos são subdivididos em incisos (indicados por algarismo romanos). De acordo com o assunto abordado, qual é a função dos incisos? ATIVIDADE 07 - Quantos anos já se passaram desde que essa lei foi sancionada? ATIVIDADE 08 - Que sinal pode ser usado para representar a expressão “Parágrafo”? ATIVIDADE 09 - Analise as situações a seguir e assinale “R” para as que você acha que respeitam o estatuto do consumidor e “D” para as que o desrespeitam. a) ( ) Vender alimentos sem a data de validade. b) ( ) Recusar-se a trocar mercadoria com defeito. c) ( ) Atender o cliente com atenção e respeito. d) ( ) Fazer propaganda enganosa do produto, atribuindo a ele qualidades que não apresenta. e) ( ) Vender o produto de acordo com seu valor de mercado, sem explorar o consumidor. f ( ) Forçar o consumidor a comprar a mercadoria g) ( ) Alertar o consumidor sobre os riscos que o produto apresenta. h)( ) Fornecer todas as informações a respeito da composição do produto. i) ( ) Vender o produto com preço menor que o das lojas concorrentes. Agora, leia algumas disposições mais completas do artigo 6º desse estatuto para responder às atividades de 12 a 14. Art. 6º – São direitos básicos do consumidor: I – a proteção da vida, saúde e segurança contra os riscos provocados por práticas no fornecimento de produtos e serviços considerados perigosos ou nocivos; II – a educação e divulgação sobre o consumo adequado dos produtos e serviços, asseguradas a liberdade de escolha e a igualdade nas contratações; III – a informação adequada e clara sobre os diferentes produtos e serviços, com especificação correta de quantidade, características, composição, qualidade e preço, bem como sobre os riscos que apresentem; IV – a proteção contra a publicidade enganosa e abusiva, métodos comerciais coercitivos ou desleais, bem como contra práticas e cláusulas abusivas ou impostas no fornecimento de produtos e serviços; [...] VI – a efetiva prevenção e reparação de danos patrimoniais e morais, individuais, coletivos e difusos; VII – o acesso aos órgãos judiciários e administrativos, com vistas à prevenção ou reparação de danos patrimoniais e morais, individuais, coletivos ou difusos, assegurada a proteção jurídica, administrativa e técnica aos necessitados; [...] X – a adequada e eficaz prestação dos serviços públicos em geral. (Código de Defesa do Consumidor. Disponível em: <www.idec.org.br>.)
  11. 11. 11 ATIVIDADE 10 - João Márcio, depois de esperar 40 dias pela entrega de um tanque que comprou em uma loja de construção, quer lutar por seus direitos. O prazo estipulado pela loja era de no máximo sete dias. Que direito do consumidor foi desrespeitado? ATIVIDADE 11 - Em uma ação de fiscalização em farmácias na capital paulista, o Procon encontrou alguns problemas: venda de medicamentos fora do prazo de validade, preços cobrados acima da tabela, propaganda enganosa e preços afixados em local inadequado. Quais direitos do consumidor estão sendo desrespeitados, conforme o artigo 6º? ATIVIDADE 12 - Você vai a uma lanchonete, pede um misto quente e, quando o sanduíche chega, sente um cheiro desagradável e diz que não quer mais comprá-lo. O dono da lanchonete responde que você é obrigado a ficar com ele, pois o lanche já está pronto. Qual inciso protege o consumidor nessa situação? REFERÊNCIAS 1.https://escola.mmo.co.mz/o-que-sao-textos-normativos/ 2.https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s5oCNGY3Tt- uzGgSivS1oYvbtaumhoAd/view (Material da Secretaria Municipal de Educação de São Paulo. Acesso em 05/05/2020.) 3. https://www1.educacao.pe.gov.br/cpar/ 4. NOGUEIRA, Everaldo. Geração Alpha Língua Portuguesa. 9º Ano. São Paulo: Edições SM, 2018. Professor(es): Antonio Wellington de O. Nazaré – Tutor de Matemática NTM Aluno(a): Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Ano/Turma: Turno: Disciplina: Carga horária: 6º./600 Manhã Matemática – Álgebra e Aritmética 8 horas/aula HABILIDADES CONTEÚDOS (EF06MA03) Resolver e elaborar problemas que envolvam cálculos (mentais ou escritos, exatos ou aproximados) com números naturais, por meio de estratégias variadas, com compreensão dos processos neles envolvidos com e sem uso de calculadora. Operações com Números Naturais
  12. 12. 12 MULTIPLICAÇÃO Adicionar quantidades iguais EXEMPLO 01: Uma professora comprou um pacote com 12 réguas azuis, outro com 12 réguas vermelhas e outro com 12 réguas transparentes. Quantas réguas ele comprou? 12 + 12 + 12 = 3 x 12 = 36 Ela comprou 36 réguas. EXEMPLO 02: Cada quilograma de bolo de laranja custa R$10,00. Artur encomendou um bolo com 8 kg e meio. Quanto pagará pela encomenda? 1 kg __________ R$ 10,00 8 Kg__________R$ 80,00 Meio quilograma ______R$5,00 Ele pagará R$85,00 pela encomenda. Disposição retangular Em parte de um estacionamento, os carros podem ser dispostos em fileiras. São duas fileiras com 9 carros em cada uma. Quantas vagas há no estacionamento? 2 x 9 = 18 Há 18 vagas no estacionamento. Número de possibilidades Para acompanhar o peixe, um restaurante oferece purê de batatas ou arroz ou legumes cozidos. Há também quatro tipos de molhos: mostarda, rose, queijos e tomate. Quais são as possibilidades que uma pessoa tem para escolher um acompanhamento e um desses molhos? Podemos organizar uma tabela com as possibilidades. MOSTARDA ROSÉ QUEIJO TOMATE PURÊ Purê e mostarda Purê e rosé Purê e queijo Purê e tomate ARROZ Arroz e mostarda Arroz e rosé Arroz e queijo Arroz e tomate LEGUMES Legumes e mostarda Legumes e rosé Legumes e queijo Legumes e tomate São 3 possibilidades de acompanhamento, com 4 opções de molho para cada um. Então, podemos determinar as possibilidades de composição do prato por meio de uma multiplicação. 3 x 4 = 12 possibilidades 1) Na composição de um jardim, serão utilizadas 6 caixas de rosas. a) Se cada caixa contém 15 mudas, quantas mudas serão usadas nesse jardim? b) A caixa de rosas está sendo vendida por R$18,00. Qual será o valor na c) compra das caixas?
  13. 13. 13 2) Considerando a e b são números naturais, complete o quadro. Siga o exemplo: a b a x b b x a 18 4 18 x 4 = 72 4 x 18 = 72 7 80 39 0 12 6 3) Em uma escola, há 6 aulas por dia, cada uma com duração de 45 minutos. Em uma semana de 5 dias, há mais de 20 horas de aula? _____________________________ 4) Em cada item, determine os produtos: a) 278 x 0 = ________ d) 15 x 4 = _________ b) 278 x 10 = _______ e) 15 x 4 x 0 = ______ c) 278 x 100 = ______ f) 100 x 0 = ________ 5) Joana possui três blusas: uma preta, uma branca e uma rosa. E uma única calça jeans. Quantas possibilidades de mudas de roupa Joana poderá formar com essas peças? “UM PROFESSOR PODE LEVÁ-LO ATÉ A PORTA, MAS ABRI-LA É COM VOCÊ” (Provérbio Chinês) DIVISÃO Observe abaixo a promoção de uma papelaria e descubra qual o valor de cada embalagem. Para determinar esse valor, divide-se o preço da caixa pelo número de embalagens que ela contém. 216 18 18 12 - 36 36 0 Cada embalagem custa R$ 12,00. Repartir em partes iguais Três amigos gastaram em um restaurante o total de R$120,00. Se cada um pagou a mesma quantia na hora de acertar a conta, quantos reais cada um pagou? 120 : 3 = 40 Cada amigo pagou R$ 40,00. Quantos cabem? Quantos grupos com 4 pessoas podem ser formados em um total de 60 alunos? 60 : 4 = 15 Podem ser formados 15 grupos. 1) Em uma gincana cultural, 658 pessoas se inscreveram em equipes com exatamente 14 participantes. Quantas equipes se formaram? 2) Em cada item, determine o quociente, quando possível. a) 0 : 3 = _______ c) 0 : 10 = ________ b) 17 : 0 = ______ d) 140 : 2 = _______ CAIXA COM18 EMBALAGENS DE CANETINHAS POR R$216,00
  14. 14. 14 3) Sandra vai fazer sanduíches para um piquenique e, para isso, comprou 5 pacotes com 14 fatias de pão cada um. Se em cada sanduíche vão 3 fatias desse pão, quantos sanduíches, no máximo, ela poderá fazer? 4) Para vender 1848 canetas, uma papelaria montou kits contendo 5 canetas em cada. Quantos kits foram montados? 5) Efetue as seguintes multiplicações e divisões a seguir: a) 1.980 x 0 b) 2.478 X 9 c) 678 x 8 d) 589 x 7 e) 1.000 2 f) 417 3 g) 424 4 h) 5.550 5 6) Resolva as expressões: a) 120 x 2 - 3 = c) 612 : 2 + 400= b) 688 x 5 + 123 = d) 550 : 5 – 1.000 = REFERÊNCIAS 1. BRASIL. Base Nacional Comum Curricular (BNCC). Educação é a Base. Brasília, MEC/CONSED/UNDIME, 2017. 2. ANDRINI, Álvaro. Praticando Matemática, Editora do Brasil. 2016. 3. SILVEIRA, Ênio. Matemática compreensão e prática. Editora Moderna. 2019. 4. BICUDO, Maria Aparecida. Pesquisa em Educação matemática: concepções e perspectivas Professor(es): Camila Sereno Aluno(a): Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Ano/Turma: Turno: Disciplina: Carga horária: 6º./600 Manhã Matemática – Geometria 4 horas/aula HABILIDADES CONTEÚDOS Reconhecer, nomear e comparar polígonos, considerando lados, vértices e ângulos, e classifica-los em faces de poliedros Polígonos Identificar características dos triângulos e classifica-los em relação às medidas dos lados e dos ângulos Polígonos: Classificação quanto ao número de vértices, às medidas de lados e ângulos e ao paralelismo e perpendicularismo dos lados.
  15. 15. 15 POLÍGONOS Polígono é uma figura geométrica plana limitada por segmentos de reta, chamados lados do polígono. Relembrando: 1) Classifique cada um dos polígonos em convexo ou não convexo; a) b) c) d)
  16. 16. 16 A B 2) Entre as figuras abaixo, identifique o polígono. a) b) c) 3) Decomponha o polígono dado em: E D C 4) Pesquise na atividade anterior e responda: a) Características de um polígono. b) Características de um não polígono. 5) Indique e determine os elementos– lados, vértices, ângulos internos e diagonais – do polígono abaixo: 6) Nomeie os polígonos abaixo com relação à quantidade de lados: a. 6 lados. b. 15 lados. c. 8 lados. d. 20 lados. e. 11 lados. f. 9 lados 7) Mateus estava viajando de férias com os pais. No caminho, ele observou as diferentes placas de trânsito. Analise as placas que Mateus viu ao longo da estrada e determine qual delas não representa um polígono: REFERÊNCIAS: 1. https://mundoeducacao.bol.uol.com.br/matematica/poligonos- convexos-regulares.htm 2. Silveira, Ênio. Matemática compreensão e prática. Editora Moderna. 2019 a) Três triângulos; b) Um triângulo e um quadrilátero; c) Dois quadriláteros;
  17. 17. 17 Professor(es): Dagmar Bernardes Faria Aluno(a): Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Ano/Turma: Turno: Disciplina: Carga horária: 6º./600 Manhã Ciências 8 horas/aula HABILIDADES CONTEÚDOS (EF06CI09) Deduzir que a estrutura, a sustentação e a movimentação dos animais resultam da interação entre os sistemas muscular, ósseo e nervoso. Movimentação e Coordenação dos Seres Vivos Estabelecer a relação entre as estruturas de sustentação e movimentação. Ossos, músculos e articulações (EF06CI07) Justificar o papel do sistema nervoso na coordenação das ações motoras e sensoriais do corpo, com base na análise de suas estruturas básicas e respectivas funções. Movimentos do corpo  Assista ao vídeo: Sistema Locomotor | Corpo Humano para Crianças | Sistema Ósseo e Sistema Muscular / Disponível em: https://youtu.be/GNHylis0h4I Podemos nos mover e nos locomover graças ao sistema locomotor! Os movimentos que fazemos com nosso corpo acontecem em virtude do sistema locomotor, formado pelo esqueleto e pelos músculos. Os ossos, cartilagens e articulações são os componentes do esqueleto. Sistema esquelético O sistema esquelético é composto por ossos e cartilagens que estão perfeitamente arranjados na formação do nosso esqueleto. O esqueleto humano adulto é formado por 206 ossos, que atuam na sustentação do organismo, proteção dos órgãos vitais, garantia da movimentação, produção de células sanguíneas e armazenamento de alguns sais minerais, tais como cálcio e fósforo. Os ossos Os ossos são formados por um tipo especial de tecido conjuntivo, o tecido ósseo, que possui uma matriz intracelular mineralizada. Esse tecido, apesar do que muitos pensam, é formado por células vivas: os osteoblastos, osteoclastos e osteócitos. O primeiro grupo de células é responsável pela síntese da matriz óssea, estando essas células relacionadas com a reparação do osso. Os osteoclastos atuam na reabsorção do tecido ósseo. Já os osteócitos estão relacionados com a manutenção da matriz e com a sua reabsorção quando estimulados pelo hormônio da paratireoide.
  18. 18. 18 Veja alguns dos principais ossos do corpo humano. → Classificação dos ossos Didaticamente, costuma-se classificar os ossos, de acordo com a sua forma, em cinco tipos principais: longos, curtos, planos, irregulares e sesamoides. Observe a seguir as principais características de cada tipo:  Ossos longos: apresentam maior comprimento em relação à largura e espessura. Entre seus exemplos, estão o fêmur e a ulna.  Ossos curtos: todas as dimensões (comprimento, largura e espessura) são equivalentes. Entre seus exemplos, estão o tarso e o carpo.  Ossos planos ou laminares: possuem fina espessura e comprimento e largura equivalentes. Como exemplo, podemos citar os ossos do crânio.  Ossos irregulares: não apresenta uma forma geométrica definida. Como exemplo, podemos citar as vértebras.  Ossos sesamoides: são pequenos e arredondados, seu principal exemplo é a patela. Esses diferentes tipos de ossos estão ligados uns aos outros por meio das articulações ósseas, que podem ser móveis, como as do joelho, ou fixas (não permitindo a movimentação), como as dos ossos do crânio. As articulações As articulações podem ser definidas como local de união entre dois ou mais ossos. Algumas articulações permitem a movimentação do nosso esqueleto, sendo fundamental frisar que nem todas realizam tal função. As articulações podem ser classificadas, de acordo com seu grau de movimentação, em três tipos básicos:
  19. 19. 19  Sinartroses: também chamadas de articulações imóveis.  Anfiartroses: caracterizam-se por serem ligeiramente móveis.  Diartroses: capazes de permitir grande movimentação. A articulação do joelho é complexa e permite que sejamos capazes de dobrar a perna. Exercícios sem acompanhamento podem causar danos a essa estrutura. As articulações podem também ser classificadas, de acordo com o material encontrado entre os ossos, em:  Articulações fibrosas: presença de tecido conjuntivo fibroso entre os ossos. Essas articulações apresentam mobilidade reduzida ou são imóveis. Existem dois tipos de articulações fibrosas: as suturas e as sindesmoses. As suturas são encontradas nos ossos do crânio, e a membrana de tecido conjuntivo observada entre esses é muito fina. As sindesmoses apresentam características similares às suturas, porém não são observadas no crânio.  Articulações cartilaginosas: presença de tecido cartilaginoso entre os ossos e da redução de mobilidade. Podemos classificar essas articulações em sincondroses, formadas por cartilagem hialina, e em sínfises, que apresentam cartilagem fibrosa. Um exemplo de articulação cartilaginosa é a presente entre as porções púbicas dos ossos do quadril.  Articulações sinoviais: presença de uma cápsula que delimita uma cavidade articular. Nessa cavidade é encontrado um líquido viscoso que recebe o nome de líquido sinovial, o qual é rico em ácido hialurônico. Esse ácido apresenta um importante efeito lubrificante. Esse tipo de articulação pode ser conferido na complexa articulação do joelho. Esqueleto axial e apendicular O esqueleto humano pode ser dividido em duas porções: axial e apendicular. No chamado esqueleto axial, temos o crânio, as vértebras, as costelas, o esterno e o osso hioide:  Crânio: formado por 28 ossos, é a porção responsável por garantir, principalmente, a proteção do encéfalo.  Vértebras: formam a chamada coluna vertebral, a qual é composta por 26 ossos (33 vértebras). A coluna garante a proteção da medula espinhal.  Costelas: formam, em seus 12 pares, a caixa torácica. Os sete pares superiores recebem o nome de costelas verdadeiras e articulam-se diretamente com o esterno. Os três pares sequentes articulam-se de maneira indireta e recebem o nome de falsas costelas. Vale destacar que a décima primeira e décima segunda costela são chamadas de flutuantes e não fazem articulação com o esterno.  Esterno: localizado na parte anterior do tórax.
  20. 20. 20  Osso hioide: não possui articulação e é encontrado entre a mandíbula e a laringe. Observe as estruturas que formam o esqueleto apendicular e o axial. O esqueleto apendicular, por sua vez, é formado pelos membros e pelas cinturas escapular e pélvica.  Membros: Os membros superiores são formados pelo úmero, que forma o braço, pela ulna e pelo rádio, que formam o antebraço. O punho e as mãos são formados, respectivamente, pelos carpo e metacarpos. Os dedos, por sua vez, são formados pelas falanges. Já os membros inferiores são formados pelo fêmur, que é o osso da coxa, pela a tíbia e pela fíbula, que formam a canela. O joelho é composto pela patela e nos pés encontramos os ossos do tarso, metatarso e falanges. Músculos do Corpo Humano O corpo humano é formado por centenas de músculos que auxiliam nos movimentos, estabilidade do esqueleto e preenchimento do corpo, uma vez que fazem ligação dos ossos com o sistema nervoso. Em outras palavras, os músculos são tecidos do corpo humano, responsáveis pela contração e distensão das células que originam os movimentos. A partir disso, a propriedade de contração dos músculos (contratilidade) ocorre por meio dos impulsos elétricos emitidos pelo sistema nervoso central através dos nervos, de modo que possibilita a entrada de sódio no músculo, a saída do potássio, a liberação do cálcio e o deslizamento das moléculas proteicas de miosina e actina, realizando, assim, o movimento de contração muscular. A Miologia é a ciência que estuda os músculos. Questão 1 Sabemos que o esqueleto de um adulto e o de uma criança apresentam algumas diferenças. A respeito do esqueleto humano nas diferentes fases da vida, marque a alternativa correta. a) O esqueleto de um adulto apresenta aproximadamente 150 ossos. b) Em uma criança, observa-se um número maior de ossos, que, posteriormente, serão absorvidos pelo corpo. c) No adulto, observa-se um número menor de ossos, pois, à medida que ocorre o desenvolvimento, muitos ossos unem-se. d) Em uma criança existe um número menor de ossos, pois, nessa fase, essas estruturas são constituídas por cartilagem. e) Em crianças e adultos encontramos o mesmo número de ossos. Questão 2 Os ossos são responsáveis, além da sustentação do corpo, pela produção de células sanguíneas, proteção de órgãos vitais e armazenamento de sais minerais. Esses órgãos são formados por tecido ósseo, um tipo de tecido a) epitelial. b) muscular. c) conjuntivo. d) nervoso. e) adiposo.
  21. 21. 21 Questão 3 De acordo com o seu formato, os ossos são comumente classificados em longos, curtos, planos, irregulares e sesamoides. Analisando as alternativas a seguir, marque aquela em que é citado um osso irregular. a) Tarso. b) Ulna. c) Patela. d) Carpo. e) Vértebras. Questão 4 O esqueleto humano pode ser dividido em axial e apendicular. Entre os ossos citados a seguir, marque o único encontrado no esqueleto apendicular. a) Crânio. b) Costelas. c) Esterno. d) Rádio. e) Vértebras. Questão 5 Analise as alternativas a seguir e marque aquela em que encontramos apenas ossos que fazem parte do tronco. a) Patela, ulna e clavícula. b) Ulna, fêmur e fíbula. c) Maxilar, vértebras e rádio. d) Esterno, costelas e vértebras. e) Clavícula, occipital e esterno. REFERÊNCIAS 1. https://brasilescola.uol.com.br/biologia/sistema-esqueletico.htm 2. https://www.todamateria.com.br/musculos-do-corpo-humano/ 3. https://escolakids.uol.com.br/ciencias/sistema-locomotor.htm Professor(es): Francisco José Vieira Caldas Aluno(a): Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Ano/Turma: Turno: Disciplina: Carga horária: 6º./600 Manhã História 8 horas/aula HABILIDADES CONTEÚDOS (EF06HI07) Identificar aspectos e formas de registro das sociedades antigas na África, no Oriente Médio e nas Américas, distinguindo alguns significados presentes na cultura material e na tradição oral dessas sociedades. África Política (EF06HI13) Conceituar “Império” no mundo antigo, com vistas à análise das diferentes formas de equilíbrio e desequilíbrio entre as partes envolvidas Reinos africanos: - Núbia e o Reino de Kush - Mali e Gana
  22. 22. 22 Conhecendo um pouco do continente africano População O continente africano possui quase 900 milhões de habitantes, cerca de 14% da população mundial - a maior taxa de crescimento demográfico: 2,3% ao ano, no período entre 2005 e 2010, de acordo com o Fundo de População das Nações Unidas (FNUAP) e registra taxas anuais de natalidade de 4,0% e de mortalidade em 2,0%. A distribuição da população pelo espaço do continente é muito irregular. O vale do Nilo, por exemplo, possui densidade demográfica de 500 habitantes por quilômetro quadrado, enquanto os desertos e as florestas são praticamente despovoados. Outros pontos de alta densidade são o Golfo da Guiné, as áreas férteis em torno do Lago Vitória e alguns trechos nos extremo. África Antiga Reinos e Impérios Africanos – Reino Núbia Você conhece a história dos ‘‘Faraós Negros? ’’ Conheça conosco a história da Núbia e do Reino de Kush. Quando se pensa em África Antiga, automaticamente, remete-se à civilização egípcia. No entanto, outros povos, reinos, impérios e civilizações destacaram- se na antiguidade. Iniciando a nossa série ‘‘Reinos e Impérios Africanos’’, estaremos trazendo hoje, a Núbia e, discutiremos a relevância histórica desta civilização localizada ao sul do Egito e no norte do Sudão, região estratégica e elo entre a África Central (subsaariana) e o Mediterrâneo (norte da África e oriente próximo). Ali habitava uma população negra com língua e origem étnica diferente dos egípcios. Os Núbios eram africanos na língua e na civilização. A civilização núbia surgiu por volta de 4.000 a.c, em meio ao escaldante Deserto do Saara e, assim como o Egito, é uma ‘‘dádiva do Nilo’’, bem como do trabalho de construção de diques e canais de irrigação destes povos para evitar inundações durante as cheias e garantir boas colheitas. Por volta de 2.000 a.c, houve a unificação das comunidades núbias que habitavam ao longo da margem do Nilo sob o poder de um rei; surgiu então o Reino de Kush (Cuxe), um dos primeiros reinos negros africanos, tendo sido Napata, a primeira capital. Napata foi um importante centro comercial e religioso. Por séculos, as riquezas do Reino de Kush foram levadas para o Egito: ébano, marfim, incenso, gado, ouro, escravizados. O ouro de Kush enriqueceu o Egito. O reino se expandiu e passou a ser uma ameaça e, por isso, os egípcios ocuparam o vizinho por volta de 1.500 a.c, tornando-o vice-reino. Este foi o período da egipcianização da Núbia: adotou-se a religião, o culto às divindades egípcias, os costumes funerários, a construção de pirâmides. Em Napata e Méroe, cidades kushitas, foram erguidas numerosas pirâmides . Por volta do ano 1.000 a.c. Kush libertou-se do domínio egípcio e emergiu como potência, quando o monarca núbio Piankhy ‘’Peye’’ derrotou os assírios que dominavam o Egito e unificou Egito e Kush, sendo aclamado ‘‘senhor dos dois reinos’’, iniciando o reinado dos ‘‘faraós negros’’ no Egito. A dinastia dos
  23. 23. 23 faraós negros perdurou por 52 anos, quando foram derrotados pelos assírios e Kush novamente invadido pelos egípcios.Os vestígios dos faraós kushitas foram apagados pelos egípcios, exemplo disso foi que no ano de 2003, arqueólogos da Universidade de Genebra encontraram no norte do Sudão uma cratera (fechada por aproximadamente 2 mil anos) contendo várias estátuas de ancestrais, lembranças dos faraós negros. Algumas estavam destruídas e enterradas, como forma de apagar o vestígio do domínio desta civilização no Egito. Após o domínio egípcio, a civilização kushita renasceu aos redores da cidade de Méroe, nova capital, estendendo-se por mais mil anos. Os meroítas construíram mais pirâmides do que os faraós egípcios; até o presente já foram contabilizadas mais de 230 pirâmides nos arredores de Méroe, 100 a mais do que no Egito. Desta forma, no Sudão, há mais pirâmides do que no Egito. Exercícios (responda no caderno) 1) Descreva sobre a organização política do continente africano, seguindo as seguintes orientações: a) Quais são os países atuais que você conhece? b) Você considera um continente rico ou pobre? c) Quais são as regiões mais férteis? Por quê? 2) Por que a Núbia era considerada uma dádiva do Nilo? 3) Qual foi a principal característica do Reino de Kush? 4) Como foi o fim do Reino de Núbia? O Império Mali O Império Mali foi um estado africano localizado no Noroeste da África, perto do Rio Níger, e que teve seu domínio durante os séculos XIII e XIV. Foi um Império dentre três consecutivos que dominaram a região, e dentre eles, o Império de Mali foi o mais extenso territorialmente comparado com os outros dois, Songhai e Gana. Seguindo uma cronologia podemos enumerar o Império de Songhai como o primeiro império que obteve domínio sob a região do rio Niger, seguido pelo Império de Gana que desapareceu por volta de 1076 quando foi imposto um governo de berberes e dos muçulmanos até que em 1240, o rei de Mali, Sundiata Keita, foi e os conquistou. Logo após essa decadência e essa conquista, ergueu- se o Império de Mali, que é considerado o maior o maior de todos os impérios medievais africanos. O REINO DE GANA O Reino de Gana foi fundada pelo povo soninquê. Esse povo começou a se organizar em comunidades agricultoras estáveis que se uniram, principalmente, por conta dos ataques de tribos nômades. Já no século IX, os soninquês tinham se tornando altamente organizados. Conquistaram outras tribos para formar um império poderoso. Chamaram de império Wagadu, mas outros povos o chamaram Gana porque “gana” era o título do rei. O reino de Gana foi a principal potência econômica e militar da África Ocidental, no século VII. O reino enriqueceu explorando o comércio de marfim e ouro.Por certo o Reino de Gana ficava na região oeste da África, na área que compreende hoje o Mali e o sul da Mauritânia, fazendo divisa com o imenso deserto do Saara. Desde já, percebemos a instigante história de um reino que prosperou mesmo não possuindo saídas para o mar e estando próximo a uma região considerada economicamente inviável. O reino de Gana não estava ligado ao país atualmente chamado República de Gana.
  24. 24. 24 Exercícios (responda no caderno) 1) Qual era a localização geográfica do Império de Mali? 2) Como se ergueu o Império de Mali? 3) Por que Gana foi a principal potência econômica e militar do século VII na África? 4) Que povo fundou o Reino de Gana? 5) Qual o significado do nome Gana? 6) O Reino de Gana hoje corresponde a que Região? REFERÊNCIAS: 1 -http://bit.ly/2WmIJXW 2. http://bit.ly/2XjSK4E 3. https://educacao.uol.com.br/disciplinas/geografia/africa--- geografia- humana-populacao-organizacao-social-economia- industria-e- transportes.htm?cmpid=copiaecola 4. https://www.infoescola.com/africa/imperio-mali/ 5. https://conhecimentocientifico.r7.com/reino-de-gana/
  25. 25. 25 Professor(es): Amando Silva Nascimento Cordeiro Aluno(a): Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Ano/Turma: Turno: Disciplina: Carga horária: 6º./600 Manhã Geografia 8 horas/aula HABILIDADES CONTEÚDOS - Analisar as modificações nos continentes e oceanos tanto pela intervenção humana, tanto pela ação da natureza. Formação da Terra – processo Geológico – Fisíco - Humano - Explicar como se compõem o interior e a superfície da Terra. As principais camadas da Terra 1ª Parte. A formação da Terra e os seres vivos Para alcançar o nível de evolução no qual encontra o planeta hoje, foi preciso milhões de anos para que esse se configurasse e pudesse oferecer condições para o desenvolvimento da vida. Segundo a classe de cientistas a Terra está datada de 4,5 a 5,0 bilhões de anos. Ao longo de sua formação o planeta já possuiu diferentes características em consistência e principalmente em temperatura, houve períodos com temperaturas extremamente elevadas, e supostamente o planeta passou por processo de glaciação. Em forma de retrospectiva, segue os principais eventos que marcaram a formação do planeta e de seus habitantes, os seres vivos. 1º evento: Formação da Terra há aproximadamente 4,5 bilhões de anos, nesse período o planeta era extremamente quente equivalente a uma imensa bola de fogo, não abrigando nem uma forma de vida. 2º evento: Passados milhões de anos após a formação do planeta, a Terra entrou em um processo de resfriamento gradativo, essa alteração originou uma estreita camada de rocha em toda a Terra. 3º evento: Com as mudanças ocorridas na temperatura do planeta, que foi se resfriando, foi expelida do interior da Terra uma imensa quantidade de gases e vapor de água. Esse processo fez com que os gases formassem a atmosfera e o vapor de água favoreceu o surgimento das primeiras precipitações, um longo tempo de chuva ocasionou a formação dos oceanos primitivos, que possuíam cerca de 20 cm de profundidade. 4º evento: A formação dos oceanos foi fundamental para o surgimento da vida no planeta, pois a origem da vida veio dos seres aquáticos. Dessa forma surgiram primeiramente nas plantas as bactérias e algas, além de microrganismos, isso há cerca de 3 bilhões e 500 milhões de anos. 5º evento: Essas primeiras formas de vida foram importantes para o surgimento de outros seres. Surgiram então, oriundos dos microrganismos, os invertebrados dentre eles medusas, trilobitas, caracóis e estrela-do-mar, além disso, desenvolveram plantas tais como as algas verdes, todos os seres vivos desse momento habitavam ambientes marinhos. 6º evento: Pouco tempo depois algumas espécies de plantas marinhas desenvolveram a capacidade de se adaptar fora do ambiente aquático migrando para áreas continentais, dando origem às primeiras plantas terrestres. 7º evento: Os animais terrestres tiveram sua origem a partir do momento que algumas espécies de peixes saíram da água dando origem aos anfíbios e posteriormente aos répteis. Houve um tempo no qual o planeta Terra ficou
  26. 26. 26 povoado por grandes répteis denominados de dinossauros, esse ficou caracterizado como o Período Jurássico. O período permiano deu origem às plantas com flores e os mamíferos. Os grandes répteis foram extintos há 70 milhões de anos. 8º evento: Há aproximadamente 65 milhões de anos teve início a formação das grandes cadeias de montanhas como o Himalaia e os Alpes. Os animais como os mamíferos e as aves proliferaram por todo o planeta, a atmosfera já possuía as mesmas características atuais. 9º evento: Há aproximadamente 4 milhões de anos surgiram os ancestrais dos seres humanos, o planeta a partir de então entrou em períodos de muito frio ocasionados pelo crescimento das geleiras, no entanto, há 11 mil anos as geleiras se fixaram nas zonas polares. Uma das primeiras formas de vida, os Trilobitas 2ª Parte. Planeta Terra Para estudarmos o planeta Terra, é necessário fazer referências à galáxia na qual estamos inseridos: a Via Láctea. Essa referência é necessária para entendermos a disposição dos planetas, suas órbitas, semelhanças, diferenças e outros assuntos que nos ajudam a entender o que acontece dentro e fora da Terra. Nosso planeta é um dos oito que estão no Sistema Solar orbitando em torno de uma estrela central: o Sol. Essa órbita permite o desenvolvimento da vida devido à temperatura que chega até nós, o que chamamos de radiação solar. Formação e características do planeta Terra Estima-se que nosso planeta tenha sido formado há, mais ou menos, 4,6 bilhões de anos. De lá pra cá, a Terra passou por constantes mudanças, algumas nítidas, outras bem longas e que os seres humanos não percebem. Tais mudanças podem ocorrer de fatores internos, como a energia do núcleo, ou fatores externos, como chuvas, processos erosivos, ação humana. A formação do Sistema Solar foi resultado de um colapso entre grandes estrelas, o que gerou uma grande junção de energia. Essa energia, posteriormente, formou os componentes do sistema, como o Sol e demais planetas. A Terra, há 4,6 bilhões de anos, era uma massa de matéria magmática que, ao longo de milhões de anos, resfriou-se. Esse resfriamento deu origem a uma camada rochosa, a camada litosférica. Esse período é chamado de Era Pré-cambriana. Ao longo desses bilhões de anos, várias mutações aconteceram no planeta, muitas violentas, como os terremotos e maremotos, também conhecidos por abalos sísmicos. Esses abalos ocorrem de dentro para fora, nas camadas internas da Terra, alterando de forma significativa a superfície terrestre. Outras mudanças menos violentas foram graduais, como a formação da camada de gases que envolvem o planeta, a atmosfera. Essa camada protege-nos da forte radiação solar que atinge a Terra, permitindo que haja vida. No entanto, no início dos tempos, há bilhões de anos, a Terra era um lugar inabitável, com erupções vulcânicas constantes, com altas temperaturas e bastante perigoso. Os movimentos do planeta, como a rotação (em torno de si) e a translação (ao redor do Sol), possibilitaram uma forma esférica da Terra,
  27. 27. 27 que é achatada nos polos. Essa forma recebe o nome de geoide. Seu interior é algo inóspito, e, até pouco tempo atrás, desconhecido. Com o desenvolvimento da tecnologia, a medição dos abalos sísmicos tornou possível conhecer o interior do planeta. As ondas sísmicas provocadas por esses abalos atravessam grandes regiões, podendo ser rastreadas e fornecer informações valiosas sobre a estrutura interna da Terra. Seu interior ainda possui a camada magmática de bilhões de anos atrás. A cada 33 m de profundidade, estima-se que a temperatura suba 1 º C. Na superfície terrestre, camada em que vivemos, podemos encontrar diversos minerais utilizados no cotidiano. A crosta, como é conhecida a superfície, recobre todo o planeta, seja nos continentes (crosta continental), seja nos oceanos (crosta oceânica). No fundo dos mares e oceanos existe o assoalho oceânico, local em que compostos de silício e magnésio (sima) podem ser encontrados com frequência. Nos continentes, silício e alumínio (sial) dão consistência a quase toda essa superfície. Camadas internas do planeta Terra Por dentro, nosso planeta tem uma estrutura feita em camadas, cada uma com várias características específicas. Pelos estudos realizados até hoje, podemos classificá-las, de forma geral, em três principais: crosta (oceânica e continental), manto (superior e inferior) e núcleo (interno e externo). Podemos comparar essa estrutura com a de um abacate: a casca da fruta sendo a crosta, a poupa sendo o manto, e o caroço sendo o núcleo. A crosta, a casca externa do planeta, é a camada superficial, podendo ser chamada de litosfera. É nessa camada que estamos, que se localizam relevos, oceanos, mares, rios, biosfera e outros. Para os seres humanos, é a camada em que há o desenvolvimento da vida. Para ter-se uma ideia, a espessura da crosta pode variar de 5 km a 70 km. Mesmo com esse tamanho, ela é só a “casca” do planeta, o que revela a imensidão dele. A crosta oceânica, como o nome diz, é a parte que está abaixo do mar, tendo de 5 km a 15 km de espessura. É menos espessa do que a crosta continental. Ela pode ter uma espessura de 30 km a 70 km, sendo a parte do planeta que forma os continentes. Já o manto está situado a uma profundidade que pode variar de 70 km a 2900 km. Nessa grande área, está localizado o magma, uma camada viscosa que envolve o núcleo e é responsável pela movimentação das placas tectônicas, situadas na litosfera. O manto superior está abaixo da litosfera, numa profundidade de até, aproximadamente, 670 km. Nele encontramos a astenosfera, uma área de característica viscosa que permite a movimentação da crosta ao longo de milhares de anos, modificando o relevo terrestre. No manto inferior, localizado a uma profundidade de 670 km a 2900 km, encontramos a mesosfera, parte sólida dessa estrutura que chega próximo ao núcleo. Ele é sólido devido à pressão exercida pelo peso da Terra. O núcleo é a camada mais profunda do planeta, chegando a 6700 km. O núcleo interno é sólido, com vários compostos minerais, entre eles níquel e ferro. Essa camada é responsável pelo campo magnético que existe ao redor do planeta. Já o núcleo externo é líquido, tendo uma espessura de, aproximadamente, 1600 km. A temperatura nessa região pode chegar a 6500º C. Estrutura externa do planeta Terra A superfície terrestre é a camada externa do planeta. Nela há o encontro de três camadas: a hidrosfera (o conjunto de águas), a biosfera (a vida, os biomas) e a litosfera (as rochas e os minerais). Além disso, há na superfície terrestre a atmosfera, o conjunto de gases que permite a respiração e protege o planeta dos raios solares, para que eles não cheguem com tanta intensidade. É basicamente formada por oxigênio, nitrogênio e água, mas contém outros elementos químicos. A hidrosfera é de onde o ser humano retira recursos para sua sobrevivência, como água, alimento (peixes e crustáceos), recursos minerais marinhos (petróleo), além de usar os oceanos, mares e rios para o transporte de pessoas e/ou cargas. A biosfera e a superfície terrestre são conceitos que se assemelham em alguns momentos, pois fazem referência à existência de vida na Terra. No entanto, a superfície terrestre abrange mais elementos, como a
  28. 28. 28 hidrosfera. Na biosfera, nós temos os elementos orgânicos e inorgânicos e os seres vivos, que auxiliam na prosperidade da vida do planeta. Na litosfera, temos a formação de continentes e ilhas, as terras emersas. É uma das poucas áreas do mundo conhecidas de forma direta pelo ser humano. 3ª Parte. As camadas da Terra A Terra possui a sua estrutura interna dividida em três camadas, descritas a seguir. Litosfera ou crosta terrestre Camada externa e sólida que circunda a Terra. É constituída por rochas e solo de níveis variados e composta por grande quantidade de minerais. A litosfera possui espessura de aproximadamente 72 km abaixo dos continentes, que recebe o nome de crosta continental, e espessura de aproximadamente 8 km abaixo dos oceanos, que recebe o nome de crosta oceânica. As rochas que constituem a litosfera podem ser:  Rochas magmáticas ou rochas ígneas: São formadas pelo magma localizado abaixo das rochas que se solidificam.  Rochas sedimentares: Formadas pela falta de detritos provocados por ações erosivas.  Rochas metamórficas: Formadas por rochas magmáticas e sedimentares que sofreram alterações. Manto Camada localizada logo abaixo da crosta terrestre e estende-se até quase a metade do raio da Terra. É formada por vários tipos de rochas que, devido às altas temperaturas, encontram-se no estado pastoso e recebem o nome de magma. Núcleo É a camada mais interna do planeta e representa cerca de 1/3 de toda a massa da Terra. Possui temperaturas altíssimas e acredita-se que seja formado por metais como ferro e níquel, entre outros elementos. Atividades 1º. De acordo com os cientistas o planeta Terra sofreu várias mudanças, para se chegar ao nível que se encontra hoje, sendo assim os pesquisadores estimulam uma data de surgimento do planeta. Marque a opção correta abaixo. A) ( ) 4,5 a 5,0 bilhões de anos. B) ( ) 3,5 a 4,0 bilhões de anos. C) ( ) 2,5 a 3,0 bilhões de anos.
  29. 29. 29 2º. Ao longo de sua formação o planeta já possuiu diferentes características em consistência e principalmente em temperatura, houve períodos com temperaturas extremamente elevadas, e supostamente o planeta passou por processo de glaciação. Sendo assim de acordo com as divisões dessas etapas de mudanças em eventos como era formado a Terra em seu primeiro momento? Marque a opção correta abaixo. A) ( ) Era uma imensa bola de fogo. B) ( ) Era uma imensa bola de luz. C ) ( ) Era uma imensa bola de gelo. D) ( ) Era uma imensa estrela cadente. 3º. A formação dos oceanos foi fundamental para o surgimento da vida no planeta, pois a origem da vida veio dos seres aquáticos. Isso há cerca de bilhões de anos. Marque abaixo a data estipulada pelos cientistas. A) ( ) 2 bilhões. B) ( ) 3 bilhões. C) ( ) 3 bilhões e 500 milhões. 4º. O planeta Terra gira em torno de uma estrela central, qual seria? 5º. Existem fatores internos e externos que fizeram com o planeta Terra estivessem em sua formação constantes mudanças, qual seriam esses fatores? Cite alguns. 6º. Complete pesquisando de acordo com o texto. A Terra, há 4,6 bilhões de anos, era uma massa de matéria magmática que, ao longo de milhões de anos, resfriou-se. Esse resfriamento deu origem a uma camada rochosa, a camada ___________. Esse período é chamado de Era _____________. 7º. Por que a Terra tem sua forma de Geoide? 8º. A terra é dividida em suas camadas em 3 partes, quais seriam essas partes? 9º. De acordo com a figura abaixo coloque os nomes das divisões da camada da Terra em seus devidos lugares. 10º. De acordo com o texto abaixo complete com as seguintes palavras nos parágrafos correspondentes. (Hidrosfera - Biosfera – Litosfera). Estrutura externa do planeta Terra A superfície terrestre é a camada externa do planeta. Nela há o encontro de três camadas: a hidrosfera (o conjunto de águas), a biosfera (a vida, os biomas) e a litosfera (as rochas e os minerais). Além disso, há na superfície terrestre a atmosfera, o conjunto de gases que permite a respiração e protege o planeta dos raios solares, para que eles não cheguem com tanta intensidade. É basicamente formada por oxigênio, nitrogênio e água, mas contém outros elementos químicos. A ____________ é de onde o ser humano retira recursos para sua sobrevivência, como água, alimento (peixes e crustáceos), recursos minerais marinhos (petróleo), além de usar os oceanos, mares e rios para o transporte de pessoas e/ou cargas.
  30. 30. 30 A ____________ e a superfície terrestre são conceitos que se assemelham em alguns momentos, pois fazem referência à existência de vida na Terra. No entanto, a superfície terrestre abrange mais elementos, como a hidrosfera. Na biosfera, nós temos os elementos orgânicos e inorgânicos e os seres vivos, que auxiliam na prosperidade da vida do planeta. Na ___________, temos a formação de continentes e ilhas, as terras emersas. É uma das poucas áreas do mundo conhecidas de forma direta pelo ser humano. REFERÊNCIAS https://www.sogeografia.com.br/Conteudos/GeografiaFisica/camadasterra/ https://mundoeducacao.uol.com.br/geografia/planeta-terra.htm Professor(es): Núbia Beatriz Gomes Ferreira Fontes Aluno(a): Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Ano/Turma: Turno: Disciplina: Carga horária: 6º./600 Manhã Artes 4 horas/aula HABILIDADES CONTEÚDOS EF69AR20- Explorar e analisar elementos constitutivos da Música (altura, Ritmo, etc.) por meio de Recursos tecnológicos (games, plataformas digitais e composição, criação, execução e apreciação musical Parâmetros do Som O que é Notação Musical Notação musical é um sistema de representação visual da Música é um conjunto de sinais gráficos que representam uma organização de sons, permitindo que o intérprete execute a ideia do compositor ou arranjador. Vamos conhecer uma notação musical, conhecida também como sinais musicais ou figuras musicais;
  31. 31. 31 Conhecido como Pentagrama é cada linha do mesmo tamanho e que quando há a necessidade de se fazer a representação de sons mais agudos ou mais graves pode incluir as chamadas “linhas suplementares superiores” (que ficam na parte de cima do pentagrama) e “linhas suplementares inferiores” (que ficam na parte inferior da pauta). Veja na imagem abaixo: Figuras de Tempo Essas bolinhas com hastes são as figuras de tempo, ou seja música em ação, são elas; Semibreve/ mínima/ semínima/ colcheia/ semicolcheia/ fusa/ semifusa. Agora veja seus símbolos: Figuras de Pausa Figura de pausa é o silêncio da música, que são consideradas figuras importantes na música, pois configuram um equilíbrio dinâmico.
  32. 32. 32 NOTA Nota é qualquer elemento básico de notação musical, que representa um único som e suas características básicas (parâmetros do som): DURAÇÃO e ALTURA. Veja: Os sistemas de notação também permitem representar diversas outras características, tais como; variações de intensidade, expressão ou técnicas de execução instrumental. Altura Para representar a altura dos sons musicais usamos as NOTAS MUSICAIS. O nosso sistema musical tem 7 (SETE) notas com as seguinte sequência: DO – RÉ – MI – FÁ – SOL – LÁ - SI Exercícios: 1. O que é Nota Musical? 2. Onde ficam as linhas suplementares inferiores? 3. Quais são as figuras do tempo? 4. O que é figura de Pausa? 5. Quais são os sistemas de Notação? 6. Quais são as Notas Músicas? 7. O que você entende por música? Escreva com suas palavras. 8. Você acha que o silêncio absoluto existe? Por quê? 9. Feche os olhos por alguns segundos” abra bem os ouvidos” preste atenção à tudo o que você ouve, depois de olhos abertos, relacione os sons que você escutou. 10. De todos os sons que você já ouviu, destaque o mais agudo é o mais grave. REFERÊNCIAS: Fonte:http://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lista_de_instrumentos_de_percuss%C3 %A3o Professor(es): Sandra Celino Aluno(a): Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Ano/Turma: Turno: Disciplina: Carga horária: 6º./600 Manhã Educação Física 4 horas/aula HABILIDADES CONTEÚDOS EF67EF09- Construir, coletivamente, procedimentos e normas de convívio que viabilizem a participação de todos na prática de exercícios físicos, com o objetivo de promover a saúde. Valências Físicas
  33. 33. 33 Valências Físicas Valências físicas, também chamadas de qualidades físicas, capacidades motoras, capacidades físicas entre outras denominações, são aptidões potenciais físicas de uma pessoa, definindo os pressupostos dos movimentos desde os mais simples aos mais complexos. Conceituadas como todo atributo físico treinável num organismo humano. Em outras palavras, são todas as qualidades físicas motoras passíveis de treinamento, comumente classificadas em diversos tipos: força, resistência, velocidade, agilidade, coordenação, flexibilidade, mobilidade e equilíbrio. As valências físicas são determinadas geneticamente, todos os seres humanos nascem aptos a desenvolver estas capacidades (por isso aptidões em potencial), algumas com maior potencial que outras para os limites desse desenvolvimento. Portanto, todos nascem com uma capacidade de gerar força, resistência, por exemplo. Mas as habilidades motoras são movimentos aprendidos que dependem do treinamento, ninguém nasce sabendo jogar vôlei ou basquete. São divididas em dois grupos: Capacidades condicionais Capacidades coordenativas As capacidades físicas condicionais são a força, flexibilidade, velocidade e resistência e têm aspectos fisiológicos fundamentalmente dentro do metabolismo energético, determinadas pelos processos que conduzem à obtenção e transformação de energia. Capacidades coordenativas são capacidades determinadas, essencialmente, por componentes onde predominam os processos de condução nervosa, isto é, elas possuem a capacidade de organizar e regular o movimento, constituindo-se, portanto, na base para o aprendizado, execução e domínio dos gestos técnicos. Aquilo que se denomina técnica no esporte apoia-se e é determinado, preponderantemente, pelas capacidades coordenativas. Estas podem ser classificadas de diversas formas, mas para facilitar nosso entendimento vamos nos prender nas mais conhecidas que são as capacidades de equilíbrio, ritmo e coordenação motora. Capacidades Físicas Condicionais ✔ Resistência Geral: É um dos componentes básicos do rendimento desportivo, podemos definir como a capacidade que permite: Resistir psíquica e fisicamente à instalação da fadiga, diminuindo assim o risco de lesões, já que muitas estão associadas à fadiga, recuperar rapidamente dos efeitos do treino ou competição, realizar esforços de intensidade diversa, sob fadiga, suportar o ritmo de jogo até ao final, mantendo um nível de execução técnica elevado durante todo o jogo. ✔ Resistência Aeróbia: É a capacidade do indivíduo em sustentar um exercício que proporcione um ajuste cardiorrespiratório e hemodinâmico global ao esforço, realizado com intensidade e duração aproximadamente longas, onde a energia necessária para a realização desse exercício provém, principalmente, do metabolismo oxidativo – o sistema oxidativo impõe considerável demanda sobre a capacidade do organismo de liberar oxigênio aos músculos ativos. A maratona (corrida de 42km) é a prova máxima desta valência física. A melhoria da resistência aeróbia provoca os seguintes resultados nos atletas: • aumento do volume do coração; • aumento do número de glóbulos vermelhos e da taxa de oxigênio transportado pelo sangue; • uma capilarização melhorada nos tecidos resultando numa melhor difusão de oxigênio; • aperfeiçoamento dos mecanismos fisiológicos de defesa orgânica;
  34. 34. 34 • redução da massa corporal; melhora da capacidade de absorção de oxigênio; • redução da frequência cardíaca no repouso e no esforço; • diminuição do tempo de recuperação; • pré-disposição para um ótimo rendimento no treinamento de resistência anaeróbia; • aumento na capacidade dos atletas para superar uma maior duração nas sessões de treinamento. ✔ Resistência Anaeróbia: A qualidade física que permite um atleta a sustentar o maior tempo possível uma atividade física numa situação de débito de oxigênio. É a capacidade de realizar um trabalho de intensidade máxima ou submáxima com insuficiente quantidade de oxigênio, durante um período de tempo inferior a três minutos. O desenvolvimento da resistência anaeróbia em atletas de alto nível possibilita o prolongamento dos esforços máximo mantendo a velocidade e o ritmo do movimento, mesmo com o crescente débito de oxigênio, da consequente fadiga muscular e o e o aparecimento de uma Solicitação mental progressiva. As provas de 50 e 100m rasos são exemplos dessa valência física. A melhoria da resistência anaeróbia está correlacionada aos seguintes efeitos e características nos atletas: ● aumento das reservas alcalinas do sangue; aumento da massa corporal; ● melhoria da capacidade psicológica; ● aperfeiçoamento dos mecanismos fisiológicos de compensação; ● melhores possibilidades para os atletas apresentarem variações de ritmos durante as performances. Resistência Muscular Local (RML): É a qualidade física que permite o atleta realizar no maior tempo possível a repetição de um determinado movimento com a mesma eficiência. Sendo a capacidade do músculo em trabalhar contra uma resistência moderada durante longos períodos de tempo. Ela propicia uma adaptação anatômica primária nas estruturas musculares, visando o trabalho de força que virá posteriormente. O treinamento da resistência muscular localizada (RML) está condicionada por variáveis fisiológicas e psicológicas como: • as condições favoráveis de circulação sanguínea local; • uma grande concentração de mioglobina nos músculos locais o que permite o maior armazenamento de sangue a nível muscular; • a capacidade de consumo de oxigênio durante o esforço e a capacidade psicológica de resistir a uma repetição de esforço no mesmo grupo muscular. O desenvolvimento da RML apresenta alguns efeitos favoráveis: • capacidade para execução de um número elevado de repetições dos gestos específicos desportivos; • melhor elasticidade dos vasos sanguíneos; • melhor capilarização dos músculos treinados; • melhor utilização de energia; • acumulação mais lenta de metabólitos nos músculos; • maiores possibilidades para um trabalho posterior de desenvolvimento de qualquer tipo de força. 1– Como também podem ser chamadas as Valências Físicas? ________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________ 2– Como são divididas as Valências Físicas? ________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________ 3– Quais são as Valências Físicas? _____________________________________________________________
  35. 35. 35 _____________________________________________________________ 4– Quais são as capacidades condicionais? _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ 5– Quais são as capacidades coordenativas? ______________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________ 6– Qual a diferença das capacidades coordenativas e capacidades condicionais? _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ 7- O que é Resistência geral? _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ 8- O que é Rml? _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ 9- O que é Resistência Anaeróbia? _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ 10- O que é Resistência Aeróbia? _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ 11- Qual a diferença entre resistência Aeróbia e Anaeróbia? _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ 12 - Cite 3 efeitos favoráveis do RML? _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ 13- Cite 3 efeitos positivos da Resistência Anaeróbia? _____________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________ REFERÊNCIAS Site: cliqueapostilas.com/EducacaoFisica
  36. 36. 36 Professor(es): Luziane da Costa Silva Aluno(a): Período de Complementação: De 18/05/2020 a 29/05/2020 Ano/Turma: Turno: Disciplina: Carga horária: 6º./600 Manhã Inglês 4 horas/aula HABILIDADES CONTEÚDOS Entrevistar os colegas para saber o nome, idade e a profissão que seus responsáveis exercem. Profissões (EF06LI09) Localizar informações específicas em texto. Compreensão geral e específica: leitura rápida (skimming, scanning) Reconhecer os pronomes pessoais e observar certos aspectos da língua de uso relacionado aos pronomes. Pronomes pessoais Artigo Indefinido Cores  Actor: ator  Actress: atriz  Chef: chefe de cozinha  Doctor: doutor(a)  Mechanic: mecânico  Police officer: policial  Student: estudante  Teacher: professor(a)  Vet: veterinário  Engineer: engenheiro  Nurse: enfermeiro (a)  Reporter: repórter  Computer programmer: programador  Farmer: fazendeiro(a)  Lawyer: advogado(a)  Singer: cantor(a)  Soccer player: jogador(a) de futebol  Pilot: piloto  Secretary: secretária  Dentist: dentista  Painter: pintor(a)
  37. 37. 37 Exercises 1) Leia a tirinha abaixo e marque a opção correta: a) Que termo da tirinha se refere `a carteira de identidade? ( ) I.D. ( ) Face. b) No teceiro quadrinho, a que palavra your está se referindo? ( ) Ao rosto do cachorro. ( ) Ao rosto do segurança. 2) Complete os espaços com A ou AN: a) She is_________nurse.(Ela é * enfermeira.) b) My brother is_________doctor.(Meu irmão é * médico.) c) Paul is_______intelligent boy.(Paul é * menino inteligente.) d) I am not_________soccer player.(Eu não sou * jogador de futebol.) e) Is she_______English teacher?(Ela é * professora?) 3) Encontre no diagrama abaixo cinco profissões, em Inglês, e escreva o nome de cada uma delas: O C C U P A T I O N S P L M J K D P S T U I Y T E A C H E R I A L M K F V B G T N G N P C O C R P I L O T I G A E H E L X K O L I O E M A N W S I Q S W S E R H N J U T G D O C T O R C V F R _________________________ _________________________ _________________________ _________________________ _________________________ 4) Complete os diálogos com as expressões abaixo: 5) De acordo com o uso do artigo indefinido marque a frase correta: (A) She is an nurse. (Ela é uma enfermeira.) (B) Paul is an engineer. (Paul é um engenheiro.) (C) My father is an doctor. (Meu pai é um medico.) (D) I have an black dog. (Eu tenho um cachorro preto.) I’m fine, thanks. * Hello, Sally.
  38. 38. 38 6) Escreva o nome das profissões embaixo de cada figura: 7) Desenrole as letras e escreva o nome das cores em Inglês: a) DRE:____________ f) LUEB:_______________ b) RWBON:____________ g) HITEW:______________ c) RNEGE:_____________ h) LACKB:______________ d) WLEYLO:____________ i) AYGR:_______________ e) NAREOG:______________ j) UPRLEP:_____________ 8) Observe as figuras abaixo e complete as frases com os pronomes he, she, it, ou they: 9) Leia a tirinha abaixo e marque a opção correta: a) Qual é o período do dia? ( ) Morning. ( ) Evening. b) O que “Good night, Snoopy...” indica? ( ) Charlie Brown is saying hello to Snoopy. ( ) Charlie Brown is saying goodbye to Snoopy. 10) Escreva para cada nome abaixo os pronomes: he, she, it, we ou they: a) an apple:_______________________ b) Mary:__________________________ c) José and I:______________________ d) Arthur:_________________________ actor / actress - chef - doctor - mechanic - police officer - student - teacher - vet
  39. 39. 39 e) The dogs:________________________ f) Susan:__________________________ 11) Reescreva as frases substituindo a palavra destacada por he, we,she, it ou they: a) Susan is a reporter. ___________________________________________________________ b) Frank isn’t a good student. ___________________________________________________________ c) Paul and Peter are dentists. ___________________________________________________________ d) You and I are doctors. ___________________________________________________________ e) That car is red. ___________________________________________________________ f) Is George a police officer? ___________________________________________________________ g) Ronaldo is a soccer player. ___________________________________________________________ h) Susan is a nurse. ___________________________________________________________ 12) Para cada nome ou figura escreva he ou she: 13) Pinte a figura abaixo:
  40. 40. 40 14) Use a ou an: a)__________flower f)___________boy b)__________orange g)___________English teacher c)__________apple h)___________aunt d)__________dog i)____________doctor e)__________girl j)____________nurse REFERÊNCIAS *Time to Share 6º ano Editora Saraiva – pág. 158 *Way to English 6º ano Editora Ática - págs. 22, 23, 47, 56, *It’s a New Way 6º ano Editora New Way – ps. 22, 45

