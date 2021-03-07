-
Be the first to like this
Published on
The Miller-Keane Encyclopedia & Dictionary of Medicine⭐ Nursing⭐ & Allied Health is highly regarded for its accuracy⭐ the clinical usefulness of its entries⭐ and its multidisciplinary approach that encompasses current topics across the entire spectrum of health care. Trademark features include comprehensive encyclopedic entries⭐ portable size⭐ soft cover⭐ printed thumb tabs⭐ unique "Windows" essays⭐ and a color A&P atlas. Organized by major terms with related terms defined as subentries⭐ Miller-Keane's organization provides easy access to information on a variety of closely related topics in one location. Encyclopedic entries are included for significant topics⭐ such as diseases⭐ disorders⭐ or conditions. These encyclopedic entries include the definition along with a concise overview of the most important information related to Symptoms⭐ Treatment⭐ Patient Care⭐ Prevention⭐ etc. Miller-Keane also includes an extensive list of appendices. Dorland's spellchecker software and a companion Evolve website supplement this edition making it a powerful tool to building and using a medical vocabulary for all health professionals.Includes more than 40⭐000 terms.Entries are either main entries or subentries. Subentries are compound terms that are based on the main entry⭐ (i.e. myocardial is a main entry; myocardial infarction would be a subentry).Windows boxes throughout feature distinguished leaders in the health sciences who expand on the entries.Pronunciation guides enhance verbal communication skills.Tables provide at-a-glance information on a variety of subjects such as insurance-related terms⭐ abbreviations used in health care reform⭐ and many other topics.The vocabulary of the Unified Nursing Language System (UNLS)⭐ including NANDA⭐ NIC⭐ NOC⭐ and the Omaha system provides a quick reference for standardized nursing languages.14 Appendices present important info in a concise⭐ easy-to-use format.Approximately 3⭐900 new terms provide extensive coverage for all areas of nursing⭐ medicine⭐ and allied health.Smaller trim size (5 ½ x 8 ½) and soft cover enhance portability and ease of use.New NANDA information has been incorporated throughout.New hot topics⭐ such as HIPPA and SARS⭐ added.An updated 32-page full color atlas of human anatomy and an expanded 8-page full color atlas of common disorders provide detailed visual references.Medical spellchecker CD-ROM⭐ packaged with each copy of the text⭐ includes more than 275⭐000 medical⭐ nursing⭐ and health professions terms. This has been updated for compatibility with the most recent operating systems in use.Appendix 14-3 has been updated to include new interventions from the most current NIC and definitions for each intervention are now included
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment