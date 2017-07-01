Universidad Fermín Toro Vicerrectorado Académico Escuela de Ingeniería Cabudare Alumna Angelica Parra 25648969 SAIA-B Cabu...
Que elementos componen una Pequeña y Mediana Empresa Factores Pasivos Factores Activos Organización Trabajo Recursos Mater...
Conclusión Todas las pequeñas empresas son entidades independientes creadas para ser rentables, la misma cuenta con un det...
Proceso innovador en la pequeña industria

El proceso innovador en la pequeña industria

  1. 1. Universidad Fermín Toro Vicerrectorado Académico Escuela de Ingeniería Cabudare Alumna Angelica Parra 25648969 SAIA-B Cabudare; 30 de Junio de 2017
  2. 2. Que elementos componen una Pequeña y Mediana Empresa Factores Pasivos Factores Activos Organización Trabajo Recursos Materiales Capital Es aquella unidad económica con la oportunidad de desarrollar su competitividad en busca a la mejora de su organización y procesos, así como de mejorar sus habilidades empresariales. Es independiente, rentable, la venta anual en valores no excede un determinado tope y el numero de personas que la conforma no excede un determinado limite. Mediana EmpresaPequeña Empresa Componentes Conformada por
  3. 3. Conclusión Todas las pequeñas empresas son entidades independientes creadas para ser rentables, la misma cuenta con un determinado limite de personas ; la componen el capital, los recursos, materiales y el trabajo. Por otro lado la mediana empresa es una entidad económica que busca mejorar su organización, procesos y habilidades empresariales, la misma esta compuesta por la organización esta se refiere a la forma jerárquica y departamental de una empresa, los factores activos es todo aquello que participa en el desarrollo de la empresa mientras que los factores pasivos son todos los elementos usados por los activos y que ayuda a obtener los objetivos de la empresa como la tecnología, la materia prima utilizada, etc. Las Pymes son pequeñas y medianas empresas que tienen muchos elementos en común pero que a su vez conservan diferente significativas. Por lo general las medianas empresas provienen de las pequeñas empresas que han superado su capacidad de crecimiento, elevando su nivel con un respectivo crecimiento interno pero con un poco mas de complejidad administrativa. Es importante destacar que el éxito de la pequeña y mediana empresa tiene mucho que ver con el dinamismo con respecto a las variaciones económicas y su capacidad de mantenerse en el mercado eficientemente.

