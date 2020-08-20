PERFIL DE LEVAS ANGÉLICA MARQUEZ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PERFIL DE LEVAS ANGELICA M. MARQUEZ ING. MANTENIMIENTO MECANICO MECANISMOS
LEVAS  Es un elemento común de un mecanismo que impulsa un componente aparejado conocido como seguidor. Transforma un mov...
TIPOS DE LEVAS  LEVA CILINDRICA RANURADA Leva de tipo axial con forma cilíndrica y una o más ranuras labradas sobre el ci...
CLASIFICACION DE LAS LEVAS Y PALPADORES  CLASIFICACION DE LAS LEVAS SEGÚN LA FORMA DE ESTAS a) De rotación o de disco. b)...
 CLASIFICACION SEGÚN LA GEOMETRIA DEL EXTREMO DEL PALPADOR a) Palpador de rodillo. b) Palpador puntual c) P. plano o de c...
 SEGÚN EL MOVIMIENTO DEL PALPADOR 1. Palpador con movimiento de translación: a) Excéntrico b) Axial ƒ 2. Palpador con mov...
 SEGÚN EL PLANO MOVIMIENTO LEVA Y DEL PALPADOR 1. Mecanismo leva-palpador plano: Los movimientos de la leva y del palpado...
 LEVA CILINDRICA DE CARA Leva de tipo axial con forma de un cilindro al que se le ha practicado una sección oblicua respe...
 LEVA DE TRASLADO O TRASLACION El contorno o forma de la leva de traslación se determina por el movimiento especifico del...
 LEVA DE DISCO En el caso de las levas de disco, el cuerpo de estas tienen la forma de un disco con el contorno de la lev...
 LEVAS DE RODILLAS Esta leva roza contra un rodillo que gira disminuyendo el rozamiento con la leva.
TIPOS DE SEGUIDORES  MOVIMIENTO DEL SEGUIDOR  Seguidores de Traslación: Están restringidos a movimientos en línea recta....
 POSICION DEL SEGUIDOR  Seguidor en Línea: Tiene un movimiento en línea recta, de modo que la línea de traslación se ext...
 POR FORMA DEL SEGUIDOR  Seguidor de Cuña: Consiste en un seguidor formado por un punto, que se arrastra sobre el borde ...
 Seguidor de Cara Plana: Consiste en un seguidor formado por una superficie grande y plana de contacto con la leva. Este ...
FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LA LEVA  Para su correcto funcionamiento, este mecanismo necesita, al menos: árbol, soporte, leva y seg...
 La leva es siempre la que recibe el movimiento giratorio a través del eje o del árbol en el que está montada. Su perfil ...
DIAGRAMAS DE DESPLAZAMIENTO El movimiento del palpador o rodillo, al recorrer una trayectoria obligada, es prefijado por e...
En el diagrama de desplazamientos, se representan el desplazamiento angular o lineal del palpador (eje de ordenadas) en fu...
Durante un ciclo completo de la leva se distinguen cuatro diferentes fases:  Accionamiento: El desplazamiento del seguido...
 Si denotamos por H(A) la posición del seguidor H(A)=f(A)+cte  La velocidad del seguidor se obtendrá derivando respecto ...
MOVIMIENTO UNIFORME  Si se pretende que la elevación del palpador provocada por el giro α1 de la leva, se efectúe con mov...
MOVIMIENTO UNIFORMEMENTE ACELERADO  La curva que produce un movimiento parabólico del palpador, y que lo caracteriza por ...
MOVIMIENTO ARMONICO  Para conseguir un movimiento armónico simple del palpador, se hará la siguiente construcción de perf...
MOVIMIENTO CICLOIDAL  Se puede conseguir un movimiento cicloidal del palpador generando una trayectoria similar a la desc...
DISEÑO GRAFICO DE LEVAS El diseño gráfico de levas, es un método que está quedando en desuso pero, por otra parte, es muy ...
Para acometer el diseño de la leva se divide, en el diagrama de desplazamiento, el ciclo de la leva en tantos intervalos c...
DISEÑO ANALITICO DE LEVAS  Cuando se habla de diseño analítico de levas, se hace referencia a un proceso analítico por me...
 F(A)= es la función de desplazamiento elegida  Ro= es el radio del circulo base Teniendo en cuenta que C y A difieren e...
EJEMPLO
EJEMPLO 2
ÁNGULO GIRADO(º)
ÁNGULO GIRADO(º)
PERFIL DE LEVAS ANGÉLICA MARQUEZ
PERFIL DE LEVAS ANGÉLICA MARQUEZ
PERFIL DE LEVAS ANGÉLICA MARQUEZ
PERFIL DE LEVAS ANGÉLICA MARQUEZ
PERFIL DE LEVAS ANGÉLICA MARQUEZ
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PERFIL DE LEVAS ANGÉLICA MARQUEZ

48 views

Published on

PERFIL DE LEVAS ANGÉLICA MARQUEZ

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PERFIL DE LEVAS ANGÉLICA MARQUEZ

  1. 1. PERFIL DE LEVAS ANGELICA M. MARQUEZ ING. MANTENIMIENTO MECANICO MECANISMOS
  2. 2. LEVAS  Es un elemento común de un mecanismo que impulsa un componente aparejado conocido como seguidor. Transforma un movimiento giratorio en un movimiento rectilíneo. Pueden impartir movimientos muy diferentes a su seguidor. Las levas son componentes de máquinas de precisión que por lo general cuestan más que los eslabonamientos convencionales. El punto importante es que el contacto entre la leva y el seguidor debe ser permanente.
  3. 3. TIPOS DE LEVAS  LEVA CILINDRICA RANURADA Leva de tipo axial con forma cilíndrica y una o más ranuras labradas sobre el cilindro que, al girar la leva, provocan el desplazamiento del seguidor o seguidores en dirección paralela al eje de giro de la leva. En la figura se aprecia una leva cilíndrica ranurada y su aplicación una caja de cambio de una motocicleta
  4. 4. CLASIFICACION DE LAS LEVAS Y PALPADORES  CLASIFICACION DE LAS LEVAS SEGÚN LA FORMA DE ESTAS a) De rotación o de disco. b) De translación o de cuña c) Espacial cilíndrica d) Espacial glóbica. e) Espacial frontal esférica. f) Espacial frontal cilíndrica.
  5. 5.  CLASIFICACION SEGÚN LA GEOMETRIA DEL EXTREMO DEL PALPADOR a) Palpador de rodillo. b) Palpador puntual c) P. plano o de cara plana recto d) P. de cara plana inclinado. e) P. de cara curva simétrico. a) P. de cara curva asimétrico. CLASIFICACION DE LAS LEVAS Y PALPADORES
  6. 6.  SEGÚN EL MOVIMIENTO DEL PALPADOR 1. Palpador con movimiento de translación: a) Excéntrico b) Axial ƒ 2. Palpador con movimiento de rotación u oscilante  SEGUN EL CIERRE DEL PAR SUPERIOR 1. Enlace leva-palpador con cierre por fuerza 2. Enlace leva-palpador con cierre por forma CLASIFICACION DE LAS LEVAS Y PALPADORES
  7. 7.  SEGÚN EL PLANO MOVIMIENTO LEVA Y DEL PALPADOR 1. Mecanismo leva-palpador plano: Los movimientos de la leva y del palpador se realizan en un mismo plano o en planos paralelosƒ 2. Mecanismo leva-palpador espacial: Los movimientos de la leva y del palpador se realizan en planos diferentes no paralelos CLASIFICACION DE LAS LEVAS Y PALPADORES
  8. 8.  LEVA CILINDRICA DE CARA Leva de tipo axial con forma de un cilindro al que se le ha practicado una sección oblicua respecto a su eje, sección sobre la que apoya el seguidor, que se mueve en dirección paralela al eje de giro de la leva. ALGUNAS DEFINICIONES DE LOS TIPOS DE LEVAS
  9. 9.  LEVA DE TRASLADO O TRASLACION El contorno o forma de la leva de traslación se determina por el movimiento especifico del seguidor. Este tipo de leva es la forma básica, puesto que todas las superficies uniformes o, más frecuentemente, con inclinaciones variables. La desventaja de estas levas, es que se obtiene el mismo movimiento en el orden inverso durante el movimiento de retorno; esto se puede evitar si envolvemos la cuña alrededor del circulo para formas una leva de disco.
  10. 10.  LEVA DE DISCO En el caso de las levas de disco, el cuerpo de estas tienen la forma de un disco con el contorno de la leva formando sobre la circunferencia, en estas levas por lo general la línea de acción del seguidor es perpendicular al eje de la leva y hace contacto con la leva con ayuda de un resorte
  11. 11.  LEVAS DE RODILLAS Esta leva roza contra un rodillo que gira disminuyendo el rozamiento con la leva.
  12. 12. TIPOS DE SEGUIDORES  MOVIMIENTO DEL SEGUIDOR  Seguidores de Traslación: Están restringidos a movimientos en línea recta.  Seguidores con Brazo Oscilante o con Pivote: Están restringidos a movimientos giratorios
  13. 13.  POSICION DEL SEGUIDOR  Seguidor en Línea: Tiene un movimiento en línea recta, de modo que la línea de traslación se extiende a través del centro de rotación de la leva.  Seguidor Descentrado: Tiene movimiento en línea recta, de modo que la línea de movimiento no pasa por el centro de rotación de la leva. TIPOS DE SEGUIDORES
  14. 14.  POR FORMA DEL SEGUIDOR  Seguidor de Cuña: Consiste en un seguidor formado por un punto, que se arrastra sobre el borde de la leva. Es la forma más simple, pero el extremo puntiagudo produce grandes esfuerzos de contacto y se desgasta rápidamente por lo que se utilizan raras veces.  Seguidor de Rodillo: Consiste en un seguidor que tiene una parte separada. Conforme la leva gira, el rodillo se mantiene en contacto con la leva y rueda sobre la superficie de esta. Es el seguidor más usado, ya que la fricción y los esfuerzos de contacto son menores que los del seguidor de cuña. Sin embargo podría atascarse durante un movimiento abrupto de la leva. TIPOS DE SEGUIDORES
  15. 15.  Seguidor de Cara Plana: Consiste en un seguidor formado por una superficie grande y plana de contacto con la leva. Este tipo de seguidor se utiliza con un movimiento abrupto de la leva sin que se atasque. Entonces este tipo de seguidor es útil cuando se requieren movimientos rápidos. Sin embargo cualquier desalineación del seguidor podría causar grandes esfuerzos superficiales.  Seguidor de Cara Esférica: Consiste en un seguidor formado con un radio de la cara que entra en contacto con la leva. Como con el seguidor de cara plana, el de cara esférica se utiliza con movimiento de la leva sin que se atasque. El radio de la cara compensa la deflexión o desalineación. Las fuerzas de fricción son mayores que en el seguidor de rodillo. TIPOS DE SEGUIDORES
  16. 16. FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LA LEVA  Para su correcto funcionamiento, este mecanismo necesita, al menos: árbol, soporte, leva y seguidor de leva (palpador) acompañado de un sistema de recuperación (muelle, resorte...).  El árbol es el eje de giro de la leva y el encargado de transmitirle su movimiento giratorio.  El soporte es el encargado de mantener unido todo el conjunto y, normalmente, guiar el movimiento del seguidor
  17. 17.  La leva es siempre la que recibe el movimiento giratorio a través del eje o del árbol en el que está montada. Su perfil hace que el seguidor ejecute un ciclo de movimientos muy preciso.  El seguidor (palpador) apoya directamente sobre el perfil de la leva y se mueve a medida que ella gira. Para conseguir que el seguidor esté permanentemente en contacto con la leva es necesario dotarlo de un sistema de recuperación (normalmente un muelle o un resorte) FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LA LEVA
  18. 18. DIAGRAMAS DE DESPLAZAMIENTO El movimiento del palpador o rodillo, al recorrer una trayectoria obligada, es prefijado por el tipo de perfil de la leva que se adopte, es decir, la ley del movimiento viene dada por el perfil de la leva. Al representar la ley de desplazamiento gráficamente en un sistema de coordenadas, colocando la variable independiente en el eje de las abscisas y la variable dependiente en el eje de las ordenadas, se obtiene el diagrama de desplazamiento.
  19. 19. En el diagrama de desplazamientos, se representan el desplazamiento angular o lineal del palpador (eje de ordenadas) en función del desplazamiento angular o lineal de la leva (eje de abscisas). A partir del diagrama de desplazamientos, se determina el perfil de la leva:  Teórico  Real (Considerando el radio del rodillo).
  20. 20. Durante un ciclo completo de la leva se distinguen cuatro diferentes fases:  Accionamiento: El desplazamiento del seguidor varía desde cero a un valor máximo.  Reposo: Periodo en el que es mantenido el máximo desplazamiento.  Retorno: El desplazamiento del seguidor disminuye del máximo valor alcanzado durante el accionamiento (y mantenido en reposo) a cero.  Reposo: Es un segundo reposo en el que el valor del desplazamiento se mantiene nulo.
  21. 21.  Si denotamos por H(A) la posición del seguidor H(A)=f(A)+cte  La velocidad del seguidor se obtendrá derivando respecto el tiempo dH(A)/ dt= d/ dt * f(A)+ 0 H´(A)= df(A)/dA * dA/dt H´(A)= f´(A)*A´  Derivando de nuevo se obtendrá la aceleración H´´(A)=A´´ * f´(A)+A´2*f´´(A)
  22. 22. MOVIMIENTO UNIFORME  Si se pretende que la elevación del palpador provocada por el giro α1 de la leva, se efectúe con movimiento uniforme (velocidad constante), este tramo de perfil de leva, tendrá que venir representado en el diagrama por una recta. El inconveniente de los choques de la transmisión entre tramos contiguos se puede subsanar suavizando dichas uniones por medio de una línea recta modificada, suavizando el desplazamiento por medio de un acuerdo de radio R. Velocidad de giro de la leva, aproximadamente, 1000 rpm.
  23. 23. MOVIMIENTO UNIFORMEMENTE ACELERADO  La curva que produce un movimiento parabólico del palpador, y que lo caracteriza por su aceleración constante, se obtiene por el procedimiento geométrico siguiente: se divide el segmento total de elevación del palpador en un número igual de partes igual al que ha dividido el eje de abscisas. Si, por ejemplo, el número de divisiones es seis, en abscisas, el segmento total en ordenadas de elevación del palpador, se dividirá también en seis segmentos, dando a cada uno de éstos una longitud proporcional a los números 1, 3, 5, 5, 3, 1. Por estos puntos se trazarán rectas horizontales, que cortarán a las correspondientes verticales por 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 en puntos, que unidos darán la curva de perfil parabólico. Velocidad de giro de la leva, entre 1000 y 6000 rpm.
  24. 24. MOVIMIENTO ARMONICO  Para conseguir un movimiento armónico simple del palpador, se hará la siguiente construcción de perfil: tomando la elevación del palpador, como diámetro, se trazará una semicircunferencia, dividiéndola en un número de partes igual, al que se ha dividido el eje de abscisas del diagrama, obteniendo así una serie de puntos a partir de los que se trazarán rectas horizontales, que cortarán a las correspondientes verticales trazadas por los puntos del eje de abscisas, en puntos de la curva del diagrama de desplazamientos. La velocidad de giro de la leva puede ser mayor de 1000 rpm.
  25. 25. MOVIMIENTO CICLOIDAL  Se puede conseguir un movimiento cicloidal del palpador generando una trayectoria similar a la descrita por un fasor complejo rodante, de radio r = L/2π , donde L es la elevación requerida. Para construir la curva de desplazamiento, se divide la ordenada cero en el mismo número de partes iguales que la abscisa. Sea P el punto generador, coincidente con el punto O, en el inicio. Entonces, cuando el círculo generador ruede verticalmente hacia arriba, a la tangencia con la ordenada, por ejemplo en el punto 2, se traza una línea horizontal por el punto P, en la ordenada correspondiente al punto 2. Permite una velocidad de giro de la leva más que en los casos anteriores.
  26. 26. DISEÑO GRAFICO DE LEVAS El diseño gráfico de levas, es un método que está quedando en desuso pero, por otra parte, es muy intuitivo y sirve para ver de forma clara la relación existente entre la función de desplazamiento y el perfil de leva. Antes de acometer el diseño de levas utilizando técnicas gráficas se definirán una serie de conceptos que serán de uso común en el mismo  Perfil de leva: Es la parte de la superficie de la leva que hace contacto con el seguidor  Círculo base: Es el círculo más pequeño que, estando centrado en el eje de rotación de la leva, es tangente al perfil de la misma.  Curva primitiva: Es la curva cerrada descrita por el punto de trazo. Dicho punto se considerará el eje de rotación del rodillo si el seguidor es de rodillo.  Círculo primitivo: Es el círculo más pequeño que estando centrado en el eje de rotación de la leva es tangente a la curva primitiva.
  27. 27. Para acometer el diseño de la leva se divide, en el diagrama de desplazamiento, el ciclo de la leva en tantos intervalos como sea posible (cuantos más intervalos, más precisión se logrará al generar el perfil de la leva. Se supondrá a priori conocido el radio del círculo base, por tanto la mínima distancia desde la cara del seguidor al perfil de la leva será dicho radio, que se corresponderá con el reposo en el punto muerto inferior. Para las demás posiciones, el seguidor se habrá desplazado una longitud adicional que puede ser extraída del diagrama cinemático y llevada a cada uno de los radios correspondientes trazados por el centro de giro de la leva. Si se supone que la leva no gira, pero si lo hace el seguidor alrededor de la misma, el movimiento relativo entre la leva y el seguidor no habrá variado (método de inversión cinemática), por lo tanto si por el extremo de las distancias marcadas sobre los radios se trazan perpendiculares a los mismos, estos representarán las diferentes posiciones de la cara del seguidor en su rotación alrededor de la leva y por este motivo la curva tangente a las diferentes posiciones de la cara del seguidor será el perfil de leva buscado. DISEÑO GRAFICO DE LEVAS
  28. 28. DISEÑO ANALITICO DE LEVAS  Cuando se habla de diseño analítico de levas, se hace referencia a un proceso analítico por medio del cual se determinará el perfil de una leva suponiendo conocida su función de desplazamiento. Este apartado tratará el diseño de levas con varios tipos de seguidores utilizando métodos analíticos. Diseño de levas con seguidor de traslación de cara plana: Se supondrá una leva como la mostrada en la siguiente figura; el eje de rotación de la misma es el punto O, y el ángulo de rotación de la leva A medido desde una línea que permanece estacionaria (y paralela a la dirección de traslación del seguidor) a la línea OM. La línea OM se denomina línea de referencia del cuerpo (la leva en el presente caso) y se mueve con la leva. El desplazamiento del seguidor vendrá dado por la expresión H(A)= Ro + f(A)
  29. 29.  F(A)= es la función de desplazamiento elegida  Ro= es el radio del circulo base Teniendo en cuenta que C y A difieren en una constante (dC/dA=1 ) Sustituyendo en la segunda ecuación planteada de posición dD(A) /dA = f´´(A) = Rc * dC /dA * cos(C) dD(A) /dA = f´´(A) = Rc * cos(C) Ro + f(A) = p - f´´(A) p = Ro + f(A) + f´´(A) La ultima ecuación puede ser utilizada para calcular el radio base Ro una vez determinado el radio de curvatura. Una vez calculado p, se calculara el radio base mínimo mediante
  30. 30. EJEMPLO
  31. 31. EJEMPLO 2
  32. 32. ÁNGULO GIRADO(º)
  33. 33. ÁNGULO GIRADO(º)

×