Pptlegend castillo angelicajoyce_12_amethyst
Education
59 views
May. 13, 2021

Pptlegend castillo angelicajoyce_12_amethyst

This is a legend story entitled "Why The Sky Is High' written by Marla Yotoko Chorengel.

Pptlegend castillo angelicajoyce_12_amethyst

  1. 1. In the early days, the sky was still so low. People could just hang their personal belongings on the clouds. Everywhere you go, you could see combs, jewelry, bags and even hammocks hanging from the swirling cloud.
  2. 2. There were two brothers named Ingat and Daskol who lived with their parents on Earth. As their names indicate, Ingat was careful in everything he did and was, therefore, his father’s right hand man. He was always helping with the work in the field, and his parents were very pleased with him.
  3. 3. On the other hand, Daskol did his work sloppily. In the absence of a daughter in the family, the house work came to be Daskol’s responsibility. He fetched water, cleaned the house, and did the cooking. He also pounded the palay that his father and Ingat harvested. I wanted to sleep now. It is so frustrating.
  4. 4. Even in pounding, Daskol lived up to his name. Half of the grain he pounded scattered and fell to the ground. Being naturally lazy and impatient, he did not like the work of pounding rice.
  5. 5. One day, Daskol had to pound a greater quantity of palay than usual. He was irritated because, every time he raised the pestle, it would hit the sky. His anger added to his strength and desire to finish the work quickly. So he raised the pestle higher, and every time it hit the sky, the sky would be raised. In his hurry, Daskol did not notice that the sky was rising. When he finished pounding rice, he looked up and discovered that the sky had risen.
  6. 6. Daskol’s carelessness is the reason why the sky is where it is today.

