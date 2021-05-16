Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 16, 2021

Herramientas Web 2.0

PREGUNTAS Y RESPUESTAS

Herramientas Web 2.0

  1. 1. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA DEL MILENIO “BERNARDO VALDIVIESO” NOMBRE: ANGELICA MARÍA BENÍTEZ CURSO: 9° “D”
  2. 2. QUÉ SON LAS HERRAMIENTAS LAS HERRAMIENTAS WEB 2.0 • Las herramientas 2.0 son aquellos programas o sitios web disponibles para llevar a cabo determinadas funciones dentro de Internet, y que pueden ser aplicadas a otros aspectos vitales, como es el aprendizaje o la enseñanza Algunos de estos son: • redes sociales • Las wikis • Blogs • Sitios de alojamiento e videos • Paginas de venta online • Podcasts • Presentaciones online • Mapas conceptuales y mentales
  3. 3. QUÉ SON LOS BLOG Y PARA QUE SIRVE • Un blog es una página web o sitio web donde publicar contenidos en una página especial (la página del blog) que sirve para escribir periódicamente con el fin de lograr determinados objetivos. Estos contenidos publicados regularmente se llaman “artículos” o “posts”. • Un blog sirve para muchas cosas, pero va a depender de los objetivos que nos marquemos. • Los objetivos que puedes marcarte en tu blog pueden ser diferentes, y varían en función de cuál sea tu meta. Por ello, antes de nada deberemos fijarlos para no irnos del rumbo que tenemos marcado.
  4. 4. QUÉ ES SLIDESHARE Y PARA QUÉ SIRVE • Slideshare es un sitio web que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas en Power Point, PDF, Portafolios, Documentos Word, y Open Office. Hoy en día son mas de 16 millones las personas que actualmente están utilizando este soporte. • Uno de sus principales usos es la posibilidad que brinda de compartir material. Como tantos otros soportes, esta herramienta tiene la característica de permitir el acceso a material audiovisual siendo un servicio muy dinámico y flexible.
  5. 5. QUÉ SON LAS WIKIS. Y PARA QUÉ SIRVE • Es un sitio web cuyas paginas pueden ser editadas por múltiples voluntarios a través del navegador web • Funciona como un espacio común donde todo está registrado. Quizás la utilidad más destacada de una wiki empresarial es el fomento de la colaboración, tanto interna (entre los empleados) como externa (con proveedores y clientes). El hecho que haya una plataforma editable e intuitiva para compartir documentos y realizar ediciones colaborativas, estimula mucho a que esta colaboración se perciba como algo factible.
  6. 6. QUÉ ES FLICKR Y PARA QUÉ SIRVE • Es una red social gratuita útil para almacenar alrededor de 500 mil fotografías y videos de alta calidad sin ocupar el espacio de tu computador, memorias USB o discos duros. Tiene una capacidad de 1.000 GB, 200 MB por imágenes y 1 GB o 3 minutos de duración por video. flickr también tiene disponibles planes anuales y mensuales para obtener más capacidad. • flickr te permite organizar por temas, álbumes o de forma cronológica tus fotos, también puedes compartirlos, promocionarlos y venderlos a tus seguidores o a los diferentes grupos que pertenezcas; permite hacer un seguimiento de las fotos que otros usuarios han tomado cerca de tu ubicación, puedes crear galerías y exposiciones de las fotografías de tu autoría y seleccionar fotos favoritas de otros seguidores. Todo dentro de los parámetros que establece flickr para un adecuado manejo y control del contenido publicado.
  7. 7. GRACIAS

