Trabajo de tecnologia

RESUMEN. ANGELICA MARIA AGUADO PRADO. LIC. GUILLERMO MONDRAGON. TECNOLOGIA. I.E LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL. SANTIAGO DE CALI MARZ...
LA ELECTRICIDAD. Sin la electricidad no habrían podido desarrollarse la mayor parte de los avances técnicos que disfrutamo...
Un Circuito Mixto es un circuito eléctrico que tiene una combinación de elementos tanto en serie como en paralelos. Para l...
Si la unidad de potencia ( P ) es el watt ( W ), en honor de Santiago Watt, la energía ( E ) se expresa en julios ( J ) y ...
Capacidad faradio C F C = Carga / Voltaje Reactancia capacitiva Ohmio Xc Omega Xc = 1 / Pulsación.Capacidad Coeficiente de...
Longitud de onda Metro Landa Landa = Velocidad . Frecuencia Pulsación 1 / segundos Omega minúscula Omega minúscula = 2 . P...
Densidad de corriente Amperio / mm2 J J J = I / mm2 Trabajo eléctrico Vatio / segundo ( Joule ) W Ws W = Potencia . Tiempo...
Resistanca térmica K / W Rth Rth Rth = T / P. disipada T = Incremento de temperatura Magnitudes generales de la física Tie...
Velocidad de transmisión de información Baudio bps bps bps = Bits . Segundo POLEA. Una polea es una máquina simple, un dis...
  1. 1. RESUMEN. ANGELICA MARIA AGUADO PRADO. LIC. GUILLERMO MONDRAGON. TECNOLOGIA. I.E LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL. SANTIAGO DE CALI MARZO 25 2020.
  2. 2. LA ELECTRICIDAD. Sin la electricidad no habrían podido desarrollarse la mayor parte de los avances técnicos que disfrutamos y el tipo de vida que llevaríamos sería completamente distinto. La energía eléctrica tanto a nivel doméstico como en la industria, la luz eléctrica, y un gran número de objetos que funcionan gracias a la electricidad y han provocado el que a día de hoy, la electricidad sea absolutamente imprescindible. CORRIENTE ALTERNA. La corriente alterna (CA) es un tipo de corriente eléctrica, en la que la dirección del flujo de electrones va y viene a intervalos regulares o en ciclos. La corriente que fluye por las líneas eléctricas y la electricidad disponible normalmente en las casas procedente de los enchufes de la pared es corriente alterna. La corriente estándar utilizada en los EE.UU. es de 60 ciclos por segundo (es decir, una frecuencia de 60 Hz); en Europa y en la mayor parte del mundo es de 50 ciclos por segundo (es decir, una frecuencia de 50 Hz.). CORRIENTE CONTINUA. La corriente continua (CC) es la corriente eléctrica que fluye de forma constante en una dirección, como la que fluye en una linterna o en cualquier otro aparato con baterías es corriente continua. EL CIRCUITO ELECTRICO. Existen tres tipos de circuitos eléctricos, según como la corriente eléctrica recorra sus componentes. CIRCUITO EN SERIE. Se define un circuito serie como aquel circuito eléctrico en el que la corriente eléctrica tiene un solo camino para llegar al punto de partida, sin importar los elementos intermedios. En el caso concreto de solo arreglos de resistencias la corriente eléctrica es la misma en todos los puntos del circuito. CIRCUITO PARALELO. Se define un circuito paralelo como aquel circuito en el que la corriente eléctrica se bifurca en cada nodo. Su característica más importante es el hecho de que el potencial en cada elemento del circuito tiene la misma diferencia de potencial. CIRCUITO MIXTO.
  3. 3. Un Circuito Mixto es un circuito eléctrico que tiene una combinación de elementos tanto en serie como en paralelos. Para la solución de estos problemas se trata de resolver primero todos los elementos que se encuentran en serie y en paralelo para finalmente reducir a la un circuito puro, bien sea en serie o en paralelo. TRASNPORTE DE LA CORRIENTE ELECTRICA. La red de transporte es la parte del sistema constituida por los elementos necesarios para llevar hasta los puntos de consumo y a través de grandes distancias la energía generada en las centrales eléctricas. Para ello, los volúmenes de energía eléctrica producidos deben ser transformados, elevándose su nivel de tensión. Una línea de transporte de energía eléctrica o línea de alta tensión es el medio físico mediante el que se realiza la transmisión de la energía a grandes distancias. Importancia de la resistividad: Permite conocer qué materiales nos ofrecen mayor y menor resistencia al paso de la corriente, y así también conocer el terreno adecuado para la puesta a tierra. Conexión serie: Resistencia total = suma de las resistencias. La corriente es la misma en todo el circuito. El voltaje aplicado es igual a las caídas de tensión en cada resistencia. La corriente total es la suma de las corrientes parciales. INTENSIDAD. La intensidad de corriente en el S.I. es el amperio (A), en honor del físico francés André-Marie Ampère (1775-1836). De esta forma un amperio es la intensidad de corriente que se produce cuando por la sección de un conductor circula una carga de un culombio cada segundo. 1 amperio = 1 culombio1 segundo Al igual que el culombio, el amperio es de una unidad muy grande, por lo que es común utilizar submúltiplos de esta:  miliamperio. 1 mA = 1·10-3 A  microamperio. 1 µA = 1·10-6 A  nanoamperio. 1 nA=1·10-9 A Para medirla se utiliza un instrumento denominado amperímetro. FUERZA. Fuerza magnética sobre una corriente eléctrica Una corriente eléctrica es un conjunto de cargas en movimiento. Conocida ya la fuerza que el campo B ejerce sobre una única carga, calculamos ahora la fuerza sobre un conductor por el que circula una corriente. POTENCIA.
  4. 4. Si la unidad de potencia ( P ) es el watt ( W ), en honor de Santiago Watt, la energía ( E ) se expresa en julios ( J ) y el tiempo ( t ) lo expresamos en segundos, tenemos que : Entonces, podemos decir que la potencia se mide en julio ( joule ) dividido por segundo ( J/seg ) y se representa con la letra “ P ”. RESISTENCIA. Cualquier dispositivo o consumidor conectado a un circuito eléctrico representa en sí una carga, resistencia u obstáculo para la circulación de la corriente eléctrica. Normalmente los electrones tratan de circular por el circuito eléctrico de una forma más o menos organizada, de acuerdo con la resistencia que encuentren a su paso. Esa situación hace que siempre se eleve algo la temperatura del conductor y que, además, adquiera valores más altos en el punto donde los electrones encuentren una mayor resistencia a su paso. TABLA DE MAGNITUDES. Corriente eléctrica Amp I A I = V / R V - voltaje R - resistancia Voltaje Volt V U V V = R . I R - resistancia I - intensidad Magnitudes Resistivas Resistencia eléctrica Ohm R Omega R = V / I Ley de Ohm Conductancia Siemens Mho G Omega invertida G = 1 / R Impedancia Ohm Z Omega Resistividad Ohmio / metro / mm2 ( 20º) Ro Ro = Ohmio / m / mm2 Magnitudes Capacitivas
  5. 5. Capacidad faradio C F C = Carga / Voltaje Reactancia capacitiva Ohmio Xc Omega Xc = 1 / Pulsación.Capacidad Coeficiente de perdida de los condensadores En Nº decimal d d d = Xc / Rp Rp = resitencia de perdidas Factor de calidad de los condensadores En Nº decimal Q Q Q = 1 / d Constante dieléctrica Faradio / metro F / m Magnitudes Inductivas inductancia Henry L H Hr L = Flujo / Intensidad Reactancia inductiva Ohm Xl Omega XL = Pulsación / L Coeficiente de perdidas de las bobinas, inductores En Nº decimal d d d = R / XL Factor de calidad de la bobinas, inductores En Nº decimal Q Q Q = XL / R Permebealidad Henrio / metro H / m Magnitudes en Señales Alternas Frecuencia Hercio F Hz F = 1 / T T = periodo frecuencia = Ciclo
  6. 6. Longitud de onda Metro Landa Landa = Velocidad . Frecuencia Pulsación 1 / segundos Omega minúscula Omega minúscula = 2 . Pi . Frecuencia Periodo Segundos T T T = 1 / F Velocidad angular Radian / Segundos rad / s Velocidad angular = rad / s Magnitudes Electromagnéticas Carga Eléctrica Culombio Q Q 1Q = 6.23.1018 electrones Intensidad de campo eléctrico Voltaje / longitud E E E = Voltaje / Longitud Intensidad de campo magnético Gauss Amperio / metro H H H = MMF / Longitud Fuerza magnetomotriz Gilbert Amperio - vuelta MMF Theta MMF = I . Nº de espiras Flujo magnético Weber Maxwell Wb M Phi Wb = V . Segundo Inducción magnética Tesla Gauss T G B B = Flujo magnético / m2 Magnitudes de Trabajo Eléctrico Potencia eléctrica Vatio P W P = V . I
  7. 7. Densidad de corriente Amperio / mm2 J J J = I / mm2 Trabajo eléctrico Vatio / segundo ( Joule ) W Ws W = Potencia . Tiempo Rendimiento eléctrico Nº Decimal % Percentaje Eta Eta = P. util / P. consumida Magnitudes Fotométricas Flujo luminoso Lumen Lm Phi Intensidad luminosa Candela cd cd Eficacia luminosa Lumen / Watt cd Eta cd = Lm / Vatio Iluminación Lux Lx E Lx = Lm / m2 Luminancia Candela / m2 Cd / m2 L L = Cd / m2 Magnitudes Térmicas Temperatura Grados Celsius Grados Fahrenheit Grados Kelvin T ºC ºF ºK Cantidad de calor Joule Kilocaloria J Kcal Q 1 Kcal = 1000 cal = 4180 J Capacidad calorífica Joule / K Kilocalorie / K J / K Kcal / K K
  8. 8. Resistanca térmica K / W Rth Rth Rth = T / P. disipada T = Incremento de temperatura Magnitudes generales de la física Tiempo Segundos t s Longitud Metro L m Fuerza Newton F N Masa Gramo m g Energía Joule E J Presión Pascal P Pa Sonoridad y escalas algorítmicas de potencia Bel - Decibel dB dB db = Bel / 10 Otras Magnitudes Susceptancia Siemens B S Admitancia Siemens Y S Velocidad Metro / Segundo V m / s V = m / s
  9. 9. Velocidad de transmisión de información Baudio bps bps bps = Bits . Segundo POLEA. Una polea es una máquina simple, un dispositivo mecánico de tracción, que sirve para transmitir una fuerza. Consiste en una rueda con un canal en su periferia, por el cual pasa una cuerda que gira sobre un eje central. MOTOR ELECTRICO. Un motor eléctrico es una máquina que convierte la energía eléctrica en mecánica por medio de la acción de los campos magnéticos que generan sus bobinas. Normalmente, están compuestos por un rotor y un estator. PIÑONES. En mecánica, se denomina piñón a la rueda de un mecanismo de cremallera o a la rueda más pequeña de un par de ruedas dentadas, ya sea en una transmisión directa por engranaje o indirecta a través de una cadena de transmisión o una correa de transmisión dentada. También se denomina piñón tensor a la rueda dentada destinada a tensar una cadena o una correa dentada de una transmisión.

