Resumen tecnologia

la electricidad

Resumen tecnologia

  1. 1. Encabezado: RESUMEN La Electricidad Mar�a de los �ngeles tangarife mu�oz Liceo departamental
  2. 2. La electricidad Es una forma de energ�a natural que puede ser producida de manera artificial, y se caracteriza por su gran poder de transformaci�n, ya que puede originar otras formas de energ�a como la luz, el sonido, el calor, el movimiento, la fuerza, etc. Corriente contin�a Se refiere al flujo continuo de carga el�ctrica a trav�s de un conductor entre dos puntos de distinto potencial y carga el�ctrica, que no cambia de sentido con el tiempo, a diferencia de la corriente alterna, en la corriente continua las cargas el�ctricas circulan siempre en la misma direcci�n. Corriente alterna Se denomina a la corriente el�ctrica en la que la magnitud y el sentido var�an c�clicamente. El circuito el�ctrico Serie: es una configuraci�n de conexi�n en la que los bornes o terminales de los dispositivos se conectan sucesivamente, es decir, el terminal de la salida de un dispositivo se conecta a la terminal de entrada del dispositivo siguiente. Paralelo: es una conexi�n de dispositivos en la que los bornes o terminales de entrada de todos los dispositivos conectados coinciden entre s�, al igual que sus terminales de salida. Mixto: son circuitos integrados que contienen circuitos anal�gicos y digitales combinados en un solo semiconductor. Transporte de la corriente el�ctrica Consiste en transportar la corriente mediante los cables de alta tensi�n hacia a un generador para aumentar la corriente que se pierde por los cables. Este aumenta la corriente de 138000 a 765000 voltios. La corriente pasa por las torres de conducci�n el�ctrica a trav�s de la red nacional a los distintos puntos de consumo. Conceptos b�sicos: Carga el�ctrica Esta es una propiedad que permite interactuar de forma electromagn�tica, esto se manifiesta por dos fuerzas opuestas, atracci�n y repulsi�n. Campo el�ctrico Define el espacio que rodea a un objeto cargado, bien sea positivo o negativamente. Potencial el�ctrico Si una carga experimenta una fuerza al entrar en un campo el�ctrico, necesitara cierta cantidad de energ�a para contrarrestarla. A esta acci�n se le llama potencial el�ctrico, se define como la cantidad de energ�a que hace falta para mover una carga de un punto a otro. La unidad utilizada para expresar esta medida es el voltio. Intensidad:
  3. 3. La intensidad de corriente el�ctrica es la cantidad de electricidad o carga el�ctrica que circula por un circuito en la unidad de tiempo. Para denominar la intensidad se utiliza la letra I y su unidad es el amperio. Fuerza: Las fuerzas el�ctricas son muy grandes, mucho m�s grandes que la fuerza de la gravedad. A diferencia de la gravedad, hay dos tipos de carga el�ctrica, (mientras que solo hay un tipo de gravedad, que solo atractiva). Resistencia: La resistencia el�ctrica es una de las magnitudes fundamentales que se utiliza para medir la electricidad y se define como: la oposici�n que se presenta al paso de la corriente. La unidad que se utiliza para medir de la resistencia es el ohmio y se representa con la letra r. Potencia: Es la velocidad a la que se consume la energ�a. Si la energ�a fuese un l�quido, la potencia seria los litros por segundo que vierte el dep�sito que lo contiene. La potencia se mide joule por segundo (j/seg) y se representa con la letrea p. Tabla de magnitudes: Polea: es una maquina simple, un dispositivo mec�nico de tracci�n, que sirve para transmitir una fuerza. Consiste en una rueda con un canal en su periferia, por el cual pasa una cuerda que gira sobre un eje centra. Motor el�ctrico: es un dispositivo que convierte la energ�a el�ctrica en energ�a mec�nica de rotaci�n por medio de la acci�n de los campos magn�ticos generados en sus bobinas. Son m�quinas el�ctricas rotatorias compuestas por un estator y un roto. Pi�ones: se denomina pi��n a la rueda de un mecanismo de cremallera o la rueda m�s peque�a de un par de ruedas dentadas, ya sea en una transmisi�n directa por engranaje o indirecta a trav�s de una cadena de trasmisi�n o una correa de transmisi�n dentada. Tambi�n se denomina pi��n tensor a la rueda dentada destinada a tensar una cadena o una correa dentada de una transmisi�n.

