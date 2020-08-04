Successfully reported this slideshow.
Outsourcing rotoscoping and chroma keying

Rotoscoping is an animation technique used by animation experts to trace over a motion picture footage, frame by frame, when realistic action is required. Rotoscopy services is widely used for visual effects in Hollywood movies, TV Series & TV Commercials. It is mainly done to have the realistic effect on a normally done action sequence. Nowadays, VFX have become so advanced that some motion pictures are solely made using Rotoscope techniques. Most of the music videos produced now a days also depends heavily on rotoscoping technique for music video to apply visual effects on them.

  1. 1. Outsourcing Rotoscoping and Chroma Keying The outsourcingindustryisboominganditisexpectedtogrow evenfurtherinthe coming years. Driven by improvedyetlow-costtelecommunication capacity and the upswing of technology, the outsourcing industry is expected to generate a whopping $ 2.5 billion in the next ten years. Though outsourcing is commonfor customerservices,telemarketing,andsuch,videopostproductionoutsourcingisnow at its infancy. The widespread popularity of the internet and the need for a higher degree of visual effects technical expertise are the sub-plots of a script that spells the need for outsourcing digital video post production work flow. Outsourcing is a risk and the best heeded advice for outsourcing rotoscopic is to outsource labor intensive yet simple tasks. For the digital video post production work flow, rotoscoping and chroma keying are the "it tasks" to outsource. Why is rotoscoping and chroma keying the "it" tasks The continuous advancement of technology has contributed to the much higher standards of what constitutes good cinematography and the makings of a solid craftsmanship. Rotoscoping and chroma keying are said to be the dirty work of the otherwise glamorous film industry. Having Harry in high- speedbroomstickchase duringaquidditchgame wouldn'tbe anexhilarationonce rigsandwiresare still attachedin the final edit.Videoeditorswould have to erase those wires, key out the green screen and then set-up a heated wizard game scene with flying creatures for the film to reach the pantheon of screen achievement, which they did. Thoughrotoscopingandchroma keyingare important,doingsoalsosacrifices the needed attention for creativity.Theycanbe dull andboth are processintensive;nonethelessevery visual effectsdesignerjust has to undergo through them ensuing to conquer screen magic. The benefits of outsourcing rotoscoping and chroma keying
  2. 2. Outsourcingrotoscopingandchromakeyinggivesdigital videoeditorsandvisual effects designers their neededescape fromthese lackluster chores. They can now have their needed time with creativity and give more focus on the stimulating aspect of visual effects. The benefits are more-a-like the same benefits when a company decides to outsource and these are: (a) focus on core-processes (b) reduced labor cost and (c) improvedprocessprocedureshoweverthe riskinthe investmentmade isminimalsince the "ittasks" are simple (theyonlygettobe processintensiveonce there are loadsof frame torotoscope and chroma key) and the desired output has its general standards. Tips in choosing a visual effects workforce partner There are several firms that outsources rotoscoping and chroma keying however finding the "right" service provideristhe critical point.A wrongoutsourcingcompanywouldmeananoffsettothe enticing outsourcing benefits. Here are few tips to keep in mind when choosing your service provider. Commitment to quality Price References / Reputation Flexibility of contract terms Scope of resources
  3. 3. Additional value added capability Cultural match If you are a tired visual effects designer or digital video editor, outsourcing rotoscoping and chroma keying is an option. You just have to find your right service provider.

