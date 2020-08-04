Outsourcing rotoscoping and chroma keying

Rotoscoping is an animation technique used by animation experts to trace over a motion picture footage, frame by frame, when realistic action is required. Rotoscopy services is widely used for visual effects in Hollywood movies, TV Series & TV Commercials. It is mainly done to have the realistic effect on a normally done action sequence. Nowadays, VFX have become so advanced that some motion pictures are solely made using Rotoscope techniques. Most of the music videos produced now a days also depends heavily on rotoscoping technique for music video to apply visual effects on them.

