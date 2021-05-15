Atividade quinzenal 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MATIAS OLÍMPIO - PI SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO CULTURA CNPJ: 10.792.7480001-28, Rua: Arimaté...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MATIAS OLÍMPIO - PI SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO CULTURA CNPJ: 10.792.7480001-28, Rua: Arimaté...
LA LO ZINA LE LA BÊ 2. COMPLETE AS PALAVRAS ABAIXO COM AS SÍLABAS: BA – BE – BI – BO – BU – BÃO 3. JUNTE AS SÍLABAS E FORM...
4. CIRCULE O NOME DAS FIGURAS E COIPE -AS: H I C A B U Z I N A U L E B A C B O L O R A P N D O B A L A L O I G O M B M C U...
5. COMPLETE AS PALAVRAS ABAIXO COM AS SÍLABAS:CA – CE – CI – CO – CU – CÃO VALO NOURA DEIRA ECA BOLA SA EU SOU A LETRA C P...
6. CIRCULE O NOME DAS FIGURAS E COIPE -AS: H C A S A K I B U L E O B A C C A D E I R A N C A V A L O I G O M B M C U E C A...
7. COMPLETE AS PALAVRAS ABAIXO COM AS SÍLABAS:DA – DE – DI – DO – DU – DÃO. DO DO MINÓ CE A NOSSAURO EU SOU A LETRA D PARA...
8. JUNTE AS SÍLABAS E FORME PALAVRAS: DA + DO DE + DO DO + MI + NÓ DO + CE DI + A DI + NOS + SAU + RO
9. CIRCULE O NOME DAS FIGURAS E COIPE -AS:  C O P I E E L E I A C O M A M AM Ã E A F AM Í L I A S I L Á B IC A: DA DE DI ...
10.OBSERVE O ALFABETO E SEPARE AS VOGAIS DAS CONSOANTES. ESCREVENDO NOS LUGARES CORRESPONDENTES: 11.JUNTE AS VOGAIS, COPIE...
12.LEIA O TEXTINHO ABAIXO COM A MAMÃE. CANTE A MÚSICA E RESPONDA: PROTEJA-SE! TUDO VAI FICAR BEM! BEIJOS! PROFESSORA ÂNGEL...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MATIAS OLÍMPIO - PI SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO CULTURA CNPJ: 10.792.7480001-28, Rua: Arimaté...
03-ESCREVA A PALAVRA SEIS NOS QUADRINHOS ABAIXO! 04-RESPONDA AS QUESTÕES A SEGUIR!
05-AJUDE O LEÃO A CHEGAR A SUA CASA, MAS ELE SÓ PODE USAR O CAMINHO QUE TEM A SEQUENCIA DOS NÚMEROS DE 1 A 6. 0 06 DESENHE...
06-CUBRA E SCREVA O NUMERO 7, NOS QUADRINHOS! 07-PINTE OS CONJUNTOS COM 7 ELEMENTOS. 08- DESENHE 7 PÉTALAS NA FLOR ABAIXO....
10- COMPLTE PARA QUE HAJA 7 BOLINHAS DE GUDE NO CIRCULO. 11- ENCONTRE “7” DIFERENÇAS NA CENA (B) EM RELAÇÃO A CENA (A). 11...
12- PINTE A ARVORE MAIS ALTA! 13-CIRCULE A CRIANÇA MAIS BAIXA! 14- DESENHE 3 MAÇÃS NA ÁRVORE MAIS ALTA. 15- DESENHE UM PRE...
16- PINTE O AVIÃO QUE ESTÁ VOANDO MAIS ALTO E CIRCULE O AVIÃO QUE ESTÁ VOANDO MAIS BAIXO. 17- OBSERVE OS ANIMAIS ABAIXO, N...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MATIAS OLÍMPIO - PI SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO CULTURA CNPJ: 10.792.7480001-28, Rua: Arimaté...
2. MEU BEM, OBSERVE A ÁRVORE ABAIXO E NUMERE SUAS PARTES. 3. MEU AMORZINHO, LIGUE AS PARTES DA PLANTA AO LUGAR ONDE ELA SE...
4. LINDINHO(A), FAÇA O QUE SE PEDE! 5. MEU ANJINHO, ORDENE AS LETRAS E SAIBA ONDE SE CULTIVA ESTAS PLANTAS. HORTA, JARDIM ...
6. MEU AMORZINHO, COMPLETE O QUADRO ABAIXO COM O DESENHO DAS PLANTAS DE CADA LUGAR. 7. MEU AMOZINHO VEJA O QUADRO ABAIXO E...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MATIAS OLÍMPIO - PI SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO CULTURA CNPJ: 10.792.7480001-28, Rua: Arimaté...
2. ANJINHO, PINTE OS OBJETOS QUE PERTECEM Á SALA DE ESTAR. 3. MEU BEM, CIRCULE O OBJETO QUE NÃO FICA DENTRO DO QUARTO.
4. MEU LINDO(A), NUMERE CADA OBJETO DE ACORDO COM O NÚMERO. 5. MEU BEINZINHO, LEVE CADA OBJETO ATÉ O CÔMODO AO QUAL ELE PE...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MATIAS OLÍMPIO - PI SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO CULTURA CNPJ: 10.792.7480001-28, Rua: Arimaté...
2. MEU AMORZINHO, PINTE A CENA ABAIXO. 3. MEU FOFINHO(A), CIRCULE AS CENAS QUE MOSTRAM SOLIDARIEDADE. 4. LINDINHO(A), FAÇA...
5. ANJINHO(A), FAÇA UM LINDO COLORIDO NA IMAGEM ABAIXO. 6. MEU BEM, COM AJUDA DA MAMÃE ESCREVA NOS CORAÇÕES ABAIXO O QUE P...
7. MEU ANJINHO, O QUE VOCÊ COSTUMA FAZER PARA AJUDAR SEUS SEMELHANTES? MARQUE COM UM (X). DEPOIS FAÇA UM LINDO COLORIDO NA...
PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MATIAS OLÍMPIO - PI SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO CULTURA CNPJ: 10.792.7480001-28, Rua: Arimaté...
2. MEU ANJO, COM A AJUDA DE UM ADULTO FAÇA CONFORME O ENUNCIADO ABAIXO.
3. MEU ANJO, COM A AJUDA DE UM ADULTO COLE UMA FOTO OU FAÇA UM DESENHO BEM CAPRICHADO DE SUA MAMÃE DENTRO DO CORAÇÃO.
4. FAÇA O QUE SE PEDE!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
24 views
May. 15, 2021

Atividade quinzenal 2

Educação infantil

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Atividade quinzenal 2

  1. 1. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MATIAS OLÍMPIO - PI SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO CULTURA CNPJ: 10.792.7480001-28, Rua: Arimatéia Tito 291, Centro CEP: 64.150-000. E-mail: sec.educ.matiasolimpio@hotmail.com.Tel. (86) 33401304 “ Juntos escrevendo uma nova história EU SOU:_______________________________________________________________________ CRIANÇAS PEQUENAS DE 4 a 5 ANOS e 11 MESES (PRÉ-II,TURMAS: A-( ), B-( ) e C-( ),TURNO:TARDE
  2. 2. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MATIAS OLÍMPIO - PI SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO CULTURA CNPJ: 10.792.7480001-28, Rua: Arimatéia Tito 291, Centro CEP: 64.150-000. E-mail: sec.educ.matiasolimpio@hotmail.com.Tel. (86) 33401304 “ Juntos escrevendo uma nova história 1. TENTE ESCREVER NO QUADRO ABAIXO SEU NOME E SEU SOBRENOME. VOCÊ CONSEGUE! A MAMÃE ESCREVE NO QUADRO DE CIMA E VOCÊ REESCREVE NO QUADRO DE BAIXO. EU SOU A LETRA B PARA VOCÊ PEQUENININHO VOU ENSINAR MEUS PEDACINHOS PRÉ ESCOLA II – TARDE, TURMA: PROF: DATA: ____ _ /____ _ /_____ CRECHE: VOVÓ MAIA PAL ANTONIO FERREIRA EU SOU:
  3. 3. LA LO ZINA LE LA BÊ 2. COMPLETE AS PALAVRAS ABAIXO COM AS SÍLABAS: BA – BE – BI – BO – BU – BÃO 3. JUNTE AS SÍLABAS E FORME PALAVRAS: BO + LO BA + LA BU + ZI + NA BE + BÊ
  4. 4. 4. CIRCULE O NOME DAS FIGURAS E COIPE -AS: H I C A B U Z I N A U L E B A C B O L O R A P N D O B A L A L O I G O M B M C U B E B E H J I L A A N B U L E N V E O P A N B O L A O I U V I G S R M A  C OPIE E LEI A C OM A M AM Ã E A F AM ÍLI A SILÁ B IC A: BA BE BI BO BU BÃO
  5. 5. 5. COMPLETE AS PALAVRAS ABAIXO COM AS SÍLABAS:CA – CE – CI – CO – CU – CÃO VALO NOURA DEIRA ECA BOLA SA EU SOU A LETRA C PARA VOCÊ PEQUENININHO VOU ENSINAR MEUS PEDACINHOS.
  6. 6. 6. CIRCULE O NOME DAS FIGURAS E COIPE -AS: H C A S A K I B U L E O B A C C A D E I R A N C A V A L O I G O M B M C U E C A O H J I L A A C E N O U R A V E P AN G E V N M J B C E B O L A I  C O P I E E L E I A C O M A M AM Ã E A F AM Í L I A S I L Á B IC A: CA CE CI CO CU CÃO
  7. 7. 7. COMPLETE AS PALAVRAS ABAIXO COM AS SÍLABAS:DA – DE – DI – DO – DU – DÃO. DO DO MINÓ CE A NOSSAURO EU SOU A LETRA D PARA VOCÊ PEQUENININHO VOU ENSINAR MEUS PEDACINHOS.
  8. 8. 8. JUNTE AS SÍLABAS E FORME PALAVRAS: DA + DO DE + DO DO + MI + NÓ DO + CE DI + A DI + NOS + SAU + RO
  9. 9. 9. CIRCULE O NOME DAS FIGURAS E COIPE -AS:  C O P I E E L E I A C O M A M AM Ã E A F AM Í L I A S I L Á B IC A: DA DE DI DO DU DÃO
  10. 10. 10.OBSERVE O ALFABETO E SEPARE AS VOGAIS DAS CONSOANTES. ESCREVENDO NOS LUGARES CORRESPONDENTES: 11.JUNTE AS VOGAIS, COPIE E LEIA COM A MAMÃE:
  11. 11. 12.LEIA O TEXTINHO ABAIXO COM A MAMÃE. CANTE A MÚSICA E RESPONDA: PROTEJA-SE! TUDO VAI FICAR BEM! BEIJOS! PROFESSORA ÂNGELA.
  12. 12. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MATIAS OLÍMPIO - PI SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO CULTURA CNPJ: 10.792.7480001-28, Rua: Arimatéia Tito 291, Centro CEP: 64.150-000. E-mail: sec.educ.matiasolimpio@hotmail.com.Tel. (86) 33401304 “ Juntos escrevendo uma nova história 01-VAMOS ESCREVER O NUMERAL 6, CAPRICHE NA ESCRITA! 02-PINTE SOMENTE OS CONJUNTOS QUE POSSUEM 6 ELEMENTOS. PRÉ ESCOLA II – TARDE, TURMA: PROF: DATA: ____ _ /____ _ /_____ CRECHE: VOVÓ MAIA PAL ANTONIO FERREIRA EU SOU: NUMERAL 6
  13. 13. 03-ESCREVA A PALAVRA SEIS NOS QUADRINHOS ABAIXO! 04-RESPONDA AS QUESTÕES A SEGUIR!
  14. 14. 05-AJUDE O LEÃO A CHEGAR A SUA CASA, MAS ELE SÓ PODE USAR O CAMINHO QUE TEM A SEQUENCIA DOS NÚMEROS DE 1 A 6. 0 06 DESENHE OU PINTE 6 BALÕES PARA O MENINO. EM CADA BALÃO ESCREVA O NUMERAL 6.
  15. 15. 06-CUBRA E SCREVA O NUMERO 7, NOS QUADRINHOS! 07-PINTE OS CONJUNTOS COM 7 ELEMENTOS. 08- DESENHE 7 PÉTALAS NA FLOR ABAIXO. 09- PINTE AS ESTRELAS EM QUE APARECE O NUMERAL 7. NUMERAL 7
  16. 16. 10- COMPLTE PARA QUE HAJA 7 BOLINHAS DE GUDE NO CIRCULO. 11- ENCONTRE “7” DIFERENÇAS NA CENA (B) EM RELAÇÃO A CENA (A). 11- COMPLETE OS CONJUNTOS PARA QUE FIQUEM COM 7 ELEMENTOS.
  17. 17. 12- PINTE A ARVORE MAIS ALTA! 13-CIRCULE A CRIANÇA MAIS BAIXA! 14- DESENHE 3 MAÇÃS NA ÁRVORE MAIS ALTA. 15- DESENHE UM PREDIO MAIS BAIXO QUE ESSE. ALTO e BAIXO
  18. 18. 16- PINTE O AVIÃO QUE ESTÁ VOANDO MAIS ALTO E CIRCULE O AVIÃO QUE ESTÁ VOANDO MAIS BAIXO. 17- OBSERVE OS ANIMAIS ABAIXO, NA SUA OPINIÃO, MARQUE UM (X) NO MAIS ALTO QUE VOCÊ E CIRCULE OS ANIMAIS QUE SÃO MAIS BAIXOS QUE VOCÊ.
  19. 19. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MATIAS OLÍMPIO - PI SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO CULTURA CNPJ: 10.792.7480001-28, Rua: Arimatéia Tito 291, Centro CEP: 64.150-000. E-mail: sec.educ.matiasolimpio@hotmail.com.Tel. (86) 33401304 “ Juntos escrevendo uma nova história 01. MEU AMOR, OBSERVE E RESPONDA! PRÉ ESCOLA II – TARDE, TURMA: PROF: DATA: ____ _ /____ _ /_____ CRECHE: VOVÓ MAIA PAL ANTONIO FERREIRA EU SOU:
  20. 20. 2. MEU BEM, OBSERVE A ÁRVORE ABAIXO E NUMERE SUAS PARTES. 3. MEU AMORZINHO, LIGUE AS PARTES DA PLANTA AO LUGAR ONDE ELA SE LOCALIZA.
  21. 21. 4. LINDINHO(A), FAÇA O QUE SE PEDE! 5. MEU ANJINHO, ORDENE AS LETRAS E SAIBA ONDE SE CULTIVA ESTAS PLANTAS. HORTA, JARDIM e POMAR
  22. 22. 6. MEU AMORZINHO, COMPLETE O QUADRO ABAIXO COM O DESENHO DAS PLANTAS DE CADA LUGAR. 7. MEU AMOZINHO VEJA O QUADRO ABAIXO E PINTE OS ALIMENTOS COM AS CORES CORRESPONDENTES.
  23. 23. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MATIAS OLÍMPIO - PI SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO CULTURA CNPJ: 10.792.7480001-28, Rua: Arimatéia Tito 291, Centro CEP: 64.150-000. E-mail: sec.educ.matiasolimpio@hotmail.com.Tel. (86) 33401304 “ Juntos escrevendo uma nova história 1. MEU AMORZINHO, PINTE A CASA QUE MAIS SE PARECE COM A SUA. PRÉ ESCOLA II – TARDE, TURMA: PROF: DATA: ____ _ /____ _ /_____ CRECHE: VOVÓ MAIA PAL ANTONIO FERREIRA EU SOU:
  24. 24. 2. ANJINHO, PINTE OS OBJETOS QUE PERTECEM Á SALA DE ESTAR. 3. MEU BEM, CIRCULE O OBJETO QUE NÃO FICA DENTRO DO QUARTO.
  25. 25. 4. MEU LINDO(A), NUMERE CADA OBJETO DE ACORDO COM O NÚMERO. 5. MEU BEINZINHO, LEVE CADA OBJETO ATÉ O CÔMODO AO QUAL ELE PERTENCE.
  26. 26. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MATIAS OLÍMPIO - PI SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO CULTURA CNPJ: 10.792.7480001-28, Rua: Arimatéia Tito 291, Centro CEP: 64.150-000. E-mail: sec.educ.matiasolimpio@hotmail.com.Tel. (86) 33401304 “ Juntos escrevendo uma nova história 6. 1. COLEGUINHA, ESTAS CENAS ABAIXO MOSTRAM SOLIDARIEDADE? MARQUE UM ( X) NO QUADRINHO CORRETO. PRÉ ESCOLA II – TARDE, TURMA: PROF: DATA: ____ _ /____ _ /_____ CRECHE: VOVÓ MAIA PAL ANTONIO FERREIRA EU SOU:
  27. 27. 2. MEU AMORZINHO, PINTE A CENA ABAIXO. 3. MEU FOFINHO(A), CIRCULE AS CENAS QUE MOSTRAM SOLIDARIEDADE. 4. LINDINHO(A), FAÇA UM RISCO SOMENTE NO NAS ATITUDES CORRETAS QUE DEVEMOS TER COM OS COLEGUINHAS.
  28. 28. 5. ANJINHO(A), FAÇA UM LINDO COLORIDO NA IMAGEM ABAIXO. 6. MEU BEM, COM AJUDA DA MAMÃE ESCREVA NOS CORAÇÕES ABAIXO O QUE PARA VOCÊ E SER SOLIDARIO.
  29. 29. 7. MEU ANJINHO, O QUE VOCÊ COSTUMA FAZER PARA AJUDAR SEUS SEMELHANTES? MARQUE COM UM (X). DEPOIS FAÇA UM LINDO COLORIDO NA IMAGEM. 8. MEU AMORZINHO PROCURE EM LIVROS OU REVISTAS IMAGENS DE CRIANÇAS SENDO SOLIDARIAS E COLE AS ABAIXO.
  30. 30. PREFEITURA MUNICIPAL DE MATIAS OLÍMPIO - PI SECRETARIA MUNICIPAL DE EDUCAÇÃO CULTURA CNPJ: 10.792.7480001-28, Rua: Arimatéia Tito 291, Centro CEP: 64.150-000. E-mail: sec.educ.matiasolimpio@hotmail.com.Tel. (86) 33401304 “ Juntos escrevendo uma nova história 7. 1. TODO TRABALHO É IMPORTANTE E DIGNO. PINTE OS PROFICIONAIS ABAIXO. PRÉ ESCOLA II – TARDE, TURMA: PROF: DATA: ____ _ /____ _ /_____ CRECHE: VOVÓ MAIA PAL ANTONIO FERREIRA EU SOU:
  31. 31. 2. MEU ANJO, COM A AJUDA DE UM ADULTO FAÇA CONFORME O ENUNCIADO ABAIXO.
  32. 32. 3. MEU ANJO, COM A AJUDA DE UM ADULTO COLE UMA FOTO OU FAÇA UM DESENHO BEM CAPRICHADO DE SUA MAMÃE DENTRO DO CORAÇÃO.
  33. 33. 4. FAÇA O QUE SE PEDE!

×